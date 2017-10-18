One Unconventional Reason To Be Concerned About Facebook's Valuation: Cryptocurrencies

Facebook (FB) is on fire. The company currently enjoys a near monopoly in the world of social media and online advertising. Through its native platform of Facebook and through its growing brand of Instagram, Facebook enjoys a practical monopoly as the de facto leader in social media. Perhaps the company has failed to displace a few key corners of the globe as in the case of China where Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat has become irreplaceably entrenched, but by and large Facebook has established the strongest foothold in the online world for real-identity advertising.

Yet as is often the case when a company establishes such a seemingly enduring position in its realm of influence, it is the emergence of unseen threats that can often precede the company’s next era of stagnant growth. As it stands now, Facebook has already appeared to relax its revenue growth guidance in the near term as the market matures. The company has begun to pursue horizontal opportunities, as is the case with virtual reality, in order to expand its top-line growth. Although the battle with Snap (SNAP) appears to have been all but won, it is still becoming increasingly clear that the struggle is beginning to shift towards retaining market share rather than enjoying hyperbolic growth. It is in this environment that I would argue investors should begin to grow more conservative on the company’s long-term outlook.

Watch Out For Cryptocurrency Disruption

In particular, one such potential avenue of disruption could soon be coming from an unconventional direction – cryptocurrencies. Yet before I explore this topic, investors need to look beyond their own personal sentiment towards Bitcoin. It’s irrelevant. For me, the real concern lies in the altcoins now beginning to establish a firm foundation in the online world.

Although a more technical understanding of cryptocurrencies is warranted at this point, fundamentally investors need to understand that there is a budding emergence of new platforms being built on top of new cryptocurrencies that utilize both the blockchain and smart contracts. It is through the combination of these two technologies that a new era of disruption now appears to be underway. Particularly this is occurring through the discovery of new cost-saving efficiencies, enhanced security, changing reward paradigms, and decentralized governance.

To put into layman terms what is now going on, investors should expect change in the years to come because the model of participation and incentives has fundamentally been altered. Indeed, the very concept of a corporation’s enduring influence in this world may soon witness disruption. Why I say this is because new cryptocurrencies are beginning to revert the allocation of profits a corporate entity might otherwise have utilized on itself back down to the individual participant (or coin holder) bypassing the heavy inefficient cost of maintaining the corporate level altogether. Because these new platforms are not governed by a corporate entity, they are set up to rewards the users of the platform itself rather than only indirectly rewarding those who might also be considered shareholders of the company. It is akin to a company being able to offer better benefits to its consumers because of the costs it can save on its bottom line.

To understand why this is the case, it is ideal to recognize that many of the latest cryptocurrencies utilize smart contracts. As a result, many of the coins themselves are programmed to operate on pre-authorized conditions. As an example, the coin NEO automatically generates another coin GAS for NEO holders as blocks are added to the blockchain. As a result, without additional bureaucracy, additional income is generated for users. In another instance of reverting profits back to coinholders, a coin named Quantum earns arbitrage trading profits which are automatically utilized to buyback and subsequently destroy it's own coin supply. This action is the equivalent of a share buyback and retirement of those shares. Yet again we see the profits flowing directly into a derived benefit to the coinholder by very efficient means.

It is through the numerous efficiencies made possible through automated executions of programmed code that many of these coins are thinning out the heavy administrative expenses endured by corporate entities. The ability for these actions to be enforced by pre-programmed code and their inability to be altered due to blockchain security reduces the need for additional labor needed to verify, administer, and enforce such actions. In effect, cryptocurrencies are largely sidestepping the need for lawyers and other administrative personnel through the execution of secure, defined, and enforceable contracts. Competing against these gained efficiencies will remain a challenge for any company, including Facebook, apart from the very adoption of these leaner processes.

