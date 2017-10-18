United Financial Bancorp's (UBNK) CEO William Crawford on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 18, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Marliese L. Shaw - EVP, Investor Relations Officer

William H. W. Crawford IV - CEO

Eric R. Newell - EVP and CFO

Mark A. Kucia - EVP and Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Collyn B. Gilbert - Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc.

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

Kevin Swanson - Hovde Group

Operator

Marliese L. Shaw

Thank you, [Rocco] [ph]. Good morning everyone. Welcome to our third quarter conference call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement on forward-looking statements on our earnings announcement. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for that Safe Harbor. And now, I would like to introduce Bill Crawford, our Chief Executive Officer.

William H. W. Crawford IV

Thank you, Marliese, and thanks to all of you for joining us on today's call. Today I'll make some high-level comments on the quarter and highlight one performance improvement project we are working on inside United Bank. Management continues to execute upon its four key objectives outlined in April 2016 and found on Page 8 of our investor deck.

Earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 was up 7% year-over-year and linked quarter annualized tangible book value per share growth was 8% after paying out 40% of the Company's net earnings to shareholders via our quarterly dividend. Capital, liquidity and asset quality remained strong and stable. Our effective tax rate remained stable.

Over the last five consecutive quarters, United has averaged 89 basis points return on average assets, 8.94% return on average equity, and 11.12% return on tangible common equity. We have an attractive cost structure, evidenced by averaging 2.05% non-interest expense to average assets over the last five quarters. We have created a more consistent and predictable earnings stream.

In the third quarter of 2017, United enjoyed strong loan-to-deposit growth of 12% and 13% annualized respectively throughout the Company, with much of the loan growth funded later in the quarter. Our C&I, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loan themes are contributing to our success by growing respective books of business throughout the markets we serve.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Company realized strong commercial loan and deposit production in Greater Hartford, [Worcester] [ph], and our New Haven County markets. Our Connecticut based commercial real estate teams continued to perform very well.

The Company did experience some net interest margin decline from the linked quarter, in part due to intentional expansion of deposit duration, deposit pricing pressure and loan growth coming later in the quarter. Our CFO, Eric Newell, will provide further detail and discuss our forecast for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Another headwind compared to the linked quarter was somewhat lower loan swap and mortgage banking income. This quarter, income from these categories was reported at the lower end of the Company's 10-quarter average, which you can see on Page 16 of our earnings deck.

In spite of these linked quarter headwinds, United still posted $0.30 earnings per share, which is the second best earnings quarter in the Company's history.

Improving customer experience and finding more ways to grow revenue, earnings and build franchise value is always top of the mind for the United management team. Here's a brief overview of just one of our performance improvement projects we are currently working on.

Our commercial banking teams generally come from larger bank team lift-outs. They are highly effective at growing commercial relationships with customers, typically borrowing between $2 million to $10 million. Our business banking team manages a $500 million loan portfolio, with customers who typically borrow $2 million or less. So this $500 million portfolio is about 16% of our commercial loan portfolio, but it has 64% of our commercial loans. So this business banking book of business is a very large number of smaller loans and deposits to manage.

The loan yields and overall net interest margin are considerably better in the business banking customer segment, but without implementing robust changes in business process and technology, there was no way to cost-effectively scale and profitably grow this business. As a result, we've only been growing this business banking customer segment modestly.

Over the last 18 months, we have significantly invested in our information technology and project management team. Now our executive team is developing the United Bank Lending Center or UBLC. UBLC will become a centralized credit delivery channel for our business bankers, branch managers, mortgage lenders, commercial bankers, and inside sales teams, to serve business customers with credit needs generally below $2 million, and a lot of these loans are below $500,000.

The Company will continue to use the same common sense underwriting criteria. The change will be the implementation of a much faster, user-friendly, customer-friendly origination, servicing and portfolio administration platform, powered by process design and technology. This is a collaborative effort led by Brandon Lorey, our Head of Consumer Banking; John Smith, our Head of IT; Mark Kucia, Chief Credit Officer; and Dave Paulson, Head of Wholesale Banking.

The expected results will be, significantly improved revenue growth rates of this existing $500 million book of business, with better loan yields, improved checking account growth, and greater low-cost core deposits in our overall commercial banking book of business. UBLC will enable a large team of existing bankers to become far more productive serving business banking segment customers.

