Johnson & Johnson: Fully Priced As Operating Momentum Accelerates

Following a 40% move higher over the past two years, multiples have gotten a bit high, as I have trimmed my position consequently.

I have long liked J&J for its responsible operations as well as discipline regarding leverage and M&A, which is paying off nowadays when some peers get burned.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sees its share price trade at fresh highs following solid third quarter results, driven by the purchase of Actelion and solid operating performance. The company is finally rewarded for decent growth, responsible corporate citizenship and avoidance of too much leverage, unlike some peers.

After long trading at a discount to peers and the market, valuation multiples have increased quite a bit over the past two years. With GAAP earnings yields now falling below 5%, it is time to exercise some caution in my eyes.

Giant Grows Bigger

J&J reported a 10.3% increase in third quarter sales to $19.7 billion as the weaker dollar aided sales growth by 80 basis points. Most of the 9.5% operational growth has been driven by the purchase of Actelion, although the 3.8% growth number adjusted for that acquisition and some other smaller deals was relatively solid as well.

Growth was driven by the core pharmaceutical business, which posted sales of $9.7 billion. Top-selling drug Remicade saw sales fall by 7.6% to a run rate of $6.6 billion as competition is arriving. This headwind was more than offset by strong growth of its newer inflammation drug Stelara, Edurant as well as the oncology segment, which benefits from a uptick in Darzalex sales. Of course, the acquisition of the drugs in Actelion´s portfolio has been helpful as well.

The medical device business, which generates $6.6 billion in sales, has seen a solid quarter as well driven by the cardiovascular segment. Most of this growth has been the result of the $4.3 billion purchase of Abbott's Medical Optics business. The $3.4 billion consumer business was the softest performer, driven by weakness in the US market, notably in the baby segment.

Unlike sales, the earnings picture was a bit mixed, as the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings grew, mostly as a result of the Actelion deal. Reported earnings fell from $1.53 to $1.37 per share, while adjusted earnings rose from $1.68 to $1.90 per share. This means that the gap between both metrics rose from just $0.15 per share to $0.53 per share. Most of this is driven by a near $1.1 billion in non-cash amortisation charge, as J&J furthermore incurred $367 million in acquisition-related costs as well as higher litigation and restructuring costs.

Getting More Upbeat

Following the solid quarter, J&J has raised the guidance slightly for the entire year. Sales could hit a high of $76.5 billion as adjusted earnings are seen at $7.25-$7.30 per share. The ratio of GAAP to adjusted earnings only came in at 72% in Q3, and could come in at close to 80% for the year. If you take out the non-cash charges in the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, it seems safe to say that realistic cash earnings could come in at 90% of reported non-GAAP earnings.

Following a 3% move higher in response to the earnings, which propelled shares higher to a record level of $140, shares still trade at 19 times adjusted earnings. Assuming the 90% realistic earnings conversion, shares trade at 21-22 times earnings.

In traditional fashion, J&J does not disclose its balance sheet alongside the earnings release. The company ended the second quarter with $12.8 billion in cash and has incurred $34.6 billion in debt, for a $21.8 billion net debt load. That excludes $9 billion in underfunded pension and other benefits for employees, for a net debt position that could increase to $31 billion, depending if you include those liabilities, or not. Nonetheless, with adjusted EBITDA seen around $28 billion, leverage is very modest at 1.1 times, even if pension liabilities are included.

Quality Is Recognised By The Market

For a long time, J&J has been regarded by some as not being aggressive enough. The company has not been active in M&A, and it has acted as a good corporate citizen. When high fliers like Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and certain other players were growing rapidly until the year 2015, J&J was a very stable and even boring business. Some of its peers got carried away by deal-making, an expensive currency in terms of their stock, high usage of debt and aggressive corporate practices (cutting R&D, raising prices).

In fact, many investors believed that J&J was too conservative as it operated with a rock-solid balance sheet, which on a net basis included very little to no debt. The company furthermore focused on internal pipeline improvements over splashy dealmaking. This resulted in shares being flattish at $100 per share, which translated into a multiple of merely 17 times earnings for most of the time, amidst a strong balance sheet and +3% dividend yield.

The leverage blow-ups and other scandals that have plagued the sector as of late have therefore passed on J&J, which has not been affected and reiterates its responsible pricing time and time again. This quality in terms of good behaviour, avoidance of poor acquisitions and strong balance sheet is now rewarded as shares have risen 40% to $140 over the past two years, at a time frame when some peers have seen devastating returns.

This quality of management, or better said an institution, like J&J is very valuable, that is keeping your head cool when your neighbours go crazy.

Final Thoughts

Having owned J&J at multiple times in the past, and recognising the current operating momentum, I have cut back drastically on my position. Excluding acquisitions, growth of 3-4% is reasonable, but that is all the organic growth that investors can reasonably expect over the long term. Investors have seen 20-25% revenue growth over the past decade, accompanied by roughly 5% reduction in the share count, which pretty much means that growth per share is slightly outpacing inflation, now combined with a 2.4% dividend yield.

After shares have seen a 40% run over the past two years and have doubled over the past decade, expectations have risen to the point at which GAAP earnings yields now are less than 5%. I see appeal if I can buy this great long-term value compounder at market multiples based on GAAP earnings. An 18 times multiple on $6.50 per share in realistic earnings power makes me a buyer if shares unexpectedly revisit the $115 region again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.