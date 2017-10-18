Texas Roadhouse, A Momentous Story

It is plausible to see TXRH trading in the near 60 by the end of the Q3 2018.

Introduction

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is a growing casual dining restaurant with 517 restaurants located in 49 states and 6 countries. Of those 517 restaurants, 431 are own by corporate and 86 are franchise restaurants. Out of the 431 corporate owned restaurants, 413 are under the Texas Roadhouse branch, 16 are of the Bubba's 33 brand, and 2 of the Jaggers brand. There are 23 franchisees that operate the 86 Texas Roadhouse franchise locations. Seventy-five percent of the franchise restaurants are operated by 10 franchisees with no franchisee operating more than 13 restaurants. The franchise agreement grants TXRH the right to compel a franchisee to transfer its assets to corporate in exchange for shares of TXRH stock.

TXRH intended to open ~30 new restaurants in 2017, with 6 of those being of the Bubba's 33 brand. Texas Roadhouse experienced increased property costs from 2015 to 2016 in opening new restaurants, a trend that most likely continued into 2017, and possibly exceeded their projections. Without expanding to new locations, TXRH shows a 3.5% year-over-year growth in same-location sales from 2015 to 2016. From 2015 to 2016, TXRH's sales revenue grew from $1.791B to $1.974B, which is a 10.14% growth in sales. With same-location sales increasing by only 3.5%, the other 6.6% growth came from new restaurant locations.

Exhibit 1: Year-over-year existing Restaurant sales growth

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 3.5% 7.2% 4.7% 3.4% 4.7%

As noted in exhibit 1, TXRH has a strong track record of growing their sales at their existing locations. It would not be a far stretch to say that Texas Roadhouse would continue growing at about 4% year over year, even if it didn't open any additional locations. This is positive, as the company can increase or decrease its opening of new locations, for a myriad of reasons including accelerated price inflation in the real estate market, and still be able to be a growing company. Exhibit 2 shows that for the last three years, 2014, 2015, and 2016, TXRH has grown its comparable restaurant sales growth with new guest traffic, as opposed to per person average check. This contrasts the 2012 and 2013 years, when per person average check carried the weight of the comparable sales growth.

Exhibit 2: Same-location growth

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Guest Traffic 2.1% 5.4% 3.2% 1% 1.3% Per person average check 1.4% 1.8% 1.5% 2.4% 3.4% Comp Restaurant Sales Growth 3.5% 7.2% 4.7% 3.4% 4.7% Menu Inflation 1% 2% 1.8% 1.5% 2.2% Total Revenue Growth 10.14% 14.24% 11.22% 13.59% 13.9%

In existing locations, TXRH continue to attract new customers at a rate that covers their lost customers and still provides the company with growth in revenues without the need to open new locations. Approximately 36% of year-over-year revenue growth is attributable to existing restaurant sales growth. The price per average check is explained by menu inflation. The important metric here is guest traffic. Even if Texas Roadhouse never opens another location, they will continue to experience revenue growth at around a ~4%.

Geographic Risks Of Texas Roadhouse

Approximately 14% of the corporate-owned restaurants are located in Texas. This can be both positive and negative, in the foreseeable future. Negatively speaking, if something significant occurs to Texas, that could represent as much as a $278M loss in revenues. While that is a big hit, that still leaves TXRH as a $1.7B business.

In contrast, Texas has experienced a 10.81% growth in population from 2010 to 2016, according to the U.S. Census. This makes Texas the second fastest growing state in the Union, behind North Dakota. Currently, TXRH has 1 restaurant for every 422,161 citizens in Texas. This makes Texas the 15th highest coverage of Texas Roadhouse restaurants per capita. Thus, as Texas continues to grow in population, TXRH is already in position to capitalize on the populations growth. This, is in contrast, to Washington State, in which there 1 restaurant for every 7.28M people.

Other risks, which are more indirect because these are managed through the franchise program, is translation and political risk of international restaurants. There is a total of 13 restaurants located internationally, all owned by franchisees. There are 3 restaurants Kuwait, 1 in the Philippines, 1 in Qatar, 1 in Saudi Arabia, 2 in Taiwan, and 5 in the United Arab Emirates. These 13 franchises account for less than 1% of TXRH's sales revenues. While this is a risk, I wouldn't consider it a significant risk to a stockholder.

