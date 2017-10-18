Read before Alphabet purchase

Since 2015 Alphabet stocks’ annual return has been negative only when Beta coefficient value exceeded 0,9. Now it equals to 0,86.

Beta coefficient value for the companies from FAAMG list this year is over average level and tends to grow.

Investment Thesis

The current value of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stocks' Beta coefficient is clear negative factor for stock returns.

I am convinced that Seeking Alpha readers are good at financial terminology and clearly understand the notion of Beta coefficient. But in order to avoid discrepancies let's plunge into some theory.

Beta is a measure of the volatility or systematic risk of a security in comparison to the market as a whole. In other words, Beta evaluates how much the share price is prone to change in one direction with the market.

Just a simple example: if Beta coefficient value of some US company stocks equals to 1, the increase/decrease of S$P 500 to 1% will be accompanied by average increase/decrease of this company stocks' price to 1%. If Beta coefficient value, equals to e.g. 0,5, the increase/decrease of S$P 500 to 1% will be accompanied by increase/ decrease of this stock to 0,5%.

Let's return to practice

It is hard judging about the reasons of such notion, but the fact is that Beta coefficient value for the companies from FAAMG list this year is over average level and tends to grow:

FB Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

It consequently arises the issue about the importance of Beta coefficient value influence to company stocks' return and if this factor is worth paying attention during investment decision making?

Finding the answer to this issue and researching Alphabet shares price fluctuations I came to the following.

First of all I calculated the following two indices: 365-day rolling return and Alphabet stocks rolling beta coefficient value. Both indices are present at the following diagram:

Let me explain. Each blue point stands for the Beta coefficient value of Alphabet stocks for previous 365 and each red point stands for total return value of Alphabet shares for previous 365 days.

Next, I have calculated these values correlation. The result has proved to be rather definitive. Check diagram:

As you can see it shows sustainable inverse interdependence between Alphabet stocks' return and Beta coefficient value, excluding abnormal period of 2014 - i.e. the past growth of Beta coefficient value for Alphabet stocks has nearly always been accompanied by stocks' return decrease and vice versa. While the most up-to-date data confirm that this inverse interdependence stands at the level of nearly 50%.

In order to make result more clear I have created scatter diagram where I put 365-day rolling return (Y axis) value depending from 365-day rolling Beta coefficient (X axis) value for the period starting from 2015.

Latest diagram irrevocably confirms that in most cases the growth of Alphabet stocks' Beta value is accompanied by their return decrease. Bear in mind that 365-day rolling return of Alphabet stocks has been above zero within last two years if Beta value didn't exceed the level of 0,9. Moreover current Beta value of Alphabet stocks is drastically close to this level. And just the opposite situation: the highest return of Alphabet stocks has been detected when Beta value had diapason minimum level.

Putting It All Together

Internet is full of industry experts' assessment of US stock market overheating and I think that the situation with Beta coefficient value partially confirms this thesis. In any case this factor negatively influences Alphabet stocks, so the investor purchasing company stocks for short-term speculative purposes should take it into account.

P.S. Generally I am interested at this topic and I plan on doing this kind of research for each company from the FAAMG list and make broader conclusions in one of my next articles.

