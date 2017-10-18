Weekly Oil Storage Report - Noisy Storage Report

We are now forecasting even steeper storage draws in November pushing US crude storage to an ~18 million bbl surplus by year-end.

The report was noisy because of Hurricane Nate, but it appears EIA's adjustment factor and higher than expected Lower 48 production resulted in the "less than expected" storage draw.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

Where do we start? There are too much noise in this report.

EIA reported crude storage draw of 5.731 million bbls w-o-w, and total US liquid stockpile dropped 8.66 million bbls. The crude draw, while material on a seasonal basis (peak refinery maintenance soon), was far lower than what some of us projected. The issue with this report was that US oil production was overstated by 100k b/d resulting in 700k bbls of inventory that shouldn't be in storage and unaccounted for crude oil (adjustment factor) increased massively this week.

Last week, Hurricane Nate resulted in total bbls lost to the tune of ~8.5 million bbls all reported for the week of 10/13, but apparently, EIA only revised lower Lower 48 production by 1.083 million b/d. That's versus the ~1.2 million b/d decline according to BSEE.

Second, adjustment factor, for all its intent and purposes is a plug factor, came in at 421k b/d or resulting in "unaccounted crude oil" storage build of 2.947 million bbls.

Combining just those two factors we pointed out, that's already a differential of ~3.6 million bbls pushing crude draw close to ~9.3 million bbls.

There were other forecasters that were vocal about the discrepancies in the inputs, but we will leave it up to the readers to decide for themselves.

Gasoline storage increased w-o-w by 908k bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 13.116 million bbls.

Distillate storage increased w-o-w by 528k bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 27.198 million bbls.

Refinery throughput decreased 819k b/d w-o-w as we enter the heart of the refinery maintenance season.

US crude exports rocketed higher w-o-w by 528k b/d to 1.798 million b/d.

This week also saw another 700k bbls released from SPR.

Overall, this EIA report was not what the oil bulls expected. While there are many discrepancies in the inputs, for now, crude storage draw of 5.731 million bbls was far less than the 10 million bbls+ some were forecasting (including us).

Crude

Crude storage saw a decrease w-o-w of 5.731 million bbls.

This brings storage draw YTD to 22.527 million bbls.

In our weekly oil storage report last week, we said that this week should show AT LEAST 6 million bbl draw.

As we noted in the summary section, there are some blatantly obvious issues with this EIA report. The Lower 48 production decrease of 1.083 million b/d was ~100k b/d lower than what BSEE had shown from Gulf of Mexico production shut-ins. By the end of last week, we knew total supply outage from the result of Hurricane Nate totaled to ~8.5 million bbls, so it's interesting to see EIA report production loss that was 100k b/d less than BSEE.

Second point of interest was the adjustment factor. Historically, we have said repeatedly to readers that EIA's adjustment factor either represents understatement of demand and overstatement of supply, or vice versa. Here's an updated look at the rolling 8-week average:

According to EIA, unaccounted for crude oil (adjustment factor) went from -133k b/d last week to +421k b/d this week. This jump in adjustment factor accounted for 2.947 million bbls. We would ask just one question, what was the adjustment in this case? Was demand being severely overstated in this case? Because it wasn't supply that was being severely understated (crude imports were in-line with third-party vessel tracking firms).

Nevertheless, this storage report thanks to the help of Hurricane Nate will almost certainly push for a counter-seasonal draw in US crude storage in October. Here is our estimate for US crude storage till year-end:

One difference between this year-end forecast is for more moderate crude draws over the next two-weeks in October. It appears refinery maintenance is a bit higher than we expected, so we tapered back crude storage draws for October. However, we have now increased crude draws in November leading to a material decline in US crude storage for the last 2-months of the year. We see storage surplus at only ~18 million bbls to the five-year average by year-end.

US Crude Exports and Imports

US crude exports roared higher this week to 1.798 million b/d.

Here's another look using 4-week rolling average:

Brent-WTI spread today remains at ~$6/bbl, so as we move forward, you should continue to expect US crude exports to remain elevated.

US crude imports, on the other hand, moved lower to 7.483 million b/d.

Conclusion

Overall, the crude storage draw was disappointing relative to some expectations out there. However, adjustment factor bump + SPR release + higher than expected weekly production figure were the factors that made the crude draw less than expected. But despite slightly lower than expected crude draw, with Brent-WTI spread remain too wide apart and refineries incentivized to maximize throughput in the next two-months, we expect US crude storage to accelerate to the downside post-October.

