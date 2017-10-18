Cheapest REITs For Industrial Exposure

Pure US Industrial REITs are now so expensive that we generally find it hard to take positions in them.

The one retail destination that has grown without restraint is the e-commerce business. With the expansion of e-commerce has come a need for more distribution and logistic centers. Traditional brick-and-mortar retail has also invested in this to compete on equal footing with the likes of Amazon (AMZN). The secret is thus out and the whole sector is now trading at almost 20X AFFO multiples and, in general, a substantial premium to NAVs with sub 3% yields.

Source: NAREIT

While we think the growth potential is still there, we don't see much room to make money by buying at these levels. Hence, we looked for alternatives to buying the purebreds.

Enter the Diversified REITs

In the current market, there is a giant disconnect between the pricing for pure industrial REITs and those that are owned by diversified REITs.

We recommend a few for great industrial exposure.

1) Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

A 50-50 mix of office and industrial, this REIT gets absolutely no respect.

Lexington trades at a huge discount to even diversified REITs, something that seems to be a disconnect with its fundamentals. Perhaps because the market is confused as to where to place this REIT with its triple-net lease status along with large office and industrial exposure. It is rare that you can get this exposure for so cheap and we suggest you grab some before the market comes to its senses. Going forward, we think the good jumps in releasing spreads on the industrial side will catch the market's attention and reprice this about 20% higher.

2) Global Net Lease (GNL)

This REIT evokes strong emotions in Seeking Alpha authors both pro and against (guess which side we are on?). GNL is one REIT that you will never associate with the retail malaise since its exposure is minuscule. Its industrial exposure, on the other hand, is quite significant, and as an added plus, it has these properties split between Europe and the US to predominantly investment grade tenants.

We have seen some silly comments about the large single tenant office exposure being a negative (due to high potential capex) and our take on it is that we rather have office than retail and the office space in question is fully leased till 2021 where the first small lease maturities come into play. Until then, we think GNL can produce 2-4% AFFO growth and push its dividend payout ratio below 90%.

3) W.P. Carey (WPC)

One of our favorite REITs and one unfortunately that we have not yet written an article about. Maybe because words fail us to eloquently describe this beauty of a REIT?

WPC yields 5.8% and the properties have an average lease term of 9.6 years. With 44% exposure to industrial and warehouse sectors, this REIT is superbly positioned for e-commerce strength. In addition, a full 1/3rd of its revenues come from outside of US giving it a great diversification touch. While it trades at the higher end of the diversified REIT multiple, the premium is definitely deserved. We expect the merger with CPA 17 (a non-publicly traded fund) to give a nice boost to earnings in 2018.

4) Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF)

Dream Industrial trades primarily on the TSX. While US industrial REITs have gone up without much pause, the Canadian recession hit Canadian REITs hard. Dream Industrial was further hurt with its large Alberta exposure. The net result is a pure industrial REIT that still trades at less than 12X AFFO. The 7.62% yield also stands above the rest and is covered by the AFFO. Recent results have been solid with good re-leasing spreads in Ontario and the REIT looks to be in a growth trajectory again. E-commerce is still a much lower percentage of sales in Canada versus the US and there is plenty of room for growth. We expect Dream Industrial to do very well going forward.

Conclusion

The industrial REIT sector is likely to experience great growth going forward, but the current valuations create big downside risks. As long as one is comfortable getting this exposure through diversified REITs, one can participate in the upside without breaking the bank. In addition, all of these trade at a discount of what we consider their current NAV unlike the pure industrial REITs trading at significant premiums.

We own all of these and are adding to GNL, DREUF and LXP at current prices.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Dream Industrial is a Canadian corporation and as such may have withholding taxes on distributions.

