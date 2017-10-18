Wells Fargo Is A Hold

Source: Forbes

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported Q3 revenue of $21.93 billion and EPS of $1.04. The bank missed on revenue by $460 million, but delivered an earnings beat of $0.01. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Loans And Yields Are Growing

Ten-year treasuries are yielding 2.30%, up 55 basis points over the year earlier period. Rising rates might be found money for Wells Fargo due to a lag between when it raises borrowing rates and rates on deposits. Janet Yellen intimated she would unwind the Fed's $4 trillion balance sheet. The unwinding could send rates higher. President Trump's tax cut plan has been a boon for stocks, and could send rates higher due to inflation fears.

Wells's $952 billion loan portfolio yields an average of 4.41%, up from 4.17% in the year earlier period. Loans outstanding declined 1% Y/Y due to lower commercial loans and real estate loans. If the President's tax cuts cannot grow the economy then commercial loans could fall further. Nonetheless, it's hard not to be excited about the bank's prospects in a rising rate environment.

Source: Wells Fargo Q3 2017 Quarterly Supplement

The bank's phantom accounts scandal had previously taken a toll on new accounts. During the quarter, primary consumer checking customers were 23.6 million, the same as Q3 2016. Point-of-sale debit card transactions rose 3% Y/Y, and average consumer credit card balances also rose 5%. The fact that Wells did not lose customers, and those customers remain active could be considered a win given loss of goodwill with its customer base.

For now, the accounts scandal has not appeared to impact loan growth, deposit growth or net interest income in a meaningful way. Deposits at Q3 were $1.3 trillion, up 2% Y/Y. Average deposit costs of 26 basis points were up 15 basis points, driven by increases in pricing for commercial and Wealth Management customers. Despite the increase in deposit costs, net interest income increased 4% Y/Y, while the bank's net interest margin ticked up 5 basis points to 2.87%. Net interest income of $12.5 billion is what I would consider core earnings and is expected to drive earnings growth going forward.

Non-Interest Income

The bank's growth in non-interest income has helped the bank weather the storm during an extremely low interest rate environment. Non-interest income of $9.5 billion was about 43% of total revenue. It fell 9% Y/Y and could remain stagnant to declining going forward.

Deposit service costs were down 7% as higher consumer and business checking activity was offset by higher credit rates on commercial accounts. Trust and investment fees suffered from lower investment banking originations, while card fee was flat from higher credit card rewards expense. Mortgage servicing costs were down mainly due to less servicing fees on aged foreclosures. The "other" category includes trading gains and leasing income. The decline was driven by lower leasing revenue, which might not pick up unless economy forces turn more positive.

I believe Wells's aggressive sales culture might have been driven by the low interest rate environment. It needed to aggressively grow non-interest income and fee income to offset low net interest margin. That said, I expect non-interest income to continue to decline as in the near term, and flatten out over time.

Expense Management

The bank's expense management was solid during the quarter. Salaries and commissions grew Y/Y by 3% and 1%, respectively. Both were up less than growth in net interest income, which was a positive. Total expenses grew by 8% Y/Y, driven by a $1 billion litigation accrual for pre-crisis mortgage-related investigations. Sans the litigation accrual total non-interest expense would have been flat Y/Y.

Conclusion

Overall it was a solid quarter for Wells. Customers have stuck with the bank despite the accounts scandal. Net interest margin and expense management were positives. However, I expect non-interest income to remain headwinds. WFC is up about 4% Y/Y and I expect it to trade sideways until non-interest income bottoms. I rate WFC a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.