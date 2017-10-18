10 Reasons HSA Is The New IRA

If you could create the perfect government-sponsored retirement account along the same guidelines as a Roth or Traditional IRA, what would it look like? You would want tax benefits for making contributions, no tax on growth, no tax on withdrawals, the flexibility to withdraw funds as needed without penalty at any age, the ability to invest money in any market sector of your choice, and the ability to contribute regardless of annual income. Believe it or not, there is already a government-sponsored account that meets every one of those criteria and has several other advantages - a Health Savings Account (HSA).

Sure, you're probably rolling your eyes and can think of one or two reasons why HSA doesn't meet your needs, but I'm going to argue that an HSA is the smartest move for a vast majority of investors regardless of your circumstances. Here are the 10 reasons why everyone should consider an HSA and make it part of their investment portfolio.

1. Contributions are tax deductible

Who doesn't want to save money on their taxes? The 2017 contribution limit is $3,400 per individuals and $6,750 for family, with an additional $1,000 for each if you are over 55. So take whatever you contribute and multiply it by your tax rate and that is how much less you owe Uncle Sam this year. Also, almost all states offer a deduction on state taxes. For example, if you live in Oregon, are in the 39.6% federal bracket and 9.9% state bracket, are over 55, and contribute the family maximum of $7,750 you save over $3,500 just for one year in taxes.

2. Growth is tax free

HSA money can be invested in many types of funds. If you read articles on this website, you undoubtedly understand the power of compound returns. If you turn your $1,000 investment to $10,000 you don't owe anything in taxes.

3. Withdrawing funds for qualified expenses is tax free

Now we are getting into the part of HSA that scares a lot of people off, but it really shouldn't. While there are restrictions for taking money out of an HSA, you can use it for any qualified medical expense for you, your spouse, or any dependent without the tax or penalty as with an IRA.

4. You will use it

The average out-of-pocket healthcare expense per person in America is $1,400 per year and quickly rising. As we get older, or have health problems, expenses are greater. If you want to use the money for retirement income, you can withdraw funds as cash once you turn 65 and just pay income tax on it, similar to a traditional IRA.

5. You never lose it

Unlike Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), which must be used within a calendar year, HSAs roll over every year. Upon death, an HSA can be transferred to a spouse without any changes. It can also be inherited and taxed just like the rest of the estate.

6. Investment options are great

HSA accounts normally have good investment options, similar to what is available for a 401k. This usually includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, cash, ETFs, etc… make sure to research investment options when picking your HSA provider.

7. High earners can use it too

Unlike IRA and Roth IRA accounts, there is no income limit. Regardless of whether you make $10k or $1M a year, you can still put money in an HSA to get the tax benefits.

8. Your insurance is cheaper

Plans that offer HSAs must be "high deductible" plans, but in return the monthly premiums can often be hundreds of dollars per month cheaper. Your deductible may be higher, but you'll have an HSA to fall back on if you end up having medical expenses.

9. You can "own" your healthcare

When you have a high deductible HSA plan you have a bigger stake in your personal health and finances. You are using money put aside to pay for medical expenses, resulting in a more direct relationship between how much healthcare you use and what you spend.

10. Hold less cash, invest more

A common personal finance recommendation is to hold 6 months of expenses in cash in case you lose your job, become unable to work, or have some other life event occur. If you have an HSA plan you have the flexibility of having money put aside for paying medical expenses, and therefore can probably hold less cash and invest more of your money. Having an extra $10k continuously invested in the market rather than holding it in cash adds real investment value over time.

