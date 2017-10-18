You Shouldn't Get Fooled By IBM

Despite those negatives, IBM can provide an attractive and secure income stream, which makes shares worthy of a closer look by income-focused investors.

The growth outlook is not good as cloud remains the only growth driver whilst the legacy business continues to decline.

IBM managed to beat the analyst consensus once again -- not due to its great operational results though.

IBM (IBM) has beaten analyst estimates once again with the aid of an extremely low tax rate and significant adjustments to its GAAP numbers. Without any revenue growth and with the cloud business being the only growth driver in the foreseeable future, IBM isn't too attractive for those seeking capital appreciation, but still is a valid choice for those primarily interested in income generation thanks to its juicy dividend yield.

The company managed to beat the analyst consensus on the top as well as on the bottom line:

That in no way meant that revenues and earnings were up, though, as revenues were down slightly (the 22nd quarter of revenue declines in a row), whereas non-GAAP earnings per share were in line with last year's Q3 results.

How to beat estimates

When we look at IBM's results, there are some factors that are clearly deteriorating, yet IBM managed to beat the analyst consensus -- let's have a closer look how that was possible:

IBM's topline was down primarily due to weakness in its biggest segment (technology services & cloud platforms), which, at first, is surprising since the company's cloud business is the only thing in IBM's portfolio that generates meaningful growth. The non-cloud businesses in that segment are dropping at an even faster pace though, which has made IBM's total revenues fall again (in addition to other factors, such as lower global business services).

On top of that, IBM's gross margin declined once again, which has made IBM's gross profit fall at a faster pace (down 2.4% compared to revenues being down 0.4%).

The gross margin declines are not surprising as there were some shifts in the sales mix: Rather high margin businesses such as GBS were down, whereas lower-margin businesses such as the Systems division saw higher sales -- coupled with the overall sales decline the gross profit decrease thus was almost inevitable.

With gross profits being down significantly and operating expenses not changing much, pre-tax profits dropped by $200 million as well (in line with the gross profit decrease) -- due to the tax rate dropping further the net income decline was less severe though.

At an eleven percent tax rate, IBM produced net earnings of $2.7 billion, still down $130 million or four percent year over year.

In this chart, we see the US' federal tax rate over the last decades:

We see that IBM doesn't even pay one-third of the US federal corporate tax rate, not including any state or local taxes yet. Even if tax reform gets passed and the corporate tax rate drops to 20% or 25%, it is hard to imagine that IBM will be able to keep its tax rate at an eleven percent level -- and lowering the tax rate further will be even harder.

So if the benefit of lower taxes will not mask underlying earnings weaknesses in the future, investors can expect that net earnings could be hit even harder as long as IBM does not manage to grow its topline in the future.

Even with the tax rate being at the current extremely low-level, IBM earned just $2.92 per share according to GAAP. Thus there were quite a lot of adjustments to get to $3.30 in order to (slightly) beat the analysts' estimates.

The two biggest adjustments were acquisition-related intangible amortization and retirement-related adjustments, which had a per share impact of $0.17 and $0.21, respectively.

I believe backing out intangible amortization (that was related to acquisitions) is okay, as this is a one time item and a non-cash item on top of that -- backing out retirement-related interest costs, insolvency insurance and other costs that are summed up under retirement-related adjustments seems less justified, I believe, as those are actual costs the company has to pay.

The way IBM keeps beating analyst estimates via extremely low tax rates and extensive non-GAAP adjustments is something investors should keep an eye on -- after all, GAAP earnings continue to drop.

Cloud is the only growth driver

IBM has formed the so-called strategic imperatives a couple of years ago, businesses that were touted as essential for the company's future growth, which include IBM's cloud business as well as analytics, mobile computing, security and social media. The problem here is that apart from the cloud business, those strategic imperatives are barely growing:

We see that the non-cloud strategic imperatives revenues totaled $4.7 billion in the most recent quarter, whereas the non-cloud strategic imperatives revenues totaled $4.5 billion in the prior year's third quarter. A four percent revenue increase isn't very convincing, especially as those are the businesses IBM has such high hopes for regarding future growth -- the rest of IBM's portfolio is performing even worse (which explains the overall topline declines).

Solid cash flows and attractive dividends

What I said so far doesn't sound very good, and yet I believe that IBM has some merit for investors that are focused on income generation: The earnings profile and growth rates are not that important for dividend seekers, what counts are the dividend yield, the dividend growth prospects and the safety of the company's dividend, and IBM is not looking bad at all when we focus on these metrics:

IBM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The four percent dividend yield is more than twice as high as the broad market's yield, and IBM has a solid dividend growth history -- over the last couple of years, IBM's dividend has grown at a double-digit pace and that could continue for the next couple of years.

The quite low payout ratio of well below 50% (thanks to IBM's strong cash generation, with free cash flows totaling $2.5 billion in the most recent quarter) means that dividends could rise substantially even if earnings and cash flows do not grow much, and at the same time, the low payout ratio makes IBM's dividend rather safe. The payout ratios of many other popular income stocks are much higher, which means that they will get cut with a higher probability if the global economy takes a hit and earnings drop across the board.

Takeaway

IBM often manages to beat the analyst consensus slightly, with the Q3 results being the most recent case. The earnings beat was only possible due to a very low tax rate and many adjustments though, overall the profitability picture is not improving at all.

With non-cloud businesses stalling or dropping, the short-term growth outlook is not too rosy either but IBM still has merit due to the fact that the company's shares provide a juicy and safe income stream in a world of low-interest rates.

