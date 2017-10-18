This Will Not Be The 'Last Great Secular Oil Bull Market'

I want to first of all congratulate Mr. Spano for his very well thought-out and well argued article entitled: The 'Last Great Secular Oil Bull Market' Has Begun. I enjoyed reading the article very much and I am for the most part in agreement with Mr. Spano in regards to the current conditions and trends, which will likely lead to an oil price rally for the next few years. I don't believe that the rally started just now. It in fact started from the bottom reached in February, 2016. Prices doubled since then, although the rally is currently in stagnation mode, which has more or less been the case for most of this year. The stagnation may last a little while longer, given that we have some forecasts out there, such as that from the IEA, which suggests that there will be a massive non-OPEC increase in oil production next year. We also still have a massive stockpile of stored oil to work through, even though this year the IEA estimates that about .3 mb/d was worked down on average. Nevertheless I believe that Mr. Spano is correct in his prediction of a continued increase in prices, which should last for the next few years. I disagree with his assessment in regards to this being the last bull market we will see in oil, and I believe there are very good reasons to believe that there will be at least one more after this one, which I actually believe may end up being more spectacular if certain factors will come together.

The EV phenomenon & its future effects widely misunderstood

While the EV/oil narrative in terms of the relationship it is likely to have on the future of oil demand is all but settled in the forum of public opinion, it seems to me that factual considerations are being omitted, in favor of arriving at sensational conclusions, most of which point to an end to global oil demand growth, and subsequent decline sometime in the next decade. But if we look at global EV sales, while the pace of increase from year to year continues to be impressive, the rate of growth is actually on a very obvious declining path, which should be normal as the size of the base continues to grow from year to year.

Data source: Inside EVs.

From 2014 to 2015 the y-o-y increase in sales was about 70%. From 2015 to 2016 it was about 40%, and from 2016 to the current year, it seems to be on pace to be around 30%. I think it is therefore quite reasonable to assume that from now until 2030, we will most likely see average EV sales growth of about 20%. Starting from this year's base of about 1 million EV's being sold world-wide, by 2030 total EV sales might be around 10 million, give or take perhaps a million or two. That may seem impressive, but we should not forget to put it within the context of what is the likely global car sales evolution going to look like by then.

Source: Statista.

For the past three decades or so, global car sales increased at a more or less steady pace in the 40%/decade range. Assuming the same will be approximately true and by 2030 we will see global car sales about 40% higher compared with this year, we should reach global car sales of about 110 million units by then. What this means is that in 2030, even after we subtract about 10 million EV's which we can assume will be sold in 2030, there will still be about 23 million more conventional ICE cars sold in 2030 than we will see sold this year.

One can make the argument that while there may be a roughly 30% increase in total ICE cars sold in 2030 compared with today, those cars will also be on average more efficient. This argument may certainly make sense from a North American point of view, where cars sold today tend to be much larger and not always terribly efficient, with more attention given to performance than to fuel efficiency. But when we look at the cars currently being sold elsewhere around the world, we are already looking at mainly compact cars, with small engines, and with far more efforts made towards fuel efficiency, with performance often given only secondary priority. There is in my view very little room to improve on already very efficient small, light compact cars which are already the norm outside the US. There may be some technological improvement, but let us not also forget that most cars are now sold to the global middle class in places like China, Brazil, or Poland, where wages are steadily rising and with it, we may see a shift to slightly larger, perhaps more powerful cars. In my view, the whole narrative of constantly improving ICE average fuel efficiency is not necessarily a given to be real. I most certainly do not expect to see a 30% increase in average ICE fuel efficiency by 2030, while a 30% increase in sales compared with this year is entirely probable.

There is also the assumption that only 10 million EVs being sold in 2030 can be justifiably be questioned. If the assumed average rate of EV sales growth were to be 30% instead of the 20% I assumed, then by 2030 yearly sales would reach 30 million, instead of 10 million. This would indeed mean that ICE sales in 2030 would be more or less same as this year, meaning that in theory global oil demand for personal vehicle transport will decline, given that the average ICE on the road by then will be at least a little bit more efficient than they are today. Problem I find with this scenario is that it assumes a very aggressive rate of EV sales growth, which in my view is currently not justified by the facts.

