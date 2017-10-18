Abbott Laboratories: Another Strong Quarter From This Dividend Aristocrat

By Nick McCullum

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a legendary dividend growth stock, and for good reason: the company is one of only 51 Dividend Aristocrats.

The Dividend Aristocrats are an exclusive group of dividend stocks with 25 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases. Abbott is one of the leaders in this list of already impressive stocks, as its 45-year record of consistent dividend increases is nearly sufficient to qualify the company to be a Dividend King (stocks with 50 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases).

On October 18, Abbott Laboratories reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The company's performance was very strong, with double-digit adjusted earnings-per-share growth and mid-single-digit revenue growth (after adjusting for the impact of acquisitions).

This article will analyze Abbott's earnings release in detail and determine whether the stock still holds appeal for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Lake Bluff, Illinois, Abbott has grown to be a leader in the healthcare industry. The company has a market capitalization of $97 billion, serves people in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 94,000 people.

Abbott's business is divided into four segments for reporting purposes:

Diagnostics

Medical Devices

Nutrition

Established Pharmaceuticals

Abbott's Medical Devices segment is the company's most important. The contribution of each segment to last quarter's revenue can be seen below.

Source: Abbott Laboratories Third Quarter Earnings Infographic

The company's medical devices segment was bolstered significantly with the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, which closed in January of this year. This had a significant impact on the company's performance in the recently announced third quarter, which is discussed below.

Third Quarter Financial Performance

There was a lot to like about Abbott Laboratories' third quarter earnings release.

On the top line, sales of $6.8 billion increased by 28.8% over the prior year's period. This is almost unbelievable growth for a company the size of Abbott.

As implied earlier, though, the acquisition of St. Jude Medical was one of the primary drivers of this eye-popping revenue increase. On a comparable operational basis, Abbott's sales increased by 5.6% - still healthy top-line growth for a large, blue-chip stock like Abbott.

The comparable operational sales figure includes St. Jude's performance during the 2017 and 2016 quarter, even though the operating unit was not owned by Abbott during the prior year's period. A reconciliation between GAAP revenue and comparable operational revenue can be seen in the following table:

Source: Abbott Third Quarter Earnings Release, page 17

On the bottom line, performance was similarly strong. Abbott reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 in the quarter, which represents an 11.9% increase from the prior year's share net of $0.59. Abbott's cost controls and share repurchases allow the company to continue growing its adjusted earnings per share faster than revenue, a trend that we're definitely happy to see.

Sure Dividend is not the only member of the investor community that's pleased with Abbott's performance. Here's what Abbott's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Miles D. White, had to say about the company's performance in the quarter:

"We're very pleased with our performance and the steady cadence of innovative new product launches that are contributing to growth. We're well-positioned to achieve the upper end of our initial full-year EPS guidance range."

Speaking of guidance, Abbott's earnings release included an important narrowing of its full-year earnings forecasts. The company's management now expects the following for fiscal 2017:

Full-year diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $0.97 to $0.99

Full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.48-$2.50

The stark difference between Abbott's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings guidance stems primarily from acquisition-related charges for both the St Jude Medical transaction and the Alere transaction. The company noted the following in its third-quarter earnings release:

"Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2017 of approximately $1.51 per share. Specified items include acquisition-related expenses, intangible amortization expense, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses, partially offset by a gain on the sale of the AMO business."

To sum up, Abbott delivering mid-single-digit growth in adjusted revenues and double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share. We are happy with the company's performance, and believe it is well-positioned to continue outperforming thanks to some meaningful growth prospects introduced by the Alere acquisition (discussed below).

Growth Prospects

Abbott has a number of compelling growth prospects, of which one of the most significant is the company's strategically important acquisition of Alere, which closed on October 3rd. The following excerpt from Abbott's press release announcing the transaction's close gives some insight into why Abbott's management team wanted to purchase the Alere business:

"The transaction establishes Abbott as the global leader in point of care testing – the fastest-growing segment of the $50 billion in vitro diagnostics market – and further strengthens the company's diagnostics presence. The addition of this business aligns with Abbott's long-standing strategy of shaping the company for growth and complements the leadership positions it has built across its other businesses, which include medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals."

Investors should be delighted that the Alere acquisition was successfully completed. While not nearly as large as the St. Jude Medical transaction ($5 billion compared to $25 billion), there was significantly more uncertainty surrounding the potential completion of the Alere transaction. Abbott had filed suit in December to terminate the then ~$5.8 billion acquisition, citing a "substantial loss" in the value of its potential acquiree. Abbott's stance changed when Alere agreed to be purchased for $5.3 billion ($500 million less than the original purchase price), which led to the deal closing earlier this month.

The purchase bolsters Abbott's in vitro diagnostics presence and should be capable of generating some meaningful supply chain and distribution synergies. In the first full year following the acquisition (fiscal 2018), Abbott's management believes that Alere will add $0.11-$0.13 to the company's adjusted earnings per share (a ~5% increase if management's guidance for this year proves correct).

The Alere acquisition is likely to help Abbott's earnings grow at an adequate clip going forward. Investors should also note that the company has a very impressive track record of compounding shareholder wealth:

Source: Value Line

Note that Abbott Laboratories spun off AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in 2013, which explains the noticeable downturn in earnings for that fiscal year. Make no mistake: both businesses have continued to perform exceptionally well since the spin off, and if an investor held onto their Abbott and AbbVie shares until today, their claim on per-share earnings would have grown at a CAGR of 9.2% over the past 15 years.

Looking ahead, we believe that Abbott is capable of 6%-8% annual growth in adjusted earnings per share over full economic cycles.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Abbott is expecting its full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall in the range of $2.48-$2.50. Using the midpoint of this guidance band ($2.49) combined with the company's current stock price of $55.94 implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5x for this high-quality dividend stock.

A price to earnings ratio of 22.5 is not outrageous for a company like Abbott that has a robust track record of consistently building shareholder value over time. However, investors need to recognize that the company is certainly trading at a premium to its long-term average price to earnings ratio.

For evidence, consider the following image, which compares Abbott's current valuation to its average valuation over the last decade.

Source: Value Line

Abbott's current price to earnings ratio is 22.5 and its 10-year average price to earnings ratio is 16.2.

While the company is certainly one of the most high-quality businesses around, it fails to garner a buy recommendation because its stock is pricey relative to its historical averages (just like many of the best companies right now).

Abbott remains a long-term hold for existing investors, while potential investors should wait for slightly better prices to initiate a position.

Final Thoughts

Abbott Laboratories' third-quarter financial performance exceeded the market's expectations. The company delivered double-digit adjusted earnings-per-share growth and mid-single-digit revenue growth (which was nearly 30% higher on a GAAP basis).

Abbott Laboratories continues to fire on all cylinders, but the company is a bit too pricey to earn a buy recommendation. We recommend waiting for better buying opportunities in this high-quality Dividend Aristocrat.

Abbott is a high-quality Dividend Aristocrat, but the stock's valuation prevents us from issuing a buy recommendation.