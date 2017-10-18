Hancock's (HBHC) CEO John Hairston on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 18, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Trisha Carlson - Investor Relations Manager

John Hairston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Achary - Chief Financial Officer

Samuel Kendricks - Chief Credit Risk Officer

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Emlen Harmon - JMP Securities LLC

Matthew Olney - Stephens Inc.

David Feaster - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Grant - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Casey Haire - Jefferies & Company, Inc.

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners LLC

Good morning, and welcome to the Hancock Holding Company's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Trisha Carlson, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.

Trisha Carlson

Thank you and good morning. During today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to review the Safe Harbor language that was published with yesterday’s release and presentation and in the Company’s most recent 10-K, including the risk and uncertainties identified therein.

Hancock’s ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies or predict market or economic development is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements.

Hancock undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition some of the remarks this morning contain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release and financial tables. The presentation slides included in our 8-K are also posted with the conference call webcast link on the Investor Relations website. We will reference some of these slides in today’s call.

Participating in today’s call are John Hairston, President and CEO; Mike Achary, CFO; and Sam Kendricks, Chief Credit Risk Officer.

I will now turn the call over to John Hairston.

John Hairston

Thanks, Trisha and good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in this morning. We're very pleased to report another quarter of progress, reflecting the culmination of hard work and focused determination to deliver results we expect this Company can produce. While we are pleased with the achievements thus far, we still have work to do and remain relentlessly focused on improving Company performance in the future.

Let’s review a few accomplishments detailed on Slide 19. We previously disclosed our corporate strategic objectives for 2017 and 2018 with a goal to attain them no later than the end of year 2018. The two FNBC acquisitions enhanced the phase of improvement and have allowed us to achieve several of our strategic objectives earlier than committed. Our quarterly EPS target, we will discuss that first on an operating basis with $0.70 to $0.80 or better. This quarter we reported EPS of $0.76 per share and are focused on improving results in the future.

Our efficiency ratio target was between 59% and 61%. This quarter our efficiency ratio excluding non-operating items is 57.5%. This efficiency ratio was the best in many years, and we hope shareholders are as pleased to see a mark better than the original goal range as we are. We just missed attaining our operating ROA target of 1% to 1.1% by reporting an operating ROA of 99 basis points, a narrow miss of 1 bps.

Our TCE ratio increased 15 basis points to 7.80%, a nice increase, but still 20 bps shy of our 8% goal. We successfully reentered the M&A arena this year and delivered on the previously projected FNBC synergy reductions this quarter. We are pleased with the success we have seen with integration with expense reductions and especially with customer retention for these two deals.

While not a specific CSO, I should point out Slide 5 and continued improvement in PPNR. We believe this was an important measure for analyzing the performance of our business. We hit our prior goal for this metric last year and the trend continues to move in the right direction. PPNR totaled $111 million for the third quarter, up 9% from previous quarter, up 29% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 75% for the beginning of 2015 when we reset the structure and direction for our Company. Our team is very proud of 75% improvement in PPNR in less than three years.

All that said, while we are pleased with the results and achievement of several objectives our work is not done. We continue to manage our way through the energy cycle and are working to set new objectives upon attainment of our current CSO goals. As a natural progression of our continued growth and commitment to the future, we announced yesterday that we intend to consolidate our two brands sometime during the first half of 2018, of course subject to any applicable approvals.

Hancock and Whitney brands have existed since 1899 and 1883 respectively. We will honor the legacies of both brands and retain their value by combining the two names. Sometime during 2018, we intend to operate as Hancock Whitney Corporation and Hancock Whitney Bank. We're proud to provide an efficient common and recognized combined brand across all banking locations and technology platforms next year.

One more thing before I turn the call over to Mike Achary, our CFO. Our Company conducts business in several markets impacted by recent hurricanes. We dealt with Harvey in Houston and Southwest Louisiana, Irma in Tampa and Jacksonville and Nate in Coastal Mississippi and Alabama.

