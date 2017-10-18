Reckitt Benckiser Group's (RBGPF) CEO Rakesh Kapoor on Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement (Transcript)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Conference Call October 18, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Joyce - Investor Relations

Rakesh Kapoor - Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Hennah - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

James Jones - RBC Capital Markets

Iain Simpson - SocGen

Eddie Hargreaves - Investec

Guillaume Delmas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jeremy Fialko - Redburn Limited

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Pilar Rocafort - UBS

Bob Waldschmidt - Liberum

Jeff Stent - Exane

Richard Taylor - Morgan Stanley

Richard Joyce

Good morning, everybody. And welcome to RB's Q3 Trading Update. As usual, we will make some quick prepared remarks and then turn it straight over to Q&A. So without any further delay, I will hand over to our CEO, Rakesh Kapoor.

Rakesh Kapoor

Good morning. And welcome to RB's trading update conference call. Just take you through a summary of today's announcement and then Adrian, our CFO and I will take your questions Let me remind you that this is a trading update only rather than a full set of the results.

Let me start by giving you three messages for you today. The first one is on the current trading. As you all have seen from the numbers we published this morning, Q3 was a soft quarter. We saw both the tail end of a number of known one-off issues and slower market growth in a challenging environment. I expect the market environment to remain challenging in the near-term as we look towards 2018. Secondly, we have made significant progress during the past five years on portfolio transformation and more particularly with the acquisition of Mead Johnson and the sale of our fourth division completed in 2017.

With consumer health now representing on a pro forma basis greater than 50% of our total business and the initial integration of Mead Johnson progressing well, we are ready to take the next step forward in setting ourselves up for better focus and long-term out-performance with the creation of two focus and P&L accountable business units within one RB. And finally, how does this all position RB meaningful to medium to long-term future, a future which I believe to be full of potential for growth and our performance.

So let me start with some observations around the current trading where we saw a like-for-like decline of minus 1%. This performance is a reflection of three things. Firstly, we are experiencing the tail end of some previously flagged one-offs, including supply constraints from the cyber attack and the Scholl/Amopé Wet & Dry innovation. Secondly, we are seeing subdued market growth currently across both developed and emerging markets. Current market growth is around 2%. Thirdly, we are currently out performing our market in the manner we have and are expect to.

On the one-offs, I want to spend a little more time on explaining the impact of the cyber attack. We signaled in July that we expected a significant impact on supply in Q3 from the cyber attack. We estimate that supply availability reduced sales by about 2% in Q3. How exactly has this happened? There are various examples, restoring some of the manufacturing support systems, especially in the health factories, lead to a backlog in a finally balanced supply chain, which we are still not fully collaborate.

Another one was our inability to update the core operating systems of many of our distributors in India to factor in the GST changes from some of July, a peak period of restocking. Another example was in disrupting the change in distribution arrangements in one major market, leading to a period of misalignment with our sales and operating planning processes. All these of course give rise to a loss of shelf space and promotional slots and consequent loss of sales.

In terms of market growth rates, I believe the current market growth rate to be around 2%. What is driving this reduction in growth rates? Firstly, we are in a volatile market environment, ranging from geopolitical uncertainties in markets like the Middle East to continue challenging economic conditions in Europe. Well, in addition, we also see rapid changes in consumer and shopper behaviors, resulting in changes in their channel choices.

The pressures on modern retail have been clearly building for some time. Pressures from e-commerce channels and pressure from new value oriented of niche retail format. And in varying ways in different geographies, modern trade retailers are responding. For example; by creating buying groups; by reconfiguring the physical shelf space devoted to dry goods; by making promotional slots more scarce and competitive. We see this impact in various ways, in discussions on credit periods, on prices, on inventory management, and other arrangements.

For perhaps the first time in many quarters, we saw a price reduction in like-for-like price mix in our reported revenue. The 1% like-for-like reduction in the RB base business included flat volume and negative price mix. We absolutely see that this adjustment will be finite and equilibrium will be restored, but just further to run. And then there is the fact that we are not currently outperforming our markets. This is an issue, which I'm not willing to tolerate from my business and brings us onto my second message.

We have made tremendous progress over the past five years as we have transformed our business into one where consumer health now represents more than half of our business. The acquisition of Mead Johnson closed earlier than planned and good progress has been made in preliminary integration. Today, we effectively have two management teams in a number of our markets; one running the Mead Johnson business and one running the base RB business.

Mead Johnson provides us with both critical mass in consumer health and a fantastic opportunity to look at RB, not just today but where we want it to be in 10 years time, and how we want to get there. Our top seven hygiene home brands are number one or two globally in each of their categories, many with significant penetration and growth opportunities. But as we focused on consumer health, I don't believe we've realized these opportunities to the extent possible in recent years.

