Icahn Enterprises - High Yield At A Premium To NAV, But Worth It

Imagine you are looking at a NASDAQ-listed company with a $20.2 billion top line, 10 different business segments, and $28.8 billion in assets. It generates $1.5 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and $1.3 billion of Net Income. It trades at a fairly low blended forward P/E multiple of 11.2x (versus the S&P average of 19.2x) and pays quarterly dividends at an annual rate of 10.82% (versus the S&P average dividend yield of 1.98%).

Suppose I then told you that this same company is structured as a master limited partnership, that it contains within it a web of wholly owned and partly owned subsidiaries in corporate and partnership form, that it is led by a very public activist investor with a penchant for proxy fights, tender offers, and M&A, and that this same individual controls 90.6% of the MLP's equity…?

Suppose I also told you that the remaining 9.4% is what constitutes the public float, making it a mere $855 million of the $9.1 billion market cap….? Or that just 52,000 shares changed hands on average every day over the past year…? Or that only two sell-side firms bother to track the company…? Not to add to a surfeit of cynicism, would it then surprise you to find out that the only buy recommendation comes from the firm receiving fees for investment banking services...?

This is the conundrum investors face in considering a position in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) depository units (the MLP's equity) or, for that matter, its $7.9 billion of bonds or $2.9 billion of bank debt. The MLP is a diversified holding company running an investment management business alongside its Automotive, Energy, Gaming, Mining, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, and Home Fashion segments. Many of the segments include multiple wholly or partly owned subsidiaries or other partnerships that make valuing the parts of the MLP that don't trade publicly (or whose public shares trade infrequently) difficult.

In addition, there are issues related to exposure concentration which make IEP's valuation challenging. Drivetrain component manufacturing and petroleum refining account for 61% and 30%, respectively, of IEP's total revenue, but applying multiples for just those two sectors wouldn't fairly value the MLP as a whole. Valuation multiples for comparables like American Axle (AXL), Valero (VLO), and Marathon Petroleum (MRO) provide reference points for the relevant auto and energy sub-sectors but not for the rest of the MLP.

Potential investors may feel a bit daunted in any attempt to understand the relationship between IEP and Icahn. But IEP is certainly not the only complicated, publicly traded, diversified holding company. Here's a provocative comparison. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) manages via seven business segments, one of which - insurance - encompasses four major financial subsidiaries. However, there are at least seven sell-side firms (and a dozen or more contributors) regularly providing detailed research analyses of BRK.A's results and prospects, and despite the high price per share and the Class B shares that compete with it, per the graph below, on a typical day, the value of BRK.A shares trading every day is more than 20 times higher than the value of IEP units changing hands:

Sell-side analysts are certainly capable of tackling IEP but, because of the smaller tradable value of depository units, the firms they work for generally don't care to have them take up analyzing the MLP without getting paid for advisory or underwriting services provided to Icahn. True, IEP's operating companies are scarcely on a par with Berkshire Hathaway's industry leading businesses but few diversified industrial holding companies can match Warren Buffett's stellar list of acquisitions or premiere stock holdings. On the other hand, the total return to IEP investors and Berkshire Hathaway investors aren't actually that far removed from each other - at least over the past five years. Don't believe me…? Have a gander at the returns analysis below. Both BRK/A common shares and IEP provided a higher total return the S&P 500 index and BRK.A handily beat IEP too. That is, until late 2015. Earlier, IEP was beating both BRK.A and the S&P 500 as shown in the graph which normalizes the performance. Moreover, BRK.A does not pay dividends and, hence, looking at annual equivalent rates of return, the differences also become much less pronounced. IEP depository units produced a 14.28% annual equivalent return while BRK.A clocked in at 15.68%. If an investor was capable enough to reinvest quarterly IEP cash distributions at a 6% rate, the annual equivalent yield would have more than matched BRK.A during the period:

In other words, the high distributions paid on IEP have been generating annual equivalent returns that, with a bit of reinvestment acumen, would meet or exceed the annual equivalent yield on BRK.A, a huge favorite among long-term investors led by a far more popular activist. At a minimum, that perspective should provide the impetus to give IEP depository units a look.

There's also the debt issued by IEP and its affiliates to consider, certain of which spread wide to bond comparables. The notes and loans are also important because one other factor complicating an investment decision viz IEP equity is figuring out what purpose the Holding Company debt serves. You can't ignore it, because if the main reason for incurring debt at the MLP level is to merely provide its chairman an inexpensive way to borrow for speculative purposes without expanding profitable operations, then the sustainability of that high dividend yield becomes more suspect. That makes investing in the small public float of depository units a good deal riskier.

IEP has $11.3 billion outstanding debt as of Q2'17 end. The figure includes $7.9 billion in senior notes, $2.0 billion term loans, and $925 million in outstanding revolver balances. (There is another $896 million of undrawn revolver available). Some $5.5 billion of the total $11.3 billion is a direct obligation of the Holding Company. The rest of the MLP's consolidated debt was issued or syndicated by subsidiaries within specific segments, chief among them the Automotive segment ($3.4 billion), the Energy segment ($1.2 billion), and Railcar ($0.6 billion). Proceeds from senior unsecured notes issued by the Holding Company have either been used for "general corporate purposes" or to refinance previously placed debt that was issued for the same reason.

The question for analysts is whether debt incurred at the Holding Company is being used primarily to fund high, but supportable, dividend payments. Remember, 91% of the dividends go back to Icahn and Icahn affiliates without being taxed because of the MLP structure. If the units are trading publicly only to provide Icahn with the equity needed to borrow at low interest rates for speculative bets, then investing in them is akin to investing in the most subordinated tranche of a CDO. And, that subordination only increases the more IEP borrows.

Per the graph below, the amount of debt on IEP's books has in fact grown markedly over the past decade. The level of indebtedness only began to moderate during this current fiscal year. Meantime, the book value of IEP equity seriously declined in FY'15 and FY'16 and only began turning upwards in the second quarter of this year. I also separated out in the graph the GP's minority interest to show that much of the recent overall improvement has in fact gone to the LPs. The LPs within the MLP bore the brunt of the drop and have benefited from most of the recent upside. The trend line for the GP equity is more or less flat since H2'15:

So, what would happen if an analyst looked a bit more deeply at the net asset values assigned by management to those other segments which are not marked to market and checked to see how they stack up based on metrics applied to relevant peers…? Such an analyst might find that certain valuation multiples appear to be either too low or too high. For that matter, what would happen if an analyst examined the debt issuers within the complex and compared their spreads to comparable bonds issued by peers…? The analyst might find instances in which the spread per unit of risk at the debt issuing businesses is either too low or too high.