We are still a few quarters away before this unit becomes fully operational, but when it does, it will also enhance the value of our retail branch network and build core franchise value. Until we made the investments in information technology and project management, we could not have built UBLC.

I point this out because I want our investors to know management is taking thoughtful action on both the asset and liability side of the balance sheet to drive improved core profitability even if the 2-10 spread stays stuck where it is today. We are also very focused on accelerating checking and lower cost core deposit growth through multiple strategies and tactics.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Eric Newell, our CFO.

Eric R. Newell

Thanks Bill. Our third quarter earnings of $0.30 per diluted share is the outcome of continued execution on the Company's four key objectives and as a result we have achieved year-over-year improvement in comparison to the reported $0.28 per diluted share. We continue to be successful in demonstrating positive operating leverage over that period of time, with the Company's revenue growth outpacing expense growth.

While the Company's return on average assets was flat over the comparable period in the prior year at 88 basis points, the stability of earnings improved with a lower contribution to revenue from more volatile swap fee and mortgage revenue than in the comparable year. We have also trended to a more normalized provision expense as our purchased loans from legacy United has slowed their transition to what we call covered portfolio.

In our third quarter of 2017, the NIM declined by 4 basis points from the linked quarter due to the increase in the cost of funds outpacing improved earning asset yields. The cost of funds increased by 10 basis points over the linked quarter, in part due to the competitive landscape and also due to the strategic decision to modestly extend duration as a protection against future increases in short-term interest rate.

In Connecticut and Massachusetts, where we gather the majority of our funding, local and regional depositories were raising their posted rates as well as promoting special rate offers. I would note that we are currently seeing in our market today promotional money market rates at 150 basis points, and sometimes even reaching 200 basis points.

In an effort to protect against the attrition of our deposit base, we decided to offer some special rates that were compelling to the customer relative to our competitor offerings, while additionally offering terms that would provide some protection against continued rising short-term rates. The effect of these two decisions drove the increase in money market and CD cost of funds in the quarter.

I want to point out some successes that we are having with the low-cost transaction account growth, which assists in minimizing cost of fund increases. You will see on Page 23 of our investor deck that we have grown transaction accounts, defined as Demand & NOW accounts, to 27% of our deposit base at September 30, 2017 from 24% in the comparable period in 2016.

We are cautious in our approach as we are mindful of the fact that the curve remains flat and that an increase in cost of funds puts pressure on the returns required of our asset generation in order to achieve our RAROC goals. Anecdotally, the [bidders] [ph] in our municipal and commercial deposit portfolios continue to run higher than what we saw in 2016, and that was expected.

The average earning asset yield increased by 4 basis points over the linked quarter. Two things are happening here. First, we have modestly pulled the duration in our commercial portfolio as we continue to originate floating-rate assets via our C&I originations and swapped CRE production. At September 30, 2017, 44% of our loan portfolio floated off LIBOR and Prime indices, and this compares to 42.6% in the linked quarter and 39.5% in the comparable period in 2016.

Second, we continue to be principled in our approach to origination ROAs and ROEs to ensure that resulting returns are accretive to supporting the Company's aspirational goals, and this will have the effect of increasing the yield over time.

Of note, much of the quarter's loan growth was funded towards the end of the quarter, as can be observed by comparing the linked quarter ending balance changes to the average balance changes, and therefore that growth will have helpful impact in the fourth quarter.

In terms of our expectation going forward, our modeling is forecasting a slowing trend in the expected increases in the cost of funds in the fourth quarter. We anticipate less of an increase than what we experienced in the third quarter and we continue to see an improvement in the yields on the asset side, resulting in an expected stable spread linked quarter with a bias towards a small improvement in spread in the fourth quarter. Note, this also assumes that we have no additional changes to short-term interest rates. We will provide some expectations on 2018 in our January earnings call.

Thank you for your time this morning and the management team and I will be happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Today's first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Eric, I wondered if you could share with us how much in liabilities you extended out and maybe how long out you went.

Eric R. Newell

I would say it's just marginal. I mean when you – it wasn't like we were – the insurance policy that we took on the liability side, it wasn't like we were making a bet on rates, but it did cause us to have an increase, like I had commented on in my prepared remarks.

