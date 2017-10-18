Teva Bulls Are Too Early: Debt Downgrade On The Way

If a stock is under pressure, I’m interested. I never jump as quickly as into the story as some other authors here, but I’ll happily purchase anything at the right price. I’ve been intermittently watching the long, slow side at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) for years now, and it is high time I threw a little analysis into the ring here as retail investor interest in the firm has certainly picked up. While I can see why certain cases are made for the firm as a deep value play, I think bulls have one last issue to deal with – an eventual cut of the company’s debt from investment grade. Once that comes to fruition – likely early 2018 – shares will likely be at levels more palatable. Until then, buyers have likely been way too early.

Why A Downgrade Is Likely, And Why It Matters

Debt downgrades are never pleasant, but in practice, they don’t necessarily result in meaningful changes in yields on corporate debt (which ties into eventual refinance cost). Despite the massive pain Teva has undergone recently, debt costs haven’t moved that materially. As a point of reference, the main proxy I would use here is Teva’s $3,500mm senior notes issuance that matures in 2026, cusip 88167AAE1. Yield at offering was 3.18%, but the bonds now trade at a 4.5% yield to maturity. That’s a clear indication that borrowing costs have moved up materially, and that if Teva had to refinance all of the debt used to buy Allergan Generics, the interest burden would have moved higher. However, there are plenty of (much healthier in my opinion) small and mid caps that wish they could fund senior unsecured debt at the prices Teva debt currently trades.

Looking forward, there is no more meaningful level than the shift from the bottom of investment grade (e.g., Baa3 at Moody’s) and the top of junk/speculative (e.g., Ba1). Most bondholders are institutional investors, and many of these market participants, such as pension funds or insurance companies, cap or outright disallow purchases of non-investment grade corporate debt. There are plenty of willing participants in high yield, but those investors will demand higher rates of return. As a reminder, Moody’s downgraded to Baa3 in August alongside the earnings release, and I suspect investors would have seen a drop to Ba1 if the dividend had not been cut. Nonetheless, it may only have been a temporary stopgap:

The ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow is weak for an extended period of time or if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times. If pricing pressure in the US generics business intensifies such that Moody's does not expect growth beyond 2018, the ratings could be downgraded.

As a reminder, Teva recently had to negotiate concessions with lenders to raise the leverage ratio covenants within its term loan facilities and revolving credit lines, bumping maximum leverage up to 5x through the end of 2018, gradually scaling back to prior caps at 3.5x by the end of 2020. Lenders don’t give without a little take, so beyond extracting a little blood via amendment costs, lenders negotiated an increase in the margin rate (higher interest) and commitment fees (higher costs for undrawn credit) in the event of a downgrade of Teva’s credit rating. Lenders clearly see that risk, and I don’t blame them.

Copaxone Impact, The Coming Precipitous Fall in Earnings

This is beating a dead horse at this point, but the FDA’s approval of Mylan’s (MYL) generic version of both 20mg and 40mg Copaxone is a shot across the bow of Teva, and comes well after the company modified its credit agreements. Previously, the market was not expecting approval of Mylan’s drug so soon (Mylan lowered 2017/2018 guidance due to delays in FDA approval for drugs like this one), and this could have strong implications for Teva’s internal modeling when agreeing to these terms, as well as for the company being able to drive leverage down (see Moody’s concerns that would warrant a downgrade). Most sell-side analysts are expecting Mylan to undercut Teva’s pricing by 40% in order to win 40% of generic market share, which is in-line with historical cuts to medicines after exclusivity loss. Such an impact implies a 55%-65% drop in U.S.-sourced revenue. Assuming EBITDA margin for Copaxone in the 65% range (conservative in my opinion), and full impact could be loss of $1,200mm in annual EBITDA for the firm, assuming the company can get costs back down in line. Looking forward to 2018, pared along with the impact of recent divestitures, it would not be a surprise to see EBITDA fall $1,400-1,600mm from current levels, all else equal. This does not include further challenges from price erosion and decreased volumes across the rest of the portfolio, simply due to customer consolidation and further drug approvals by the FDA. This is balanced to some extent by further cost savings from Actavis Generics. Teva has stated they have realized $800mm in pro-forma cost savings (already included in current results), which puts another $800mm in cost savings planned through the second half of 2017.

On the net, my own expectation for EBITDA next year in fiscal 2018 is $6,300mm, assuming management doesn’t pull any short-term levers to boost numbers (e.g., reducing research and development spending). I honestly think that is conservative, and it is likely you’ll see some on the sell-side take a more bearish view. Sell side is currently at $6,900mm, but analysts have been slow to update their opinions since Mylan’s early Copaxone approval. This includes a little bit of wiggle room on Copaxone as Mylan ramps toward claiming market share, and is fairly conservative on the company maintaining margin across its existing businesses, executing on prior-indicated cost savings, no regulatory pressure (within Copaxone and other high-cost treatments), and winning some marginal new earnings on new product launches. Can the company get the net debt load down to $31,500mm, give or take, in order to maintain financial covenant compliance? After the sale of the Specialty Women’s portfolio, the savings from the dividend cut, and general quarterly free cash flow, I think they can manage.

Getting back to Moody’s, I see no sustained route to the company getting back under 4x leverage anytime soon. I also see no real path to meaningful earnings growth coming out of fiscal 2018. The math simply isn’t there, and I think a cut to the credit rating is all but inevitable at this point. I don’t believe the fallout from that type of ratings agency action is priced in at this point, and it is going to take the weight out from underneath shares that already have found little to no buying support.

Near-Term Maturities and Interest Costs, Takeaway

As a reminder, the company has some large maturities coming due in 2018 and 2019, primarily extremely low cost unsecured senior notes at rock bottom rates. Weighted average interest on these short-term maturities is just 1.8%. I expect management will want to push out maturities further this time around (the maturity ladder after the Allergan acquisition was rather front-weighted), so expect higher interest costs in the immediate term.

While higher interest costs do not impact reported EBITDA, they do impact cash flows and underlying earnings quality. Investors shouldn’t forget that the company bears roughly $900mm in annual interest expense at current rates. If/when the credit rating gets cut, expect costs to move up materially each year as roll-over costs increase and interest rates likely move back toward more normalized levels (see LIBOR curve forecasts) with time.

I suspect the argument from many will be that this all “priced in,” and that at 8.6x my fiscal 2018 earnings estimate, Teva is cheap. In response, I believe many have gotten so used to the current bull market that they have forgotten what “cheap” really means. Back in 2011 to 2013, Teva spent most of its time trading at a 8.5-9.5x EBITDA multiple, and that was with a substantially healthier balance sheet ($2,900mm in cash at the end of 2012, less than half the net debt/EBITDA leverage) and much healthier sentiment on long-term growth. The company has all the makings of a value trap, and, once again, I think this is another example of retail investors getting ahead of themselves when buying into a stock experiencing a sell-off.