Start with the schematic shown below of IEP's corporate structure. IEP, the publicly listed MLP, owns a 99% limited partnership interest in Icahn Enterprises Holdings LP (or the Holding Company). The Holding Company in turn has wholly-owned stakes in the six businesses on the left or partial stakes in five businesses on the right. To complicate matters a bit further, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) - the fifth business on the bottom right side of the schematic - is a corporation which is the general partner of and owns equity stakes in two publicly traded MLPs - CVR Refining LP (CVRR) and CVR Partners LP (UAN). IEP's Holding Company also separately owns a small 4% partnership stake in CVRR:

The graphic provides the ownership percentages and brief notes on each entity. In order to understand the subsidiaries' valuations, it would help to know something about recent business performance, how IEP became involved in owning the particular entity or what IEP plans to do with its ownership position. For example, you wouldn't know from the schematic above that, while the 100% owned Automotive segment is IEP's number one revenue producer, it's 62% owned CVR Energy Inc. - the core of the Energy segment - that ranks second in terms of top line. We need to at least preliminarily get a handle on what each of the segment contributions are to the MLP and try to gauge the trend lines for their revenue and earnings.

Next, the summary segment performance table below provides a basic look at how these businesses have performed relative to each other over the past three years. Note that the Investment segment - the activist root of everything else IEP does - ranks 2nd by asset size with $7.1 billion book value of investments but ranks 4th in terms of its Adjusted EBITDA contribution to the MLP. Icahn's Investment Segment activism was outstripped by Automotive, Railcar, and Energy. In fact, at $85 million Adjusted EBITDA, the Investment Segment, a business which garners Icahn most of his publicity, generates not much more cash flow than the Gaming Segment - that 73% ownership stake in Tropicana Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB:TPCA). Lately, it's been easier for IEP to wager on regional casinos in Nevada, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana, and New Jersey than it has been to lock horns with the managements of American International Group (AIG) or Transocean Ltd. (RIG) or position in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) or Voltari Corp. (VLTC):

The Icahn IEP marriage creates an odd strategic concatenation. It takes big positions in deep-discount, turnaround situations and sometimes fully acquires target companies. That requires investment patience in anticipation of a long-term payoff. But IEP is also sending a high level of quarterly cash distributions to unit holders. That creates a certain tension. To avoid losing its partnership status and suffer regulation as an "Investment Company" under the Investment Company Act, IEP cannot have more than 40% of its assets in securities. As shown, investments account for 25% of total assets as of June quarter end, leaving room for more positioning, at least from a regulatory perspective.

In order to pay unit holders those big quarterly cash distributions, the IEP subsidiaries have sent wads of cash back up to the Holding Company. To accomplish that, they either grow their cash flows organically or they must regularly make dispositions that send cash up to the Holding Company. The table below provides a brief overview of how the IEP segments have been performing with respect to their Adjusted EBITDA contributions to the Holding Company. It also shows how they've been performing that task relative to each other over the LTM period and the past three years. Note that the core Investment Segment ran negative in each of the past three years and turned positive in the latest 12 months:

The cash flow performance of IEP's dividend paying segments - Energy, Railroad, and Real Estate - are of particular importance with respect to sustaining the MLP's quarterly distributions. The valuation management places on each segment is a more subjective exercise, but it is key to understanding whether IEP as a whole is either undervalued of overvalued relative to comparable companies.

The quarterly management presentations provide indicative net asset values (or NAVs) for the 14 key businesses within the 10 segments. The indicative NAV in each quarter is not intended to provide a valuation of the MLP at period end, but the numbers do provide a trend line for business performance and an idea of whether the stock price is running above or below management's evaluation of the overall portfolio. The indicated NAVs for the "market-valued subsidiaries" are based on quarter end prices per share. The indicated NAVs for the "other subsidiaries" are more subjective, and investors need to gauge management's accuracy by developing their own valuation range based on comparisons to similar businesses.

The table below organizes the figures by quarter running back three and a half years to Q1'14. If one assumes that the $5.9 billion indicative NAV at the bottom of the table below is correct, then the 160.3 million depository units at the end of Q2'17 equated to $37.40 indicative NAV per share. Since IEP depository units closed at $51.66 per unit on June 30th, by implication, they were trading at a 1.5x premium to the indicated NAV. As you can see by looking back over time, IEP depository units have traded from a low of 0.66x NAV discount in Q2'14 to a high of 1.90x NAV premium in Q2'16:

The indicative NAVs and the implied premium/discount to the depository unit price raise certain questions. Those market-valued subsidiaries' NAV figures seem clear enough, but what is in the Investment Segment portfolio and how does that relate to the NAV assigned for the Holding Company interest in Funds…? Second, the other subsidiaries like Tropicana (OTCQB:TPCA), Viskase (OTCPK:VKSC), and Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) are valued using particular multiples pointed out in the footnotes. Are their valuations within range of the multiples which one might see at their peers…? Third, certain of the ownership interests have changed, shifting subsidiaries from the market-valued group to the other subsidiaries group (e.g., Federal-Mogul was moved from being listed as a market-valued subsidiary to the other subsidiaries list in June 2016). How does such a shift impact the overall NAV…?

Market-Valued Subsidiaries. Among the four market-valued subsidiaries, it's easy enough to check to see whether the 82%, 4%, and 62% equity stakes in CVI, CVRR, and American Railcar (ARII), respectively, match with what appears as their NAVs in management's presentations (and the table above). Verifying that the NAV figures for the Energy and Railroad Segments in the NAV table match the segment summaries is straightforward.