Momentum

All data in the momentum analysis is based on weekly data starting on 10/10/2015 going through 10/10/2017. During that period of time, TXRH has seen significant volatility around its mean growth rate.

Exhibit 3: 104-week Mean-Variance

Source: Created by my using Microsoft Excel using historic data collected from finance.yahoo.com

The weekly growth rate during the previous 104-week period has been 0.33%, which works out to an annual return of 18.72%. This is with an annualized standard deviation of 27.64%. From a risk-return relationship, you can expect to experience 1.4 units of risk for every unit of return. While this is not historically a bad coefficient of variation, the S&P 400, during the same 104-week period, has a coefficient of 1.05.

I use exponential weighted averages to analyze and predict momentum. The exponential weighted average over-weights the most recent data while under-weighting older data. This allows for all potential data points TO be available within the analysis, but it grants more credence to the current market trends than previous trends. The exponential results show that TXRH's mean-variance relationship is currently better than the 104-week aggregate would indicate. Currently, the exponential weighted return is 20.08%. Assuming the current market momentum continues, it would not be unlikely to see TXRH growing at a rate comparable to a 20% annual growth. The risk per unit of return works out to be 1.36. By over-weighting the current market data, it would appear that TXRH is currently less risky than a simple aggregate would lead you to believe. This, to me, indicates that, all things being equal, TXRH is growing and experiencing less volatility arounds its means a it grows. So, while TXRH's risk is still greater than the S&P400, its risk is decreasing while its growth is increasing.

Exhibit 4: Current Price compared to the 13-week Exponential Moving Average

Source: Created by my using Microsoft Excel using historic data collected from finance.yahoo.com

Finally, I calculated and compared the closing market price of TXRH with the 13-week exponential moving average for the closing date. The blue line represents the moving average for the previous 13-week period, again using an exponential weighted average as opposed to an aggregate. This moving-average is going to be for more reactive to current market price than a traditional moving average. This graph above would indicate that TXRH is on an upward trend, however, if you're looking to maximize profits, you may wish to wait until current price falls on or slightly below the moving average. The current EMA is $48.6 and the stock price is $49.54. Some may see the value in waiting until the stock prices reaches $48.6 before purchasing, others may say there is no significant difference between $48.6 and $49.54.

Valuation

I extrapolate an aggregate growth rate of 14.10% for TXRH's earnings. The current FCFE per share for Texas Roadhouse is $0.98, which represents 60.18% of earnings. Over the past five years, TXRH's FCFE per share has not exceeded EPS by more than 65%. This is positive for investors, showing that TXRH's growth strategy is reasonably funded by current earnings and, most importantly, is sustainable. This, combined with a Debt-ratio of 34%, indicates that TXRH shouldn't have difficulties achieving its growth objectives during the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 5: Free Cash Flow to Equity as a percentage of Earnings

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 FCFE as % of EPS 60.18% 54.55% 30.92% 51.38% 64.24%

Utilizing a Cost of capital of 10.73%1, and employing a Monte Carlo simulation2 in order account for variation in the growth model, I value Texas Roadhouse at about $43.50, with a range of $41.00 to $45.90. In contrast, my residual income model, using the same cost of capital, provides a value of $47.94. The Relative Valuation model provides a 10/10/2018 target price around $64.40.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is experiencing significant growth while benefiting from decreasing risk compared to its growth. Its corporate structure is poised to to continue growing without any foreseeable risks. On September 1, 2017, The Institutional Shareholder Services (NYSE:ISS) have issued TXRH the following Governance scores: Audit: 2; Board: 4; Shareholder Rights: 3; Compensation: 3. This is on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being best. The stock price is fairly priced in the mid-to-high 40s, and I believe it is very plausible to see TXRH trading in the high-50's by 10 October 2018.

Footnotes

Cost of capital is calculated using a exponentially weight weekly beta consisting of 2-years worth of stock price comparison against the S&P 500. The Beta works out to be 0.96686. This method was used to capitalize on the current momentum of 2017 market since the election results of the 2016 President election. According to the 2011 Ibbotson Risk Permia Over Time Report, Mid-cap stocks have a historic return of 11%. I calculate the risk-premium of the mid-cap stocks to be around ~8.12% using the 30-years treasury rate as the risk free rate. Using the CAPM model, this yields a E (R) of 10.73084% I ran 1,000 iterations with the Monte Carlo simulator to yield my 66% confidence interval for the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.