Mark Fitzgibbon

But it looks like more of it came from the money market now repricing?

Eric R. Newell

Yes, I would say that obviously the press release talked about the duration extension, but I think a lot of it is responding to our competitors and what we're seeing in the marketplace on the retail side.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Is it the big banks are offering these aggressive promotional rates or is it other smaller banks?

Eric R. Newell

I would say it's actually our – we have regionals in that space that you know of are offering fairly aggressive rates, and then we do have some smaller banks in our geography that probably have a bias towards higher than 1.5%.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then secondly, given that you have shown some good balance sheet growth and loan growth, how are you feeling about the capital position? Do you feel like you need to add some capital at some point in the not-too-distant future or you feel okay with where you are?

Eric R. Newell

We are very comfortable with the capital management and we believe that the decisions we have made on our payout and ratio in terms of dividend can support our growth.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then headcount I think was 785 at quarter end and I know you've hired a lot of loan teams and that revenue producing folks. Where should we think about headcount heading say over the next couple of quarters?

Eric R. Newell

I don't believe that we are going to see any significant increase in the headcount.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then maybe for Bill; Bill, I wondered if you could maybe update us on your thoughts around M&A and are you seeing many opportunities out there?

William H. W. Crawford IV

Mark, we are open to M&A if it improves our deposit base, if we can lower our funding cost doing that, and obviously it would have to make sense from payback and all the traditional metrics. But I think that's a lower probability for us just because in our core marketplace there is not a significant number of sellers that I perceive. And so, our focus is really how do we improve our business organically. But we continue to look and make sure we are aware of market opportunities and if something made sense for us, we would be willing to seriously consider it, but at this point I still think it's a lower probability that we do something like that.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then lastly, I wondered if, Bill, maybe you could give us any insight into the budget situation in Hartford and how you think that may play out?

William H. W. Crawford IV

The city of Hartford, the actual business area in the city is doing really well, it's been improving for the last seven years. The financial management in the city obviously is challenged. Now I will say, the mayor that we have has a very strong background to be able to work through this situation and Hartford is the capital city of the state of Connecticut. All the businesses are located here. So, I know it's a difficult time but we feel like ultimately there will be some reasonable resolution to those challenges.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Collyn Gilbert of KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Just wanted to start with just loan growth discussion, the mix this quarter seemed to skew more towards resi mortgage. Just kind of want to hear your thoughts on that. And then tied to that also too, it looked like you had a big portfolio sale in the quarter but it didn't flowed through to the mortgage banking line, so just wanted to get a little bit of clarity there. And then I have some follow-ups after that.

Eric R. Newell

In terms of the growth that you are seeing in residential, from time to time we are going to see some returns on those assets that make sense for us to put that on the balance sheet. I mean, generally our bias is always to be selling our longer-term production. So, I mean that's just a function of what type of ROA and ROE we are seeing in terms of our paper, and that's why you saw that growth.

In terms of the loan sale, I think what you are seeing there, we did move a portion of our portfolio off in the quarter, but we also had some pressure on the mortgage servicing asset valuation, and so you are seeing – because we're not breaking that out for you, that servicing valuation was a headwind to the gain on sale.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. Okay. And then, I mean as you think about, I know you guys had said you are looking at high single-digit loan growth maybe for the next quarter, do you anticipate the mix to be similar where you saw this quarter or just where you are seeing kind of favorable returns and pricing, Eric, how do you see that shipping out for the remainder of the year in terms of loan mix?

Eric R. Newell

I think the loan mix is probably going to be similar in the fourth quarter to what you saw in the third quarter, yes. I think a lot of it comes down to our focus on looking at ROAs and ROEs of production that are aspirational and accretive to where we want to be and we generally see that in the adjustable space, whether it's C&I – sometimes we'll take a barbell approach in our CRE and we'll take a little duration and go fixed between 5 and 10 years, or we'll swap some of the CRE production.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just on the discussion around the deposit side, if we see some of that pricing pressure slow in the fourth quarter, is that because of what you guys are going to do sort of strategically and how you are going to price your products or do you see a change in the marketplace happening in the fourth quarter? Just trying to understand what may drive sort of the stabilization of deposit costs.