IEP owns 82% of CVI which in turn owns 66% of CVRR and 34% of CVR Partners LP. (Per the disclosure notes, I am long UAN). CVI is the holding company, and guarantor of debt issued by those two subsidiary partnerships. CVRR owns oil refining and related logistics assets in the Group 3 PADD II Midcontinent region, including one 115,000 barrels per day refinery in Coffeyville, KS and a second 70,000 bpd refinery in Wynnewood, OK. UAN produces urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia at nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facilities in Coffeyville, KS and in Dubuque, IL. At Q2'17 end, CVI had a total equity market capitalization of $1.89 billion, and 82% of same is indeed equal to the $1.55 billion assigned in management's presentation. CVRR separately had a total equity market capitalization of $1.40 billion and 4% of same matches the $55 million attributed to that direct holding. Last, ARII had a $730.9 million total equity market cap at Q2'17 end. A 62% stake in ARIII, with some rounding down, would pair with the $456 million in the table.

The math for these market-valued subsidiaries works. However, equating A to B says little about whether A and B are doing better or worse or are likely to do better or worse in the future. Left unstated is that CVI/CVRR/UAN - the Energy Segment which is the third largest of IEP's activities - declined for the past three years. This is visible from the consistent drop in CVRR and CVI Net Asset Values in the quarterly Indicative NAV trend table above. CVI saw its NAV drop 55% over the three-year period and CVRR's assigned NAV fell 63%. The declines are also evident in the results within the Energy Segment summary financial table below. Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income were getting clobbered year over year and only started bouncing back in the latest 12-month period ended June:

Much of the Energy Segment grief is due to federally mandated renewable requirements that have hurt small refiners like CVRR the most. (You can find an extensive September 2015 report about CVRR and the renewable energy requirements that have damaged it here: CVR Refining, LP: The Good, The Bad And The Value Add.

It's likely Carl Icahn briefly joined the Trump administration in order to pursue easing requirements on refiners that they blend in more ethanol or be force to purchase renewable identification numbers (a/k/a RINs). When Icahn became a White House special advisor, the price of RINs collapsed. When it became clear Icahn's proposals to alleviate RINs purchase requirements would not be adopted, Icahn quit - and the price of RINs rebounded. In short, it doesn't look like regulatory relief is on the way any time soon.

CVI continues to pay IEP and its minority public shareholders level distributions at a 7.17% rate. That may not last if CVRR must keep buying RINs and/or crack spreads don't improve markedly. CVRR stopped paying distributions to CVI (and the minority public shareholders) in 2015. CVRR's stock price bounced off the bottom this past week, but that's attributable to recent hurricanes taking competing refinery capacity temporarily offline. As for CVR Partners, the fertilizer partnership, UAN's variable quarterly distributions dropped to zero in Q4'15 and again in Q4'16. The fertilizer partnership has only paid at a 0.64% rate over the last 12 months. UAN's contribution to CVI is now too small to make a difference in the overall Energy Segment valuation.

ARII manufactures hopper and tank railcars and provides railcar services (e.g., repair, engineering, field services). On June 1st, IEP completed the sale of American Railcar Leasing LLC (or ARL), the railcar leasing business which was the third business within the Railcar Segment. An Sumitomo Mitsubishi Banking Corp. affiliate paid $2.8 billion for it and IEP booked a pre-tax gain of $1.5 billion on the sale. The deal gives IEP the option to sell an additional 4,600 railcars to Sumitomo Mitsubishi for $559 million within the next three years, subject to certain conditions.

But going forward, the valuation of the Railcar Segment depends on ARII and, hence, the manufacturing and services activities. How have they been doing…? As shown in the Railcar Segment performance table below, manufacturing revenue has dipped back down since 2015 and taken gross margin with it. Services revenue and gross margin have grown through the LTM period, but let's face it, services remain the smallest component of the Railcar Segment even after disposition of the leasing business:

The Investment Segment is more of a challenge. IEP's management presentations point out that, from inception in 2004 through June 30, 2017, the Investment Funds' cumulative return was 119.1%, implying an annualized rate of return of 6.4%. However, recent results have been far less compelling. Annual returns ran -7.4% in FY'14, -18.0% in FY'15, -20.3% in FY'16, and just +1.4% in the LTM period.

The main argument for entrusting an activist with more money to pursue investments in public equity and debt is based more on anecdotes than recent historical results - Icahn's success at pushing financial changes at CIT Group (CIT) and Apple (AAPL) or operational turnarounds at Motorola (MSI) and Navistar (NAV) or corporate governance reforms at eBay (EBAY) or Gannett (GCI).

The Investment Segment is not valued the way an asset management company like Blackstone (BX) would be, i.e., as an outside management company charging investors fees. In that case, the valuation would be based on the recurring and estimated fee income from assets under management. Here, the Investment Segment is more akin to a private equity fund with an equity valuation equal to the net asset value of the fund's holdings.

The irony is that there is no direct way to match the Holding Company's investment in the Investment Funds (labeled "Investments" on IEP's balance sheet) with the net asset value assigned to the Investment Segment holdings in the management presentations. Positions within each of the investment funds should equal the closing trade prices times the number of shares owned by the Holding Company, but those details are not provided. While the IEP balance sheet item labeled Investments is clearly related to Investment Segment NAV there's no specific list of Investment Segment holdings to compare it to. Investors are instead given the holdings grouped by type of business. However, in terms of the trend lines, the Investment Segment hasn't had a very good track record of late as it has not been profitable since FY'13. As shown in the summary table below, despite managing $7.1 billion of assets, Investment Segment revenue and net income ran substantially negative for the past three years:



Investors might be inclined to accept an unaudited Investment Segment NAV figure provided by management without the complete portfolio transparency needed to check the math by tying it to the audited balance sheet. However, that still requires reconciling the Q2'17 balance sheet's $9.3 billion of investments to the $7.1 billion of Q2 Investment Segment total equity in the management slide presentation. I emailed IEP's investor relations to see if this is possible to do with the available information about the long and short positions the Investment Segment has along with the information about the cash and other investments held at the Holding Company. I have not yet received a response. In the footnotes to the 10-Q, the Investment segment is reported to hold long positions worth $8.6 billion and short positions of $1.7 billion, implying net portfolio assets of $6.9 billion:

A second issue clouding the Investment Segment picture is how it accounts for certain significant positions that may or may not be temporary. Investment Segment positions are sometimes accounted for as investments rather than via equity method accounting (in which case they would show up within one of the "other" subsidiaries). For example, at Q2'17 end, IEP's investments included a 28.0% common stock position in Hertz (HTZ). This could have been treated using equity method accounting in Q4'16, but the Investment Segment opted to continue using the fair value option. In addition, several IEP operating businesses started out as investment positions in debt or equity securities, held either directly by IEP or Icahn but ultimately became controlled investments. For example, in 2012, IEP acquired a controlling interest in CVR Energy, Inc., after initially owning a position in its shares within the Investment segment. CVI became the main operating company within IEP's Energy segment.