Yet most alarmingly, many of these platforms can rebuild upon the models that already exist in the online world while improving upon their functionality. One of the most susceptible targets is a social media company which is dependent upon user whims but controlled through a centralized service, as is the case with Facebook. Imagine a “Facebook” cryptocurrency platform in which it is the participants that earn the billions of advertising dollars rather than the corporation. Can a platform truly be so lean as to offer financial incentives to its user base? When you're "company" is a self-funded money supply and your operations are made incredibly effcient through automatiom, a cryptocurrency accurately fits this profile.

Imagine how attractive this model would be if users were paid to like content and participate in the community. Instead of being distracted by advertisements or exploited by having their personal information sold to external entities, users control their information while getting rewarded with profits a corporation would otherwise earn for itself. If you think this future is far-fetched, think again. One such social media platform has already been gaining traction, and it is now laying the groundwork for many more to come. That platform is Steemit.

(Image Source)

Steemit

Steemit operates as a decentralized blogging platform that has a look and feel akin to a hybrid of Reddit and Twitter. The platform is just beginning to gain traction after launching in mid-2016. At the core of its function, bloggers post content and are rewarded in STEEM or SBD which are two cryptocurrencies that permeate throughout the platform. Both of these cryptocurrencies can easily be traded for more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum thereby ensuring more durable monetary value.

What makes Steemit so intriguing is that participants are rewarded in multiple ways. STEEM and SBD is distributed to owners that post content which is voted up, to users acting as curators who vote on the content of others, and through a staking system that pays interest and increases a STEEM-holder’s voting power (the ability to reward more value) in exchange for committing not to sell STEEM for a set duration. As such, value gets locked into the ecosystem and the creation of new coins gets distributed to the users of the platform.

(Image Source)

Although the economy of Steemit bears more conversation, the implication of the free platform is far from complex to the everyday user. The global blogging platform takes no upfront capital to use and feels very much like participating on Reddit. However, new content is displayed in a way that the whole community can see like Twitter. Users can instantly send cryptocurrency with each other at ease, and because voting content feels free there is an abundance of generosity. But above all, it is the participants of the platform that gain in the profits of the ecosystem.

While at present the use of advertising is sparse (and arguably may not even be necessary), there are some budding channels for its existence. Advertised content requires the spending of the platform’s cryptocurrency and spent cryptocurrency is burned thereby raising the value of the cryptocurrency as a whole through deflationary pressure. Naturally, this process rewards all users as a whole in a manner that is akin to how a share buyback would function. User growth has been impressive as is noted in the graphic below.

(Image Source)

Smart Media Tokens

Steemit is one example of a specific cryptocurrency-base platform that is encroaching into Facebook’s social media space and its effect could eventually have a direct implication in the competition for user time. However, just as concerning is the direction that the Steem blockchain itself could have going forward through the creation and use of Smart Media Tokens [SMTs]. SMTs are currently in a development stage, but are expected to be implemented in the near term future as much of the groundwork utilizes the framework of and leverages the experience surrounding the Steemit project. They can essentially be viewed as the branched-off tokens that external entities can utilize in order to incorporate many of the similar functionalities that Steemit already offers. This is particularly useful for companies that are looking to incentivize user participation within their own user-based communities.

It should be very easy to see where this is heading. For example, imagine the case where The New York Times [NYT] creates a SMT, a cryptocurrency devoted to the NYT community that is readily exchangeable in STEEM and other liquid cryptocurrency markets at large. Without much effort at all, the NYT would be able to integrate a commenting module within their existing online platform where users will be able to earn NYT tokens that have real world value by participating in the community. In the background, the NYT itself would also be able to have an additional income stream through the underlying STEEM it is collected from the participation of its users or it could also redistribute that out to NYT token holders. Regardless of how it is implemented, the point is that a new system is currently being developed to provide financial incentives to participate in online media communities.

As a result of this, there is the potential for a democratization of online media economies which expands far beyond the exclusive niches of those that are backed by advertising dollars. It is entirely possible that the thousands of active communities begin to become much more attractive for user participation which can again affect the amount of user time that may otherwise be devoted to Facebook.