We are therefore working to create two focused agile and fully-fully P&L accountable business units, RB Health, incorporating Mead Johnson and RB Hygiene Home. This new structure with end-to-end management teams will become effective from Q1 2018.

Our consumer health business unit with revenues of around $7.5 billion will be a global leader in consumer health and the only one really focused on the broader consumer health market beyond just over the counter medicines. And our hygiene owned business unit will have a revenue of around $5 billion, comprising seven global world class brands, a range of locally powerful brands and brands with substantial penetration opportunities. And it is that it will have a management team focused on the needs of consumers, fully accountable for serving these needs with innovations designed to be successful in the channels of today and of the future with speed and impact.

And both businesses will have the RB DNA, which they can evolve to the needs of their consumers, customers and technologies. I will lead the new health business units directly and unlock the growth who’s currently our head of Europe and North America, will become president of hygiene home business reporting to me. I will provide further information around our new organizational structure and the opportunities that this presents during our full-year 2017 results presentation in February.

And finally, my third message, what does all this mean for the medium to long-term for RB. The long-term trends in consumer health, they remain very strong. In developed markets, we are an ageing population with the propensity to spend more on our health and well being. In emerging markets, we will see a continued drives in middle income families. And we know that with the rising disposable incomes come higher expenditure on the health and well being. A greater burden of healthcare costs from ageing population means governments want us all to self medicate. And we ourselves are more proactive about managing our health, not just from curing episodic issues but also in preventative measures. All this macro and irreversible trends make this category very attractive from a growth point of view. The category is competitively advantaged.

Channel transformation seen in personal care or home care categories will be less pervasive in consumer health given regulation. The pharmacy channel continues to grow. Brand equity matters even more so regardless of channel, the propensity of consumers to try untested brands in their moment of need is less in this category. I therefore see consumer health as having a greater protective mode around it compared with other categories.

And remember consumer to us at RB is more than just over the counter medication. It is a much broader area comprising brands that are not just pain here and pain gone but where consumers can be empowered to look after the health and well being from managing their foot helps which shows joints health with move free or off course providing their children with their best start in life with Enfamil. All these factors make them consumer health a structurally attractive category with significant medium to long-term growth potential.

I've always said that growth rates in this category will not be the same every year. It can be impacted by innovation, seasonality and some in market factors. Indeed, we have seen this in the last couple of quarters. But I continue to believe in the medium to long-term advantage this will have over others.

Having hygiene home, we have a portfolio of market leading brands in categories where penetration opportunities are still substantial. Take Finish, our automatic dish wash global leading brand where we have particularly low penetration rates in emerging markets. But the same can be said for fabric treatment and toilet care. We have the brands, the category building capabilities and we’ll now have renewed focus and accountability from an excellent management team within RB.

Our new organizational structure will provide us with a platform from long-term growth and outperformance across both consumer health as well as Hygiene Home. The two business units will together form one RB, a single company devoted to delivering on our mission of creating healthier lives and happier homes, as well as positioning RB well to deliver shareholder value for years to come.

With that, Adrian and I will now be pleased to take your questions. Can we have the first one please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from James Edward Jones from RBC. Please go ahead.

James Jones

Couple of questions if I may. First, the supply chain backlog post cyber based is fully not caught up. Does that have implications beyond Q3 and Q4, actually three questions? Second was more of an observation. India, you excluded the GST impact. And I just like to understand why you excluded it from your like-for-like. This seems very much in the quarter a regular business and I don’t understand if that is deeper going on there. And the final one, your Q4 guidance implies something -- your full year guidance implies something like 2%, 3% revenue growth to Q4. Is that a fair reflection of records medium term prospects for into 2018?

Rakesh Kapoor

So, James I’m going to take the first one on supply chain backlog. I would just say that we announced in very soon after we were hit by the cyber attack that actually happened around the 26th June we came back, I think, within a few days to say that it has happened and there is an impact in Q3, and there is a likely impact on the full year. Actually, very openly the impact that we estimated at that time when we announced it in the end turned out to be a bit worse than we said at that time. It took us longer to restore our systems, particularly in factories, in manufacturing system, creating the supply constraints that we’ve talked about, leading to not just sales but missing promotional slots and all the other stuff associated with it.

I think we are now at the tail end of those issues. But to say that we are 100% over will also be not accurate. So, we are at the tail end of these issues. And therefore, we are giving you the best update that we can update at this point in time. I think on the GST, I will ask Adrian to clarify, because we have flagged at this point in a number of calls before. So let me just hand it over to Andria and I can give another question on Q4 guidance. I don’t think we are making a guidance of Q4, we’re making the guidance of full year. And we’ve just made that guidance as flat year versus the prior year.