As of June 30th, significant positions within the Investment Segment portfolio included the $269 million worth of HTZ common stock and $1.3 billion of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) common stock (a 19.6% equity stake). In H1'17, IEP lost $236 million on the HTZ shares and gained $423 million on the HLF shares. It is not inconceivable that either the HTZ or HLF positions end up as controlled investments.

Investors can only analyze information about Investment Segment positions that comes from IEP filings. The $9.3 billion of investment funds on the balance sheet include positions within multiple private funds, among them Icahn Partners L.P. and Icahn Partners Master Fund LP. IEP and Icahn affiliates are the sole investors in each partnership. The GPs of those two funds are Icahn Onshore LP and Icahn Offshore LP (they act together). The value of Icahn Partners LP investments shows up within Carl Icahn's 13F regulatory filings. Like Icahn, the individual, Icahn Partners LP and, hence, the Investment Segment, mutually own significant equity positions in American International Group, Cheniere Energy, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), HLF, Herc Holdings (HRI), HTZ, NAV, PayPal (PYPL), Manitowoc (MTW), and Xerox (XRX). Other than that, IEP publishes its equity position by industry exposure, long and short, along with the size of its corporate bond exposures, long and short.

Analysts should not conflate what's inside the Investment Segment with Icahn's personal portfolio. Carl Icahn is estimated to have a personal net worth of $19.3 billion, and he invests via multiple entities, only one of which is IEP. Icahn, the individual, holds big positions in equities, futures, options, and debt via High River LP, a completely separate set of entities from IEP and, for that matter, Icahn Partners. For example, in February, Icahn sold the XO Communications' fiber business to Verizon (VZ) for $1.8 billion (and VZ continues to hold an option to buy spectrum from Icahn-owned NextLink Wireless for $200 million). However, Icahn acquired his XO Communications stake via purchases of XO Communications senior debt beginning 2001. IEP did not and does not have a stake in XO Communications. Another example. Icahn bought certain hard to value assets decades ago, which were also never part of IEP's Investment Segment (e.g., railcar company ACF). On the other hand, IEP obtained the other 25% of ARL from Icahn that it didn't own after IEP agreed to sell ARL but before the deal closed in June.

One can see significant differences between Icahn's personal investment allocations and IEP's Investment Segment allocations buried in the filings. According to Icahn's 13-F filings, financials and energy are 51.9% and 15.4% of Icahn's sector allocations, respectively, making them the two largest of his sector exposures. On the other hand, the footnotes to IEP's latest quarterly report indicate that while financials are IEP's largest sector allocation as well, they amount to a lower 30.9% of net long-short portfolio assets. The second largest allocation is to consumer non-cyclicals (29.4% of net exposure). Energy holdings place third at 19.4%.

What Icahn the person and IEP the MLP share most directly in common is an activist investment strategy. Negotiations, proxy fights, and tender offers are the tactics deployed. Positions are taken in the debt or equity of companies to press for better operating management, push cash-rich targets to increase share buybacks, force through higher distributions to shareholders, or, alternatively, use that cash to expand externally via M&A or organically via capex. The table below lists IEP's largest activist corporate transactions, ordered by size and listing the type (M&A, investment, or other). Unlike Warren Buffett's deal list, here you find that the larger the transaction, the less likely it was to close. Of the 20 cases shown below, half were terminated and none of the top 5 resulted in IEP acquiring the target:

Activism works, and that is the key selling proposition IEP pitches to potential investors. IEP uses its investment in CVI as a specific example of its activism success in the annual report, noting that since gaining control of CVI in 2012, IEP has been rewarded with distributions and a stock price gain, which totals $1.3 billion in profit through FYE'16. Indeed, activism has proven to be one of the few investment management strategies that achieves higher than market average reward per unit of risk. (For more details about activism and the track records of activist investors see the September 28th report: Activist Investing - One Way To Avoid Extinction).

Other Subsidiaries. Three of the four market-valued subsidiaries - ARII, CVI and CVRR - have NAVs based on a straightforward multiplication of price per share (or partnership unit) multiplied by the number of shares (or units) IEP effectively owns. These provide the valuations attributed to the Railcar and Energy Segments at the Holding Company. As discussed above, the value of the Holding Company's investment in its investment funds, can't be directly verified in the same manner without the list of the Investment Segment's separate and specific portfolio holdings. That has to be taken on faith in the accountants (in this case, Grant Thornton).

IEP's seven other segments contain 10 businesses whose NAVs within the management presentation are based on estimates referred to in footnotes to the Indicative NAV table above. This is where we get into the guts of the valuation. Running down the list, here is how the subsidiaries pair up with their respective segments: Viskase is the Food Packaging segment. Tropicana and Trump Entertainment are the Gaming segment. Federal-Mogul plus Icahn Automotive Group and its two subsidiaries (IEH Auto Parts LLC and The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack) are the Automotive Segment. Real Estate Holdings is, well, the Real Estate Segment. WestPoint Home is the Home Fashion Segment. PSC Metals is the Metals Segment. ARL, which would otherwise be a part of the market-valued Railcar Segment, shows up as one of the "other" subsidiaries because what's left is valued simply as the option purchase price for the remaining cars not already disposed of in this year's ARL sale to Sumitomo. Finally, Ferrous Resources is the Mining segment.

