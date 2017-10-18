Praemonitus, Praemunitus: Modeling Out The Likelihood Of A One-Day 80% Drop In XIV

The empirical data suggest that EA, while highly unlikely over any particular stretch of time, is quite likely to occur over a reasonable investment horizon

Still, returns have demonstrated a high degree of negative skew, and sensitivity factors to indexes such as spot VIX or SPX have proven treacherous

Look-backs at past drawdowns in XIV suggest that the famous Event Acceleration clause in the prospectus is very unlikely, and that traders should view EA as a remote possibility

Written with the extensive help of David LaJeunesse

Having discussed the legal framework and various forms of note acceleration on the popular volatility ETN known as XIV, we now turn our attention to the historical return distribution of XIV in hopes of shedding light on the likelihood of the infamous “Event Acceleration”, which we will henceforth refer to as “EA”.

Our thesis is reasonably nuanced, so we want to spell it out up front so that the reader can grasp the paradoxical nature of our claim:

Triggering EA, which would require a one-day drop in the XIV of 80%+, appears quite unlikely based on past performance: don’t try to “trade” it or otherwise time it. The product's return distribution has demonstrated highly pronounced negative skewness. While the likelihood of reaching the 80% drawdown threshold is not high, traders should absolutely not treat the probability as “effectively zero”. Rather, think of the probability as quite low over any given stretch, but still large enough so as to be treated an eventual inevitability.

One quick technical point before we move forward: the ETN has a maturity date of December 4, 2030. We covered this in Part I. Within the context of this segment, we ignore the maturity date under the presumption that when the XIV notes are retired, they would very likely be reissued in some extremely similar form. Rightly or wrongly our argument operates under that assumption.

A One-Day 80% Drawdown Would Require A VIX Event of Profound Magnitude

It goes without saying that past returns do not indicate the bounds of what is possible. Still, by understanding how a product such as XIV has behaved, one may get a better sense of the return dynamics.

XIV is a reasonably new product, with approximately 1735 daily returns since its inception on November 30th, 2010. Below, we document the best and the worst ten single-day performances. Returns are “raw” rather than continuously compounded.

Source: FinanceYahoo!

As you can see, there has yet to be any drawdown remotely close to the 80% required for EA as stipulated under the prospectus; the largest one-day drawdown, achieved just after Brexit, was only one third of the necessary figure.

Next, let’s take a look at XIV’s worst drawdowns over multi-day periods. Below are the ten worst performances for over three-day, five-day, and ten-day windows:

Considering how XIV has behaved over prolonged bouts of sharply increased volatility offers another perspective into how likely EA is. Longer stretches of time have also witnessed severe drops. The worst drawdown for a 21-day period (approximately one calendar month) was over 60%; over rolling three-month period (63 market days), there were several drawdowns that exceeded 70% (all in 2011, within one year of product inception).

Still, even with the worst three-month performances, XIV has not achieved the threshold for EA. This should be comforting for those who trade the product, given that a one-day drawdown of 80% is required.

XIV Index Performance During Financial Crisis: Beaten But Not Butchered

Analysis of XIV’s historical data is limited not only because the product has not been around for very long, but also because the timeframe in which it has existed has been one of the least volatile in stock market history. We will return to this theme later, but for the time being we will analyze different strategies for to “patching” this deficiency.

There are a few datasets we can look at that may afford us insight about what XIV’s performance might be under more strenuous volatility environments. The first is the inverse VIX futures index that XIV performance is based on (the last ten years of data for the index can be found here); the second is the inverse of daily VIX performance (data going back to 1990 can be found here); and the third is the S&P 500 (as volatility spikes correspond with broad market downturns).

XIV’s daily performance is supposed to reflect the “Indicative Value Ticker” XIVIV, with a leverage ratio of ‘-1’. That is to say that XIVIV rises alongside increases in VX futures, and vice versa.

Source: XIV Prospectus, Pg. 1

The way of calculating XIV’s daily return is as follows:





Source: XIV Prospectus, Page 6



XIV does not perfectly track its index, but we can still use data from the index to get a decent sense of what XIV performance might have looked like during the Financial Crisis:

Source: S&P Dow Jones

To be clear, the XIVIV index throttled higher. What you see above is the inverse of that performance, which is in keeping with how XIV is calculated. Also, this performance does not take into account the impact of T-Bill performance or daily fees. While those features are not meaningless, they would not alter the larger arc of the story that we are attempting to investigate.

The greatest financial calamity of our lifetime would likely have humbled the XIV. But while drawdowns would have been quite large, they would not have likely resulted in EA. Not even close.

In a future paper we will discuss in greater detail why periods of great calm are more likely to result in EA than are highly tumultuous time frames such as during the GFC. Still, it is instructive to see that XIV would not likely have been accelerated over this visceral time frame. This may bolster the case that the circumstances necessary to trigger EA are quite unlikely.

Trader Takeaway: whether we look at one-day or multi-day drawdowns, or even if we consider how XIV’s underlying index performed during the Financial Crisis, we simply do not find anything like the requisite path to generate the Event. The circumstances that precipitate EA are likely to come from totally out of the blue. EA should not be conflated with simple high volatility. It is perfectly reasonable and perhaps healthy to anticipate severe drawdowns in XIV. In the next section of this paper, we claim that EA is far from impossible. Timing or trading such a scenario, however, appears next to impossible: should it occur, it is likely to do so with virtually no notice.

Do Not Think of EA as “Essentially Zero-Probability”

The data do indicate evidence that EA should not be thought of as impossible. Indeed, we argue that the Event is likely to occur within a reasonable investment time horizon. More importantly, circumstances like those we find at present are actually more conducive to its manifestation than highly volatile environs.