Adrian Hennah

Good morning, James. On the GST I’m sorry if this is a surprise because as we tested we put a paragraph in the Q1 release on the topic and repeated it again at the half one. So what's going on even with something that doesn't go with performance at all, we're simply talking about traffic line costs at different places in the P&L. So as you're probably aware, the new GST tax in India is effectively what we might in Europe think about the value added tax. Therefore, you don't have it revenue it was above revenue, if you like. It essentially replaces the set of excise and similar taxes in India, which we attribute as a cost. So they were in revenue but they were also in the cost.

So as they’re reclassified as a value added type tax then moved above the line and revenue comes down. So we are simply -- there's no performance issue here, we're simply moving the cost to a different place in the P&L from a cost beneath revenue to one above reported revenue. And I say we flag that in the Q1 release and even calling out those estimated numbers we expected and repeated it in half two.

Not all companies have this issue. Why, because the previous excise taxes could be treated either as a cost or treated above the line. So some treat them above the line, in which case they have no doubts to deal with. We attribute them above the line and we wanted to flag at the two quarters ago, what we were going to do and we put it into separate column here in order to be totally transparent, I'm sorry about somehow it seems to have taken a couple of people by surprise.

James Jones

So just to be clear, the 1% hit from GST that doesn't mean that your, like-for-like what your broad like for like was 1% worse than that minus 1%. It's purely the accounting impact of moving it above the line?

Adrian Hennah

The 100% purely accounting is unconnected with the size of the staff that has been connected in GST in India. That is clearly in the like-for-like performance. This is purely to do with the change in accounting as flagged over the last six months.

Rakesh Kapoor

And it was Q4 expectations reflection of medium term.

Adrian Hennah

Yes, I mean I think the thing to -- I mean, the full year guidance is given. But I do think that we are calling out and I think this is important that we are calling out, we see a market growing now at around 2% and we see us growing much in line with the market. And I think that is important things to take away from commentary made in this, both in thinking frankly about Q4 rest of this year and as thinking through the 2018.

Richard Joyce

Next on the line is Iain Simpson from SocGen. Go ahead Iain.

Iain Simpson

A couple of questions from me please. So, on the new business alignment, you talked about higher fixed costs resulting from that. Would you be able to quantify those please? I mean, I'm still thinking in the order of 100 million. But any help you could give would be very welcome? And then secondly, if these two divisions all end-to-end standalone complete P&L responsibility etc., etc. Does that imply you might be looking to separate at some point to maximize the shareholder value or if we got the wrong end of the stick here and it's just to facilitate go to market focus? Thanks very much.

Rakesh Kapoor

I'm going to answer the second one and give Adrian the first one on. This announcement today is precisely, should be read precisely what we said. We are treating under one RB, two fully accountable focused business units to do two things; the first thing is, we have an integration of Mead Johnson. And we can integrate it in many-many ways. The one way, which we think is best for long term value is to create a platform, which is a consumer health platform. This platform will have actually scale in both developing and developed markets, and would provide the perfect way through which we can further our ambition from a consumer health growth and out-performance point of view. So that I think is the first part of it.

The second part of it is that if you think about actually our Hygiene Home portfolio with brands like Lisol, like Mortien like Avery and Finish 2. We have actually, in my opinion, not done as good a job as we want to. But we haven’t really realized their full potential in terms of benefits and growth. And actually with Mead Johnson coming in and becoming the new focus, of course, to get our out-performance, there's obviously going to be a worry whether we are going to further be focused away from these wonderful portfolio of market leading brands. Just to give you a context, in total, the Hygiene Home portfolio 80% of that portfolio is global number one or number two brands. 50% of that portfolio is global number one brand.

So we have a fantastic array of brands where with Mead Johnson you always worry whether you are going to actually further defocus and we don’t want that to happen. So we are now creating a fully focused accountable end-to-end P&L accountability business unit to make sure that we do the good job that we all want to see on many of these brands. And that's the reason why, so it’s two business units to get our growth and our performance back within one RB. And I think you should not read it in any other way.

Adrian Hennah

On your first question on the costs of correcting those two separate business units, we're not going to give you a precise number. But let me just give you a few things to think about as you're thinking of your modeling. So firstly, we are calling it out and there will be incremental costs really when you have two sales forces in a country or two managements in a country, other things being equal across more than one. But remember that today we actually have two sales forces and two managements in many countries where Mead Johnson operates, not as many as RB, they have a smaller geographical footprint, but that is important. I think you also remember that when we announced the acquisition of Mead Johnson and I think we had the synergies we expected, a few commentators possibly yourself Iain, I can't remember, that isn't that a rather low number.

Well yes, it was a lower number we’d achieved in the past, but that was very much driven by the fact that we had this change in mind. In fact, we had this change in mind for quite a long time. And therefore, thinking about that as we set the £200 million synergy targets for Mead Johnson over the next few years, so you should also bear that in mind as you think about this element of margin. But also a couple of other things like just that we are comfortably on track with the 200 million synergy target over three years. We also are still confident notwithstanding the fact that we inherited Mead Johnson with a lower margin than we expected, because its margin declined a bit more in the first half.