Automotive. Start with the Automotive segment, the biggest and fastest growing contributor to IEP's top line. IEP continues to acquire auto businesses, most recently agreeing to purchase American Driveline Systems, the franchisor of AAMCO and Cottman Transmission auto repair service centers for an estimated $125 million. Automotive has been one of Icahn's longer-term commitments too. The segment originated with his July 2008 payment of $3.0 billion for a 50.5% position in Federal-Mogul. Federal-Mogul is a major supplier of powertrain and motor parts to original equipment manufacturers (e.g., Champion spark plugs, Wagner breaks, Anco wiper blades). IEP subsequently increased its stake and, in February 2017, paid $300 million to buy out the remaining 18% it didn't already own. The retail/distribution component of the segment was formed more recently. In June 2015, IEP acquired Uni-Select, Inc., a leading parts distributor for domestic and imported vehicles, and in February 2016, IEP completed the $1.2 billion acquisition of Pep Boys, an auto parts/auto repair company with 804 service centers. Structurally, IEH Auto and Pep Boys are operated together under their common wholly-owned parent IEP Auto Holdings LLC. Federal-Mogul is operated independently from IEH Auto and Pep Boys.

Icahn's activism led him to acquire Federal-Mogul. The idea was to divide it into two businesses, powertrain and motor parts, in order to focus separate managements on two different customer bases, distribution methods, cost structures, engineering, R&D, and capex requirements. Federal-Mogul's powertrain products rank first or second in most of the major product categories. Core products include extensive technology and intellectual property. Powertrain revenue growth is expected to come from emerging markets. On the expense side, the powertrain business is restructuring its manufacturing footprint to lower its costs. Federal-Mogul's motor parts products include brand leaders like Champion, Wagner, Ferodo, MOOG, and Fel-Pro. The aftermarket business benefits from an increasing number of vehicles combined with the increasing age of vehicles on the road. Growth is expected to come from Asia, other emerging markets and new product lines. On the expense side, the business is improving its manufacturing footprint and optimizing low-cost sourcing.

The retail/distribution companies were acquired with the idea of creating vertical integration within the Automotive Segment. Pep Boys and IEH Auto offer the broadest aftermarket product assortment to customers. The businesses work together to grow sales to Do It For Me (or DIFM) distributors and service professionals and generally increase their service business. The two companies also work together to maintain their Do It Yourself (or DIY) customer bases. Icahn continues to grow the retail/distribution component. The number of stores in the service network increased by 474 locations this year: in January, IEH Auto acquired Just Brakes 134 locations, and in July, it acquired Precision Auto Care's 326 locations.

Per the summary financial data for the segment, results from the Automotive Segment are moving higher, spurred on by M&A. At Q2'17 end, IEP assigned a $1.7 billion NAV to Federal-Mogul and a $1.3 billion NAV to Icahn Automotive Group, a total of $3.0 billion. IEP does not break out the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to each of Federal-Mogul and Icahn Automotive Group. Instead, it lumps the two together and generates an NAV using the $753 million figure shown below. The implication is that the Automotive Segment is valued at an NAV to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.0x:

Note that the collective $3.0 billion of Automotive Segment NAV for both components in the Indicative NAV table exceeds the $2.7 billion of NAV attributed to the businesses in the segment summary table above. I ascribe the difference to the February 2017 transaction for the balance of Federal-Mogul. The manufacturing component was only 82% owned during three quarters of the LTM period. The figures are not that far apart and, again, may reflect other adjustments that management does not explicitly provide in its presentations.

How does a 4.0x Automotive Segment multiple of Adjusted EBITDA compare to valuation multiples for other North American auto parts manufacturers…? For the Federal-Mogul comparison, I used American Axle, Cooper-Standard (CPS), Dana (DAN), Delphi (DLPH), and Visteon (VC) as my comparables. Per the table below, the average Total Enterprise Value to Net Assets multiple is 6.8x and the median is 5.1x. Other multiples are shown as well (e.g., the EV to LTM Adjusted EBITDA):



Federal-Mogul is housed within an MLP whose ownership is highly concentrated. If one applied a 25% discount for lack of marketability (what private equity valuation experts refer to as a DLOM), the applicable average and median multiples would be 5.1x and 3.8x, respectively.

Automotive's overall 4.0x Total Enterprise Value to Net Assets multiple looks even lower in comparison to companies within the auto parts retailing/distributor space. I used Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), AutoZone (AZO), Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) for comparison purposes. Per the table below these have average and median Total Enterprise Value to Net Asset multiples of 6.7x and 4.7x, respectively:

Pep Boys is a national brand but, again, these are businesses now effectively in private hands within an MLP. Using a 25% DLOM would back the average and median multiples for the retailer/distributor component down to 5.1x and 3.5x, respectively.

The difference between the relatively low Indicative NAV multiple management assigns to its Automotive Segment and the Total Enterprise Value to Net Assets multiples for public peers within its two main components may be monetizable by IEP investors - and in the near term. In September, news reports surfaced that Federal-Mogul was considering a sale of its Fel-Pro Inc. vehicle parts business for $1.5 billion. This month, The New York Post reported that an IPO of the Automotive Segment was also under consideration. Meantime, for the purposes of this analysis and in light of Federal-Mogul's market leading products, using a discounted average 5.0x multiple for the Automotive Segment would up the overall NAV to a revised $3.8 billion.

Gaming. The Gaming Segment includes a control position in Tropicana Entertainment Inc. plus the remnants of Trump Entertainment Inc. TPCA is the owner and manager of eight casinos, encompassing 392,000 square feet of gaming space, 8,000 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. They are located in New Jersey, Indiana, Nevada, Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, and the Island of Aruba. In July, TPCA also acquired The Chelsea Hotel in Atlantic City, a 20-story oceanfront hotel tower located directly across Morris Avenue from Tropicana Atlantic City. TPCA plans to integrate the hotel into Tropicana Atlantic City's existing facilities. Management prides itself on the use of analytics to improve Tropicana's marketing, utilization, product mix, and cost structure. At core properties, hotel rooms have been upgraded, casino floor products have been refreshed and tailored for each regional market, and management is seeking strong brands for the casinos' restaurant and retail areas. Segment management is on the lookout for logical regional acquisitions and has funds on tap to execute some.

