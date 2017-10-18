Domino's Pizza: The Ultimate Growth Story Is Delicious

The hardest decision I have to take every weekend is to decide whether I will order a pizza from Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) or Pizza Hut (YUM). On the bright side, regardless of my decision, the result is always perfect. Unfortunately, from an investing point of view, while the products of Pizza Hut are excellent, the brand has found it hard to grow due to the intense competition that prevails in the restaurant sector. Therefore, given also its remarkably rich valuation, I never bothered to do my due diligence on the prospects of the other pizza stalwart, Domino’s. When I did, I was so surprised by the impressive growth prospects of the company that I could not help beating myself for not having looked into the stock earlier.

After an almost decade-long bull market, most stocks are either overvalued or at least fully valued. Therefore, as I have covered most of the ground to my retirement goal and I am only 41, I have decided to stay away from outright exposure to stocks. My portfolio now consists of corporate bonds and short positions in out-of-the-money put options of solid stocks and offers me a low-risk, approximate 8%-10% annual return. The short put options offer me exposure to stocks but with a much smaller delta than that of owning outright stocks. Nevertheless, when I completed my due diligence on Domino’s, I decided to make an exception and buy a stock for the first time in about two years.

Growth

First of all, Domino’s has an impressive growth record. To be sure, the company has grown its earnings per share [EPS] for more than 10 consecutive years. And while the past performance does not guarantee future success, such an exceptional consistency certainly confirms the strength of the business model. The latter is also reflected in the fact that the company has incurred very low capital expenses for its expansion and hence it has enjoyed ample and growing free cash flows almost every single year during the last decade.

Domino’s also has an unparalleled record in growing its same-store sales. While most companies, including Pizza Hut, struggle to grow their same-store sales, Domino’s has grown them for 95 consecutive quarters! As the chart below shows, the company has grown its same-store sales for 23 years in a row in international markets and for 16 out of 20 years in the US. Moreover, the company has accelerated its growth pace in recent years in the domestic market. This is a remarkable achievement, particularly given that most US multinational companies have reached their saturation point in the US and count on expanding abroad for further growth. As the chart shows, Domino’s is still growing its same-store sales at a double-digit pace in the domestic market.

Even better, the company has plenty of room to grow for many years. As per its latest presentation, the company has the potential to add approximately 5300 stores in its top 15 markets. As its current total store count is about 8440, it is evident that the company can continue to grow for more than a decade, particularly given that the above potential additions are only in the top 15 markets and thus exclude a potential entry into new countries and further expansion in the remaining 70 countries in which the company is already present.

Given the above promising growth prospects, the company has plenty of room for future growth in two dimensions; additional new stores and high growth in its same-store sales. Thus it should not be surprising that the management has provided an impressive 3-5 year guidance, with 8%-12% estimated growth of its sales for the next few years. When a management has such an exceptional performance record and reliability, such a positive guidance certainly bodes well for the stock.

It is also remarkable that the company has exhibited great performance regardless of the economic cycle even though it belongs to the consumer discretionary sector. More precisely, during the fierce bear market of the financial crisis, the company increased its earnings by 48%. This exceptional performance definitely confirms the reliability of the growth model of the company.

A key feature for the successful path of Domino’s has been the very cost-efficient structure of its stores. They have small square footage, they are cheap to open and low-maintenance. Thanks to the lean model and the growing same-store sales, the average store EBITDA in the US has grown for 8 consecutive years. Nevertheless, Domino’s does not rest on its laurels. Therefore, it is currently in the process of reimaging all its stores, both domestic and international, and expects to complete the reimaging by the end of this year. In this way, it expects to enhance its growth pace, as it will attract an increasing number of customers to dine in the restaurants.

The solid growth model of Domino’s was also confirmed earlier this year in a remarkable occurrence. During the first quarter, several retailers attributed part of their lackluster performance on the delay of tax refunds. When this trend became prominent, the CEO of Domino’s expressed his surprise and stated that he had not noticed that delay. In other words, while most companies found an easy excuse for their mediocre performance, Domino’s did not take notice of that excuse thanks to its strong business, which was unaffected by the delayed tax refunds.

Debt and book value

Some investors may be worried about the negative book value of Domino’s, which currently stands at -$2.8 B. Moreover, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has grown to $3.4 B, which is about 12 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is not negligible. As a result, the interest expense has grown and hence it now “eats” 23% of the operating income. The negative equity and the significant debt load have resulted from the extreme appetite of the company to reward its shareholders with dividends and aggressive share repurchases. To provide a perspective, during the 5-year period 2012-2016, the company earned $826 M in total but distributed about $1.7 B to its shareholders.

Nevertheless, given the reliable growth trajectory of the company, its debt should be easily manageable. For instance, if the company does not issue new debt and keeps growing its operating income at the recent pace for another 3 years, its operating income will grow to about $600 M and thus the interest expense will be eating only 18% of the operating income.

In addition, the negative equity should not be a concern, as many other companies with strong business models and confidence in their outlook leverage their balance sheets to reward their shareholders to the extreme. For instance, Moody’s (MCO), which has maintained a negative book value for almost a decade, is a favorite holding of Buffett. All in all, while a negative book value is a concerning factor for companies with weak results, it simply demonstrates the confidence of the solid companies in their outlook.

Valuation

The only risk factor that investors should be aware of is the rich valuation of Domino’s and its resultant high sensitivity to any unforeseen headwind that may impact its growth rate. As the stock is trading at a forward P/E=28.1, the stock has great implied volatility, as evidenced in the price of its options, and can plunge on any negative piece of news, even on an EPS miss of just a few cents. Therefore, only the investors who have strong confidence in the outlook of the company and can stomach temporary setbacks should attempt to purchase the stock.

Nevertheless, as the legendary investor Peter Lynch has emphasized, high-growth stocks compensate really fast their shareholders for the high premium they initially paid. This can easily be demonstrated in the case of Domino’s, even under a conservative scenario. For instance, if the company decelerates from its current annual EPS growth rate of 18% to 15%, its forward P/E ratio will shrink from 28.1 to 18.5 in 3 years, assuming a flat stock price. Therefore, even if the company somewhat decelerates in the next 3 years, its forward P/E ratio will become lower than that of S&P. Of course, given the reliable growth trajectory of the company, the market is likely to continue to reward the stock with a high P/E ratio and hence the stock is likely to advance by its annual EPS growth rate (~15%) every year on average. All in all, a consistent high-growth stock like Domino’s has time working really fast in favor of its valuation.

My personal experience

Finally, I would like to add my own experience from the company as a customer. I view the pizza of Domino’s as somewhat inferior to Pizza Hut due to the excellent quality of the ingredients of Pizza Hut. Nevertheless, thanks to the aggressiveness of Domino’s in pursuing customers with irresistible offers, my wife and I usually end up ordering Domino’s. And whenever Domino’s sends me a new attractive offer, my wife, a fanatic fan of Pizza Hut, sighs with a smile because she knows we will be ordering Domino’s once again.

The bottom line

To sum up, although I had not bought any stocks during the last two years, I could not help purchasing Domino’s thanks to its exciting growth prospects and the perfect execution of its management. While the stock has a rich valuation, its reliable growth trajectory is likely to generously reward the investors who purchase the stock at its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.