Clean TeQ: An In-Depth Analysis

1. Why Clean TeQ

Just as cobalt is increasingly recognized as the critical metal for lithium-ion batteries (see here), Australian mining company Clean TeQ (OTCQX:CTEQF) is poised to become the largest producer of cobalt outside of Democratic Republic of Congo, the wobbly country which produces more than 53% of world's cobalt yet is notorious for its geopolitical instability.

Fig. 1. Major cobalt-producing countries in the world, with Clean TeQ's expected impact shown in cobalt blue, modified after this reference, which is based on USGS data.

The Syerston deposit in New South Wales, Australia, owned by Clean TeQ is one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped cobalt and nickel resources outside of Africa. In addition, it also contains the world’s largest and highest grade resource of scandium, the metal for scandium-aluminum alloy. A bankable feasibility study for the Syerston Project was scheduled for completion later this year but is delayed to 1Q 2018 due to an upward revision of cobalt resource.

Any investors intending to ride the coattails of the secular trends of automobile electrification and decentralized power storage applications will need to seriously consider including in his portfolio this future producer of battery-grade cobalt and nickel sulfates, the key raw materials needed for manufacturing the lithium-ion batteries, and by-product scandium oxide (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Cobalt sulfate (left), nickel sulfate (middle), and scandium oxide (right), after Wikipedia.

2. Syerston Nickel Cobalt Scandium Project

In 2000, a nickel laterite feasibility study was completed by SNC-Lavalin for Black Range Minerals, the then owner of the project. The project obtained development approval from the New South Wales government the following year. After having acquired the project from Black Range in 2004, Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF; IVN.TSX) completed a revised feasibility study with SNC-Lavalin in 2005, which received consent in May 2006 but did not proceed to full development due to the prevailing base metal prices at the time.

Clean TeQ acquired the project from Ivanhoe in 2014 for 7,373,053 Clean TeQ fully paid ordinary shares, $31,667 at completion, deferred consideration via the issuance of a $3 million, zero-coupon promissory note due March 2018, and a 2.5% gross revenue royalty. The deal closed in early 2015. Since that time, it has completed a feasibility study for a small-scale scandium-only project designed to produce 50 t/y of scandium oxide from some very high scandium grade areas on the periphery of the main laterite deposit (see note 1 for uses of scandium, Fig. 3).

Clean TeQ also completed a pre-feasibility study for a large scale nickel-cobalt-scandium project (see here). The pre-feasibility study revised the estimates of the previous feasibility studies undertaken in 2000 and 2005, respectively, and integrated Clean TeQ’s extractive technology into the proposed processing flow sheet to produce battery-grade nickel sulfate (NiSO 4 (H 2 O) 6 ) and cobalt sulfate (CoSO 4 (H 2 O) x ) and scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ) as a by-product. As we mentioned above, a bankable feasibility study is currently underway for the nickel-cobalt-scandium project and is scheduled for completion in 1Q 2018.

Fig. 3. Map showing the Syerston tenement and its geographical location, after here.

Syerston is a depositional mine hosted in a Tertiary-age lateritic weathered profile (Fig. 4). During chemical weathering of the underlying metal-rich ultramafic rocks (Fig. 5), selective leaching of more soluble elements such as magnesium and silica occurred, leaving behind an iron-enriched residue with high abundance of base metals and precious metals. Further enrichment of these metals of economic interest took place during mechanical weathering and erosion (Fig. 4). As of 1Q 2017, over 1,300 boreholes have been drilled to define the nickel-cobalt-scandium ore reserve. The ore reserve is shallow, in 5m to 40m depth, and extends over a 2km horizon. Shallow deposit allows for a simple strip-mining method, with minimal grinding and beneficiation. The ore is friable and is amenable to free digging by excavators with no blasting required. The average strip ratio is 0.8:1.0 (waste to ore). In other words, there is more ore than waste (Fig. 6).

Fig. 4. The Syerston resource plan (top) and a cross-section of the mine, modified after here.

Fig. 5. Geological setting of the Syerston mines, after here.

Fig. 6. The mine is defined by over 1,300 boreholes, after company presentation of February 2017.

