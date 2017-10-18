IBM: Talking About Organic Growth

I really like the word "organic". Looking at IBM's (IBM) 2016 10-K, the word appears 4 times: once as applicable to growth, once on capabilities, and twice on investment. The implication is, that the company was able to fund investment in its various segments from income, but still needed acquisitions to drive growth.

On the 3Q 2017 conference call (transcript), CFO Martin Schroeter places the matter in a new light.

The revenue performance in the quarter is pretty much all organic. Revenue from our strategic imperatives over the last 12 months was also up 10% to $34.9 billion, and now represents 45% of IBM. (emphasis added)

At this point, the question of whether the company can continue to fund growth by acquisition from its cash flow has become less urgent. Acquisitions can be limited to strategic objectives, and may not be required to boost revenue. Strategic imperatives are up 10%, and it's mostly organic.

No Discrete Items

Certain critics of the company have been crying foul when large tax credits (discrete items) have contributed to earnings beats. Here's Schroeter on the topic of tax rates:

Sure, Steve, so a few things. On the rate itself, we're at, as we said, 15. And from a - from the way we've been thinking about it and talking about how it's embedded in our guidance, we're at 15 plus or minus three ex discrete, and that's been consistent since we started the year now, we just came out of the third quarter when and quite frankly kind of a rare 90-day period when you do business in 162 countries, we had no discrete tax events, so somewhat rare. But it's - it is what it is. We can either predict nor necessarily predict the magnitude or the timing of discrete events by their very nature. Now we do take, as you know, which causes the $4 billion or so of deferred tax liabilities or assets. so we do take a pretty conservative view on how we book - how we run a book against our tax. And that's what creates these discrete tax events, which by and large for us tend to be - tend to come back into the income statement as opposed to finding that something is going to fall out, because discreet, let's face it, discretes can go either way. They can be helps or hurts. For us, by and large, because we're pretty conservative. They're - they tend to be helps. We don't know in terms of what's going to happen in the fourth quarter, again, the 90-day period went through a somewhat rare and we don't know if and we don't know when and we don't know how much they might be. But yes, we do our principle of how conservative we are has not changed. And therefore, I would expect that the discretes will be more credits than debits, but it was a, again a kind of a unique period. (emphasis added)

The point is, earnings quality for the quarter was good. Due to conservative accounting on tax issues, discrete items tend to increase earnings when they occur. Sales of IP (intellectual property), also cited by critics as an artificial way to juice profits, were less than the same quarter last year. I was disappointed, since I think of IP sales as revenue, even though the company books them as a reduction to R&D expense.

Mainframe Not Dead

IBM's mainframe business has a definite product cycle. As new models are introduced, sales surge, and then fall back as the cycle continues. In the third quarter, segment revenue increased 62%, with improved margins.

Pervasive encryption is a product strength. The z14 was designed with an extremely strong emphasis on data security. Meanwhile, it seems like hackers to include the Russians and North Korea all breaking into just about everything. The Equifax hack, which may destroy the company, is a case in point.

Revenue Growth Is Coming

During the call, Schroeter mentions that the 4th quarter is typically about $2.5 billion stronger than the 3rd, and goes on to suggest that the amount will increase by $300 to $400 million this year. Noting 3rd quarter revenue was flat to last year, this works out to a 0.7% increase in revenue next quarter, year-to-year. He also talks about a 2.5% to 3.5% improvement in gross margins.

Investment Implications

Based on the earnings report, the stock popped by over $7 dollars in after hours trading. After reviewing the transcript, I'm increasingly confident in my expectations that the share price will make its way back into the $180 area, where Warren Buffett adjusted his position down a bit earlier this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.