Eric R. Newell

I find that one of the catalysts to some of the repricing that we are seeing in the money market is when the Fed moves and I don't believe, unless if I missed it because I went on vacation – the Fed hasn't moved and I don't think there is an expectation that they are going to move. So, I feel like that's kind of stabilized some of the conversations that we've had in our higher data portfolio, which would be municipal and commercial. And so, I am hopeful that that will reduce some of the pressure that we have been experiencing in the third quarter and also some of the decisions that we made or some of the growth that we saw on our higher in terms of the duration extension happened at the beginning of the third quarter. So, you're not going to see a dramatic – it's going to be fully in the fourth quarter, so you won't see a big delta there.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just on the provision, you guys are still sort of keeping I think what maybe you could argue is a conservative outlook for your provision expectations. Can you just talk a little bit about what's driving that, not as much even beyond in the fourth quarter, but just kind of longer-term, how you see that reserve trajectory going?

Eric R. Newell

I think one of the things I always focus on is the coverage of the allowance to our nonperforming, and that ratio has improved. I think we are well over 100%. That was something that we worked towards over a couple of years from the merger. I don't think – if you look at the allowance to covered loans, we're around I think 103 basis points, I don't see any reason why that would need to increase.

In terms of the forecast, where we're forecasting, I believe it's 24 basis points of provision. That includes management expectation of certain level of losses. We have been doing better throughout 2017 in our performance in losses, so that's why our provision has come in, but our credit is excellent and we do take a conservative view on what we think the loss number should be in that number. We are not increasing it in any way but we generally just like the key guide in there and if we do better, we do better.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just finally on profitability targets, I know you guys have talked about kind of that 1% ROA, do you still feel like you are on track to potentially achieve that by the end, I think you said maybe the end of 2018, early 2019?

Eric R. Newell

Yes, Collyn, that's what we remain focused on, is a path to a 1% ROA and our current effective tax rate of 13%.

Collyn B. Gilbert

Okay. Okay, that's great. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Matthew Breese of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Breese

I just wanted to dive into the margin a little bit more. Maybe first, could you give us an idea of what the blended loan yield is on your pipeline right now?

Eric R. Newell

I would say in the commercial space that yield on the pipeline is pretty similar to what you are seeing the portfolio yields at, maybe a couple of basis points higher.

Matthew Breese

Okay, so the roll-on/roll-off is about flat. Is that right?

Eric R. Newell

Yes, and keep in mind, one of the reasons for that is that 44% of our portfolio – in the prepared comments I had mentioned this, but 44% of our portfolio adjusts off of LIBOR and Prime and we've been growing that, we grew that by almost 5% over the last 12 months. So, when we originate those assets, they come in at a level that might not be immediately accretive, but as interest rates or short-term rates continue to rise, we'll get some benefit.

Matthew Breese

Okay.

Eric R. Newell

Think of it almost as like an insurance policy.

Matthew Breese

Okay, understood. And then along those same lines, maybe on the flip side, do you have an idea of where your incremental cost of funds is, and maybe to frame it a little bit better, what was the cost of deposits in the trend from July until the month of September? So, in the month of September, what was the average cost of funds versus July?

Eric R. Newell

I don't have that data in front of me, but I would say that in our money market segment, and when you look at the municipal and the commercial sleeves of our money market segment, those folks are generally calling up when the Fed moves and asking for the entire rate to be passed through to them. And I think that that's – we don't always make that happen, but I mean that's generally the ask and we try to lay in somewhere that's acceptable to keeping that deposit and keeping that relationship and trying to manage the NIM. I mean, we always kind of fall back when we have those conversations, we always fall back on our discipline for a RAROC model, and there are times when that conversation is at internally where we'll let it go because it's not meeting our threshold. But obviously we have to balance return desires and also funding our balance sheet responsibly.

Matthew Breese

Right, understood, okay. And then going to the loan growth discussion, obviously this quarter you guys had very solid loan growth. The outlook for the fourth quarter is a bit better. Just given the 2 to 10 year spread and some of your previous commentary around the flattening could be a deterrent to better loan growth, if we maintain this current yield shape, do you think in 2018 loan growth should be high single digits or a little bit slower in that mid single digit range?