On October 9, 2017, the company released an update on the 2016 pre-feasibility study. The update was based on a new decision to model the cobalt, nickel, scandium and platinum mineralization together as a single poly-metallic deposit. Consequently, that decision led to the appropriate removal of individual cut-off grades while including blocks that had previously been excluded from the resource. Additionally, this approach mixes higher and lower value blocks that may otherwise be classified as waste during ore reserve estimation. The company conducted more detailed geological interpretation, which has allowed for more selective rejection of low grade and waste material. It used more refined geological and resource modeling, e.g., techniques such as "unfolding," "indicator kriging" and "sub-domaining" of high-grade cobalt and scandium zones within the deposit. The company also aims to improve control of deleterious elements, such as aluminum, silicon, manganese and magnesium, within the main lateritic mineralization zones, i.e., the goethite and siliceous goethite domains.

Managing Director of the company, Sam Riggall, commented: “The purpose of updating the Mineral Resource Estimate was to demonstrate and confirm the significant upside that exists in the cobalt production potential at Syerston. Previous studies have focused almost exclusively on nickel, with little appreciation of the value represented by the inherent variability of cobalt grades. By focusing on a cobalt cut-off grade, this update has led to the inclusion of higher-grade blocks that had previously been excluded from the geological model. It has also allowed for more selective rejection of low grade and waste material. The resource now gives us significant flexibility to respond to market conditions and manage production volumes across the range of metals – cobalt, nickel, and scandium. We also believe that focusing on grade control and adopting a selective mining approach will deliver significant upside. These options will continue to be reviewed as part of the DFS and our operating plan.”

3. Cobalt and nickel mineral resource estimates

The aforementioned update cites significant increases in cobalt grade and contained metal in the Syerston project (for details, see here):

As compared with the previous estimates, cobalt grade is found to be 30% higher, resulting in a 16% increase in contained cobalt metal. The cobalt mineral resource now reaches 132,000 tons. The company expects an approximately 30% rise in average annual cobalt production, to 5,000 t/y, over the first 10 years of mine life (Table 1).

The grade for nickel is 0.59%, leading to 593,000 tons of contained metal, of which 86% is in the measured and indicated categories (Table 1).

The scandium mineral resource for the project has increased significantly to 45.7 MMt at 420 ppm of scandium for 19,222 tons of contained metal, using a 300 ppm cut-off (see here). The company anticipates a nameplate capacity of 80 t/y of scandium oxide by-product recovery from the cobalt-nickel circuit. If a dedicated scandium recovery resin-in-pulp circuit as part of the flow sheet, for a relatively modest capital investment, the scandium oxide production can be expanded to up to 170 t/y.

The platinum mineral resource has increased significantly to 103 MMt at 0.33 g/t of platinum for a total of 1,076,170 ounces, using a 0.15 g/t cut-off. The updated platinum resource includes a higher grade zone of 1.7 MMt at 1.87 g/t for 103,435 ounces at a 1 g/t Pt cut-off grade. The company is considering in the definitive feasibility study the potential options for using a separate beneficiation circuit to conduct low-cost recovery of platinum. There is a significant amount of contained platinum, albeit the grades are relatively low (see here).

Table 1. The updated cobalt and nickel mineral resource estimates at a cut-off of 0.06% of cobalt, modified after here.

The cobalt and nickel mineral resource update was completed in preparation for the upcoming review of the ore reserve estimate which is being conducted in conjunction with the definitive feasibility study currently underway. The update confirms the following:

As shown in Fig. 7 below, Syerston ranks as one of the largest, and highest-grade cobalt deposits outside of Africa, which makes the project one of the lowest-cost nickel mines (Fig. 8).

Fig. 7. Left, a comparison of cobalt resource of undeveloped projects with latest declared cobalt reserves and/or resources, after company presentation of May 2017. Right, a comparison of undeveloped projects with latest declared cobalt reserves and/or resources, excluding African and seabed mining projects and projects with cobalt grades less than 0.05%, after here which uses SNL global database. Syerston figures based on 2017 updated mineral resource estimate.

Fig. 8. Global nickel C1 cash cost curve after co-credits of Macquarie Research as at Q1 2017, with Syerston pre-feasibility study shown, nickel price as at 28 April 2017, after company presentation of May 2017.

The Syerston Project is unique in its high cobalt content relative to nickel content (Fig. 9). The cobalt/nickel ratio of the updated resource is 0.22 tons of cobalt to every ton of nickel, more than double that of its closest peer Sconi of Australian Mines.

Fig. 9. The Co/Ni ratios of various nickel-cobalt mines, after here.

