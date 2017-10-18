Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Preview

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) will release its quarterly results after the markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, and I think the company will deliver a blowout performance. The Dallas, Texas,-based oil and gas producer will likely post higher earnings and lower cash flow deficit as compared to what we’ve seen previously.

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently released its production report for the third quarter in which the company said it pumped 275,711 barrels of oil equivalents per day, which should please investors. I thought Hurricane Harvey, which dealt a blow to oil production in Texas in August by knocking out roughly 400,000 barrels per day of oil supplies, would drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ results. The company, which has significant operations in the region, was forced to suspend completion work. A number of its Texas peers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Marathon Oil (MRO), and Statoil (STO), also took similar measures.

But it turns out, the tropical storm dragged Pioneer Natural Resources’ production by just 3,500 boe per day – which is insignificant for a company that produced close to 260,000 boe per day in the second quarter of 2017. Consequently, the company was able to meet its production guidance that was given in early August – ahead of Hurricane Harvey. Pioneer Natural Resources’ actual production for the third quarter clocked in at 275,711 boe per day, which is in-line with the company’s 274,000 to 279,000 boe per day guidance range. The company’s production mix was 58.6% crude oil, 20.8% NGL, and 20.6% natural gas.

A vast majority (~84%) of the company’s production came from its core Spraberry/Wolfcamp field located in West Texas’s Permian Basin. Pioneer Natural Resources produced 231,364 boe per day from this region in the third quarter which was 65.8% crude oil, 20.6% natural gas liquids and 13.6% natural gas. The company’s production from this area climbed 29% on a year-over-year and 8.8% on a sequential basis, thanks in large part to the double-digit growth in crude oil and NGL volumes. Most of the remaining volumes came from the Eagle Ford region in South Texas and the Raton Basin in southeastern Colorado. The company produced 20,734 boe per day from Eagle Ford (67% crude oil and NGL) and 14,748 boe per day from Raton (100% natural gas).

Thanks to the strong operational performance, Pioneer Natural Resources has successfully grown its production by 6.4% from 259,087 boe per day in Q2-2017 and by 15.4% from 238,878 boe per day in Q3 2016. But what I really like about Pioneer Natural Resources’ performance is that the production growth was driven largely by an increase in crude oil and NGL volumes, which has put the company in a great position to post strong earnings growth for Q3-2017.

In Q3 2017, Pioneer Natural Resources’ crude oil volumes rose 10% sequentially and 20.4% year-over-year to 161,634 barrels per day. The NGL volumes increase 7.7% from the previous quarter and 16.5% from the year-ago period to 57,346 barrels per day. The natural gas production, on the other hand, dipped 3.7% sequentially and climbed 2.4% on a year-over-year basis to 340.38 million cubic feet per day. The strong growth in liquids production is great news because it allows the company to capitalize fully on the improvement in oil and NGL prices. In Q3 2017, Pioneer Natural Resources said that its realized price for crude oil averaged $45.35 a barrel - that’s up from $45 for Q2-2017 and $41.44 for Q3-2016. The realized price for NGL also averaged $18.96 a barrel, up from $16.91 in Q2-2017 and $12.46 in Q3-2016. The natural gas price realizations, on the other hand, came in at $2.58 per thousand cubic feet, which was down slightly from $2.62 seen in the previous quarter and $2.43 in Q3-2016.

That improvement in oil and NGL prices, coupled with strong production growth, should lift Pioneer Natural Resources' revenues and earnings. The company’s revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons will likely come in higher than $768 million in Q2-2017 and $643 million in Q3-2016. Its earnings for Q3 2017, after excluding the impact of one-off items, also will likely grow from $0.21 per share in Q2 2017 and $0.13 per share in Q3 2016.

In addition to this, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources will likely post superior levels of cash flows. The company has planned to spend $2.7 billion this year on capital projects, up from $2.1 billion in 2016, in order to achieve strong production growth. But thanks to the uptick in spending levels, the company has been running a cash flow deficit. In the first six months of this year, Pioneer Natural Resources generated $843 million as net cash flow from operations but spent $1.25 billion as capital expenditure (unadjusted basis) which translated into a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $407 million.

However, I believe that in the second half of the year, that shortfall will likely shrink substantially starting from Q3 2017. That’s because the increase in production, coupled with higher price realizations, also will have a positive impact on the company’s operating cash flows. At the same time, I don’t think the company’s cash outflows as capital expenditures will grow meaningfully in the second half as compared to the first half of the year since its capital spending levels have been running close to the annual run rate. The company’s capital expenditures in the second half of 2017 will likely be similar to what we’ve seen in the first half. The increase in cash inflows and flat levels of cash outflows as capital expenditures will help the company in reducing its cash flow deficit.

Pioneer Natural Resources also will likely give a rosy outlook. The company will reiterate its target of growing the annual production by 15% to 16% to between 269,000 and 271,000 boe per day, driven by 17% to 18% increase in oil production to between 156,000 and 158,000 barrels per day. In addition to this, I expect Pioneer Natural Resources to stick with its previous guidance of growing Wolfcamp/Spraberry production by 30% to 32% to the range of 222,000 to 226,000 boe per day. The company also will likely remind investors that it aims to gradually grow its total production to more than a million barrels per day by 2026.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.