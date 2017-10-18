Caterpillar's Earnings Report Is Coming - Time For A Revisit

Speculation has entered the stock, but analysts’ estimates indicate the company’s financials will probably stagnate for the rest of the year.

Caterpillar Incorporated (CAT) last reported earnings on July 25th. The company raised its guidance for the year, causing its stock to gap up on the news. Since then the stock has moved up to a new all-time high. Caterpillar’s next reporting date of October 24th is rapidly approaching. Is CAT worth buying into at this point? Let’s see what the company’s stock charts and guidance tell us.



CAT Reached a New All-Hime High On Speculation

The monthly chart gives us a nice long-term view of CAT. The stock has moved out of a recent intermediate-term bottom. CAT has trended up at a moderate pace, and the current angle of ascent looks a little steep. Recently volume has been declining on the move up though, which is a little worrisome. Volume should climb with price or at least remain average in order to sustain the uptrend.





Figure 1: Monthly Chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



A close look at CAT’s weekly chart shows that it tends to move sideways for several weeks before breaking out. Sometimes these breakouts are gaps, such as the gap after the earnings report on 7/25/17. The sideways patterns are growing shorter though, which often happens when a stock starts to gain momentum. For instance, the first sideways pattern out of the bottom lasted from March to November of 2016. The next one lasted five months, the next three months, and the most recent one two months. Green volume has dominated over the past few months, with some large green spikes from time to time. Clearly, buyers have been in control. Volume has tapered off during the most recent run, however.





Figure 2: Weekly Chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



The daily chart confirms that CAT moves sideways after breaking out. These sideways actions help the stock pattern out the sudden gains and maintains the integrity of the uptrend. We can also see that the stock last gapped up after analysts upgraded it on 9/18/17. CAT’s mostly moved sideways during September. Currently, it’s dipping down after a five-day run. This could signal the start of a retracement or a new sideways pattern. Volume has been about average and dominated by buyers. Recently volume's been lower than earlier in the year, however.





Figure 3: Daily Chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



CAT’s indicators show that it’s a little overextended right now. Wilder’s Relative Strength Index moved up well beyond the overbought line and is moving off the chart. It’s rare that this indicator moves so far beyond the overbought line. It usually means that severe speculation has entered the stock. It started to turn and come back to earth on 10/17/17.



Stochastics is floating above the overbought line and moving off the chart as well. This also indicates that speculative momentum has entered CAT. Overall both these indicators show that speculation has entered the stock and that it’s at risk of a retracement.





Figure 4: Indicator chart for CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



Caterpillar’s Financials Improved Over the Course of 2017

Caterpillar’s financials have already been discussed in previous articles. So we’ll just touch on them briefly here. As shown in Figure 5, the company’s revenues have increased for the past three quarters. Last quarter’s revenues showed substantial improvement. Earnings per share had a big drop in the fourth quarter of 2017, then climbed for the past two quarters. Cost of revenues and operating expenses have also risen though. Caterpillar’s restructuring costs continue to be an issue.



Figure 5: Income statement for CAT. Data provided by Google Finance.



Caterpillar did announce some good news for its stockholders in its last earnings report. The company raised its guidance for 2017. Revenue expectations were raised from $38-$41 billion to $41-$44 billion. The earnings per share midpoint was raised from $2.1 to $3.5.



The company didn’t provide specific guidance for the third quarter, however, making it difficult to know what to expect. Instead, we’ll have to turn to analysts’ estimates. According to EarningsWhispers.com, analysts expect Caterpillar to report earnings of $10.6 billion, down from $11.3 billion last quarter. Earnings per share are expected to be $1.22, down from $1.35. So Caterpillar’s financials look like they’ll slow down next quarter. Look for their next earnings report on October 24th at 7:30 AM.



It doesn’t look like things will improve much in the fourth quarter either. Using the midpoints of the company’s full-year estimates, we can calculate fourth quarter revenues to climb to $11.3 billion. An improvement over the third quarter, but flat compared to the second. A similar calculation shows earnings per share will likely fall to $0.7. Earnings are beginning to move the wrong direction!



Conclusion

Just because CAT’s moved to an all-time high doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a good time to buy in. Financials are likely to fall next quarter, and will likely be weaker for the rest of the year. Frankly, the stock’s price has outpaced its financials. And the falling volume shows that not enough buyers are moving in to sustain the current run. The stock’s becoming a higher risk investment due to these factors.

CAT’s indicators also show that it’s overbought right now. So buyers should wait for the stock to retrace or move sideways before entering. It does look like the stock could go on a run before the next earnings report. CAT could also potentially gap up again if it beats estimates, just as it did last quarter. But if the stock has a strong run leading up to the earnings release, profit taking could cause the stock to drop after earnings are announced. Current holders should continue to hold and monitor the charts and fundamentals for any signs of weakness. CAT’s had a good run, it just needs to pattern out some of the excessive speculation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.