I recently covered Tesla (TSLA) in an article entitled: "Stop Shorting Tesla For The Rest Of The Decade", with an emphasis on the model 3's longer term inadequacy as a mass-market product. As I pointed out, the driving range may be right, but the price, starting at $35,000 is not, given that it is just a sedan, where most mass-market models in the US sell for less than $24,000.

When it comes to the global middle class, which is now made up increasingly of the middle classes of the developing world, where average net monthly wages are in the $500-$1,000 range, a car with a base price that starts at $35,000 is even less suited to penetrating that ever-more important market of car buyers.

As I pointed out in the article, early indications are that Renault will be the first car maker which is likely to offer an EV that will perhaps have a mass-market appeal in terms of driving range, as well a price range that will at the very least cater to West European middle class standards. At the moment however, there is no EV on offer, with a driving range in the 200 mile range, which costs less than $30,000. In my view, in order to break through into the global middle class market EV models need to offer a driving range in the 200 mile range, while not costing much above $20,000. In my view we are very far away from that. Using the model 3 as an example, it is not just a matter of lowering battery costs, as it is often being suggested. Based on data we have available, even without the cost of the battery, it is going to cost Tesla about $30,000 to produce and deliver a base model 3. The constant obsession with battery costs when it comes to EV's, caused us to lose sight of the fact that there are also other costs involved, which also contribute to high EV costs. Driving all these costs to a level that will make this technology a real contender for mass-appeal in the global context will take a very long time, which is why I do not believe that we can surpass a level of more than 10 million EV sales per year by 2030.

Another potential headwind for EV's going forward will be the gradual or sometimes perhaps not so gradual elimination of subsidies. China has already announced it plans to phase out subsidies, while in the US, there is a built in provision which eliminates the $7,500 rebate once a car maker surpasses 200,000 EV sales. I expect that most other countries will also look at phasing out EV subsidies once it becomes too much of a burden on national budgets.

We should also keep in mind that personal vehicles are currently not the only source of oil demand growth. Air travel, freight transport, as well as many industrial uses, whether as fuel or as feed material are not likely to be affected by the current EV wave. As far as global oil demand goes, in my view it will continue to grow, as long as global economic growth will average somewhere above 2% per year.

Global oil supply

Aside from the demand issue, there is also the supply scarcity issue which I believe does not support the view that this may be the last bull market we will ever see in oil. I know that there is still an overwhelming consensus in regards to shale oil having forever changed the global oil market's outlook, with supply shortages not ever coming up as an issue for perhaps decades to come, after which of course, we will all be driving EV's therefore no one will ever want oil again. Mr. Spano and I are once more more or less in agreement on this issue as well. He rightfully pointed out in his article that shale expectations are currently still overly optimistic, even after the carnage we have seen in the past few years.

I want to take the idea further and point out the fact that even global conventional oil production expectations for the future are probably overly optimistic. We should keep in mind the fact that conventional production still makes up about 85% of total crude oil production, therefore it is of far greater consequence what happens in this sector than in any other. I personally find that whether we are talking production or reserves, it is generally better to discuss conventional and non-conventional separately.

As far as conventional reserves go, one of the most important factors is the fact that there is very little actual success in terms of new discoveries lately. Production has been outpacing new discoveries for about two decades or arguably even longer, but exploration results from the past half a decade or so show that there is now a further downshift in discoveries, which renders new discoveries almost inconsequential to the bigger picture, given that new discoveries are now only about a fifth of production in terms of volumes.

We should take note of the fact that discoveries actually plunged years before the price of oil collapsed in 2014, it is therefore not all due to the lower oil prices. We should also note that discoveries have been on a declining trend for many decades now, going from discoveries consistently outpacing production, to more and more years where the opposite was the case, with years where discoveries surpassed production becoming more and more of an exception.

