J.C. Penney: On The Right Path To Co-Exist With Amazon

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is the poster child for the “e-commerce is killing big box brick-and-mortar” narrative. Its brethren have either figured out how to co-exist with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) - or shriveled into oblivion - like Sears (NYSE:SHLD). I will attempt to assess J.C. Penney’s turnaround progress in this article and whether they are more likely to go the way of Best Buy or Sears.

Retail is a complex operation with many complex components, but J.C. Penney’s turnaround can be broken into the following pieces:

Stabilize revenue and margins Close unprofitable stores Trim corporate SG&A to be more in-line with a smaller footprint Monetize owned real estate and pare down debt

If JCP operates only consistently profitable stores, and the gross profit is sufficient to cover corporate overhead and interest expense, then debt payments can be met by operating cashflow. It follows that there should be a proper, non-zero price for the common stock for the residual income stream.

Revenue and Margins

JCP Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

After a huge drop in 2013-2014, annual revenue has stabilized at a run-rate of about $12.5 billion

JCP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin experienced a similar decline in 2013 and has since recovered and stabilized around 35-36%.

It follows from revenue and margins that gross profit has also stabilized, at around $4.4 billion annually.

Store Count

Management has repeatedly stated that they will be shuttering unprofitable stores and monetize the owned real estate. The axe finally came and almost 140 stores were closed earlier this year.

Corporate Overhead

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 SG&A Expense 4,506 4,114 3,993 3,775 3,538 SG&A per store 4.08 3.76 3.76 3.70 3.49

Corporate expenses, on both total and per store basis, have been reduced in each of the last 5 years.

Using (gross profit - SG&A) as a rough estimate of EBITDA, it appears the company is on track to generate sustainable cashflows to be used towards debt repayment and capex.

Debt Load

JCP Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

J.C. Penney had been consistently paying down its long-term debt (the zig-zag represents seasonal build-up and depletion of inventory). The company notably netted $216 million in the sale of its Plano Home Office earlier this year and paid down $230 million in 1Q 2017.

The balance sheet is manageable and is strengthening. J.C. Penney has a very light debt maturity schedule in the next 5 years. The company also recently extended its undrawn credit facility from 2019 to 2022 (with a 75 bp lower interest rate, no less), with a $2.35 billion borrowing capacity. Despite repeated bombardment of negative headlines, bankruptcy is off the table for JCPenney for the foreseeable future. Ratings agencies seem to agree with this assessment, as S&P upgraded the company's credit rating from B to B+ in March 2017 with a positive outlook. The remaining ratings agencies have stable outlooks on JCPenney debt.

E-commerce – Will JCPenney be more Sears or Best Buy?

The mall business model gained prominence in the mid-1900s because it allowed shoppers to browse a large variety of merchandise in one place, something catalogs and supermarkets could not offer. Consumers flocked to malls for the convenience. Things stayed this way from the 1950s until earlier this decade. Amazon, speedy internet, and the proliferation of social media gave rise to a new way of shopping that offers instant gratification without shoppers having to leave their seats.

E-commerce is the new reality the secular change is not going to reverse course any time soon. Just like how mega malls killed the catalog business in the last century, brick-and-mortar retail will have to adapt or face extinction. High-touch service luxury brands can likely fend off the e-commerce threat due to the nature of their offerings (can you imagine buying a $20,000 Hermes handbag or a $5,000 Tom Ford suit online?). Intermediary sellers of homogenous goods, on the other hand, are the perfect victim for e-commerce. Even though retailers such as JC Penney, Sears, and RadioShack all have websites and sell online, they simply have no competitive advantage over Amazon and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in the online battlefield.

Having a web presence is nice, but J.C. Penney should not have the illusion of direct competition with Amazon. It must pick its battles wisely.

One advantage that J.C. Penney possess over Amazon (for now anyway) is physical space. The modern mall is going through a metamorphosis, going from a place to shop for clothes to go-to places to kill time on weekends. This is evident in the continued success of movie theatres and arcade anchors such as Round 1 and Dave & Busters. We get so much digital interaction in our working lives that malls have become a weekend oasis for physical interaction with real, touchable goods and services. It will behoove brick-and-mortar operators to embrace this need and adapt their offerings. People are in malls to kill time while the kids are entertained, not to look for anything specific - we already have Amazon and Google for that. Sears’ failure to recognize this paradigm shift - neglecting their natural “space” advantage to chase Amazon in the online space - ultimately led to their demise.

Choosy Beggar?

Pardon the tangent here. I was surprised to learn that the J.C. Penney website blocks traffic from my home base of Hong Kong when I tried to visit JCPenney.com and JCP.com to perform my due diligence. I was able to see the usual contents using US and UK IPs via VPN, but was met with a bolded “Access Denied” without VPN. It is truly bizarre for a company claiming to pursue an “omnichannel” strategy to be blocking internet traffic.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney is well on its way to stabilization and finding its identity in the digital retail age. E-commerce’s market share is never going back to brick-and-mortar stores, but physical stores still have a role to play in the new retail environment. J.C. Penney appears to have figured out its place and is on track to achieve stable profits. Despite incessant negative reporting from the media, the company is on track to meet management's fiscal 2017 outlook of $0.40-$0.65 in net earnings. The common stocks appears to be a bargain at 6.5x 2017 earnings, and there could be as much as 50% upside if JCP were to trade at 10x forward P/E. However, I personally do not underwrite multiple expansion for embattled names. I expect future upside to come in the form of earnings growth or financial engineering. The Feb 2018 bonds yielding ~ 2% and the Jun 2020 bonds yielding 6.6% are both low risk and worth looking into, as there are almost no other near-term maturities.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button to stay in touch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.