We're thankful to report while the number of markets impacting our Company was quite high, very few of our clients, employee associates and locations experience significant flooding damage or disruption. As a result, our credit quality measures imported expenses do not include any specific or additional provision or expenses related to those storms.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike for a few additional comments.

Michael Achary

Thanks John, and good morning, everyone. Reported earnings for the Company for the third quarter were $0.68 per share, included in those results were $11.4 million or $0.08 per share of non-operating items, bringing our operating EPS for the quarter $0.76 per share. So in reported basis, earnings were up $6.6 million or about 13% from last quarter. While on an operating basis, the improvement was $7.1 million or about 12%. Both measures represent very good operating leverage improvements from last quarter.

As a reminder, results for the third quarter do include full impact with both First NBC transactions. So while balance sheet and income statement items are in for a full quarter, how expense synergies have been achieved and all merger costs have been taken. The First NBC transactions are now behind us and we're moving forward from here.

Total loans for the Company increased $312 million or 7% linked-quarter annualized, reflecting growth in all markets across our footprint as well as in a few revenue generating areas such as mortgage and equipment finance, included in net increases is $97 million reduction in our energy concentration, which now stands at 6% of total loans.

With the admitted fourth quarter headwinds of additional energy paydowns and bit of a challenging operating environment, we still expect to continue our loan growth momentum in our guiding for end of period loan growth of between $250 million and $300 million of fourth quarter of this year.

As we mentioned, our energy portfolio was down almost $100 million from last quarter, while the energy ALLL on a portfolio was up slightly to 7% or a quarter in downs of almost $80 million. We did have $3.6 million of energy related net charge-offs during the quarter, specifically that included gross charge-offs of $7.6 million that will partly offset our recoveries of about [$1 million].

This does bring our cycle to-date net energy charge-offs totaled $68 million, while our overall guidance for net charge-off remains in the range of $65 million to $95 million. We did also report an $80 million reduction and criticized energy loans. However, we did move non-drilling credit to non-accruals debt as during the quarter, leading to a slight increase in energy non-accruals.

As mentioned many times before, but we continue to experience a lag in the recovery of energy service and support credits to believe our reserve is adequate, while our capital remain solid. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.44% that was up one basis point on a linked-quarter basis. The core NIM was 3.32% and up three basis points quarter-over-quarter. We did expect the big wider expansion in the NIM during the quarter that we did also have nearly $1.4 million of interest reversals of non-accrual loans negatively impact margin by about two basis points.

Also higher levels of premium amortization, which were up $1.6 million and a full quarter impact of higher deposit rates, partly offset the impact of the June Fed rate hikes. So going forward, we do expect the flattish NIM in the fourth quarter absent any additional rate hikes.

Fee income for the Company came in at $67 million and was down slightly linked-quarter. So while we did benefit from improvements and deposit service charges as well as the elimination of IA amortization decreases in our potentially unsustainable items that we noted last quarter, kept our reported fees flat. We expect flat to modest growth in non-interest income during the quarter.

Also as John mentioned earlier, we were successful in completing the First NBC cost sales in the quarter with operating expenses down $6.6 million or 4% quarter-over-quarter. This decrease is related to the elimination of the remaining First NBC non-permanent expenses of $6.7 million that we detailed last quarter. So we had [reductions in] personnel, occupancy and equipment, data processing and advertising, and all of those reductions were related to the removal of First NBC’s non-permanent costs.

Also, ORE expense of about $200,000 this quarter, return to a more normal level as well as amortization of intangibles that was out slightly quarter-over-quarter. Going forward, we do believe the third quarter is a good base to use for expenses and we are guiding to flat to slightly up expenses in the fourth quarter.

One last reminder before I wrap up. The tax rate for the quarter was 26%. As previously disclosed, we expect our effective tax rate in the fourth quarter remains between 21% and 22% due mostly to the change in accounting treatment for the stock compensation and the vesting of awards as November is typically our largest grant investing month.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Hairston

I think we just go right to questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill.

