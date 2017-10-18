Signet Jewelers Is A Buy

In my view, investors would be wise to consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) for a variety of reasons. First, management is doing right by shareholders by increasing the dividend and reducing the share count. Second, a simple dividend forecast suggests that the shares will generate decent returns going forward. Third, there is strong insider buying. Forth, and perhaps most compellingly of all, the shares are very inexpensively priced.

Before getting into these arguments proper, I'll spend some time commenting on the company in general terms. This is obviously a relatively volatile business that has been beset with some scandals. Additionally, the first 26 weeks of Fiscal 2018 were off by quite a bit (revenue was off by 5%, and EPS was down about 20%). At the same time, though, the share count has dropped a further 15% from the year ago period. Importantly for me, the share count has declined at a compounded rate of about 4% over the past five years. Additionally, the dividend seems to be well covered in light of the fact that the payout ratio remains relatively low (at about 26% for the first 26 weeks of Fiscal 2018).

Modeling The Dividend

The past may offer some sort of a guidepost about what's going to happen in future, but investors are obviously more concerned about the future than they are the past, and so I must spend some time making a forecast. As usual, I'm going to employ the approach used by fellow contributor John Dicecco, who holds all constant but one particular variable, usually the dividend. I feel this is an elegant way to forecast because it moves only one dependent variable, while holding every independent variable constant. This makes for a less muddied forecast in my view.

Over the past five years, the dividend per share has grown at a compounded rate of about 17%. Although I think the company can maintain this level of growth, given the low payout ratio, I prefer to be conservative in my estimates, and will forecast a dividend per share growth rate of only 10%. This growth in dividend per share will be a function of both increasing dividend payments and reduced share count.

When I make this Diceccoian forecast, I infer a total compounded return of about 12% over the next four years, which I consider to be a very reasonable growth rate.

Appeal To Authority

One of the things I like about investing is the fact that it imposes a level of humility on me. I must acknowledge that there are investors out there who know more than I do and who are more talented than I am. After embracing that humility, it's possible to put ego aside, and simply follow what is the smarter money.

Two groups who constitute smarter money (than me, anyway) are insiders and institutional investors. In the case of Signet, there is significant support from both of these constituencies. For example, since June of 2016, insiders have only bought and have not sold shares. In that time, a number of insiders (including directors, the CFO, and the CEO)have put about $1.5 million of their own money into the firm. Also, since June of this year, David Dreman and First Eagle Investment have both initiated new positions in the firm, and have bought between them just over 10,600 shares. Admittedly, Ruane Cunniff, and Tweedy Browne have reduced their holdings, but by relatively small amounts (down 3.9% and .2% respectively). The only institutional investor to sell a large block of stock has been Joel Greenblatt who reduced holdings by 27% and now holds "only" 70,376 shares worth about $4.3 million.

In my view, when the people who know more about the business (insiders) and who are talented investors (institutional managers) remain on balance quite bullish, it makes sense for me to at least investigate further.

The Stock

To my mind, one of the most compelling of all arguments is the fact that the shares are inexpensive. When I judge the cheapness of a stock, I rely on two metrics. The first of these is the PE multiple, and the second relates to looking at the market's assumptions about long term growth. At the moment, the PE multiple is 9.5, which represents a 60% discount to the overall market.

I also rely on the methodology expressed by Stephen Penman's "Accounting For Value" to unpack the market's assumptions about long term growth. At the moment, the market is forecasting a long term growth rate here of ~-3.5%. That is excessively pessimistic in my view, especially for a company that has grown net income at a compounded rate of about 1.5% over the past six years, even after the challenges here.

Conclusion

There are many reasons to consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers. The shares trade at a very inexpensive valuation, and are priced for an unrealistically pessimistic future. In addition, the people who know the business best have put ~$1.5 million of their own money into the firm over the past 16 months. Finally, there's little reason to think the dividend can't continue to grow here, with obvious consequences for share appreciation. In my view, it makes sense for investors to buy Signet Jewelers before price and value inevitably intersect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.