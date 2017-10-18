Cision: A Marketing And PR SaaS Company At The Forefront Of The Secular Shift To Earned Media And Big Data Analytics, Trading At A Large Discount To Peers

Cision is an underfollowed and undervalued way to play "Big Data" in the digital marketing and PR spaces.

The significant cross-sale opportunities and synergies through Cision's subsidiary PR Newswire have yet to be fully realized -- but they should continue to be realized throughout 2018.

Cision is planning an imminent expansion into the $32 billion marketing software market. From there, the company plans to enter into the $195 billion online marketing and data market.

Cision has recently released the leading enterprise integrated cloud SaaS platform for PR and marketing professionals: C3. This platform provides many advantages (cost, convenience, efficiency) over point solutions.

Media and advertising/marketing budgets are shifting to earned media, the most trusted form of media (versus paid or owned media).

Cision (CISN) is a high-quality SaaS business with predictable, recurring revenues, strong cash flows, and durable competitive advantages in a growing market. The company currently operates in a very attractive niche of the PR and marketing SaaS market characterized by resilient demand and positive secular tailwinds. Cision's cloud-based platform is tailored to the needs of marketing and PR professionals broadly, addressing media monitoring, analysis, database, and distribution. Cision's Cision Communications Cloud (C3) delivers valuable analytics and actionable insights based on Big Data capabilities -- a core priority for the company going into Q4 2017.

Cision is also underfollowed and undervalued. Since going public in June 2017, Cision has gained the attention of certain prominent asset managers (Pennant, Baron) and sell-side analysts. Notably, all three sell side firms covering Cision have rated it a Buy, with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank setting $16 target prices (20%+ upside). But this coverage aside, Cision's story largely is still new to institutional investors and to much of the investing public; as a result, the common shares, which have appreciated nearly 33% since Cision went public, have 33%-50% to run until they are fairly valued in our estimation.

In summary, and as explained below, it is rare to find such an attractive, capital-light company with growing recurring revenues and expanding margins trading at such a significant discount to peers despite having more compelling financial metrics, better growth prospects, and superior leadership.

Advertising Budgets are Shifting to Earned Media

Cision sits at the forefront of a hugely attractive secular trend: the shift in advertising and marketing budgets to earned media. This trend, which should accelerate in the coming years, is being driven by data showing that earned media -- as opposed to paid or owned media -- is the most trusted form of media among consumers.

Importantly, while earned media (e.g., social media posts, ratings and reviews, and PR) is the most trusted form of media among consumers, it currently received the smallest allocation among the three categories in corporate media budgets. The status quo in corporate marketing/media department budgets and spending is set to change for several reasons:

Supporting this shift in CMO spend is the trend whereby CMOs have surpassed the largest corporate buyers of technology as a percentage of revenue:

Based on the favorable outlook for earned media and the overall shift in corporate enterprise technology spend to the CMO, Cision sits in a favorable position for continued growth among its existing customers and further expansion of its loyal and diversified customer base.

Cision Has a Loyal, Diversified Customer Base

Cision's customer base is highly diversified and sticky. Consider these facts:

82% of Cision's revenue is subscription-based or otherwise recurring

Cision's top 25 customers account for just 3% of Cision's revenue

Cision has more than 75,000 customers worldwide

97% of Cision's customers fall outside its top 25 customers by revenue

85% of Cision's enterprise customers (>$20k in annual spend) renew

Cision's diversified and loyal customer base and recurring, subscription-centric revenue model provide the framework for Cision to expand its base, both in terms of new product offerings and in terms of geographic scope.