Brad Milsaps

Hey, good morning.

John Hairston

Good morning, Brad.

Michael Achary

Hi, Brad.

Brad Milsaps

I wanted to follow-up on the loan growth, you guys maybe commented during the quarter that you maybe concerned about higher paydowns or not being able to – your target, but it turns out you guys did much better, it looks like even kind of raise guidance if I look at in totality the back half of the year? Just kind of curious what changes or something you saw from your borrowers or just maybe the stars just kind of aligned and you just did better than you thought, but just kind of any additional color there on kind of change and what you saw during the quarter?

John Hairston

That's a fair question Brad and this is John. When we did this trail a quarter ago and then in sequent opportunities we talked about, the desire to have continued energy reductions to get down closer to that 5% in concentration. We expect some pay downs, several clients had contracts to sell all those things happened pretty much as projected. The bottom line is we had a lot of hustle from the banker team to try to overcome that and overcome it with granular loans and they were able to do that. So there was no real magic silver bullet to it just an awful lot of a good production that allowed us to compensate.

Michael Achary

Brad, this is Mike. Just to add to that, you’ll note that we also had pretty good overhead production this quarter and about $100 million of our growth were related to the mortgage book, not really expecting that to continue at that levels going forward, but certainly pleased to get the growth in the third quarter.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. And maybe just one follow-up Mike. On the balance sheet in general, are you pretty much finished with all the repositioning you wanted to do from FNBC, do you kind of have that set up pretty much how you want it going forward or there other moves that you guys are planning kind of from a balance sheet management perspective?

Michael Achary

Yes. Great question. No there's nothing specific that I can think of or is on our list right now in terms of repositioning the balance sheet. But when I made the comment earlier about the First NBC transaction being done kind of behind us that that really was a call out to those kinds of things as well as the achievement of the costs synergies and the full reflection of both transactions in the balance sheet – on the balance sheet and in the income statement, so nothing I can think off right off.

Brad Milsaps

Great, thanks. I'll back in the queue. Thank you.

John Hairston

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Good morning.

Ebrahim Poonawala

I just wanted to touch upon John in terms of expense outlook. I mean, I know you guys called for flat to higher, but I think expenses has been a focus over the last few months for you guys. And I'm just wondering as we sort of think about the one branding in the first half of next year, you’ve already bettered you efficiency guidance, like if you can talk about in terms of is there further operating leverage and should we see that efficiency ratio potentially move below 55% as we move into next year or should we be thinking about expense growth to pick up as you go through this one branding in the first half of next year? Just any framework around that would be helpful.

Michael Achary

Sure. Ebrahim, this is Mike. So I'll start with few comments and John can certainly follow-up. Yes, first and foremost, we're thrilled to have gotten the First NBC cost synergies kind of behind us a little bit ahead of schedule. Certainly that was something that we've been working on really from the get-go to get those things done and behind us again as soon as possible. So we're very pleased to kind of achieve that this quarter.

Again as much as anything else it does help to I think simplifying maybe how people look at our expense base a little bit. And by that I mean, it puts us in a position where we can tell you guys that the third quarter expense base is really a good quarter to use as a base to kind of growth from.

Certainly, it doesn't mean that we're done with looking at ways that we can be more effective and efficient with respect to expenses that will continue. That’s something that’s been institutionalize here I think for a long period of time, so we are going to continue working in those kinds of things. As far as the efficiency ratio, again, we’re thrilled to be at 57.5, and absolutely believe and intend to keep the efficiency ratio in that range kind of going forward.

We haven’t talked about any guidance for 2018 and I think we've separately shared with folks that that something that we plan to discuss and give a fair amount of detail around when we release our earnings next quarter. So I think we’ll see 2018 guidance for that period of time. Is that helpful?

Ebrahim Poonawala

That's helpful. I'm just trying to understand, I guess should we expect any significant ramp up because of the branding strategy going into next year or should expenses – and I appreciate you're going to give more guidance I guess in January. But should we expect outside of that expenses to essentially grow at kind of a normal rate of inflation and some growth strategies et cetera?