Per the table below, the Gaming Segment has wavered in its revenues and Adjusted EBITDA performance these past three years, largely due to M&A and a much tougher environment for gaming properties. In April 2014, Tropicana acquired Lumière Place Casino in St. Louis, Missouri, for $261 million. In Q1'16, IEP bought the bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc. which owned the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino had ceased operating in April 2014 and the Trump Taj Mahal was closed down in October 2016. It may be a while before the Gaming Segment needs to tap available liquidity to acquire more properties. In March, IEP sold the Trump Taj Mahal to a consortium including Hard Rock International. The purchase price was undisclosed, but the buyers announced they intended to invest $300 million to buy, renovate, and re-open the facility:

In February, TPCA's Board of Directors authorized an additional $50 million stock repurchase program. In August, TPCA and IEP bought 3.1 million shares of TPCA's common stock (i.e., 13.1% of the outstanding share count) for $140.1 million via Dutch Auction. By implication, all of TPCA would be worth $1.1 billion. The Dutch Auction raised IEP's ownership to 72.5% of TPCA, and based on the price paid, the Holding Company's stake would be worth $775 million. Instead, the TPCA position appears with a $1.1 billion indicative NAV in the table up top.

According to the footnotes to the Indicative NAV table, the $1.1 billion Q2'17 NAV was estimated using a 9.0x Adjusted EBITDA multiple. Based on $126 million Adjusted EBITDA, TPCA's entire enterprise value would equate to $1.1 billion. TPCA's cash of $265 million and debt of $286 million at Q2'17 end largely offset each other, leaving the NAV at $1.1 billion as well. However, 72.5% of that figure would imply only $822 million of NAV attributable to the Holding Company, not the $1.1 billion that shows up in the slide presentation. In order for the 72.5% stake to be worth $1.1 billion, the total enterprise value would have to be up at $1.5 billion and a 9.0x multiple would imply that TPCA is expected to generate $167 million of Adjusted EBITDA rather than the LTM figure of $126 million. The cash flow has been increasing, but it looks like a stretch.

Assuming the figures are reconcilable, there is still a question as to whether a 9.0x Total Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA multiple is meaningful. How does it compare with the multiples applied to TPCA's public comparables…? I used Boyd Gaming (BOYD), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) as peers. The median Total Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA multiple for the peer group is 10.8x. That would seem to make the 9.0x multiple look conservative:

The analysis leads me to believe that management is valuing the TPCA position at too high a level. I can understand the reference to a 9.0x multiple of Adjusted EBITDA in light of larger comparables at a median 10.8x multiple. However, given that TPCA is effectively private by dint of concentrated share ownership and buried as it is inside an MLP structure, the valuation should be dialed back down. A 25% DLOM would reduce the multiple toward 7.7x. At a 7.7x multiple of a $167 million Adjusted EBITDA, the enterprise valuation falls to $1.3 billion and a 72.5% stake in same equates to $932 million, still below the $1.1 billion figure used in management's slide deck. I used $932 million in my revised NAV. The separate NAV of $32 million assigned to the remnants of Trump Entertainment is irrelevant. At present, Trump Entertainment makes no cash flow contributions to the Holding Company.

Food Packaging. Viskase Companies, Inc. is a leading global producer of cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. It runs nine manufacturing plants which produce non-edible NOJAX brand cellulosic casings for small-diameter meats (for skinless hot dogs and sausages that have "no jackets"), fibrous casings for large-diameter meats (for salami, hams and deli meats), VISFLEX, VISMAX, and VISLON plastic casings for other meat and poultry applications, SEALFLEX SILVER heat-shrinkable plastic bags for the meat, poultry, and deli industries, as well as some non-food products targeted at dialysis membrane and specialized battery separator market applications. About half of the company's sales are international.

VKSC has expanded via M&A, most recently in December 2016 when it paid $4.2 million for Darmex, Poland's largest nylon shrinkage casings manufacturer, and in January 2017, when it paid $37.4 million for Walsroder, a fibrous and plastic casings manufacturer with plants in Germany and Poland. However, per the Food Packaging Segment summary table below, VKSC's overall top line has barely budged since 2014 and Adjusted EBITDA is in slow decline. These results reflect industry-wide casings overcapacity and stiff competition from competitors across the globe, including Viscofan (OTC:VSCFF), in Spain; Kalle Nalo (Germany); Visko Teepak (Finland); and Futamura (Japan):

At Q2'17 end, based on a closing price of $3.75 per share, VKSC had an equity market capitalization of $135 million and an enterprise value of $370 million, including $235 million of net debt. IEP owns 74.6% of the VKSC common meaning the Holding Company's implied share of the segment's total enterprise value would be $276 million. Regardless, VKSC's Indicative NAV is listed at $164 million for the June quarter. In fact, management has been marking the position up since Q2'16.

According to the footnotes to the Indicative NAV table up top, IEP management assigned a 9.0x multiple to VKSC's $58 million LTM Adjusted EBITDA to arrive at its NAV, which means total enterprise value would have to be a significantly higher figure of $522 million versus the $370 million that comes from the closing price of the shares. Subtract $235 million of net debt and the implied equity market capitalization at Q2'17 end was $287 million, and the Holding Company's 74.6% share would be marked at $214 million. Management would need to make more explicit what additional haircuts or adjustments were used to drop the NAV down to $164 million, but at least we are in range.

Should VKSC be valued at 9.0x its LTM Adjusted EBITDA….? It's a bit difficult to answer that question by using listed comparables. Except for Viscofan, the other casings companies are not public, and comparisons to much larger, more diversified packaging companies like Bemis (BMS) do not provide highly relevant data points. VSCFF's equity market capitalization was $2.7 billion, and its enterprise value was $2.8 billion at the end of Q2'17 (the company had only $124 million of total debt). With LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $231 million, the implied Total Enterprise Value to LTM Adjusted EBITDA multiple would be 12.3x.

VKSC is smaller than VSCFF and effectively private. Applying a DLOM of 25% to 12.3x would mean the applicable multiple one might apply in the case of VKSC is 9.2x. At 9.2x, the $58 million LTM Adjusted EBITDA, the total enterprise value assigned to VKSC is $534 million. Subtracting out $263 million of outstanding debt and another $29 million of additional adjustments implies an equity value of $242 million. The Holding Company's attributable share of the NAV becomes $181 million. Without having additional details, I see no reason to move the management NAV assessment up from June's $169 million figure.

