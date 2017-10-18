Should IBM Be Bought On The New Mainframe Product Cycle?

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported Q3 results of $19.2 billion and $3.30 EPS, slightly better than $18.6 billion and $3.29 EPS expectations. These revenues were flat YTY (down 1% in constant currencies) and these earnings were virtually flat to $3.29 EPS in Q3 2016 earnings.

By sector, as reported in dollars with currency having 1% or less impact:

Cognitive solutions revenues increased 3.9% YTY to $4.40 billion

Systems revenues increased 10.5% YTY to $1.72 billion, help but the initial shipments of a new generation of System Z mainframes the last two weeks of the quarter.

Global business services revenues declined 2.3% YTY to $4.09 billion.

Technology services and cloud platform revenues declined 3.3% YTY to $8.46 billion.

Global financing revenues increased 3.6% YTY to $427 million.

IBM management likes to highlight their growth for what they call “Strategic Imperatives Revenues” (AI, analytics, cyber security and cloud). They increased 11% YTY in Q3 to $8.8 billion or 46% of total revenues. Over the last 12 months strategic imperatives revenues were up 10% to $34.9 billion or 45% of total revenues.

Of course the reciprocal of the non-strategic imperatives revenues declined 8% YTY to $10.4 billion.

IBM Z mainframes:

For decades we have been observing IBM's mainframe product cycles. From the vantage point of handling investor relations for the company's mainframe competitor, Amdahl Corp. in the 1970s. IBM’s growth has benefited from new mainframe product cycles and the company just entered one at the end of Q3 with shipments beginning the last two weeks of September. Today, IBM has no real direct competition for its mainframes and this should lead to 2-3-plus stronger quarters at the front end of this mainframe product cycle given the new System z14 has the usual substantial price-performance improvements.

Plus these new mainframes have substantially improved built-in security features via automated encryption that IBM claims encrypts data 18x faster than (Intel and AMD-based) x86 platforms at 5% of the cost. They note that of the 9 billion-plus data records lost or stolen to cybercrime since 2013 only 4% were encrypted.

IBM also announced a Cloud Blockchain service supported by six data centers with IBM Z as encryption engines. And also what they call groundbreaking Container Pricing for new solutions such as instant payments.

For more details on the new Z mainframes please refer to the July 17, 2017, press release here:

IBM Mainframe Ushers in New Era of Data Protection

As to guidance, IBM management maintained 2017 year earnings guidance of $13.80-plus. This computes to $5.19-plus in Q4 earnings, above expectations for $5.15.

With strong mainframe shipments in Q4, there could be $0.10-plus of upside to those earnings expectations of $5.15, resulting in Q4 earnings of $5.25-plus.

Current 2018 earnings expectations call for a virtually flat comparison to 2017 at $13.83. With the new mainframes helping especially the first 1-2 quarters of the year there could be $0.20-0.30 of upside to $14.00-plus. With much of it coming early in the year, IBM’s P/E could rise from 11 to 13, taking IBM shares to the $180 area, a 10% gain from $160. With this “mainframe plus strategic imperatives” momentum we are raising our IBM rating from Neutral to Buy recommend purchase of the shares for a nice 1-3 month trading profit.