Michael Achary

Yes. I’m sorry. I didn’t address that part of your questions. Sorry about that. But yes, the short story is or the short answer is as we look forward there is nothing that we see that would cause our expense base to grow in any kind of outsized matter going forward. So the very rough guidance would be kind of a more normalized level of expenses going forward.

Specifically related to the name change and that announcement that was in the release, certainly we will have some one-time cost I think related to the name change when that does occur next year, and that will be in the form of write-offs for signage and things of that nature, all the signage as well as things that will expense kind of on a one-time basis related to the rollout of the new brand. Kind of on an ongoing basis the delta would be the amortization related to the new signage, which would be a slight increase to our expense base, but nothing that I would say that would cause us to have an outside expense growth going forward.

John Hairston

Ebrahim, this is John. I'll add to that. A number of years ago even though we continue to operate both the Hancock and Whitney brands, we did a full consolidation of the back office, so there's not really two separate sets of bank overhead. We captured those synergies several years back. So this is really about clarity and simplicity eliminating the awkwardness of dealing with both brands. I’m sure there will be some efficiency gains there, but we haven't really called out any dollar amounts around those yet.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. And just on a separate topic around capital. I recognize you have 20 more basis points to get to your target. I think once you get there, John if you could remind us in terms of your capital deployment priorities outside of organic growth, in terms of: one, the last time you raised the dividend was I think back in 2006 is that something that is being discussed or should we expect anything on that front? And then outside of that, I think are you being more vocal about wanting to do more M&A, just would like to sort of size that in terms of what are you looking at in terms of the size of markets? Would appreciate any color on that?

John Hairston

As I’ll start Ebrahim, this is John and then Mike will add color. I’ll try to take a minutes in – a little bit different order than you asked in terms of our priorities, obviously our first and foremost priority is always organic growth and certainly at the pace we're adding capital, we had the capacity for organic growth.

Behind that acquisitive growth would certainly be attractive to us, but just like we did with First NBC, we're looking for transactions that have a moderate to low risk that are of a size and in businesses that we're already involved in such that. We can get a reasonable return without too much dilution. So those we have to be quite selective about and we're actively having those conversations.

In terms of dividend treatment, Mike would you like to step into that?

Michael Achary

Yes, John, thank you. And certainly funding organic growth is really be primary focus of capital and how we deploy capital, after we get TCE back to the 8% level. After that in terms of the dividend, it really is focusing on keeping the dividend payout ratio between 30% and 40%. So at the point, it drops below 30% that would be a signal that that certainly we might consider something like an adjustment for the dividend, and in after than of course would be deploying capital towards M&A opportunity. So in a nutshell, that's really how we kind of think about capital.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That's helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Michael Achary

Yes.

John Hairston

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Emlen Harmon from JMP Securities.

Emlen Harmon

Hey, good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Good morning.

Emlen Harmon

Good to hear that there’s limited impacts from a credit perspective, some of those hurricane impacted markets. If you guys had a chance to look just kind of what loan growth was out of those impacted markets versus kind of what it’s been historically this quarter and then we just kind to be curious how you are thinking about approaching kind of redevelopment opportunities that may come out of some of those markets?

John Hairston

Well, that's a good question and we had a lot of experience after Katrina and Rita to call on, and so a little bit of my answer is going to be based on what that experience was back in 2005 and 2006. But initially it's a negative impact in terms of growth because you have paydowns of credits from insurance proceeds. And frankly, there’s just some distractions there while folks are getting back to their normal daily routines and so initially the impact is a little bit of shrinkage. That hasn’t been any different at this time than it was last time.

And then after that as redevelopment occurs, you begin to have a little bit more pronounced activity. I will show that – I will share Nate, which was sort of in the middle where the core markets were – was really at de minimis hurricane. So there really wasn't a lot of damage to create a big set of paydowns, nor to have a big chunk of growth activity afterward.