We are confident that we don't see anything that changes our long term acquisition model on margins, but do expect to recover that lost margin immediately. So you should also think about that as you think about the shorter term margins. Because there are an elements of that headwinds to the Mead Johnson margin, which will last a while. And then lastly, I think, you should also bear in mind that we are calling out in the market reduction price is a big component. We obviously price it within our business that are stronger now than we have seen, for as long as I’ve been in the company actually. And as you've heard Rakesh in his remarks early, we saw in the RB business a modest net price reduction in the quarter.

Richard Joyce

Thanks Iain. Next on the line is Eddie Hargreaves from Investec. Go ahead Eddie.

Eddie Hargreaves

Thank you, a couple from me, first of all, on market growth rates. Rakesh, you gave a summary of various structural shifts in consumer channels during your introductory remarks, indicating that you thought that the OTC health channels were more protected than many from some of these new pressures. You didn’t repeat the 4% to 6% expectation for health market growth going forward, which previously you I think have indicated that you would expect to exceed. Would you be happy to repeat those numbers now? And then secondly, if I understood correctly, Adrian, you were talking about the groups market to the whole growing of about 2% currently, and that’s a next year you would expect Reckitt to grow in line with that growth rate. Perhaps you could just confirm that’s what you were saying there? And then the second question really is just on Mead in the U. S., there’s been some customers talking in the quarter. Could you quantify that please?

Rakesh Kapoor

I’m going to take the first one and then Adrian can take the second one on the growth rate. I think which we probably already clarified, but maybe you should repeat what he said and on Mead Johnson stocking, I think. So listen I have put out the entire case for why consumer health is a structurally attractive category. The macro trends in terms of demographics in terms of economic in terms of social and self care are irreversible. And we think about consumer and that is very important for you to remember. We think about consumer health in broader terms, so then over the counter it’s broader terms. For us, foot health, sexual health and infant nutrition is further consumer health.

So when we think about the structural trends in the market when we think about how we think about consumer health and when we overlay the fact that these categories have a structurally different level of protective mode around them, because of brand equity. I mean just think about this Eddie. We just had a cold and flu episode, I just hope you didn’t, but let’s assume you are going to or might have. At that moment and time, the new cool brand, which came out in this new niche channel is not what you’re thinking about. All you’re thinking about is I am going to get balance.

I give you a personal life story -- in our call, but let me just give it to you again. I have a young kid and if I go to her cabinet and look at all her, let’s call it, personal care cosmetics and all her personal care items, let me not go further, there is number of new things that have come up and the cabinet is mind bobbling. Now if I see her medicine cabinet is the same brand, they haven’t changed. So, I think we should not -- and that is really how I see it.

Now, I said when you look at all these structural trends and the macro trends, I expect market growth rates in consumer health in the broad destination of consumer health to be 4% to 6%. The medium to long-term of these market growth rate has not changed. Did I say that we are going to see changes in quarter and even in some short-term periods for any number of reasons, seasonality, new product launches, some changes that take place in terms of switches that can all happen. But the long-term strategy and the long-term outlook for consumer health remains at that.

Adrian Hennah

And Eddie, just to repeat what I think I said in the response to Iain’s question, the group’s markets -- RB base group’s markets are in our view probably growing at around 2%. And we believe that when you look through the one-offs that we’re still seeing the tail end of that we are also growing roughly in line with the market. So we are not outperforming. As we look forward, it’s really but not outperforming it unacceptable for us and we see as one of the reasons for that with the RB DNA as we progressively stretched a bit thinner than -- that it operates best in narrower fields been stretched to it's literally become a bigger and more over to this company.

We now have the opportunity to Mead Johnson to make the changes that Rakesh was describing. So those are very important changes. They are not going to have the immediate effect. They come into place on the 1st of January, you don’t flick a switch on the 1st of January and start happen, but clearly it’s going to take some time. Although, we remain -- we are very confident that it will -- that we will benefit in time. But I think you have to be sensible about the fund scale as you think of it. So that's what we were trying to say in terms of ways to think about revenue growth going forward.

In terms of your more specific question on the set of stocking of Mead Johnson's product in the United States we’re not going to give you a specific number. But the sense we’re trying to give is that we will do a fairly pleasing quarter in revenues for Mead Johnson, particularly in China. We have more work to do in the USA. There are a lots of issue to resolve.

And although the quarter looked quite good in the USA, we wanted to call out that there was some timing around stocking issues quite natural stuff. But that is flattery, the performance in the United States in Q3. But that doesn’t move away from the fact that the overall message of Mead Johnson, and that's been a pretty good quarter in line with our expectations on revenue is what -- is an accurate one.

Richard Joyce

Okay, next on line is Toby Hunston from Insight Investment. Go ahead, Toby.