Cision Has Global Reach and Is Expanding its Footprint in Europe and Asia

Cision's reach is global. Headquartered in Chicago, Cision has a footprint on fifteen countries spanning four continents: North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Approximately 31% of Cision's revenue is derived from outside the U.S., in countries including the United Kingdom, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines. As shown below, Cision's business is truly international:

Recently, Cision has taken steps to strengthen and expand its international presence. This September, Cision appointed Abe Smith as President, EMEAI. Smith's experience in international expansion for disruptive enterprise SaaS technologies will be valuable to Cision. Previously, Smith held roles at mature tech leaders such as Oracle and Cisco along with growth companies such as WebEx. In aid of Cision's ongoing focus on international expansion, Smith brings go-to-market strategy, business development and P&L expertise as well as a history of rapid expansion in emerging markets such as APAC, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

As CEO Kevin Akeroyd explained: "With his extensive software and media background, as well as his track record with running international offices for US-based tech companies, I know [Smith is] the right person for the job."

Cision's New Integrated Platform -- "C3" -- Will Pave the Way for Potentially Massive Sales Growth, Fueled by the Industry's Rapid Adoption of Big Data Analytics

In Q4 2016, Cision launched an integrated platform called the Cision Communications Cloud ("C3"). C3 incorporates Cision’s full suite of products, creating a closed loop platform for executing and analyzing campaigns in a cohesive way under one umbrella. C3 has evolved over time, and it continues to evolve to meet the needs of marketing and PR professionals:

Most recently, Cision's product team has been working to transition C3 to incorporate more robust analytics from a wider range of sources. Once limited to media list building and monitoring of client search terms, the new C3 product will extend its reach to:

Earned media audience data (e.g., for targeting and monetization)

Influencer identification (i.e., mapping relationships between an influencer and his/her audience)

Engagement and conversion data

A sizable source of revenue that Cision plans to tap through C3 is the monetization of consumer and influencer data. In a recent investor deck, the company has stated its intention to use its large, digital distribution network to provide "unique visibility into the brand, the content, the influencer, and paid and earned media – which influence billions of end users or consumers." The company's focus on amplifying revenue growth by monetizing data can be seen in the following graphic:

Cision has expressed its intention to extend its platform into adjacent earned media categories through bolt-on transactions and organic growth initiatives, expanding the market opportunity. The company's opportunities to monetize earned media are many: sources include data gathered on PR influencers and non-PR (e.g., social media) influencers' user generated content, and ratings and reviews on review aggregation websites (e.g., Yelp and Google).

Also central to Cision's data monetization plans is its integration with PR Newswire, which Cision acquired in June 2016. Cision is building sophisticated attribution capabilities into its cloud platform, which will allow it to gather data from press releases served through PR Newswire. This will enable customers to track end user reach, engagement and purchase conversion data:

In sum, C3 is a multifaceted, integrated, Big-Data-driven cloud SaaS platform that should appeal to PR and marketing professionals alike. C3 is therefore at the core of Cision's growth strategy and has the potential to transform the communications industry:

Ultimately, if Cision is successful in deploying C3 (and we expect it will be) the company will gain the opportunity to expand its total addressable market from the $3 billion marketing SaaS market to the $195 billion online marketing market (e.g., by expanding into adjacent earned media categories, such as user generated content, content marketing, and ratings/reviews). Cision has repeatedly stated its intention to enter this market by 2020.

Successful execution of this plan should drive strong top-line growth and, for a business with wide EBITDA margins and significant (87%+) uFCF conversion, an impressive bottom line. We believe that even partial execution of this plan -- with Cision capturing share in the $32 billion marketing SaaS market -- will deliver strong EBITDA and FCF growth.

Management and Insider Incentives are Well Aligned with Shareholders' Interests

In taking Cision public, the company's previous owner, prominent private equity firm GTCR, rolled 100% of its holdings into the newly public company. GTCR has retained a sizable 57% equity stake in Cision. In addition, because Cision went public via SPAC (an "IPO 2.0" if you happen to live in Silicon Valley and hunt unicorns), the SPAC sponsors (Mark Ein and Dyson Dryden's Capitol Acquisition Corporation III) own approximately 11% of the common shares. Owing to their majority ownership, GTCR and Capitol have a significant interest in the company's execution of its business plan.