The Metals Segment. PSC Metals, Inc. is one of the largest independent metal recycling companies in the U.S. The company collects industrial and obsolete scrap metal, processes it into reusable forms, and supplies the recycled metals to customers, including electric-arc furnace mills, integrated steel mills, foundries, secondary smelters and metals brokers operating near its facilities in the upper Midwest, the St. Louis region and the South.

Electric arc furnaces are used to produce about 60% of US made steel - they are significantly more energy efficient than blast furnaces and the main force behind US scrap demand. However, global demand for steel and other metals sets the size of the potential market for recycled metal, and PSC's results during the past three years reflect a heavy flow of steel imports into the US, low iron ore prices, and a strong US dollar. Per the Metals Segment summary table below, PSC has seen year-over-year top-line declines and has been running negative Adjusted EBITDA. The company just started breaking even in the LTM period ended June:

In November 2007, IEP bought PSC from Phillips Service Corp. for $335 million. The most recent Indicative NAV in the table up top, and this segment summary table is $169 million. Without a reference to the multiple used to arrive at that $169 million NAV, and given PSC's recent history of negative Adjusted EBITDA, an analyst might look at a different metric for evaluating PSC versus public companies in the base metals space, for example, NAV (or equity) as a percent of total revenue. From the table above, PSC's NAV is 50% of LTM revenue, down from 57% in FY'16, but about the same percentage as was used for its valuation in FY'15.

How does a 50% of revenue metric compare to the market cap values on public metal recyclers…? I used Commercial Metals (CMC), Global Brass & Copper (BRSS), Sims Metal Management of Australia, and Steel Dynamics (STLD) as my peer group. In brief, the metric looks spot on once a 25% DLOM is applied. The median enterprise value as a percent of revenue for the group is 68%. At a 25% discount for lack of marketability, that percentage drops to 51%:

The headwinds metals recyclers face remain significant. The big base metal companies saw their stock prices and valuations improve during the first half of this year as excess Chinese production of aluminum, in particular, was taken offline via government mandated reforms. That still doesn't help PSC much and overproduction of most metals will restrain further multiple expansion. From PSC's more limited perspective, the supply of iron ore will likely remain unabated at least through 2019.

Real Estate. The AREP Real Estate Holdings LLC subsidiary of IEP owns and rents out 13 commercial properties with 2.9 million square feet under long-term net leases, mostly to single corporate tenants. The leases expire in FY'20 and FY'21 and the tenants are 60% industrial, 28% office, and 12% retail. Bayswater Development LLC, a real estate subsidiary, manages the segment's property development operations. Bayswater focuses primarily on the construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities and raw land for residential development. Its two developments are the New Seabury development property in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and the Grand Harbor development property in Vero Beach, Florida, which have land held for future residential development of 272 and 1,128 units of residential housing, respectively. Both developments operate golf and club operations.

Per the Real Estate Segment summary table below, revenue within AREP Holdings LLC has been both up and down while Adjusted EBITDA margin has gone down and back up. This reflects M&A activity within the segment. In FY'15, IEP sold its Oak Harbor development and operations in Vero Beach (those were previously part of the Grand Harbor). Not reflected below is the sale this past August of a casino property formerly known as the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. IEP originally acquired the Fontainebleau in February 2010 at a cost of $148 million. The buyers, The Witkoff Group LLC and New Valley LLC paid $600 million for the unfinished development and partially developed casino. In the press release announcing the sale, Icahn referred to the Fontainebleau as one of the "hidden gems" on IEP's balance sheet. The comment can only leave one wondering whether Icahn was making reference to the buyers' or the seller's perspective:

The $643 million equity attributable to the Real Estate Segment within the table above appears as the Indicated NAV at the Holding Company too. It equates to 16.1x LTM Adjusted EBITDA. But that's coming from a revenue line that now runs below $100 million. The size creates a significant problem in finding small public commercial real estate companies to compare to IEP's Real Estate segment.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Company (CTO) might work. CTO is a Florida-focused commercial real estate development company with rental tenants like Bank of America, CVS, and Walgreens. Like IEP's Real Estate Segment, CTO owns a couple of golf courses (including the national headquarters of the LPGA). But, for that matter, CTO also owns 10,000 acres of agricultural land that it's converting into other income properties as well as subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. For the record, CTO's LTM revenue is $101 million from which it's generated $56 million EBITDA. CTO's $495 million total enterprise value trades at an 8.8x multiple of LTM EBITDA and 7.3x its blended forward estimate for EBITDA - both are well below the 16.1x multiple IEP is using to evaluate AREP Holdings.

What I've presented is a highly abstract comparison, but it does point to the probability that IEP management's view of the Real Estate segment is higher than what the available information suggests. Of course, Mr. Shrewd may indeed have some other hidden gems with the segment that he's just quietly polishing up for sale. Meantime, my revised $514 million NAV is 20% below IEP's valuation until proven otherwise.

Mining. Ferrous Resources is a Brazilian company which holds iron ore mineral rights, develops mining operations and related infrastructure, and produces and sells iron ore to the global steel industry. The company's six iron ore producing assets are located in the Brazilian states of Minas Gerais and Bahia. The Minas Gerais iron ore assets are named Viga, Viga Norte, Esperança, Serrinha, and Santanense. The Bahia mineral rights are located near Jacuípe.

IEP began with a 14% stake in Ferrous Resources and subsequently tendered for the remaining shares of the company in June 2015. Since IEP gained its controlling 77.2% interest, what is now the Mining Segment has concentrated on selling iron ore into the Brazilian market. Per the segment summary table below, this strategy appears to be working with LTM revenue increasing markedly over FY'16 and Adjusted EBITDA also moving sharply higher:

Based on its 77.2% ownership percentage, IEP attributes $17 million of the $24 million LTM Adjusted EBITDA to the Holding Company. Management attributes a $125 million NAV to the segment for Q2'17 end in the Indicative NAV table. That implies a 7.4x Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA multiple.