Clean TeQ is poised to become one of the world’s largest suppliers of cobalt from the developed world. Preliminary mine scheduling as part of the definitive feasibility study based on the updated mineral resource indicates that cobalt production in the first 10 years of the mine life has the potential to reach 5,000 t/y of cobalt contained metal with an ore feed throughput of 2.5 MMt/y. Further drilling is to be conducted in the definitive feasibility study to assess more selective mining approaches that would support increased rejection of low-grade and waste material in the mine plan, which is likely to have a further materially positive impact on cobalt production rates. At 5,000 t/y, Clean TeQ's Syerston will emerge as the number three cobalt producing mine, rivaling Norilsk of Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), producing from a country that has significantly lower geopolitical risks than the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Mutanda mine of Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY)(OTCPK:GLCNF) and Teneke Fungurume mine of Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Lundin (OTCPK:LUNMF) are located (Table 2).

Table 2. Cobalt production from major mines, after here.

4. Project scheduling

The updated cobalt resource and anticipated cobalt production necessitate a re-assessment of the impact on the design and costing of the resin-in-pulp adsorption/desorption and refinery circuits of the process flow sheet. A more selective mining approach also is being considered. The scope of the definitive feasibility study will be expanded to assess the potential for platinum recovery via a separate beneficiation circuit. Therefore, the scheduled completion of the definitive feasibility study needs to be postponed from 4Q 2017 to 1Q 2018.

Two autoclaves, the critical path long-lead item for the project, were acquired in July 2017. The delayed completion of the definitive feasibility study, according to the company, will not result in any delays in the estimated timeframes for project construction and commissioning.

On 23 May 2017, the company received approval from the NSW Government Department of Planning and Environment of its application to modify the Development Consent for the Syerston Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium Project, which permitted the company to carry out mining operations at the mine for 21 years from the day upon which mining operations start in order to produce and transport up to 180 tons of scandium oxide and up to 40,000 tons of nickel and cobalt metal equivalents (as either sulfide or sulfate precipitate products) from the mine. These permits are more than sufficient for the anticipated increase in cobalt production.

The binding off-take contract recently executed states that Beijing Easpring (300073.SZ), a China-based makers of cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, is to take, from year 2 following ramp-up, fixed tonnages of 18,000 t/y of nickel sulfate, or around 4,000 t/y of nickel metal equivalent, and 5,000 t/y of cobalt sulfate, or approximately 1,000 t/y of cobalt metal equivalent, which represents 20% of forecast Syerston production based on the updated nickel and cobalt mineral resource.

The variability in cobalt grade across the resource, combined with the relatively simple lateritic profile of the deposit, provides the company with operating flexibility. Production rates for specific metals can be configured in response to changes in market conditions (see here).

5. Clean-iX® metals recovery technology

Clean TeQ’s Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange process, aka, CIF®, provides efficient extraction and purification for a range of metals from slurries and solutions. Clean TeQ intends to apply its ion exchange processes to the recovery of metals from ores and tailings where the conventional routes offer marginal economics or pose an environmental threat. Clean-iX® produces metal salts in the primary extraction phase of processing, thus saving significant re-handling and reprocessing costs. It does this by selectively extracting nickel and cobalt onto a polymer-based ion exchange resin, and then stripping the metals from the resin in the form of a sulfate (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The Clean-iX® Continuous Ion Exchange technology, after company presentation of October 2015.

In developing Syerston, the company is utilizing the Clean-iX® for Metals Recovery technology. That technology, developed by Clean TeQ, is built on the foundations of continuous ion exchange technology. The Clean-iX® process uses the principles of continuous counter-current ion exchange, providing highly-efficient and cost-effective extraction, concentration and separation processes. Clean-iX® is tailored for recovering, among others, gold, uranium, rare earth and base metals, and makes use of continuous resin-in-column (cLX.) for extraction from clarified leach solutions, continuous resin-in-pulp (cRIP) for extraction from leached pulp, continuous resin-in-leach (cRIL) to reduce leaching reagents, and Clean TeQ’s patented U-Column Elution for the production of a high-purity eluate (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The continuous ion exchange technology, after here.

4. Financing and the management

In May 2013, the company issued convertible notes to Canadian mining magnate Robert Friedland raising proceeds of $1.8 million (in Australian dollar here and hereafter, unless otherwise indicated). In August 2013, the company issued to Friedland 17,317,866 unlisted convertible notes, with a conversion price of $0.10 per share, annual interest rate of 10% and a maturity date of 1 August 2016, thus raiding a total of $1,731,787 before costs. The company acquired the Syerston property from Ivanhoe Mines which Friedland controls in 2014. On 8 September 2016, Friedland was appointed as Co-Chairman and non-executive director. Through these and more issuances in between, Friedland came to own 16.2% of the shares outstanding as of July 2017.