So it's really more of the bookends in Florida and Texas where the aftereffects of Harvey and Irma will be felt. Regrettably, we don't have as larger market share there as we have in that center part of the Company, but we expect to compete aggressively for those deals. So we’re a little – have a good rosy outlook for the bookends of our franchise, but it's too early to try to share any numbers and perhaps we'll be able to talk about that more at the end of the fourth quarter.

Emlen Harmon

Great, thank you. That's helpful. Thank you very much. And then I did just notice that non-accruals and then non-energy portfolio increased by about $25 million. So obviously coming off a low base, but just kind to be curious in terms of number of credits there, any particular industries or factors that drove the action now?

John Hairston

Sure. Sam, you want to take that one?

Samuel Kendricks

Sure. I’d be glad to and that was an accurate assessments coming off a low base, so obviously moves sort of shy in there. But no central theme there in terms of the industry or locale or geography or anything like that just the typical sort of bumps up and down if you – we would typically see in the portfolio.

So we had a contractor in one case and we had food service, hospitality client those are two big drivers of that moves in non-accruals, but again we’re continuing to assess and work at development of our strategy there. So we’ll stay apprised there, but nothing systemic that it’s creating any concern for us.

John Hairston

Emlen, this is John. Harking back to your first question just for one moment, if you were headed towards – was the outperformance in loan growth related to build up of credit in the effective store markets. To answer to that is, no. It was simply – if you look at the loan pipeline or pull through rate was much better than we expected and that was really the bigger basis for the loan growth. It really wasn't related to the storms.

Emlen Harmon

Yes, gotcha. Yes, I was just thinking that maybe that was kind of an incremental headwind for you guys that could tail off for future quarter or so?

John Hairston

It's a little bit of a headwind I mean that's a fair characterization. But again, I think we’re probably going to be able to manage through that.

Emlen Harmon

Great. Thank you.

John Hairston

You bet.

And our next question comes from Matt Olney from Stephens.

Matthew Olney

Hey, great. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Olney

I wanted to ask more about deposit cost and obviously in the third quarter that was impacted for you guys with First NBC deal. Can you give us some more color on what you're seeing on deposit cost excluding FNBC in 3Q?

Michael Achary

Sure, Matt. So our deposit cost – our cost of funds overall was up four basis points quarter-over-quarter and really the drivers there were up – a full quarters impact of the higher First NBC rates as well as just higher rates overall really kind of a little bit of a headwind coming from the most recent Fed rate hike. So going forward for the most part, we would expect and again this is absent any big changes in the interest rate environment. We would expect our deposit cost would be fairly stable from this point forward.

The best factor out there certainly is of an additional rate hike potentially in December. Their probability comp was up and down a little bit, so we will see if that happens. Overall though if we do get another rate hike in December, I would expect our deposit betas to again kind of inch up a little bit and begin to approach something that’s normal or more normal for us.

Matthew Olney

Okay. That's helpful. And just to clarify Mike, you sounds like you guys didn't pull apart the deposit cost in 3Q to see what the actual standalone or legacy Hancock impact deposit costs were in 3Q?

Michael Achary

Yes, we didn’t report that or we didn’t disclose that that, but the major part that what happen certainly was the additional First NBC deposits as well as the rate hike that happened in June. But we haven’t really given any kind of information about how many basis points were related to each.

Matthew Olney

Okay. That's helpful. And then switching gears, I appreciate the commentary on the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter. I'm trying to understand if there were something unusual about the 2007 tax rate or 2017 tax rate that may not continue in 2018 or kind of assume that current level in the fourth quarter may continue for a few more quarters into 2018?

Michael Achary

Well, no nothing is different that I can think right now that would impact the effective tax rate year-over-year. We will continue to have a little bit of seasonality quarter-over-quarter depending on the investing of stock-based compensation and things of that nature. So overall, again we’ve given guidance that the tax rate should go from what it was in the third quarter the 26% to somewhere between 21%, and 22% and the fourth quarter.

