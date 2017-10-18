IBM: Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Soars 10% As Turnaround Gains Momentum

Management also gave an upbeat forecast for the full year, sending the stock up ~10%.

By Bob Ciura

IBM (IBM) shareholders have had to exercise a great deal of patience to keep holding the stock over the past few years. The company has undergone a major transformation, and IBM’s revenue has declined for the past five years.

At the very least, IBM has continued to increase its dividend each year, for the past 22 years. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

IBM Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

IBM's transformation was necessary to adapt to the changing tech landscape. Many years ago, IBM dominated the hardware industry. But over time, these markets became commoditized. Growth slowed and margins eroded. This necessitated a shift, from its legacy hardware businesses toward new growth areas.

Finally, the turnaround is gaining momentum. IBM released better-than-expected quarterly earnings after the close on October 17th and gave strong forward guidance as well. The news sent the stock up 10% at its peak, as investors may finally be seeing a light at the end of IBM’s tunnel.

Quarterly Earnings Overview

For the third quarter, IBM reported earnings per share of $3.30 on revenue of $19.15 billion. Both figures beat analyst targets. Revenue came in $550 million above expectations, while earnings per share beat by $0.02.

In all, it was another challenging quarter. IBM’s revenue fell for the 22nd quarter in a row, a dubious mark the company — and its shareholders — would like to see come to an end. For what it’s worth, constant-currency revenue declined just 1%. Diluted earnings per share were flat for the quarter, thanks to share repurchases.

Declines persisted in hardware, process services, and infrastructure services. Two of IBM’s segments, Global Business Services and Technology Services, posted revenue declines of 2% and 4%, respectively. Fortunately, this was offset by growth in the Cognitive Solutions segment.

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides, page 6

And, IBM continues to grow through its strategic imperatives, an all-inclusive term for its growth areas, which include data, analytics, the cloud, social, mobile, and security products and services.

The strategic imperatives are having a significant effect across the business, but particularly in the Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment. Overall segment revenue declined 4% for the quarter, as IBM shifted away from lower-value functions. However, strategic imperative revenue within Technology Services & Cloud Platforms increased 12%, thanks to 16% growth in cloud services. It should only be a matter of time before these new businesses bring IBM back to growth.

Growth Prospects

Cloud revenue increased 20%, to $4.1 billion for the quarter. The annual run rate for as-a-service revenue increased to $9.4 billion, up significantly from $7.5 billion at the same time last year.

In the past 12 months, IBM’s strategic imperatives generated $35 billion of revenue, accounting for 45% of total revenue in that time. The strategic imperatives grew revenue by 10% last quarter, and over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017.

Other highlights from the quarter include 5% revenue growth in analytics, 7% growth in mobile, and 49% growth in security revenue.

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides, page 4

The other promising aspect of IBM’s strategic imperatives is not just their growth, but the fact that they are producing profitable growth. IBM could have engineered a much quicker turnaround had it simply thrown money at anything that could produce top-line growth. Instead, the company focused solely on areas that could grow profitably.

This is why margins and free cash flow remain steady, despite the persistent revenue declines. IBM generated nearly $11 billion of free cash flow in the past 12 months, which will help fuel continued investment as well as dividend increases and share repurchases.

For the full year, IBM gave an outlook that was ahead of analyst expectations. The company forecasts operating earnings per share of at least $13.80, compared with analyst consensus of $13.75. Free cash flow is expected to remain flat from last year, which should easily allow for another dividend increase next year.

Valuation & Expected Returns

IBM expects to generate operating earnings per share of $13.80 in fiscal 2017. Based on this, the stock trades for a price to earnings ratio of 11.6, which is well below the broader market. The S&P 500 Index has an average price to earnings ratio of 25.6, meaning IBM is valued at less than half the S&P 500.

This indicates the high level of pessimism facing IBM stock. However, there could be room for the price to earnings ratio to expand from here if the turnaround continues to accelerate. An expanding valuation multiple could yield significant returns for shareholders. For example, if IBM reached a price to earnings ratio of 15 based on 2017 earnings, which would still be a low valuation, the stock would return nearly 30%.

Aside from an expanding valuation, IBM will generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

2%-4% revenue growth

2%-3% share repurchases

4% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would reach 8%-11% per year, not including any changes in the valuation multiple.

As you can see, IBM’s cash returns are a significant driver of total returns. The company utilized $10 billion in the past 12 months on dividends and share buybacks. Free cash flow was $10.9 billion in that time. IBM is committed to returning nearly 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. Plus, IBM has a strong balance sheet, with $11.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, which adds a margin of safety.

Final Thoughts

IBM’s turnaround has been a long and painful process for shareholders. But at long last, IBM is realizing profitable growth, thanks to its strategic initiatives. The strategic initiatives will soon become more than half of the company’s total revenue. Its cost controls are also helping the company return to earnings growth.

IBM has a long history of successfully navigating the turbulent waters of the tech industry. IBM is on our list of 'blue-chips', which we define as companies that have an operating history of at least 100 years and also have at least a 3% dividend yield.

The turnaround will need more time, but in the meantime, the stock still appears to be undervalued. And, with a 4% dividend yield, investors are paid well to be patient. IBM remains a blue-chip dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.