Eric R. Newell

Since our loan teams across all the business lines are executing – they are high-performing in their execution and we've been really focused on C&I, shorter duration, fixed or adjustable assets, what we have done effectively is really tried to reduce or immunize as much as we can the effect of that flatter yield curve, and that's why we are showing that broad-based asset generation that we had in the third quarter and we improved our expectation in the fourth quarter. I don't see that changing dramatically in 2018, assuming that the curve stays where it's at. If we start to see that the market isn't providing us the ability to again write paper that is – meets our hurdles on ROA and ROE, we might see some slowing, but at this point I think that the pace of our asset growth in 2016 or 2017 is a good proxy to what we'll talk about for 2018.

William H. W. Crawford IV

Matt, it's Bill Crawford. The key to our loan growth, we look at a lot of opportunities. We've turned down over $1 billion of commercial loan opportunities this year that simply were – they were good credit, they just didn't meet our risk-adjusted return on capital. So the key is really working to have our teams out there with lots of things for us to look at, and then doing the stuff that obviously first [indiscernible] credit and then we've got to see if we can get a good risk-adjusted return on capital. And so our teams have been executing very well across all of our business lines.

Matthew Breese

Right, okay, that's helpful. My last one is really on the performance initiative, UBLC. It sounds like it's going to be much more and better use of technology. Is that to also say we might see less people-heavy work, meaning that we can keep expenses lower for longer, is that one of the outcomes here?

William H. W. Crawford IV

Absolutely. We like the business banking segment, but unless you have a system like this, you can't scale it profitably. If we had wanted to grow this before, we would have just had to throw in lots of people at it and it wouldn't have been very profitable. The beautiful thing about the technology is, what Brandon is going to be doing there and the team, it's a lot like what we did in mortgage banking in our consumer banking platform. And so, with combining technology and business process, we are going to be able to leverage a lot of existing people that are already on our team, on our payroll.

I mentioned business bankers, commercial bankers, not all of our branch managers but ones that we license for this and put through our training program, even some of our mortgage bankers who we license and put through some of our training programs, and we'll have an inside sales team, that we already have an inside sales team, but we'll be training them on this.

So, it's really about making our existing salespeople out in the field, giving them another tool to serve a very lucrative market, and this is an area where you'll find really good community banks our size who have done this well and they are producing nice results. I saw this at Wachovia and Wells Fargo when I was there, but I would say what I saw there was probably an iPhone 2.0. We care building something close to an iPhone 7. So, that's why we made that investment in technology to be able to do things like this and take something that was really a business we couldn't grow and turn it into a significant opportunity.

Matthew Breese

Right. So, just the last kind of incremental follow up, with this in place as we look into 2018, 2019, do you think this propels your NIE to assets ratio sub 2%?

William H. W. Crawford IV

We are not really ready to give numbers on 2018. I know Eric will be providing a forecast on 2018 I think when we announce our fourth quarter earnings. But what I would say is this is another tool for us to drive revenue, drive profit, and most importantly, drive franchise value.

Matthew Breese

That's all I had. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Kevin Swanson of Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Kevin Swanson

Actually you touched briefly on it, but asset quality continues to look solid, any outlook on your current credit environment in your markets, and then if you see any stressing by competition in any of the certain markets?

William H. W. Crawford IV

I'm going to have Mark Kucia answer the question. Mark?

Mark A. Kucia

Yes, asset quality remained stable and strong. The markets that we're in, and we constantly monitor and measure the various markets that we lend in, they remained stable. And in terms of competition, we continue to maintain discipline around not only the pricing but also credit. So we don't anticipate changes at this point.

Kevin Swanson

Okay, thanks. And then maybe just in light of the Equifax breach, it seems like these things are now when and not if, but [indiscernible] changes to kind of fraud risk or how you manage credit requests, maybe just trying to kind of get an idea if there is any expectation of increased expenses there?

William H. W. Crawford IV

I would say our risk management approach in terms of information security of our customers' data has always been a focus of ours and we continually invest and it's in our run rate. I don't think that there is going to be any dramatic change in how we are investing there. So I wouldn't expect that you're going to see any increases in our NIE from that.

Kevin Swanson

Okay, thanks. The rest of my questions were answered. Thanks guys.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Crawford for any final remarks.

William H. W. Crawford IV

Okay, thank you for your interest in our Company and I want to thank all of our United Bank teammates for their terrific dedication in continuing to serve customers and communities and we will see you all at the next call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Today's conference has now concluded and we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

