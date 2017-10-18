The Current State Of U.S. Credit Valuations

Spreads are tight — but will conditions stay this way?

By Joseph Portera, CIO, High Yield and Multi Sector Credit. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

Valuations across many risky asset classes including credit are at tight levels. We believe there are good reasons valuations are at these levels, and they may indeed stay quite tight for some time. This argues for value in credit asset classes despite historically tight spreads.

A credit spread is simply the difference in yield between a bond and a U.S. Treasury of the same maturity. Supportive fundamental and technical factors have steadily narrowed credit spreads in U.S. investment grade, high yield and emerging markets since early 2016. A bond's credit spread typically narrows as an issuer's credit quality improves or investor demand pushes its price higher. Figure 1 shows that U.S. high yield spreads, for example, have dipped well below their long-term average in recent months likely due to positive U.S. growth prospects and strong investor demand.

Although U.S. high yield - and credit in general - is currently trading rich, history shows that markets can stay rich for long stretches of time. This is illustrated in Figure 1 by the periods from 1993 to 1998 and 2004 to 2007. The level of spread compression during these periods was even more pronounced than the amount seen in recent years.

Source: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index, data from March 31, 2013 to July 31, 2017. SD is standard deviation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

What is driving credit valuations?

We believe a combination of macro factors has driven U.S. credit spreads tighter. These include robust growth, benign inflation and accommodative monetary policy. We have found a strong relationship between asset class performance and different economic regimes. Our "macro-factor framework" suggests that credit spreads tend to perform well when the economy is growing, inflation is stable and financial conditions are easy. This is precisely the situation we find ourselves in now (Figure 2).

Source: Invesco, data as of Sept 22, 2017. Red is underweight, green is overweight, yellow is neutral weight. DM is developed market; EM is emerging market; USD is U.S. dollar.

While the Federal Reserve (Fed) has embarked on policy tightening and has announced plans to begin balance sheet tapering this fall, it has maintained a gradual approach with the aim of avoiding market disruption. Inflation has been lower than expected (allowing the Fed this flexibility) while U.S. growth has remained strong. This combination of steady growth, persistently low inflation and easy monetary policy has supported U.S. credit assets, in our view.

Global tailwinds

Outside the U.S., a similar economic regime of moderate growth, low inflation and easy monetary policy has been a tailwind for U.S. credit. Aggressive Japanese and European central bank stimulus, upside growth surprises and below-target inflation in both regions have fueled foreign purchases of U.S. corporate bonds amid a global hunt for yield.

Source: U.S. Treasury International Capital (TIC), Invesco, data from Dec 1, 2009 to April 1, 2017.

Outlook and risks

Will this benign backdrop for U.S. credit continue? Our macro models indicate that U.S. and global growth are likely to remain solid and global inflation is likely to remain stable. Most central banks are also expected to keep monetary policy relatively accommodative (despite pivoting away from emergency stimulus) as inflation stays subdued. This points to a generally supportive environment for U.S. credit, in our view.

In the U.S., the lack of upside inflation pressure could cause the Fed to delay additional interest rate hikes, which could further support credit. However, our models suggest that inflation is likely to stabilize in the next few months, keeping the Fed on track to raise interest rates again later this year or in 2018. In either case, Invesco Fixed Income's credit analysis suggests that credit markets would likely absorb gradual monetary tightening.

Risks to our forecast

The main risks to our view center around an unexpected sharp increase in inflation that could cause global central banks to accelerate their pace of tightening. The removal of labor market slack that finally manifests in wage pressures or a supply/demand shock could be the source of an inflation surprise. A more aggressive policy cycle does not appear to be priced into bond markets and could be disruptive to credit assets. Although not our base case, we believe this risk is worth monitoring.

Important information

Blog header image: Antoine2K/Shutterstock.com

Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread which must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security's payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.

Standard deviation measures a portfolio's or index's range of total returns in comparison to the mean.

Valuation is how the market measures the worth of a company or investment.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer's credit rating.

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

The current state of US credit valuations by Invesco US