Toby Hunston

More on the debt side to be honest. I mean obviously there has been reports of assets been for sale, or potentially coming for sale. And just in light of that, are you able to confirm the commitments to this, the single A rating? You’d effectively do what was required in terms of for the rating agencies to stay single A, whether that’d be rights issue or consider of disposals to fund any future deals before you've de-levered post to Mead transaction?

Rakesh Kapoor

I think, we've made our position on gearing very clear I think that we -- all the way going back to 2013 when we break first of the bond issues, but again when we obviously rate -- well lot of bonds in the way for the Mead Johnson acquisition. And our policy is, as a bond, we want to run this company for the long-term as a single A rating. We believe it’s the right rating for the long-term of a public company in our industry with long-term assets. We also said that for the -- we said it back in 2013, not that with any Mead Johnson acquisition in mind but back then in 2013, we said look, we couldn’t rule out the situation where if something spectacular came along we go to triple B. But if that happens, we would work our way back in a very focused way and get the single A. That was a position we put out in 2013. It was a position we repeated in the wake of the Mead Johnson transaction, a lower course that did not take it down to triple B. And it remains our position today.

Toby Hunston

But just to be clear, you’re are not so definitely ruling out acquisitions on that basis?

Rakesh Kapoor

We’re not ruling out or ruling in or anything. We have a rating policy, which is what we gave to you. What we will also tell you, we’re very focused on the acquisition we just made, my goodness and not just acquisition we just made but the significant organizational arrangements we just made that were enabled by the acquisition. But in terms of their rating policy, it’s being very clear I think and very constant since 2013.

Richard Joyce

Okay, thanks Toby. Right, next on the line is Guillaume Delmas from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Guillaume Delmas

Couple of questions from me please, especially on the cyber attack. First one is on the comments you made about cash, about the last shelf space promotional slots, you saw in Q3 as a result of this supply constraints. My question on this is what does supports your confidence that you will regain that shelf space relatively quickly, and with no little incremental costs. And the second question on the cyber attack is very much about, if you could provides us an update on the upgrades or investments you are making or planning to make to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because surely the cyber attack is not the last one you will be facing.

Rakesh Kapoor

And actually let me just deal with the first -- second question first, but it’s the more important strategic question, which is how do we actually prevent the cyber attack. And I have to say that with all humility that I don’t believe any company or any government can go and say we have a full proof way of avoiding the cyber attack. We are living in a world where it’s not long ranger cyber criminal, but a very, very different approach on cyber warfare. And therefore, we are as many other companies were -- a part of collateral damage that happened.

Our focus of course is to enhance our security systems and our firewalls, and we have a new CIO with the mandate to make sure that we can prevent to the extent possible such an attack. But I think what we have learned even more than the prevention part is that the amount of time it has taken us and many other companies potentially to recover from this crippling impact of cyber was devastating. And we have to prevent how long it takes us to get back to our systems if an unfortunate event this kind of thing happens again.

So I think a lot in our focus in terms of systems, processes and investments, is enabling us to recover much, much faster than what otherwise we would have been able to recover. And I think that’s the method I wanted to take away. In terms of lost shelf space and most slots clearly, we have very strong brand. We have very strong market positions. And I don’t think our customers welcome the idea that we haven’t been able to put our brands in the space that we have. And we are working very hard to recover that shelf space and those promo slots as and when they happen. And it’s all baked into our guidance for the year and how do you see it.

Richard Joyce

Thank you. Next online is Jeremy Fialko Redburn Limited.

Jeremy Fialko

Couple for me, just first one just talk about, bit about Mead Johnson, and if you can just go into detail about some of the main actions that you have taken so far to get that business performing better. And then second you just go into a bit more detail about, why Reckitt is not outperforming the markets? I know you alluded to this point about the DNA being stretched a bit. Do you think you can get down to innovation? Do you think it’s down to your market execution? Do you think the competition simply got better just to shed a bit more light on that please? Thanks.

Rakesh Kapoor

On Mead Johnson, we have taken obviously -- listen we've had this for about a quarter or so. Much earlier than planned, which is very good, but we could get properly full hands on it. And we have been truly at it from the time we have it. So we have -- obviously, we are concentrating on the very large market that are important for Mead Johnson in the China and the U.S. And we're putting in place as to the extent possible a galvanized innovation plan, because I do believe at the end of it, innovation matters in every category we operate it. And Mead Johnson's track record of innovation has not been to the extent that we would have liked to see. And we are used to it.

So we have put together a renewed effort on innovation. We've just launched in Hong Kong in a very short space of time, I have to say, a new product called Enfamil platinum, very early days. It's a very new approach to the whole category and that's what it kind of works, because that would give us the confidence of maybe even creating it for China.

