Two Buys: PepsiCo And Qualcomm

Raising some cash

This is a brief portfolio update. A goal for September-December, 2017 is to raise cash. Most of the time I'm fully invested. The portfolio cash position on July 31 was a rock-bottom 0.2%. By August 31, the cash position was up to 2.66%. By September 30, it grew to 3.89%. As of October 17, cash is now 6.77% of the portfolio. If you're chuckling at this point, I completely understand. Many people routinely hold 20% cash or more, particularly in a bull market to maintain some "dry powder" for a pullback. For me, however, a cash position approaching 7% means either I'm exercising unusual restraint or having difficulty finding bargains (or both).

This increase in the cash position has been accomplished by accumulating rather than reinvesting dividends and by trimming some existing positions.

Thus far in October, I have sold some shares of Monroe Capital (MRCC), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), International Business Machines (IBM), WW Grainger (GWW) and Genuine Parts (GPC). Here's the portfolio representation for each of these holdings:

Monroe Capital 0.94% Apple Hospitality REIT 1.04% International Business Machines 1.12% WW Grainger 1.34% Genuine Parts 2.32%

A conversation about Consumer Staples stocks

In the conversation after my Q3 Portfolio Review article on October 3, 2017, Kolpin offered this helpful comment:

"Have you considered gradually making your portfolio a tad more defensive especially as you reach retirement? I like Chowder's 60-20-20 goal of making a portfolio 60% defensive, 20% cyclical, and 20% sensitive. Defensive are consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities. Cyclical are consumer discretionary, financials, and REITS. Sensitive consists of technology, energy/materials, and industrials. The latter two super-sectors (sensitive and cyclical) are most negatively affected during a bear market.

"It strikes me that you could reduce some of the risk in your portfolio by increasing your staples and healthcare exposure and reducing your REIT exposure."

Kolpin offered several good ideas, including these consumer staples: Kimberly-Clark (KMB), PepsiCo (PEP), Kraft Heinz (KHC), McCormick (MKC), Altria (MO), and General Mills (GIS).

SA contributor RoseNose also suggested I add more consumer staples and wrote, "KMB would be a good one here and now." SA contributor Bob Wells wrote, "Make it three for KMB. PEP is another consumer staple to consider."

Within a few hours of this conversation, I added two lines to my spreadsheet: One for PepsiCo and one for Kimberly-Clark. On October 13, I decided to add PEP to the portfolio.

PepsiCo was added due to its relative valuation

In 2010, after an infusion of cash from a pension rollover, I added Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo to the portfolio in roughly equal amounts. As time went by, I was increasingly impressed with PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi and with the performance of the company. I particularly liked Nooyi's focus on food categories: "Good for you, better for you, and fun for you." She put her energy behind the "Good for you" products, like Quaker oats and granola, as well as improving the quality of snack foods by making them if not good for you, at least "Better for you" (with less sugar, for example).

PepsiCo had a stronger price appreciation than Coca-Cola, and at one point I closed the PEP position and continued to hold KO. This was when I was becoming more conscious of Standard & Poor's credit ratings. At that time, KO was rated AA and PEP was rated A, a difference of 3 notches.

Sometimes, I sell a stock and never look back. Every time I looked at PEP, I had a strong feeling that one day it would be back in the portfolio. S&P eventually downgraded KO by one notch to AA-. A few weeks ago I became aware that S&P had upgraded PEP by one notch to A+. So, now KO's credit rating is just one notch above PEP's. The conversation following the October 3 article put the issue back in front of me, and in short order I decided to add trim the KO position from 2.62% to about 1.00% and to use the proceeds to re-establish a position. This led to a slight reduction in income but it also raised the cash position slightly.

PEP was 5% off its 52-week high price of $119.39 and KO was near its 52-week high of $46.98. I made an initial purchase of PEP at $113.35 and I sold some shares of KO at $46.03. At the current annual dividend of $3.22, PepsiCo's yield is 2.87% at the October 17, 2017 price of $112.19. Here's the current breakdown:

PepsiCo 1.22% Coca-Cola 1.01%

So, I've returned to my original 2010 position of holding both companies in the portfolio. At the moment, PEP appears to me to be a better relative value, so I've given it a somewhat higher allocation. I like PEP's diversification through Frito-Lay and Quaker.