Unfortunately, conclusions based on datasets such at the S&P, spot VIX, or even XIVIV also face significant limitations as XIV performance is far from perfectly correlated with any of them.

As one would expect, the correlation is by far the closest between XIV and the index it tracks, but even then differences can be quite significant. To illustrate, here are the five largest deviations from index performance in XIV history:

Source: FinanceYahoo!, S&P Dow Jones

Two other important points on the topic was made in a past article:

Bob makes an excellent point above regarding overnight action that cannot be worked by traders. His point was followed up by top-notch observations:

Modeling large drawdowns on past action any dataset should not be overly relied upon for a plethora of reasons. Our goal in sharing the index performance from the Financial Crisis was to show readers what the index was likely to have done, while also urging against taking such analyses too far. The truth is there is no way of knowing how XIV would have performed prior to its inception.

Strong Negative Skewness

Let’s have a second look at those best and worst one-day performances that we tabulated earlier:

We now bring to the reader’s attention the reality that negative movements have been far more pronounced than positive ones. Indeed, the best daily return (13.2%) is lower in magnitude than even the 10 th worst (-15.8%) performance.

Given that these performances are reported as raw returns, it bears mention that the familiar rule that “it takes a 100% gain to undo a 50% loss” dynamic is very much in play. That is to say that XIV makes up its fabulous performance on the large magnitude of “small” positive returns, not large leaps higher.

For a broader picture of single-day performance, we present the following histogram, set into half-percent bins:

Source: FinanceYahoo!

Look at that long left tail! At nearly -1, XIV’s skew is significantly greater than the skew of the S&P 500 since the turn of the century (-.18).

Modeling tail behavior is difficult, and while we cannot know how XIV will perform in the future, traders should definitely consider themselves put on notice that there is dramatic asymmetry embedded into this product, and not of the advantageous variety if you own it.

Misleading Factor Sensitivities

Next, we turn to the relationship between XIV and spot VIX. Again, we think valuable insight can be drawn from looking at the history of the VIX, but we caution readers against taking such conclusions too far.

To illustrate this point, we reference an article published on SeekingAlpha in 2016, which demonstrated that XIV had a beta of -.46 when compared to the VIX. This beta figure may provide insight into how XIV would have performed prior to its inception, as well as how it will likely respond to future movement in spot VIX levels.

Using such a calculation, it would require spot VIX to spike 217% in one day in order for XIV to lose all value:

While a grounded analysis of historical data may well bestow a beta of XIV relative to spot VIX of (-.46), the distribution of daily XIV returns are very far from normally distributed (see histogram above). As such, traditional measures such as beta become less applicable. It is not that the figure is useless, but the true structure of returns imposes significant limitations.

Brittle Betas

The same is true of the relationship between XIV and the S&P 500. Drawdowns in SPX do significantly correlate to drawdowns in XIV, but the relationship is highly dynamic.

In fact, as we pointed out in a previous article, there is reason to believe that XIV is becoming increasingly sensitive to movements in SPX.

This is demonstrated by a chart we shared that article (originally posted on twitter by trader/author Adam Warner). The Y axis represents the rolling 21-day average of how movement in XIV corresponds to movement in the S&P 500 (i.e. a Y value of 4 corresponds to an average move in XIV being four times that of concurrent movement in SPX).

Note that in the first few years (2011-2015), average daily movement in XIV was fluctuating between two and six times the movement of SPX, whereas recently it has not only behaved much more erratically, but also is trending toward increased sensitivity to moves in SPX. The increasing magnitude of the XIV in relation to SPX argues for a beta with a larger (positive) value.

More importantly, the erratic nature of the pattern makes using a sensitivity factor like beta intrinsically dangerous. The fiber of the pairing seems increasingly threadbare.

We’ll save an in-depth analysis of this for a future dedicated piece, but we assert that it is no accident that low levels of VIX correspond to high betas between SPX and XIV (as seen above). If we are correct in our assessment, then by direct extension the ideal circumstances for an XIV Event Acceleration are not associated with periods of high volatility such as the GFC, but rather a habitat like the one in which we currently find ourselves.

As a down payment on this claim, we present the scatterplot for the twenty worst daily returns for XIV, paired against the corresponding returns for SPX:

Note that seven of XIV’s twenty worst daily returns correspond to SPX down moves of less than 2%! This is definitely not in keeping with the intuitive models that many investors use. Indeed, the largest spill in the SPX appears to be an outlier in terms of large XIV drawdowns.

If EA occurs, it is far more likely to do so on a dramatic shift from a low-vol to a high-vol environment. It is not likely to occur during times when volatility is already quite high.

Conclusion

We hope our work on this topic has shed light on both the contractual as well as the probabilistic nature of acceleration of the Notes associated with XIV.

We conclude that the outright historical record for XIV or its associated index (XIVIV) provide scant evidence for Event Acceleration. That said, the highly skewed nature of XIV’s return distribution and its highly unpredictable and increasing beta provide the clues to suggest that such an occurrence should not be considered shocking from a structural standpoint.

Trader Takeaway: watch your sizing of these products. Respect the brittle nature of these relationships. That means having a very healthy appreciation for seemingly impossible event paths that wreak havoc on the product.

As a final note, while it may be tempting to think about the core dangers of XIV as being associated with short-term wipeouts, the far more mundane phenomenon of prolonged and heightened volatility is much more likely to generate devastation for accounts that keep weighty balances in this product or any of its major competitors, such as SVXY.