So I think innovation number one. Number two, I would point out to some very simply, but very quick decisions and actions we are taking in terms of correcting sizing and pricing. I'll give you one example, in many markets the large size and you can -- let's make it a simple thing all one and a half kilos, is a material of the market. And when you look at the whole range of Mead Johnson, they're underrepresented in the large sizes for reasons that I cannot fully understand. But that is the case. And what we have done is make sure that we have the right range and the right line up.

Thirdly, we believe Mead Johnson is materially behind the curve in terms of ecommerce. And without -- and I personally think this category is arrived for ecommerce. Can you imagine, you're selling something, I'm making it up for $25 a can and you know the consumers wanted week after week, this is a perfect category for ecommerce and I do believe that we have been slow in Mead Johnson in leveraging the vast potential of ecommerce. We've people in place not just in China, but also in U.S. and many other markets to the extent the 3.5 months allows us a massive effort in giving us. And ecommerce for us is not one channel. Ecommerce is multiple channels. It means direct to consumer, it means business to consumer, it means all these things that we want to actually make sure that we do, at the same time in parallel and not sequentially.

So these are just three examples of the stuff that we are working on. But of course we have very hard work ahead of us, it's very-very early and we have to do a lot of work to make sure that we can realize the full excitement that we all see for this. On the other side, I think on DNA, on outperformance I think you said something about that. I think the fact of the matter is that -- and this is my personal opinion. In my personal opinion, we are in a world where in most categories, in most categories, large companies are finding difficult to outperform the markets. And the reason is large companies are facing smaller, nimbler, niche competition. Competition that we perhaps don't even know, I validate that exist. Competition that exists in channels that has not fully developed, and that's the reason why you see -- and what does outperformance mean, actually outperformance we said when we were growing at 5% to 6%, we were saying outperformance 200 basis points of market growth -- above market growth rate.

In our industry, the difference between performance and outperformance is not 10%, it's 100 to 200 basis points. And I think it's that growth rate that seems to have gone out to -- and I want to say one, but multitude of smaller nimbler competition. So really in this world every company needs to think about how it's going to organize for innovating, for performing, for reaching, for delivery against many different channels and consumer segments. The innovations that we can do for, let's call it mass market channels, needs to be different to innovations we do in more niche or even e-commerce type of channels. They are different type of consumer behavior in these channels, there are different types of expectations. And therefore innovations have to be very tailored.

And therefore we need to have businesses that fully understand at that level of detail how to innovate, how to go to market, how to make sure that all of this ecosystem works. And therefore, a one size fits all approach that large companies normally exercise is to my mind an outdated approach. And this is the fundamental reason why we are going for business units that understand those consumer segments, understand those channel needs, understand how to innovate and have the accountability, end to end accountability to stand up and say that's what I've done.

Richard Joyce

Next on the line is Pilar Rocafort from UBS. Go ahead Pilar. Looks like Martin Deboo snuck in there. So Martin Deboo from Jefferies. Go ahead Martin.

Martin Deboo

Martin Deboo of Jefferies, it’s a sort of philosophical question rather than a Q3 trading question, it comes out of what you just said in response to Jeremy I think. And it’s really two questions. You’ve used the phrase that Reckitt DNA is being stretched, and you also talked about a finely balanced supply chain. The first question I guess is do you think you've gone too far in taking cost out of the organization, perhaps even working capital out of the organization as part of the reorg? Do you think there's an agenda of having to inject cost and working capital back-in in order to give you more comfort zone, if you like and avoid some of the things you've been to, that's the first question? And then on the reorg, just coming out of what you just said to Jeremy. You're moving from an organization, which I would characterize as while it has global power brands, it's always emphasized a lot of local accountability, like this guy who runs Sweden, own Sweden type stuff, which is being the big part of your DNA in past. Now, Rakesh, you're saying you're moving to a category organization, I completely get why you want to do that in terms of category development. But the risk you -- I guess the question I'm asking is, how do you manage the transition risk from what I would see, tell me if I'm right as a quite a local organization to a category organization, particularly given some of your brethren like Unilever and Danone have actually been going the other way in terms of injecting more localness into their category of that organization. How do you manage the risk in transition of that, is the second question.

Rakesh Kapoor

Martin, two excellent questions actually. Let's just take with the first one. I think when Adrian was talking about DNA stretch is actually talking about where we have come from. Think about it, we were and you followed us for as long as I can even remember. We were a household cleaning company, 15 years ago, 10 years ago, even seven-eight years ago. And now we are not really a household cleaning company. And then we want to be of course a global leader in consumer health. And you could also argue that we have not fully realized our full opportunity there.

So we are in this point of time where how do we actually chase the same magic and DNA that is important in a household cleaning company or let me call it Hygiene Home company and yet have the right focus and skill sets and accountabilities as a consumer health leader. And I think this whole business unit is about that.