In regards to reserves we have left, based on various sources, it seems that about 5.5 trillion barrels of conventional oil in place was discovered, of which about 1.25 trillion barrels were already produced, which is equivalent to about 23% of the total oil in place. Based on BP's global reserves estimate of 1.7 trillion barrels, which includes about 500 billion barrels of unconventional reserves, as well as arguably 200-300 billion barrels of fictional OPEC reserves, we probably still have about 1 trillion barrels of actual conventional proved reserves in place. Adding up the total produced to the total conventional reserves still in place, we get a reserve recovery rate of about 40%, which I tend to pencil in as actually being 50%, given further expected technological improvements, as well a higher average oil price than currently being envisioned going forward. We therefore currently have about 1.5 trillion barrels of conventional oil that has already been discovered and we can assume with reasonable certainty to be available to us in the future.

Assuming that the Hubbert production curve, which suggests that when about half of all recoverable resources from an oil resource is produced is approximately correct, we are about five years away from reaching that tipping point, assuming the 50% recovery rate is close to actual reality and also assuming that exploration results will not yield an unlikely surprise and reverse a decades-old trend of diminishing discoveries. In the aftermath of that point, we will be faced with relentless decline in what is currently arguably the world's most important fuel. I therefore fully expect there will be a second secular bull market in oil next decade, while the current bull market is likely to have a less than spectacular end whenever the current global economic cycle will end with another recession. I say it is likely to be less than spectacular, because while an economic downturn will lead to a decline in demand, I also believe that the years of under-investment we are going through will also make its effects felt right around the time when we are likely to face another global recession. This means that the selloff in oil is likely to be less severe than most would assume it to be going into the next recession.

Investment implications

Mr. Spano's article predicts that we are about to see a major bull market in oil, with great potential for gains in a number of oil stocks. I agree with him, and as I pointed out on many occasions, I already started positioning for the end of the oil price slide about two years ago and have been holding on to those investments since then, expecting to see a second leg of the rally soon, just like Mr. Spano does. Where I differ with him is in regards to what will happen after this bull market will be played out. Some of the stocks, like the ones I invested in such as Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Chevron (CVX), and Suncor (SU) are not just reliable stock names, but for many investors these are also an integral part of their dividend-focused portfolio. Such investors might not be as interested in playing the ups and downs of oil, but rather in buying and holding on to reliable dividend paying stocks. According to Mr. Spano's article, such stocks should be eliminated from such portfolios because the age of oil is about to set in the aftermath of this last oil bull market. I disagree with that, and I in fact think that there is a strong chance that these stocks will yield even more generous dividends next decade, because I in fact believe oil prices will be significantly higher compared with this year's levels, given the need to stimulate the extraction of more expensive unconventional oil, as well as the second half of the Hubbert curve oil from conventional fields. I definitely do not believe that there is a need for dividend investors to sell following the coming bull market, unless they want to try to time the next decline, and then the next recovery.

I also think that in the aftermath of the current oil price slump, which was also accompanied by a further drop in already weak exploration results, next decade we will see a premium being paid for companies which have a longer reserve life, as well as the ability to acquire new reserves from companies which have been struggling financially. Companies that are currently struggling and as a result are worsening their financial situation, are those that are less diversified in terms of upstream-downstream operations. It has been the downstream operations which have been keeping oil majors profitable this year, while most companies focused on upstream operations have been having a hard time. While lack of new oil discoveries would suggest that in the future it will be the mostly upstream operators that will be more valuable, it will in fact be the oil majors which will have the financial resources to procure reserves from companies mostly involved in upstream activities, which will be forced to sell some of their projects in order to deal with the mountains of debt they accumulated. In this respect I like Suncor, which already has a far superior reserves/production situation compared with its peers. It currently has about 35 years worth of P2 reserves, while it is also financially stable, meaning that it will be one of the companies which will expand through acquisitions.

It is true that for many investors, the longer term view does not matter as much. If the oil price rally will materialize in the coming years, as I expect it will, most investors will ride the rally and then sell when it when is all over. I personally find however that it always helps to look ahead by examining the longer-term fundamentals. it is not so much the case that I will not sell towards the end of this longer term rally, but rather that I will already be making plans to start taking advantage of the next one, as I will watch the market for signs of nearing the next bottom. In order to be able to do that, one has to have a well-informed view in regards to what lies beyond the current oil price recovery, in order to understand the opportunities that lie beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, CVX, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.