On 28 March 2017, the company issued 92,518,888 shares to Pengxin International Mining Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Pengxin Group Co. Ltd. through a strategic investment of $81 million for the development of Syerston, purchased at an issue price of $0.88 per share. Jiang Zhaobai, Chairman of Pengxin Group, now a 16.2% shareholder as of July 2017 was appointed Co-Chairman and Non-Executive Director on April 24, 2017.

Australian Super controls a 5.0% stake in the company, through a $15 million placement in November 2016, while other board and management owned 5.7% as of July 2017, excluding options and performance rights. Including the Co-Chairmen, the insiders control a total of over 43% of the shares outstanding of the company.

Clean TeQ mainly used equity issuance as the favored means of capital raising. The company only had $2.85 million of March 2018 notes as of June 30, 2017, yet from the fiscal year 2007 to 2017, the weighted average common shares used for calculating diluted EPS expanded at a CAGR of 27.3% (Fig. 12).

Going forward, the company enters a phase of heavy capital spending as it constructs the mining infrastructure. According to its 2016 pre-feasibility study, some $906 million of capital costs will need to be incurred. However, the company only has $88.9 million of cash at hand and no positive operating cash flow. Therefore, it may be certain that the company will continue to resort to equity dilution to raise capital.

Fig. 12. The weighted average common shares used for calculating diluted EPS, the author's chart based on company annual reports.

5. Discussion and investor takeaways

Clean TeQ offers a compelling story of a junior miner staring down all kind of odds stacked against it and resolutely taking its beloved project to the first production. The company has so far executed well. It bought the Syerston project from Ivanhoe Mines for a song, just like Australian Mines (AUZ.ASX) bought the Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium project from Metallica Minerals Limited (OTCPK:MLMZF)(MLM.ASX) for $10 million last month (see here). In a way, Clean TeQ hit a jackpot: Syerston proves to be one of the largest, highest-grade and lowest-cost nickel-cobalt deposits outside of Africa. Commodity prices for cobalt and nickel just started to rise as the company comes to the point of completing the feasibility study, laying the groundwork for a massive capital raising for construction.

But it would be unfair to the management of Clean TeQ if we go on without mentioning that it is not purely by lucky accident that the company has come this far. It had the sense of bringing in Friedland, who not only has money to invest but also is steeped in mining experience. Most critically, he was willing to inject the Syerson project into Clean TeQ, which at the time was a water treatment concern but had a promising technology in continuous ion exchange for metal recovery. It also had the acumen to make a Chinese firm a strategic investor, which later led the company to sign a binding off-take contract with a maker of cathode material for lithium-ion batteries from China, arguably the most important market for the nickel and cobalt sulfate that it will produce.

The market has shown full confidence in the management and its project. Since the company acquired Syerston, its stock price has multiplied by ten times in a short 2 1/2 years (Fig. 15). Remarkably, as our valuation shows, the stock is still undervalued by a whopping 60%, perhaps a lot more if the positive impact of a recent mineral resource update is considered.

Like every other junior mining company, investing in Clean TeQ carries enormous risks. It is still a question mark how the firm will navigate the treacherous leg of the journey from the definitive feasibility study to the first production. A large amount of capital investment will be at stake during this time, with the firm facing a plethora of uncertainties, from project management, via subsurface surprises, to possible commodity price volte-face. There also will be an outsized equity dilution ahead for the current shareholders to swallow.

However, we believe that the odds of the company pulling off a coup are considerably greater than delivering a flop, especially when the mining goddess has put three elements together: a high-quality mine, Robert Friedland, and a commodity up cycle.

Fig. 15. Stock charts, after Barchart.com.

Notes:

1. Scandium is used in making aluminum-scandium alloys for aerospace and for sports equipment, e.g., bicycle frames, fishing rods, golf iron shafts and baseball bats. Scandium iodide is utilized in mercury-vapor lamps, widely used in movie studios to replicate sunlight.

2. As of June 30, 2017, the company carried $2.85 million of March 2018 notes and $88,863,000 of cash on the book, resulting in a net cash position of $86 million.

