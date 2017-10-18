Effective Capital Allocation Is Driving GM's Electrification Surge

General Motors' (GM) recent valuation surge is due to its previously ignored bold and prescient capital allocations, and is therefore only beginning. By striking an effective equilibrium between optimizing near-term performance and investing in key technologies to drive a profitable future for the company, company leadership has generated tremendous value that the market is just beginning to recognize.

The share price benefited from the market's obsession with electrification and innovation (case in point: Tesla's high valuation) after the company issued a press release earlier this month announcing bold plans for steering the company increasingly in an electrification direction.

GM plans to build off of the lessons learned from its current EV product (the Chevy Bolt) to launch two EVs in the next year and a half as part of a larger plan to assemble a product portfolio of over 20 EVs by 2023, implying that GM plans to compete in a big way with Tesla (TSLA) and other major players in the EV space, even going so far as to state:

General Motors believes in an all-electric future.

Now it is also ramping up its self-driving tech efforts with a significant investment as the first company to test self-driving cars in New York.

While this tech-focused strategy, if successfully executed, should ensure that GM's products remain relevant for the foreseeable future in the global automobile industry, even more important is that the company has also been taking prescient steps to ensure that its innovative drive is being fueled by a highly efficient and profitable business, rather than by continuously issuing debt (i.e., Tesla). GM is accomplishing this by ensuring that its vehicles and brands are placed in markets where they are best positioned to win, allocating capital increasingly efficiently to generate the free cash flow necessary to finance these investments in future growth, and also generating shareholder value by sustaining a healthy dividend and repurchasing large swaths of undervalued shares. While these efforts have been in the works to varying degrees since Mrs. Barra took over as CEO over three and a half years ago, the market has largely failed to recognize them as value creators and continues to do so today.

One smart capital reallocation step GM has taken is exiting international markets that are unprofitable and lack product commonality with its drive towards SUVs, crossovers, EVs, and trucks, in order to improve company profit margins and return on invested capital while also freeing up additional cash flow which can then be reinvested in developing new technologies as well as in share repurchases and dividends.

Another resource freeing move has been GM's extremely aggressive cost-cutting efforts. GM is pushing for a total savings of $5.5 billion in manufacturing, purchasing, information technology and administrative cost, with a total savings of $2 billion in vehicle materials alone by 2018. A big enabler of these savings is the company's engineering efforts to increase vehicle commonality, greatly streamlining its manufacturing operations. Furthermore, the company is increasingly shifting its CapEx away from sedans and small cars towards its more profitable SUVs, crossovers, and trucks and is also trying to improve inventory and production cost efficiencies through more effective plant operating scheduling.

Finally, GM made the wise decision to halt dividend growth in favor of hiking buybacks while shares are trading at multiples in the mid-single digits. This move generates maximum long-term value for shareholders and also sets the company up to easily sustain and even grow its dividend through all phases of the automotive cycle while also maintaining high levels of investment in product development.

These tactical steps are already bearing fruit by leading to record profits and profitability along with strong performance in key markets. September US sales grew positively for the second month in a row (11.9% year-over-year growth) while truck sales rose 21.9% year-over-year. In its 2Q report, GM achieved EBIT-adjusted margins of 12.2% (compared to 10% company-wide margins) in its key North American business and its overall ROIC-adj. crushed its ambitious 25% target by coming in at an impressive 30.4%. Furthermore, U.S. retail crossover sales increased 24% during the 2nd quarter to set an all-time company record, while Cadillac and Baojun vehicle sales grew 62% and 66% respectively, leading deliveries in China to 1.6% year-over-year growth and a 2nd quarter record-setting tally. South America vehicle delivery grew 18%, outstripping industry growth by 5%.

Investor Takeaway:

Much of the market's recent appreciation of shares came on the heels of the electrification news, leaving its source (the funds generated from GM's present operating performance successes and improving efficiencies) largely ignored. Furthermore, due to the company's investment in buybacks and improving free cash flow, GM's dividend is growing increasingly secure. With a yield well over 3% and nearly four times earnings coverage, income investors should be all over this company, especially considering the added long-term assurances that come with the company's commitment to technological innovation. Value and income investors can capitalize on this oversight by the marketplace by buying shares not just for the tech potential, but also for the cash cow created by Mrs. Barra which promises to deliver GM safely to the future while also spinning off a healthy dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.