But I’ll expect that to go up a little bit as we go into the first quarter. So again, we will give guidance around what we expect overall for the tax rate in 2018 next quarter. And then also try to remind folks of this new factor related to, we just call it seasonality of the tax rate quarter-over-quarter.

Matthew Olney

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

John Hairston

Thank you.

And our next question comes from David Feaster with Raymond James.

David Feaster

Hey. Good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Hi, David.

David Feaster

I just wanted to follow-up on the deposit question. Could you just talk about the competitive environment for that the low cost core deposits in your markets and I guess what’s your expectation is for stable deposit costs? Do you think that you can continue to expand your core NIM even without additional rate hikes?

John Hairston

This is John. I'll take the account question and then Mike can handle the NIM and the yield question. I think the best way to answer it was to use the word you used. It's competitive. All deposits are delightful for us all those banks to have, and we've enjoyed the best sales effectiveness in terms of account growth those last four, five quarters as we've ever had, and so our ability to add deposit relationships across the various sectors that are important to us is good and improving.

The elimination of the gap we had in our digital banking offerings will be closed this quarter, in fact this weekend, half of the franchise converts to the new digital banking platform, and then in a little less than a month the other half will convert. That should assist us with account retention. But as you mentioned, it's really competitive, so we'll continue to do whatever we have to do to ensure that from a service perspective we're extremely competitive and from an operating perspective we don't have any significant gaps. And so my expectation is that we continue and improve the pace of net account growth in the – both the near and the long-term. Mike you want to talk about…

Michael Achary

Yes, so the introduction of the digital platform is important and significant for our Company, so that’s something that we believe will be very helpful. And just one last word on the competitiveness of the rate environment. It's competitive, but it's always been competitive, and there really hasn’t been I would say any significant change in the level of competition we have for deposits and using deposit rates. So that’s something that’s out there that we and every other bank deal with really on a day-to-day basis.

So just looking forward, again, as I mentioned in the previous question, as best we can tell, what we see going forward in the fourth quarter is an opportunity to keep our deposit rates relatively stable. And certainly the dynamics of growth in our balance sheet and how we fund our loan growth and time to other uses of liabilities is something that plays into that. But again, based on where we are right now, I think we have good opportunity to keep our deposit cost relatively flat and/or stable, again absent any kind of change in the rate environment.

As far as the NIM is concerned, again the guidance that we’ve given for the quarter is really flattish, a flattish net interest margin. Certainly, we have some of the headwinds experienced in the third quarter. We mentioned the interest reversals in 1.4 million and in the higher premium amortization ahead of the bond portfolio of 1.6 billion. So those were not significant items.

And going forward into the fourth quarter, we don’t see those items really return. I don’t think premium amortization is going to stop and go the other way, but I don’t think we are going to have, again, absent a big change in the 10-year treasury rate, I don’t think we’re going to have another big increase in premium amortization this quarter.

So mix all that together with the loan growth that we are looking forward and expecting, and the yields and the granularity that comes on the balance sheet, what we see right now is really kind of a flattish NIM maybe with an insignificant opportunity to increase that just a bit.

David Feaster

Sure. That’s great color. Thank you. To talk about fee income a little bit, it was a bit weaker than we had thought, notably on the trust fees and insurance segments guidance. You're looking for some modest growth in fee income next quarter. Could you just give us your thoughts on the puts and takes of where you expect growth going forward and what’s you are most excited about as we head into 2018?

John Hairston

This is John. Thanks for the question. Well, if you remember, second quarter was a really outstanding quarter for fee income and at that time we disclosed that the fee income for the overall quarter had several categories that really the stars lined up and we had outperformance in virtually every category across the board for fees, and we did our best to call out those areas that were potentially unsustainable.

