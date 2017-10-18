GE's Virtual Dividend Cut - Skirting The Abyss

A dividend cut is so widely expected that CEO Flannery has leeway to credibly reset guidance without actually cutting the dividend.

GE's (GE) new CEO, John Flannery, has assumed captaincy of a ship that is sailing rough seas and taking on water fast. He has the full attention of the investment world as he navigates forward.

The situation is feared to be so dire that GE is widely bruited as likely to cut its dividend. Existing shareholders are asking if they should bale or stick it out. This article will explain why I am holding my shares.

When I returned home from a meeting this afternoon (10/17/17), I checked SA's news feed on GE. The following headline was at the top:

No surprise there, I thought. Indeed, this report was coming rather late to the dividend cut chorus as I will report below.

The rationale for the dividend cut included:

[Goldman analyst] Ritchie believes new CEO John Flannery will make the changes necessary to position GE better for longer-term prosperity, but in the interim expects 'a significant EPS/FCF reset and a potential dividend cut' to weigh on the shares, which Goldman continues to rate at Neutral.

Analysts are concerned that GE's opaque accounting and serial restructurings have obscured the true extent of GE's decline such that investor expectations will require material changes.

News outlets around the world are speculating aplenty on the subject. A lengthy Financial Times article cites multiple analysts speculating that a dividend cut is coming. It also mentions as likely a major walk-back of earnings expectations for 2018 from the infamous $2.00 target. SA's own news feed includes four headings since 10/9/17 highlighting expectations that GE will cut its dividend.

GE's stock has definitely taken notice. While conglomerate peer Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has enjoyed a rising price during 2017's bull market, GE's price has steadily dropped, with recent dividend uncertainty seeming to accelerate the downward trend.

GE data by YCharts

An actual dividend cut would also savage GE's reputation for the next decade or more while likely tarnishing Flannery's own reputation.

Among former CEO Immelt's vast library of faults none is more reviled by his legion of critics than his dividend cut. On February 27, 2009, during the height of the financial crisis, GE cut its dividend by 68%.

This took place later in the same month, February 2009, that then-CEO Immelt had earnestly explained to CNBC why it was so important for GE not to cut its dividend even when earnings are cut. Immelt's CNBC statement was carefully worded to offer maximum comfort while falling short of an actual statement that the dividend would not be cut.

He never crossed the line of lying. Nonetheless, now, nearly a decade later, on SA comment boards he is excoriated for the decision; it is not uncommon to see him accused of having lied.

On October 9, 2017, CNBC again reported GE dividend assurances. This time it was not in the form of a CEO interview but merely the following:

"The dividend remains a top priority," GE spokeswoman Deirdre Latour said in a statement to CNBC in response to the JPMorgan report.

Immelt is often blamed for GE's 2009 dividend cut, even though he was responding to a national crisis that was not of his making. CEO Flannery would be naive to think that his name would not be long linked to any 2017 dividend cut.

A dividend cut is so widely expected that CEO Flannery has leeway to credibly reset guidance without actually cutting the dividend.

GE set itself a $2.00 earnings target that will likely not be seen at any time in the foreseeable future. The narrative surrounding GE at the current time recognizes that a major reset is necessary.

Nonetheless, as pointed out in this CNBC interview clip, by no less an investment guru than Bill Nygren, GE has a collection of quality industrial businesses. These businesses feature above average growth with ballast from significant sales of parts and services.

While these quality businesses may fall short of a 2018 earnings target of $2.00 per share, the situation is not so dire as to mandate a dividend cut. The following September 2017 Barron's article quoting Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe paints the metrics, as follows:

We believe that the dividend is not even a debate at the Board level. With that said, questions and concerns will remain around the uncomfortably high pay out ratio on both earnings (75-80%) and free cash flow (~100%). Investors do not want the dividend to be funded,even in part, from asset disposals and so a credible path towards free cash flow in the range of $1.50 ex-pension funding is key to assuaging fears. We expect management to flag that the GE capital dividend spigot is now closed off (with downside risk to the $6-7bn range for this year) and we no longer expect GE to repurchase stock for the foreseeable future, beyond 4Q17.

Conclusion

We will not know for several days whether or not GE will actually cut its dividend. I am as cynical as the next person by its tepid assurance that maintaining the dividend is a "high priority". Nonetheless, I think GE will act deliberately. I do not believe it will disgrace itself with a second dividend cut, less than ten years following the 2009 fiasco.

GE has sold most of its lucrative GE Capital. Nonetheless, it retains a broad portfolio of successful businesses. The negative sentiment casting its shroud over GE provides cover for Flannery to exercise a wide range of corrective measures to secure GE's long term health.

CEO Flannery has already shown that he will exercise a strong hand. Most recently, we see a departure of three vice chairs, including CFO Bornstein. GE has also acceded to a Trian representative on its board thereby avoiding an expensive and disruptive row of the type recently experienced at Proctor and Gamble ("PG").

I am looking forward to the next several weeks, which will be momentous indeed for GE. The drama plays out on 10/20/17 with GE's Q3, 2017 earnings report. It moves on to explore the current state of GE's digital initiatives at its sixth annual Minds and Machines Conference on 10/25-26/2017. Then, on November 13, we get to see the full scope of Flannery's vision for GE when he gives his promised outlook.

I expect the GE narrative to move forward from November 2017 with renewed confidence in its ongoing business prospects. This renewed confidence will stem in part from Flannery's path forward for GE showing that the dividend is not only a high priority, but is also financially feasible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy shares in GE over the next 72 hours.