Now, you asked a question on whether or not our finally balance supply chain and working capital et cetera focus is being part of what has happened in cyber, but actually not really. When we talked about a finally balanced supply chain, it applies quite a lot actually in my opinion to our healthcare factories. And the reason why we kept that healthcare factories more centralized than the decentralization in finding Hygiene Home where we are many, many more local plants, is to make sure that we have consistency, quality and regulatory compliance.

I don’t have to remind you that very, very large and very successful consumer pharmaceutical companies have had massive shutdowns on their healthcare businesses costing them years and years of lost revenue. And that was because factories multiple -- the more the number of factories you have in healthcare, the more risk you obviously take in terms of regulatory compliance, in terms of quality systems and all the other things in an environment where these expectations are only going up.

So, we kept a very conscious attempt and has nothing to do with cost management actually in consumer health, because of course cost is not a massive part of the entire earnings model. And if you note all the things that we have said, over the last couple of quarters about cyber, more of them have been related to health because of the concentration of our health, which has been not related to capacity CapEx or working capitals but much more in terms of how do we make sure we have it. And that’s the fine tune supply chain that I think you should read into.

Your last question I would be with and then maybe you have something else, is on -- look, actually it’s a business unit and the category orientation is going to do nothing in terms of local freedom and accountability. Actually, if anything we are going to restore much more of it. Part of what we are calling back is how do we empower the front line, even more than we have before. And that can happen in a -- lets assume we have in France and France will have two business units, one running Hygiene Home, we are the one having health.

We are going to make sure that these guys are even more accountable and more -- how can I say, more empowered to do the right thing for these markets. So the category led focus at the top has got nothing to do with local accountability and local empowerment. And I have to tell you, actually it is even more than what we are today. So I think that notion that we are somehow taking it away and putting it in Geneva to make an example for -- is absolutely the opposite of what we want to do.

Richard Joyce

Okay. Thanks, Martin. Right, now I think we’ve got Pilar on the line. So go ahead Pilar. Right, I’m giving up on Pilar. Let’s move on to Bob Waldschmidt from Liberum.

Bob Waldschmidt

Good morning, everybody. A couple of questions. Firstly, when you called out the negative price component in the like-for-like today and you’re saying a little bit more of a new dynamic. And I think the record we were used to is maybe a little bit zero pricing in the current competitive environment, so now price decline. Is this the first quarter you’re really exceeding that, or has it been going on for some time in your mind. And two, you said it has some time to run. Would you say that the few quarters or is it longer in that extent? That’s question number one. And then question number two, as we call out the channel shift and changing consumer preferences and nimble competitors. Do you think that you have the right product, in particular in the home area? And I'm thinking in particular of more environmentally friendly m model, such as 7th gen business that Unilever purchased? And/or do you think you have the right model in terms of how you reach consumers, i.e. again more direct-to-consumer focus? Thank you.

Adrian Hennah

On price we are feeling it strongly in this last quarter it's being covering over a period of time. Back into the 2016 and earlier, we were typically looking at price that was around half of our growth, so 2% to 3% and then we called out as we came through this year and reaching that, we called out that it was -- and that typically comprised growth in line with CPI in developing markets and more or less flat in developed markets for a while. As we've gone through this year, we’ve called out quarter-by-quarter that that price component, particularly in developed markets, has been getting tougher.

And then we called out last quarter that it reached flat into the group as a whole and by negative in the developed markets for the first time in a long time. And it’s now, as Rakesh called out in his prepared remarks really, gone to minus one. So no, it’s not this quarter suddenly, it's being coming and -- but it is marked. And in fact as you look through the one-offs, volume has been more or less active over a long period of time, price is the big delta in the change in underlying net revenue growth.

As regard of looking forward, we do not see changing immediately. I mean what's driving this fundamentally the challenges and the pressures on the big incumbents that Rakesh was describing that is going away overnight. It’s clearly got a fair bit of time to play through. But as we look on this, our view is that at the end of the day what we’re about is having innovation with consumers that consumers want and then working with channels that are successful and get it to consumers in a way that’s easy for. Do we see this as fundamentally resetting the returns for the channel as against the returns for manufactures, no, we do not. But we do see this choppiness that we’re going to go through. And it isn’t going to go away overnight actually, Bob.

Rakesh Kapoor

And on the other question Bob about challenge here and the right product. Clearly, as I said, the change that we have seen in the market is a new approach to how we innovate for different channels and different consumer segments. And I have said very clearly that one side fixed all the kind of thing that we've been -- big companies do is not going to really work and give you the same growth and out-performance that we want. So part of the mandate for two business units is to make sure that we can create innovations that are relevant for these new channels and consumers segments.

And that is their focus and going to be part of that new channel is how we reach consumers and whether that's one ecommerce and I didn’t say [indiscernible] ecommerce is not one channel, ecommerce is a broad, it’s a bit like, say, modern trade in fact modern trade is not on channel. And I think that mandate to accelerate our efforts in innovation, in how we reach consumers, how we provide the right go-to-market for each of these channels, is very much part of the mandate for getting our focus and growth back in Hygiene.