So in the third quarter several of those actually did come through again. A couple did. As expected and as a result, we had a slight decrease, but still to a very good fee income number. So we viewed it as a little better than in line with our expectations for the quarter on a going forward basis, flat to slightly up would be – I think the best way to characterize our short-term expectations. And what's happening there, you mentioned several sectors, this quarter service charges on deposits to several initiatives are really improved. That covered some of the weakness that we didn't expect to repeat from last quarter and that to continue.

Mortgage applications have declined across our footprint and the available number of homes for sale in inventory continues to be very tight. So a lot of the mortgage we’ve been doing and as Mike alluded to early in the loan growth question as come in mortgage, primarily the construction, one-time construction closed product.

So that's going to ease down we think a little bit as we get into the colder parts of the year. So the overall mortgage number we think is more flattish than we'd like and wealth management somewhat flat we expect that to begin to improve late next year and we expect card income of all types to continue to improve that what's been a very nice handsome rate. And inside the card that's essentially merchant and purchase cards from a business line. Makes sense?

David Feaster

Absolutely.

Michael Achary

Hey, David. This is Mike. Just one of the big picture card related to fee income. So again quarter-over-quarter, we're rolling down about $400,000 and there is a slide in the IR deck, I think its slide 15 that gives pretty good amount of detail and kind of the ins and outs of categories that were out and categories that were down.

And for the more part, if you look at the categories that were down, anything that would amount, anything – most significant level, most of the reasons for those are [at par] that were off from highs in the previous quarter. For high end, again as John indicated that we called out as potentially unsustainable.

So that would anything else and the reason would kind of guiding from flat to maybe slightly. Seasonally the fourth quarter tends to be a little bit better quarter for us in terms of fee income. And then certainly many of these items are pretty hard to predict in terms of timing could happen to reaffirm the fourth quarter.

John Hairston

Yes, the categories that we consider this potentially unsustainable last quarter, where those that are very chunky. They’re single transaction fees in many cases of several $100,000 of pop, and so that makes a little difficult to predict, but it’s good money, and it’s money we’re focused on getting.

So I guess probably the best way to wrap up, Mike would be to say, we continue to count of card revenue of all types. We think mortgage and wealth will be relatively flat for the next near-term I will talk about year-over-year posture when we get to the end of this quarter.

David Feaster

Terrific color. Thank you, guys.

John Hairston

You bet. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Nick Grant with KBW.

Nicholas Grant

Hey, good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Good morning, Nick.

Nicholas Grant

So quickly following up on some of the questions on loan growth, I mean you had really strong 3Q, it sounds like a great pipeline for 4Q. I know in the past, you talked about pulling back on some SNC? Was there any of the 3Q growth SNC or – was that all core?

John Hairston

No, SNC were actually down. I’ll try to swag the numbers a little bit, because I’m not sure I have an exactly correct in my mind. But the $97 million that we had down the energy about $75 million or so of that was related to energy or SNCs in the energy. There was an additional SNCs above that but also more declines. So the growth that we had for this quarter was essentially with a pullback of SNCs just like we expected to have, so no SNC growth this quarter.

And you mentioned the pipeline for next quarter, I’d say the same thing for next quarter that I said a quarter ago, we’re trying to have as low in energy, concentration as we can, given that we’re still moving through the energy cycle. But I’d like to see that percentage drawn down some and so as a result that’s still a headwind of loan growth.

So that coupled with paydowns and probably a little bit further paydown in the storm affected markets. It means, it’s a tough headwind for us to overcome, but every quarter, we’re seeing the figure out the way to get past that, they have a lot of good household and good pipeline pull-through rates. So we’re going to endeavor do the same thing in the fourth that we did in the third, which is cover our energy posture, our SNC posture with granular growth to the extent we can do that, we’d be real placed.

Nicholas Grant

Okay, great. And then quick RAM and NIM, I mean what gives you from having higher NIM guidance here? I mean its sounds like I mean – well, I guess premium amortization and the NPL reversal weighed on the margin by 5 bps. And you said really optimistic on a potential for stable deposit costs. So I guess what keeps you from being higher than flat to slightly up on the guidance?

