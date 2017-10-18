A Government Bond Fund To Avoid

To add insult to injury, the recent share buyback program will cost investors more than they may realize at first glance.

The fund's management and strategy are theoretically quite good, but the execution of the fund's mandate is disappointing.

The BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF) is one of the smaller CEFs out there with only $91 million in assets under management. As a government bond fund, it's one of the less popular closed-end funds (CEFS), and this is largely why it has fallen under many investors' radar. Yet a recent announcement suggests this fund should get a closer look, especially from investors who are underexposed to government bonds because of fears about future interest rate hikes.

Fund Overview

EGF is an intermediate government bond fund, meaning it tends to invest in a mix of medium-term and longer-term bonds. The fund is managed by Frank Viola and Thomas Musmanno, who have significant experience in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and fixed income.

Unlike CDOs and fixed income, EGF's asset strategy has fallen out of popularity because of interest rate hikes. As a result, we've seen the fund barely yield positive results for the last year:

Looking longer term, the fund's total returns seem to be mostly on the trendline, if a bit hotter than in the past:

In what follows we will take a look at why this may be and what the fund's current repurchase program means for future returns.

Holdings and Yield Curve Position

Over half of EGF's positions have over 20-year maturity:

But since some of these were bought a while ago or were second-hand purchases, the fund's actual bond maturity exposure is much less, with an effective duration across the portfolio of 2.2 years and the vast majority of bonds maturing in less than a decade:

Note the discrepancy is due to the fact that if a fund buys a bond issued in 2000 that matures in 2020 but purchases it in 2010, the bond's maturity is 20 years while the bond's maturity as far as the fund is concerned is 10 years. This is a subtle but important difference.

Dividend Coverage and Distribution History

Similarly, it is impossible to know how many and which of EGF's holdings were bought a discount to par, which would make its net investment income higher than the average coupon rate of the fund's 50 holdings. Nonetheless, BlackRock does disclose a 2.67% yield to worst:

Given its leverage noted above, maintaining its current 2.42% dividend should be rather easy to do. However, note that the fund's strategy is to align dividend payments with the interest rate environment, which is why distributions have been falling lower and lower as long-term interest rates do not rise:

A final point on dividends: these distributions are mostly non-qualified with very little return of capital, which means they carry with them a much bigger tax burden for Americans than tax-advantaged and municipal bond funds. If we calculated the tax-free equivalent yield of this fund for the larger tax brackets, we'd see its yield drop to sub-2%.

Costs and Place in a Portfolio

As noted above, the fund is 11.23% levered which, in addition to its current YTW should make current distributions sustainable for some time come. The fund's 1.06% gross expense ratio is extremely high for an intermediate government bond fund with such a small yield and low long-term performance.

That brings me to why exactly an investor would hold these assets. Unlike a U.S. Treasury fund like (TLT) or (SHY), EGF has a mixture of CMOs, government agency securities, MBSs, and ABSs in addition to U.S. Treasuries, which accounted for 39.8% of the fund's total portfolio as of the end of June 2017. That mixture has the effect of lowering volatility-and returns-for EGF compared to a long-term Treasury fund like TLT:

Thus EGF is useful for a portfolio that wants U.S. Treasury exposure and a hedge against higher interest rates.

Portfolio Composition

Let's talk a bit more about EGF's portfolio.

As mentioned above, nearly 40% of the fund's bonds are U.S. Treasuries, while the majority are securitized assets with government agency counterparties:

As per the fund's last semi-annual report, most of those ABSs were MBSs from Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA):

Looking at the fund's top holdings, we again see a mix of FNMA paper and U.S. Treasuries of varying coupons and durations:

The value of these MBSs, as anyone who lived through 2008 can tell you, will vary depending upon the health of the mortgage market and the market's faith in the U.S.'s promise to back these mortgages. Note that the fund did experience a downturn during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, although the downturn was substantially muted relative to other CEFs investing in corporate bonds, stocks, and other more volatile securities (let alone the S&P 500 itself):

That period was also by far the most volatile in the fund's history, and a true diversion from the trendline:

Price to NAV

EGF trades at a 3.4% discount to NAV, far lower than its 10-year average discount of 4.19%:

The chart above and the fund's relative lack of volatility uncovers a simple swing trade opportunity for small but relatively low risk gains: buy when the discount widens too much, sell when the discount gets too small. Such a strategy would have left one out of the fund entirely during its most negative period in the late 2000's, making it a rare swing trade strategy that averts volatility.

More worryingly, however, is this fund's inability to grow its NAV, which makes swing trading relative to discount a bit harder-one would have to calculate for projected NAV declines. The good news is that this isn't mathematically impossible, since the fund's NAV decline is shockingly regular:

This does suggest that the fund, despite the appearance of a long-term hold for government bond exposure that one would conclude from its mandate, the fund is not really doing enough to offset NAV declines to justify either its management fee or its low distributions. To demonstrate this point a bit further, let's compare it to a much more volatile and high yielding fund, Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Fund (PCI), which has received some negative attention on Seeking Alpha lately and a growing sell-off due to dividend coverage issues:

While PCI's NAV is clearly much more volatile, that also means the fund is able to recover instead of simply sliding downward, making it arguably a much better swing trade candidate than EGF. Similarly, a comparison with low-yielding TLT shows how that fund is able to grow its NAV over time:

Finally, comparing total returns makes it evident which fund is best for both swing trading and longer-term holding:

Share Buyback Program

In an effort to protect EGF from declines, management has established a share repurchase program (stock buybacks) to ensure the discount doesn't fall too low. While EGF could have done this with a tender offer, which would have been better for shareholders, BlackRock instead decided on a public repurchase program:

The Fund announced that the annual offer to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock from its stockholders will commence on October 24, 2017. Under the terms of the Repurchase Offer, the Fund is offering to purchase up to 10% of its Shares from stockholders at an amount per Share equal to the Fund's net asset value per Share, less a repurchase fee of 2% of the value of the Shares repurchased, calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 27, 2017.

Note the "repurchase fee of 2%" of repurchased shares, so while the 10% share buyback guarantees there's a floor to EGF's NAV discount, it also means more cash in the fund managers' pockets-and less in the fund. (And this is also a good reason why investors shouldn't immediately rejoice over buybacks, especially when it comes to CEFs!)

Conclusion

To conclude, I'm frankly confused as to who EGF is for. Its dividend is too low for income investors, and its NAV declines make it a poor substitute for TLT. Its volatility during the 2008-2009 crisis, while admittedly mute, also makes it a poor hedge against the stock market, since Treasuries went up during the period. The fund's steady slide in NAV also makes it a poor long-term hold for people seeking U.S. government bond exposure. Its high fees relative to its mandate, its constant dividend cuts, and its inept use of leverage also make it a suspicious fund for long-term holders, investors looking for capital gains, or income seekers.

A more aggressive cut in fees, more tender offers, and a ramp up in leverage could help EGF's total returns. A change in mandate would also be helpful in boosting the fund's income potential and long-term total returns. I guess what I'm really saying is: EGF would be a great fund if it was entirely unlike what it is right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.