In addition, Cision insiders have an extra incentive to deliver on the company's business plan. Under the terms of the IPO, the original Cision shareholders will receive up to 6 million incentive earnout shares, issued in 2 million increments when the stock price reaches $13.00, $16.00 and $19.00 per share. Generally speaking, when a company's insiders set price targets for incentive earnout shares, they do so believing that the targets are reasonably achievable.

Owing to the significant holdings of GTCR and Capitol, and to the earnout incentive, the interests of majority shareholders and company insiders are generally well-aligned with those of minority shareholders.

Cision Is Significantly Undervalued on an Absolute Basis and Compared to Peers

On an absolute basis and as compared to peers, Cision is significantly undervalued. As of market close on October 16, 2017, shares traded at $13.23, around 12x estimated 2017 adjusted EBITDA (up from 10.7x on the date Cision went public; so a little more than one turn of EV/EBITDA multiple expansion). The average EV/EBITDA multiple for information services peer companies is 14.5x (as outlined in the most recent investor deck) and the multiple for enterprise software peer companies is 15.4x (same).

-- Scenario 1 --

If we are conservative and assume that Cision does not experience further multiple expansion and trades at a discount to peers (perhaps given its leverage profile -- which should normalize over time), then multiplying 12 by the company's own projected EBITDA figure for 2021 ($375mm), subtracting projected net debt ($531mm) and dividing by the fully diluted share count (141.5mm) results in a share price of around $28, more than 100% upside from the current price.

-- Scenario 2 --

But since we want to be extremely conservative in our projections, we will reduce management's projected 2021 EBITDA to $290mm and assume net debt is $725mm. This yields a share price of around $19.50, or more than 50% upside from the current price.

-- Scenario 3 --

Even if we assume that 2021 EBITDA is only $260mm (slightly more than 2/3 of the projected amount) and net debt is $780mm, we reach a share price of approximately $16.50, around 25% upside.

-- Our Target Price --

Our target price for Cision is $17.50, the weighted mean (.33/.67) of the two conservative scenarios outlined above; 33% upside.

An attractive way to supercharge your returns on Cision is to buy the warrants (CISN-WS)

As part of the IPO via SPAC, warrants were issued. To the uninitiated, warrants function like call options, except unlike call options, they are issued by the company itself and their exercise results in dilution. Like call options, warrants have a strike price; for CISN-WS, the strike is $11.50. In addition, certain warrants can be called by the company. CISN-WS is callable at $18.

Under Scenarios 1 and 2 above, the warrants would be fully valued and likely called by the company (without going into minutiae, the warrants are callable at $18). Under either scenario, the warrants would yield greater than a 100% return if purchased at the current price ($3.10).

Under Scenario 3, if the warrants were to be near expiry (June 2022) at 16.50, they would likely trade around (likely slightly higher than) $5 (intrinsic value; the strike price is $11.50). Thus, under the most conservative scenario, the warrants would yield around a 66% return at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cision is a stable, capital-light, cash flow generative business with a transparent and predictable subscription-based and recurring revenue model. These qualities will allow the company to rapidly de-lever as earnings steadily increase, a process that ultimately will drive impressive returns to equity. Cision, already a dominant, cloud-based SaaS business in the PR and media space, is transforming itself into a player in the $32 billion marketing software space by leveraging, delivering, and monetizing Big Data.

At the current price, Cision's common shares and warrants are an extremely attractive investment. The warrants offer dramatic upside and may be suitable for investors who want a leveraged play on the equity without using margin; but the common shares are a sound bet too and should conservatively return 25%-50% -- likely on the higher side -- over the next 8-16 months.

If Cision demonstrates early on that it can execute its business plan, and its C3 platform gains rapid adoption among current and prospective customers and supports the company's plans to monetize Big Data, then the common shares could return in excess of 100%.

Exhibits

EX 1: Management's Projected Financials

