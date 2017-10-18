Platinum: Get Out!

Rather, I stay away from platinum due to its weak technical and fundamental picture.

But I don't think it is the right time to be long platinum.

At the first glance, platinum looks attractive from a relative value-driven perspective.

My initial bullish thesis

Late in August, I wrote an article on platinum (Platinum - The Explosive Rally Is Coming) in which I highlighted my bullish view.

At that time, platinum was at around $1,000 per oz and PPLT was at $95.79 per share. I suggested a potential trade idea: long PPT with a stop-loss at $90 (~200 DMA) and a target profit at $115 (~2016 high).

Source: Trading View.

Unfortunately, my bullish thesis has proven wrong as PPLT dropped to a low of $86.40 as of October 6. While PPLT rebounded in the first of October, it has come under renewed downward pressure in recent days.

What's next?

At the first glance, I am tempted to believe that platinum is undervalued. Indeed, platinum started to trade at a discount to palladium in September for the first time since 2001.

Source: InfoMine.

This is because speculative positioning between platinum and palladium diverge. While platinum's spec positioning is stretched on the short side, palladium's spec positioning is stretched on the long side.

Source: CFTC.

This suggests that the diverging fundamental outlook between platinum (weak) and palladium (strong) is exacerbated by speculative flows.

Against this backdrop, it is fair to argue that a reversion to the mean should narrow the gap between platinum and palladium, benefiting to platinum prices.

Stay away from platinum

But unless you are a very long term investor, thus able to tolerate sizable losses in the near term, I think it is safer to stay away from platinum at this juncture.

Technical picture

Let me start by showing this monthly chart of platinum.

Source: Net Dania.

As you can see above, platinum remains confined in a downtrend, failing to break firmly above its downtrend line from the 2013 high (red line), and a fortiori, the downtrend line from the all-time high (purple line).

The present technical picture is therefore quite weak, with platinum below its 20 DMA (a sign of negative sentiment) and 200 DMA (a sign of bear market). The failure to break above the downtrend line from the 2013 high last month (against my expectations) has induced me to adopt a more cautious approach toward platinum.

Fundamental picture

At the fundamental level, the platinum price weakness is justified given the absence of tightness in the market. The forward curve is in contango (vs. backwardation for palladium) and physical demand is weak (vs. strong for palladium).

While Johnson Matthey sees the platinum market swinging into a moderate surplus of 302,000 tonnes for the first time in six years, it expects the deficit in the palladium market to widen to 800,00 oz.

Source: FastMarkets.

The divergence is the fundamental outlook between platinum and palladium is due to autocatalyst demand.

For platinum, autocatalyst demand (43% of total platinum demand) is expected to fall by 5% to 3.16 million oz this year, due to a falling diesel share in the European market and growth in EV demand. For palladium, autocatalyst demand (78% of total palladium demand) is set to rise by 3.6% to 8.21 million oz, because PGM loadings on gasoline vehicles are set to rise amid the implementation of stricter emission legislations in North America, China and Europe. UBS's forecasts are consistent with Johnson Matthey's projections.

Source: UBS.

Conclusion

I believe we are in a typical configuration in which platinum is weak because its fundamental outlook is poor while palladium is strong because its fundamentals are tight. While I recognize that the diverging price direction is exacerbated by speculative flows, I think it is better to remain prudent regarding platinum as weakness may continue for longer in the immediate term. From a trading point of view, I don't see any interesting trade ideas for platinum. But for palladium, adopting a momentum-based approach may prove rewarding though it is too risky to me.

Final note

