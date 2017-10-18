Windstream: There's Blood On The Streets

Shareholders of Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) have had a painful last few months. Value of their holdings in the company have depreciated by almost 50% over the last quarter. After such a drastic downtrend, it's natural to ask if selling pressure in the scrip has subsided by now. But that's unfortunately not the case here. Latest data filing reveals that short interest in the company has risen yet again to reach an all-time high. And this continuing increase in selling pressure suggests that shares of Windstream could fall further.

Burgeoning Short Interest

Let me start by saying that there are various leading indicators that suggest where a particular scrip may be headed next. But when it comes to gauging market sentiment, I prefer looking at the short interest data. It's basically the number of short positions that are open, and are yet to be covered. A sharp increase in the metric usually indicates that trades betting against the stock, are piling up. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that short positions are being covered as there may not be a significant downside left.

In the case of Windstream, short interest spiked up by around 2 million shares over the most recent 15-day long reporting cycle alone. To put things in perspective, this represents a 5.4% rise, which is especially significant, because short interest in the company was already hovering near its all-time highs. This equates to 40.89% of its entire float being shorted as per the last data filing. Its short interest figure may not be the highest of all publicly traded companies, but it's definitely very high and makes Windstream one of the most heavily shorted companies on Nasdaq.

(Source: Nasdaq, Compiled By Author)

More to the point, if we compare Windstream with some of its prominent peers in the telecom segment, it's short interest turns out to be the highest of them all. This is another red flag. I pulled relevant statistics to compile the chart below; but please note that the short interest figures are relative to their floating stock and not their shares outstanding.

(Source: Nasdaq, Compiled By Author)

The concerning thing is, shares of Windstream are down by almost 80% over the past year alone, and yet short interest in the company continues to rise. This essentially means that market participants are forecasting its share prices to fall further. For a stock that was generally a part of conservative income growth portfolios till a few quarters ago at least, that's an awfully high short interest. This brings us to the next question, why exactly is this happening?

The reason?

Windstream has been posting dismal financials over the past few quarters. It has missed the lower-end of analyst estimates in six of the past seven quarterly results and discussions about its potential bankruptcy are becoming popular in most investing forums with each passing week.

(Source: Estimize)

But the rapid build-up of short interest over the last cycle was largely because of its 8K filing dated September 25. The document contains details of a notice of default sent by Aurelius Capital. Key thing to note here is that the cutoff date for the latest short interest reporting cycle was September 29, so the bearish impact of this notice of default should technically be fully factored into this data. It gets interesting.

A unanimous 15-bank ISDA panel determined during the first week of October determined that a "Failure to Pay Credit Event" did not occur at Windstream. Shares of Windstream surged by about 5% that day, that is, on October 4th. Interestingly, with this intraday rise in its stock price, naked short interest rose to as high as 1.2 million shares on that day alone. This suggests that the spike in its stock price was largely considered to be unsustainable.

(Source: Naked Short Report)

Whether or not Windstream wins the legal battle against its note holder is entirely up to your interpretation of the ongoing legal tussle. I'm not a legal expert so I can't comment on what it might entail, especially after Covenant Review noted that the ruling could sway in any direction. But what I can say is that the risk factor seems to have drastically increased when it comes to Windstream.

Up until a few months ago, Windstream was considered to be a conservative income investment that offered a lucrative yield. But then it's dividends got slashed back in August which took away the "income" part of it. And this legal battle ahead of it pretty much takes away the "conservative" part of it. Risk averse investors would naturally consider abandoning the scrip altogether and migrate to safer alternatives. I suspect that this factor, coupled with shorts piling up, is resulting in a sustained selling pressure on the stock.

Also, I'd like to clarify another thing. A reader recently mentioned in the comments section of another Seeking Alpha article that because of its sub-$5 stock price, funds would be restricted from transacting in the stock. But I see that as a non-issue for mainly two reasons. I couldn't find any major institutions with internal by-laws that clearly bar them from transacting in sub-$5 stocks, regardless of the concerned company's market capitalization. Second, if this is such a huge issue, Windstream could simply do a reverse stock split. This would address the theorized sub-$5 phenomenon and also reduce its delisting risk -- Nasdaq requires its listed companies to have a per share value of a minimum $1. I don't think it's an issue to worry about.

Investors takeaway

Windstream has gone from being a conservative income play to a speculative investment. Naturally, long-time investors who don't like the company's new risk profile would want to exit their positions and look for safer alternatives elsewhere. Short-side traders seem to be taking an advantage of this churn, panic and bearish market sentiment, which is essentially fueling its short interest figure. I suspect the heightened selling pressure could entail further downside in Windstream shares for the next few weeks at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.