The consumer staples sector now comprises 9.5% of the portfolio's value and the sector contributes 7.4% of the portfolio income. There are now six portfolio stocks in the consumer staples sector:

Procter & Gamble (PG) 2.72% Wal-Mart (WMT) 2.52% PepsiCo 1.22% Unilever (UL) 1.03% Hormel (HRL) 1.03% Coca-Cola 1.01%

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The F.A.S.T. Graph for PEP reveals that the stock was in bargain territory during the depth of the Great Recession and it hovered near the fair value Price/Earnings ratio of 15 from mid-2009 through early 2012. Since then, PEP has had a strong run. Along the way, there have been minor pullbacks, such as the current one. I would have preferred to buy it closer to $100, but PEP's dips since 2012 have been shallow. So, I took advantage of this small dip to diversify my carbonated beverage exposure.

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects earnings per share to grow 8% in 2017, 7% in 2018 and 7% in 2019. Finviz projects PepsiCo's EPS to grow at a 6.38% rate for the next 5 years. David Fish includes PEP in his list of Dividend Champions, with 45 consecutive years of dividend increases. The dividend growth rate for the past 5 years has been 7.9%. Simply Safe Dividends gives PEP a dividend safety rating of 97, a dividend growth rate of 57 and a dividend yield rating of 65. (This is out of a possible score of 100 and 50 being average.)

I would likely add more PEP around $107.33, which would be a 3.0% yield at the current $3.22 dividend, and I would be happy to add more at $103.87, which would be a 3.1% yield.

Qualcomm was added due to compelling valuation

About a month before the purchase of PepsiCo, I re-introduced another former holding to the portfolio. All summer I had been following the legal dispute between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm. Concerns about the lawsuits had pushed the price of QCOM down to the high $40s. I bought some shares of Qualcomm on September 5 at $50.10. At the current annual dividend of $2.28, the yield on cost was 4.54%. QCOM is now 1.14% of the portfolio. QCOM is in the technology sector, which comprises 14.7% of the portfolio and contributes 11.3% of the portfolio income. There are now seven portfolio stocks in the information technology sector:

Microsoft (MSFT) 3.04% Cisco (CSCO) 2.92% Apple (AAPL) 2.72% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 2.47% Texas Instruments (TXN) 1.23% Qualcomm 1.14% International Business Machines 1.12%

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The F.A.S.T. Graph for QCOM shows a much better valuation than the graph for PEP. Except for two brief moments, QCOM has been in undervalued territory since 2010. The big dip in early 2016 was my first purchase of QCOM, and I closed that position in the Fall of 2016 at a nice profit (as illustrated by the price action on the graph). Once again, QCOM has fallen out of favor, as illustrated in the graph by the recent downturn.

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects earnings per share to drop by 15% in FY 2018, but turn around with a 21% increase in FY 2019. Finviz estimates EPS to grow at a rate of 10.5% for the next 5 years. David Fish includes QCOM in his list of Dividend Contenders, with 15 consecutive years of dividend increases. The dividend growth rate for the past 5 years has been 19.9%. Simply Safe Dividends gives QCOM a dividend safety score of 70, a dividend growth score of 38 and a dividend yield score of 81. The low score of 38 on dividend growth reflects QCOM's 84% payout ratio, which (unless it is lowered by resumed EPS growth) will slow the impressive dividend growth it has shown in recent years.

I would likely add more QCOM at $48.00, which would be a 4.75% yield at the current dividend $2.28 dividend. I have set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if PEP and QCOM near their respective buy targets.

Other stocks on my watch list

In light of the aforementioned discussion about consumer staples stocks and other defensive stocks, here is my current watch list, with the current price, current yield, target price, yield at target price, and the percentage needed to drop to reach the target price:

Company Current Price Current Yield Target Price Yield @ Target Drop Needed Kimberly-Clark 118.28 3.28% 115.82 3.35% 2.08% Meredith (MDP) 53.65 3.88% 51.51 4.04% 3.99% Sonoco (SON) 51.40 3.04% 47.65 3.27% 7.30% Emerson (EMR) 65.48 2.93% 58.51 3.28% 10.64% Intel (INTC) 39.79 2.74% 35.00 3.11% 12.04% Archer Daniels (ADM) 43.67 2.93% 36.57 3.50% 16.26%

Other stocks I'm watching include Dominion Energy (D) and Metlife (MET).

Conclusion

My goal is to write at least one article a week, usually about a company in my retirement portfolio. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion because your responses enrich our discussion.

