After Heavy Losses, Can Antares Pharma Bounce Back?

After receiving a response from the FDA citing deficiencies in the NDA for the company's testosterone deficiency drug Xyosted on October 12, Antares Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATRS) share price dropped nearly 40% as investors prepared for a likely CRL on Xyosted's PDUFA date of October 20. While ATRS has stated that they have not yet received details from the FDA regarding the exact deficiencies in the NDA, the issues were evidently enough to halt discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements. It's possible that this is just an easily addressable hiccup, though a CRL seems most likely. However, only time will tell.

Graph of ATRS's performance last week.

Current Products

Though Xyosted is unlikely to be approved on Friday, ATRS has other assets in its portfolio - four marketed drugs and six drugs still in its pipeline. Led by Otrexup, a subcutaneous infection designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ATRS's portfolio of marketed products has been successfully commercialized. Revenue has increased year after year as ATRS's drugs continue to break into their respective markets, and some analysts project that the company will report positive earnings next year.

ATRS's current pipeline.

Otrexup is currently the company's most valuable approved drug, and appears poised to help the company grow its revenue in the coming years. According to company financials, Otrexup prescriptions in Q2 2017 grew 16% from Q1, boding well for the drug's future sales. In the first half of 2017, Otrexup generated $8.5 million in sales revenue, up from $7.1 million in sales from the first half of 2016. Given the steady growth in prescriptions, I believe we can expect to see significant increases in Otrexup's sales over the next two years. Though Otrexup is still some distance away from management's original estimate of $100 - 200 million in peak sales, reaching this level of sales is certainly doable within the next five years.

The company's sumatriptan injection, which it has licensed out to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NASDAQ: TEVA), also performed well in Q2, growing from 21% (Q1) to 26% (Q2) market share in the migraine auto-injector market. Through profit sharing agreements with Teva, Antares has secured a consistent source of revenue that will continue to grow over time.

Financial Outlook

With a CRL likely for Xyosted, Antares may need to incur additional research and development expenses to prepare the drug for resubmission to the FDA. R&D expenses for the first half of 2017 were $3.2 million, compared to $6.2 million for the first half of 2016, when the company was in the midst of conducting clinical research on Xyosted. At the moment, it is unclear what steps ATRS will need to take to win favor in the eyes of the FDA. Regardless, it is unlikely that R&D expenses will surpass their 2016 levels.

With a cash balance of around $43.4 million and an annual burn rate of $5.6 million (based on H1 2017 loss of $2.8 million), ATRS appears to be well-positioned for future growth with or without Xyosted. Current cash levels are stable, and the company will be able to conduct additional research for Xyosted if necessary without too much financial stress. The company will be profitable very soon, whether in 2018 or 2019, and that fact allows ATRS all the flexibility it needs with regard to pipeline research.

Wrap Up

At its current price per share of $2.10, ATRS has a market cap of $327.7 million. Given that the company will likely be cash flow positive next year, and that Otrexup has potential for peak annual sales of $100 - 200 million, it would seem that the company is slightly undervalued at its current price - and this is all without approval for Xyosted. Even if the company cannot find success with Xyosted, they have already developed several strong assets and have others waiting in their pipeline. As such, I believe this stock has been wildly oversold in the recent Xyosted panic. With its strong potential for revenue growth, ATRS has high upside even if one considers only its approved drugs - add in Xyosted, and it is clear that ATRS represents a buying opportunity at its current depressed price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.