Michael Achary

Well, if we got another rate hike early in the quarter that would certainly be helpful. But I think overall that it really is things that we've kind of talked about and if you rollout that together, again it really does kind of spell for us a flattish NIM, again with an opportunity maybe to be up a little bit.

John Hairston

And Nick, this is John. I’ll add a little bit to that. There is seasonality in many parts of our book. Fourth quarter generally speaking, we typically have a fair amount of draws that occur in the fourth quarter for several parts of our business to drawdown late in the year and then paydown in the earlier part of the year.

Some of that is ag and hurricane and other things like that, but those are very large operating lines that are maybe a little more thinly priced than others. So while typically fourth quarter is a decent loan growth quarter. It does put a little offsetting pressure on the NIM because of where some of those draws occur. So I mean it's just a lot of pieces moving around that are inside that guidance, no one thing drives at all. So when we put that all together that leads us to the flattish suggestion for next quarter. Is that helpful?

Nicholas Grant

Yes. That’s great. Thanks for taking my questions.

John Hairston

Yes. You bet.

And our next question comes from Casey Haire with Jefferies.

Casey Haire

Thanks guys. Just quickly following up I guess on the premium am specifically. Does the NIM guide contemplate that is it assume that that 3 bps drag per shift going forward. Just curious given we've gotten in somewhat of a steeper curve and at what point, what kind of tenure do you need to see to see sort of relief in that that premium am drag?

Michael Achary

Well, any relief in the ten year certainly helpful in terms of our prepayments fees. So that certainly would help if we got an increase there. But again, going forward, we had the drop or looking into third quarter, we had the drop of increase in premium amortization of $1.6 million. What we see in the fourth quarter is basically the opportunity to not have an increase of that magnitude. So we're not expecting right now a significant pull back in our premium amortization. But again, that’s going to depend upon prepayment fees which generally are tied to the 10-year treasury.

Casey Haire

Okay, great. Thanks. That’s all I had.

John Hairston

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Christopher Marinac with FIG Partners.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning. I want to ask a question back to Sam or Mike related to credit quality. When you see the growth of the allowance excluding energy, how much of those related to the minor increase in the classifieds versus just general growth? I was just curious on how we sort of think of that as a general reserve build separate from any movement on the classifieds?

Michael Achary

Good morning, Chris. So if we look at our – as we look at our non-energy in ALLL as a percentage of loans, we actually were able to increase about one basis point quarter-over-quarter, so it stands at about 81 basis points of total loans. That’s about $143 million, again non-energy ALLL. And certainly the way that we build our ALLL takes into consideration certainly the change in asset quality as evidenced by NPLs or non-accruals that are going into classifieds that are going – so that probably is a little bit bigger component driving the increase in overall loan growth at this point.

Christopher Marinac

So Mike if you were fortunate to see classified sort of flat in a given quarter that may give you flexibility because it does seem like it's a conservative look at disruptive to try to relate that change and allowance to the change in loan growth?

Michael Achary

It would certainly, but I think per se interested in reducing our ALLL really on the equity side or the non-energy side. But certainly if we do or in a position to have a little bit better asset quality as evidenced by NPLs and non-accruals that’s certainly helpful and gives us flexibility to consider those kinds of things.

Christopher Marinac

Okay, great. That's very helpful. Thanks for that. And just a quick sundry item on taxes, I know you talked about the fourth quarter guidance on taxes. Is there any reason that that the taxes would be materially different next year just in terms of how that the stock option expense will play out?

Michael Achary

Not if you look at certainly an individual quarter basis, so if you compare the first quarter of 2018 to first quarter 2017 it shouldn’t be that materially different, and the same applies to each subsequent quarter.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. It sounds great guys. Thank you very much for your time.

John Hairston

Thank you.

And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to John Hairston for any closing remarks.

John Hairston

Thanks Daniel. Thanks for moderating the call today, and thanks to everyone for your interest. We appreciate you calling in today. We look forward to visiting with you in the near future. Have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect.

