IBM: Q3 Results Are Promising, But Investors Should Remain Cautious

On October 17, International Business Machines (IBM) reported its Q3 2017 results beating on both EPS and revenue by $0.02 and $550 million, respectively, which surprised many analysts. As a result, the stock price soared by more than 5% to the level of $154 during post-market trading hours, breaking major resistance levels.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

While the company's results are indeed promising and they show the signs of a turnaround, investors should still remain cautious and watch closely the future development of the company. If IBM shows similar performance at least over the next two to three quarters, the fact of a turnaround will be confirmed. In this article, I provide the analysis of IBM's Q3 earnings and the outlook for the future of the corporation.

Major takeaways from Q3

First of all, let us look at the numbers.

Overall, the company's revenue and EPS remained nearly flat vs. the numbers of the same period in 2016. Hence, it can be seen EPS increased by $0.01 year over year, while sales decreased by 0.4% from $19.2 billion to $19.15 billion, which is not a significant decline. The Q3 revenue dynamics are presented by the graph below. It is clear the growth has not been seen in Q3 over last three years.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

The most important segment of IBM's revenue in Q3 was Strategic Imperatives. Thus, it is claimed Strategic Imperatives revenue increased by more than 10% in Q3 in constant currency, with a "strong double-digit growth in cloud and security," and an additional 1% growth was created by the currency tailwind. The growth was driven by hybrid cloud offerings, security and mobile. As a result, Strategic Imperatives now represents almost half of IBM's revenue, which makes this segment even more crucial for the corporation's future.

While there’s not much difference between our constant currency and reported revenue rates this quarter, I’ll continue to focus on constant currency growth rates throughout. The revenue performance in the quarter is pretty much all organic. Revenue from our strategic imperatives over the last 12 months was also up 10% to $34.9 billion, and now represents 45% of IBM.

It is important to note here that IBM does not differentiate Strategic Imperatives as a separate business, but it represents "a view of the revenue across segments that provide clients with analytics, cloud, security, mobile and social capabilities." As a result, it can be difficult for investors to analyze what segments are experiencing growth.

(Source: IBM 8-K)

Cognitive solutions revenue continued to demonstrate decent performance in Q3. The growth amounted to 4% YoY, "driven by solutions software, including security and analytics, and transaction processing software." It should be noted Cognitive Solutions include such promising segments as Watson Health, Internet of things (IoT), and some areas of cloud computing. Notably, the company claimed to sign 40 new customers to the IoT platform during the quarter. Therefore, I believe the fact that this segment shows strong performance reveals that IBM has opportunities to be a major player in future in such areas as IoT and AI. It is stated by Market Realist:

SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) have engulfed the current IT (information technology) environment. Post-SMAC, VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), AI (artificial intelligence), the IoT (Internet of Things), ML (machine learning), and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the $13 trillion in spending that’s expected in the next computing cycle.

As a result, it can be expected the company's revenue will be positively impacted by the segment of Cognitive Solutions in the coming years, which means investors should monitor future developments in this area.

Moreover, IBM continued to successfully convert net income to free cash flow, with "cash flow realization at 96% over the last 12 months." This reduces the level of an overall financial risk for the company, especially in light of the fact that IBM continues paying relatively high dividends. Moreover, it is clear the corporation will need a lot of cash to be able to invest in certain fields, such as AI and IoT, in order to stay competitive in the market.

In addition, what I find encouraging is the new partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), the biggest automaker in 2016. It is revealed IBM will collaborate with VW on new mobility services and provide its cloud and cognitive capabilities "to create highly personalized digital experiences for drivers." In my article on Ford's new strategy, I already mentioned that the auto market is likely to experience dramatic changes due to higher digitalization and increasing popularity of ride-hailing services like Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT). The changes will create new opportunities for the corporations from the tech and traditional auto industries and bring new sources of revenue. Therefore, the fact that IBM teams up with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), which generated more than $217 billion in revenue in 2016, means IBM is likely to profit significantly from the digitalization in the auto industry.

The reasons to stay cautious

Although IBM demonstrated better-than-expected Q3 results, there are still reasons to remain cautious about the corporation.

First of all, such revenue segments as Global Business Services and Technology Services and Cloud Platforms continued to decline in Q3. The two segments combined were responsible for more than 65% of IBM's revenue in the quarter.

Moreover, the company's margins decreased significantly in Q3 2017, compared with the margins in 2016. As a result, despite the fact that revenues declined only 0.4% year over year, operating income suffered a 6% decline in the quarter.

At The same time, IBM remains optimistic about the future development of this indicator:

In the fourth quarter, again we have a number of scenarios, but all are consistent with the sequential improvement we’ve seen over the last few years, so an increase of 2.5 to 3.5 points in gross margin from third to fourth quarter.

In addition, the corporation's long-term debt increased significantly from $37,612 million in Q2 2017 to more than $41,000 million in Q3 2017. IBM's debt-to-cash ratio is at the level of 4, while debt to total equity (in balance sheet terms) is more than 2.5, which is worse than the industry average.

Finally, even though both EPS and revenue were better than expected in Q3 2017, the company was not able to return to growth, which means it's now been 22 straight quarters of declining revenue for the tech giant.

Final words

Overall, IBM demonstrated solid results in Q3 2017, beating on EPS and revenue. The results were driven by such segments as Cognitive Solutions and Strategic Imperatives, which include businesses like AI, IoT, and cloud. As a result, while there are still reasons to remain cautious about IBM, investors can be moderately optimistic about the future of the company.

IBM shares continue to trade at a relatively low P/S ratio, which shows there is still room to grow. My fundamental analysis of IBM stock with a detailed DCF model can be found in my previous article on IBM here.