Richard Joyce

Okay, thanks Bob. Well, we’re coming towards to end of the time, so then just one or two questions. And we have to prioritize people that haven’t a question. So I'm going to move to Jeff Stent from Exane now. So, Jeff, go ahead.

Jeff Stent

You described in the organization separate management teams, separate sales forces, separate supply chains. I’m just scratching my head a little bit as to what Reckitt will actually add in this new world, i. e. the corporate record entity, what will add to the two separate P&L and to business units? Thanks

Adrian Hennah

Jeff I think, what RB will add is to sets of RB DNA that is the most important thing. As I said earlier, the RB DNA been stretched a little too. The RB DNA operates best when everybody can touch the operational thing. It’s what the RB DNA is all about. And as we got bigger and had more brands, more diverse brands, it’s impact has lessened. So what we RB give to each of these Bus, above all, is the RB DNA, the ability to then focusing on a narrow -- and be completely successful with RB DNA.

Technically, what does corporate get left to do the answer is not very much. Our goal here is to make the Bus as powerful as possible. And it’s sort of partly philosophical topic and partly semantics perhaps, so they’re business units not divisions. So I think Martin’s question is a little bit playing with that concept. We are very much looking at these business units that will run businesses. And the remaining roles, the corporate will be a light touch.

Rakesh Kapoor

Light touch but also Jeff just to make -- we do not want to lose the benefit of scale where scale makes a difference. So when it comes to procurement when it comes to managing the tax and treasury operations of the company, when it comes to shared services where they actually provide. And therefore in managing our talent across the business units, I mean, these kinds of things, which create value but also create the value from a scale are still very much corporate functions.

Richard Joyce

Thanks Jeff. Okay, let me turn to our last question and we got Richard Taylor from Morgan Stanley on the line. Go ahead Richard.

Richard Taylor

Good morning, thanks for the questions. First one for me, just to understand your point about 2018 market growth a little bit better. I think you said you expect the market to grow 2%, and the fact that you’re suggesting to your core business, you have flattish margin. So my question is, do you still have your KPI in place for next year to outperform that market growth, that’s the first question. Second question on U.S. OTC quite a big focus. Do you think that more shelf space is being given over to private label and/or the retailers just running leaner inventory? And the last question is in terms of the organization, totally understand the point about autonomous business units. But should we read the move as a kind of recommitment to the home business longer term, because I think in the past that it’s being slightly mixed messages on that. So just wondering about longer future for home.

Rakesh Kapoor

I'm going take the last question, last two questions I think, maybe all of them. So long term out performance -- reorganization of home. Listen, this whole business unit opportunity is an opportunity to do two things. We get a consumer leadership with Mead Johnson in relation done in a much better way. Mead Johnson, I do not want Mead Johnson to be another reason why Hygiene and Home brands get less focus and less accountability and so our people can get away with it. So that’s not going to happen. So that’s the first thing.

And our commitment I don’t think we gave any mix messages on home. We always said we are not happy with home, but you know what, we didn’t have a proper solution to how do we actually get our happiness back into some kind of an action. So this is basically how you should read in there. Mead Johnson could create a further risk to our Hygiene Home performance, and I don’t want to have that. And this is going to help us bring that focus and accountability we had and therefore that’s our commitment. Our commitment is to work very hard, to bring hygiene and home to a better place than it is just now. That’s one.

Second on U.S. OTC, I think -- I personally don't see the same issue that you just talked about in the U.S. OTC, the way we read OTC. Although, I have to say that our U.S. OTC business -- OTC business is predominantly Mucinex and then a bit of Delsym, and let's call it Cepacol and smaller brands. And I think as you probably figured out from the release, our Mucinex business is performing really well. And we have fantastic innovation going there, we are doing the right thing in terms of how we got to market.

So I think we are seeing that and the rest of our business, which is VMS and which is Enfamil, we've already separately called out. VMS continues to perform well. We are not transforming VMS, but we are performing well on VMS. So that is how we see it. I don't see any dramatic OTC trends that somehow -- some people have maybe pointed out. In terms of 2018, I think just want to clarify, we are saying that market growth rates that we see today are about 2%. We do not expect that market growth rate to change in the near term.

And the other point we have said is that we're not outperforming these markets on an underlying basis. And we've said that we do not also expect to see anything change in the near term. We have made changes, material changes in our organization in our focus in our approach. And we do believe that all these changes that we are making are going to result in the outperformance that we want, we expect, and that is going to happen. But it is not going to happen in the short term, this is what we want to see in our business in the medium and long term.

Richard Joyce

Okay, thank you, Richard. That's all we've got time for. So, thanks very much for joining the call. Bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.