The leading Brazilian iron ore producer is Vale SA (VALE), but it's far too large to use as a comparable - VALE's revenues are about $32 billion for the last 12 months. Converting from Brazilian Reals to US Dollars, as of Q2'17 end, VALE had a total enterprise value of $68.8 billion (including $22.1 billion of net debt and $46.7 billion of equity market cap capitalization) and generated $14.8 billion LTM Adjusted EBITDA, i.e., it was trading at a 5.3x multiple. Iron ore prices dropped in September but are rebounding in October. Within that pricing framework, VALE is presently valued at about 5.5x estimated FY'17 EBITDA.

If the largest of the Brazilian producers only garners a 5.5x multiple, one wonders how IEP's management concluded that a much smaller miner like Ferrous Resources should be valued up at 7.4x. The only way I can arrive close to management's estimate is if I look at blended forward multiples for a broader group of global iron ore mining comparables. VALE would still be valued at 5.5x based on its blended forward multiple. But the group as a whole - which includes companies like Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF), Cleveland Cliffs, and Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF) (the company which previously owned Ferrous Resources) - trades at 7.4x on average.

Assuming Ferrous Resources is growing at a higher than average rate - as indicated by the segment summary financials above - a 6.4x multiple looks defensible. At an adjusted 6.4x multiple, the NAV attributable to IEP's Mining Segment would be $109 million, which is what I used in making my revised estimate.

Home Fashion. WestPoint Home LLC is one of the largest home textiles providers in the US. The company manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells some of the best-known home fashion consumer products including Martex, Grand Patrician, Luxor, and Vellux. WestPoint also licenses the IZOD, Under the Canopy, Southern Tide, and Portico brands. Manufacturing was transferred to low-cost plants overseas. Costs have also been removed from within its merchandising, sales, and customer service operations. Management has focused on core customers and product lines.

Judging by the trends in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income, which appear in the Home Fashion Segment summary table below, WestPoint has been failing for the past three years and getting worse. Despite improvements to the top line in FY'15 and FY'16 - and whatever initiatives may be underway to expand customer relationships and increase order backlogs - the results indicate a chronic margin and cost problems:

The $157 million figure assigned as equity attributable to the Holding Company is an accounting matter, but it is also used as the NAV for the Home Fashion Segment. The methodology appears to be based on a percentage of segment revenue in which the percentage was reduced as annual losses mounted.

The majority of home textiles are produced in Asia. There are listed public companies whose enterprise valuations average about 1.1x revenue. These are also significantly larger concerns. My guess is that management is applying a 15% discount to WestPoint's top line. If it used a 25% discount, the NAV would be back down at $138 million, which is what I used in my revised calculations of Indicative NAVs.

The IEP Equity. IEP's concentrated ownership has kept a lid on its equity valuation while its status as a large, public MLP has been highly beneficial for borrowing purposes, particularly at the Holding Company.

Per the table below, the IEP depository units are cheap relative to common stocks issued by comparable private equity assets managers on almost every metric, save one - this year's price earnings ratio. In terms of Enterprise Value multiples of Net Assets or Adjusted EBITDA, however, the IEP depository units are inexpensive. That's the cost of maintaining such a small public float. Most investors, particularly institutional investors, prefer having some say in where their money gets invested:

The attempts made above to verify, reconcile, and independently value the NAVs assigned to each of IEP's segments, suggest that, overall, the MLP is actually being conservatively valued by management. However, this is primarily a function of undervaluing the most significant business component (Federal-Mogul) of its largest segment (Automotive). The valuations attached to smaller businesses within the Gaming, Metal Recycling, and Mining segments appear overvalued relative to other companies and data points for their peers.

When I adjust the Indicative NAV list, I arrive at a revised Indicative NAV for the companies of $6.3 billion versus the $6.4 billion shown up top. The revised Indicative NAV per share becomes $38.57 versus the $36.37 per share figure implied by management's Indicative NAV at Q2'17 end. The implication is that IEP depository units are priced at 1.45x their NAV per share rather than 1.54x their NAV per share.

Again, these are only estimates based on educated guesses about possible comparables and conjectures about how IEP ran their numbers. But the analysis bolsters the argument that IEP depository units are relatively inexpensive. They may not be trading at as high a premium to NAV as they first appear to be. If you private equity sector adjusted the 10.82% distribution yield by that 1.45x premium to IEP's NAV, an investor would be effectively receiving a 7.45% dividend yield. The median for the private equity fund asset managers cited above is 6.62%.

The MLP and Affiliate Debt. The $5.5 billion in Holding Company corporate debt, on the other hand, looks quite rich. These are senior unsecured notes rated Ba3/BB+ which, depending on the maturity, have Z-spreads that run between 120 basis points and 320 basis points on any issue due more than two years out. Those are junk rated issues trading at or near investment grade levels:

By way of comparison, the Apollo Global 4.4 Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 can be purchased at a Z-spread of 146 basis points and Brookfield Asset Management's 4.0 Senior Unsecured Notes due '25 are available at a Z-spread of 133 basis points. Both are investment grade (single A by S&P).

The Automotive Segment is more interesting from a credit perspective, given its growth and importance to IEP. The Euro denominated 1st lien senior secured notes issued by Federal-Mogul look comparatively inexpensive viz other automotive bond issues. The FDML 5.0 Senior Secured Notes due 2024 are rated B1 by Moody's and come with a Z-spread of +474 basis points at their par trading price. Considering that lower B2/B rated American Axle AXL 6¼ Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 trade at $103 where they provide only 360 basis points of Z-spread, the FDML secured paper looks cheap even if the principal amount outstanding is smaller (€350 million versus $700 million).

In terms of the debt issued from the Energy segment, there are two notes to consider - the CVR Refining CVI 6½ Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022, which are rated B1/BB- and the CVR Partners UAN 9¼ Senior 2nd Lien Notes due 2023 rated B2/B+. The CVI senior unsecured notes provide a Z-spread of +382 but, among junk rated refinery bonds, PBF Energy PBFENE 7 Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 are rated higher (B1/BB) and pay better (they Z-spread to +407 basis points). The issues are the same size.

The UAN 2nd lien notes spread wide to other chemical company bond comparables but, like CVI, they should, given the issuer's recent track record. The Z-spread runs toward 517 basis points versus the group's average of 454 basis points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.