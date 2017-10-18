Cummins: $210 Target

Cummins will continue its winning streak after seeing 15% higher sales in the second quarter.

In this article, I will discuss one of the most powerful macro stocks that is ready to offer more upside even after rallying almost 40% over the last 12 months.

It's All About 'Macro'

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is one of those stocks that do not fit into the category of highly valued technology stocks that might have a breakthrough in some area and change the way we do business forever. Cummins is different. This company is highly depending on the macro economic environment while being able to perfectly exploit worldwide chances by offering top tier engines.

The graph below proves this. Cummins is perfectly guided by the most important leading indicator of the US economy: the ISM manufacturing index.

The stock performs extremely well in times of growth acceleration while it gets slaughtered during slower economic times. The most recent downturn between the third quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2016 is a perfect example of this.

That being said, we see that the ISM manufacturing index just hit a 13-year high. This means that economic expectations have not been higher over the last 13 years. Just think about it for a second. This should mean that coincident economic indicators should follow as well. However, the good news does not end here...

Machinery & Transportation Equipment Are Back

Below, you find a graph of sentiment for both the machinery and transportation equipment industry. Both display the total sentiment of the last 12 months which gives us a perfect picture of how these industries are performing in fundamental terms. Note that this data is also leading. In other words, it has predictive power.

What we see is that both machinery and transportation sentiment is soaring. Machinery has reached the highest sentiment since the start of this indicator while transportation is back from an even worse downturn.

The Effect On Cummins

Of course, all of this leading data would be useless if it didn't have any influence on Cummins' stock price. However, the backtest is in our favor according to the graph below. You want to buy Cummins once sentiment is in an uptrend. Historically, this is where the biggest returns have come from.



The year-on-year performance of the stock price adds some more value to this thesis given the fact that the stock price is not 'limited' like these sentiment indicators that cannot go any higher than 12 or lower than -12.

Anyhow, what we have to do in order to understand this graph is focus on trends. Even though machinery sentiment is indicating another 150% increase, it is totally not likely that this is going to happen. We only need to focus on trends and see that Cummins could go up to $190 before the end of this year and to more than $210 in the first quarter of 2018.

Leading indicators are forward looking as I mentioned before. This does not only mean that the outlook is good, it also means that historical fundamental performance needs to confirm this outlook in order to give some validity to this approach.

In the second quarter, Cummins saw between 10-12% higher engine revenue growth. This estimate should be updated in my opinion and I will tell you why.

Source: Cummins Q2/2017 Investor Presentation

Cummins' heavy-duty truck sales increased 15% in the second quarter, this is 2 points below medium-truck growth and 6 points above light-duty trucks. These trends have been supported by a very high demand for SUVs and trucks (on-highway segment) and strong capex in the construction business.

Source: Cummins Q2/2017 Investor Presentation

Note that I added the total production of heavy weight trucks in the graph above. What we see is that Cummins is performing extremely well given the fact that June has been the only month of the second quarter with serious fundamental strength.

It also means that Cummins' third quarter should be interesting given that heavy weight truck production has accelerated even further.

I am very positive that Cummins will reach 190 in 2017 and 210 in Q1/2018 given that economic momentum does not start slowing. However, at this point, we have enough momentum to push this stock and its sales higher over the next few months. Speaking of sales, on the 31st of this month, we will get the third quarter earning which should show at least a 20% increase of heavy duty engines.

For now, you should stay long if you already have a position or start adding on dips if you do not have exposure in the machinery industry.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of this thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.