A simple test of this would be to consider what would happen if Seeking Alpha itself created a SMT (which is a viable future endeavor for the developers to consider). As a personal user of the Seeking Alpha platform and avid reader, there is no doubt in my mind that I would become much more active on the platform were I being financially rewarded for my participation in commenting on articles whether by the system itself or by the votes of peer users. Knowing that I can earn income the more time I spend commenting on Seeking Alpha with like-minded peers would be far more appealing than aggressively spending time posting content on Facebook.

Advertising Model Disruption

While I have been focused on the disruptive potential of individual platforms and reinvigorated community circles, understand that cryptocurrencies also have the potential for disruption to the advertising market itself. There are far too many cryptocurrencies that are just beginning to emerge to write about here, but some examples of some coins that are looking to challenge the near duopoly of Facebook’s and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) advertising models can be found here: Basic Attention Token [BAT], Adex [ADX], Adtoken [ADT], and etc.

What can be alarming is the realignment of benefit back to the user at the cost of an existing corporation that is inherently built on these models. For example, BAT revolves around a competing internet browser called Brave that was natively built to include ad-blockers. The Brave browser, which was created by the founder of Mozilla Firefox, aims to encourage ad-free user experiences while allowing users to reward their favorite websites. This flipping of the economic paradigm may just be the start of new advertising models to come should they begin to gain traction.

Beyond this is the encroachment of cryptocurrency platforms into other mainstream media formats including video. One recent example of this is dTube, where users can post videos to the blockchain. This can be done without users being bombarded with ads while also being financially rewarded for doing so. The advantages of this is again user-based rewards and community-driven regulation of content. Although this endeavor was only launched a few weeks ago, the eventual ramification of this platform (or those that follow it) may just be the first warning shots across the bow to advertising giants like Facebook and Google. The implication being that there may not be a safe haven media format (like video) that can escape the disruptive wave of cryptocurrencies.

Is Facebook At Risk?

By and large I write this as a word of caution for Facebook investors because of its reliance on the ad dollars flowing through its own centralized social media platforms. Without a doubt, it stands as the target in the crosshairs for many developers who have new ambitions in the disruptive wave of cryptocurrency platforms that are now being released or developed. Yet as an investor in Alphabet, I acknowledge my own uncertainty as to where the long-term future of ad money is truly going to flow, but still comfortably find myself invested in the leading corporations of today.

(Image Source)

While I am making no claim that cryptocurrency platforms are going to disrupt these companies tomorrow I do believe investors should begin to temper their outlooks in light of the ongoing trend. At its current price of $176 per share, Facebook currently trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27 and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 39. Much of these forward-looking expectations continue to factor in a large degree of growth going forward. Given the potential of how fast Facebook’s growth could stutter within the next few years with a mass adoption of SMTs, I personally would feel more comfortable with a lower trailing PE ratio for Facebook in the low- to mid-30’s.

Final Thought

To believe that Facebook has no threats in the sphere of social media is to simply look at a linear playing field from a purely corporation-to-corporation point of view. Yet the face of the new Internet is growing ever more in favor of a decentralized future. Investors might be wise to begin viewing Facebook’s long-term existence in light of the active disruption that is currently at hand. This is especially true when it comes to the economic and organizational earthquakes that “blockchain + smart contracts” technology is only now beginning to introduce.

At the forefront of change is the rising value of Bitcoin itself. The mainstream digital cryptocurrency can be used as a sentiment indicator, and it simultaneously serves as a catalyst for crypto-platform adoption given its tied value to nearly every other cryptocurrency. As the value of cryptocurrencies continue to rise collectively, so too do the economic incentives for others to participate in potentially competitive platforms to Facebook.

(Image Source)

None of what is written here is to suggest that Facebook itself can’t adopt to or participate in the disruptive winds of change. Simply buying up the coin of the dominant crypto-competitor or incorporating a competing concept may become a favorable route in the future. However, until an acknowledgement of these new business models is addressed by the company, I remain reluctant to value Facebook as high as it is now in light of what might be a blindsiding risk that is currently in play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.