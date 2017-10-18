Wheeler REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: In Retrospect

However, I kept a careful watch and sold them shortly after news of WHLR's 8:1 reverse stock split.

As directed I did some further research and relented, even buying 1000 shares of WHLRP as penitence.

When I first wrote about WHLR and panned it, I was taken to the woodshed a given a beating.

When I first wrote about Wheeler REIT (WHLR) on August 7, 2016, Wheeler REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, I didn't like it. In fact, I concluded:

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years' performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not said company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. In conclusion I don't view this company as one I'd want to gamble on. In fact, any investment in its preferred or common shares would be just that, a long-shot gamble, one I urge that you not make.

What transpired in the following comment section was an all-out assault against my article, my research, me, my family and my cat. The invective was sustained and came at me in waves, which forced me to re-evaluate my position, and as a result, I relented after doing some additional DD. In fact, I wrote a follow-up article, in which I reconsidered my former position and even purchased a thousand shares of its preferred, WHLRP.

I held those shares for a while, collected a few quarterly dividends, watched as their price rose and promptly sold them for a modest profit. Why? Because I made it my habit to keep tabs on a company that I might have invested in but didn't quite trust.

Therefore, as usual, I kept a close eye on its performance over the past year by resorting to its Yahoo Finance chart.

Notice the first big plunge in its price that began on 4/26/17 when WHLR informed its common shareholders of its 8:1 reverse stock split that resulted in my rapid exit from my WHLRP position.

What did I learn from the experience? To trust my own instincts and by the way I do my admittedly limited, shallow, and usually accurate research.

And where is WHLR at present?

Apparently, the same dog of an investment that I suspected it would be when I first wrote about it. According to Finviz's financial highlights below, WHLR has a tiny market cap of $83.03 million and has lost $17.40 million on sales of $53.00 million. It has a B/S value of 4.92 and shows a large debt/equity of 7.19. Its YTD performance has fallen by 29.34%. It was also downgraded from a outperform to a market perform by JMP Securities on 5/24/17.

And even considering the wacky overpriced world of today's preferred equities, my original investment, now long gone, has fallen to $20.46 as shown below.

Consequently, I won't suggest a preferred buy considering the recent history of this company no matter how attractive a yield it might offer. Of course, I could always be wrong, but fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.