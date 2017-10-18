Novocure: This Low-Risk, High-Upside Biotech Continues To Roll

Even after the stock rebounds from the dip, the major value of the company is its huge pipeline of products that have very large addressable markets.

In my first article on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) earlier this year on April 26, I recommended the company as a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $25, which was 130% higher than its price of $10.8. Now just under six months later, the stock is already up 70% - more than half-way to the target - and I'm very confident it will reach the $25 target by this coming April. It already reached $21.75 three weeks ago prior to its recent dip, which makes for a great buying opportunity.

Based on the last six months and the strength of its pipeline, I’m issuing a 12-month price target for October, 2018 of $33, which is 83% higher than the current price. It's not as great as the 130% one-year price target in the last article, but it's still great. Let's start with looking at the value of its existing treatments and its pipeline. Then I'll review key developments of the past six months, describe a current buying opportunity and explain a number of upcoming catalysts.

Valuation of Optune and the Pipeline

Investors might wonder if, since the stock has increased significantly, it still has room to run. A caller asked Mad Money's Jim Cramer that question in July and he said: "I've been endorsing this one. I usually don't get behind these that much, but I know that this company's got a really terrific product and I would stick with it even though it has had a big move. I have not felt that way about a lot of these biotechs."

I disagree with Cramer about some things, but he's spot-on about Novocure. Classic investing advice is to "Let your winners run" and in the case of Novocure, the advice is right.

Optune is Novocure's Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) device for fighting glioblastoma, the main type of brain cancer. It has been approved by the FDA for treating both patients with recurring glioblastoma and with new glioblastoma. Novocure forecasts that Optune sales will reach $1 billion by the end of 2019, though peak sales will go higher than that. Biotech and pharma companies are usually valued based on their price to sales ratio. On average, pharma companies get a P/S ratio of about 4 and biotech companies get a P/S ratio of about 6. As you can see here, the average sector valuations as of January 2017 were close to those numbers.

That means that if Nocovure reaches its near-term forecast, its valuation should be about $6 billion in about two years, which is roughly 380% higher than its current valuation. Peak sales could be double that, which represents 760% higher than the current valuation. If the company comes up 30% short of its forecast for late 2019, that would mean its valuation should be $4.2 billion, which is still 267% higher than the current price.

My 12-month target of $33 is only 83% higher than the current price, so I might be being too conservative in the short-term. I expect the increase between October 2018 and October 2019 will be much larger than the next 12 months. I'm currently being conservative on the 12-month target for this reason: the widespread acceptance of Novocure's TTFields technology by doctors has only recently kicked in, and there is often a lag time of several months between that and major increases in sales.

That said, it could kick in sooner, so I don't recommend waiting to establish a position, even if the price is back to $21.75 by the time you read this. The company has an earnings call later this month, and if sales are strong, the price will shoot up.

An essential point is that the average P/S ratio is based on having an average pipeline relative to the company's size and an average amount of growth. As I'll delve into below, Novocure's pipeline is top-notch and its existing product is expected to have above average growth in sales for several years to come. Thus it probably will garner a far higher multiple than average.

Note that the company went public at $22 two years ago. After its IPO, the company traded up to $28 within two months.

What you get buying shares now is probably 2 to 3 times better than what a person got buying shares two years ago. Among other things, you now get sizable product revenues, a completed 5-year study showing survival rate increases of 130%, acceptance by the medical community, acceptance by most insurance companies, a new device that is far lighter, a far larger sales staff and growing media coverage.

Also, an impressive number of additional trials that have succeeded in the past two years, plus others that have launched. Two years ago, you got "the technology has been proven some amount and is only accepted by some." Today you get "the technology has been proven a strong amount and is accepted by most." Even for those who have not yet accepted it, it's only because they haven't yet viewed the extensive data. Relatively soon it will be accepted by nearly all.

The value of all the things above is about 2-3 times greater than what you got two years ago. You’re getting all of that for about 30% to 38% less than it cost two years ago. More important than anything else is the fact that the GBM market is small compared to other markets Novocure is aiming to enter.

For example, ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in women in the United States. Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Novocure’s phase 2 trials for those cancers improved survival by between 100% and 130% over existing regimens. Both of those products will have three major advantages that Optune did not have:

When Novocure's Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) technology first came out via its Optune product, the technology was completely new so it was starting at close to zero acceptance in the medical community. When the next TTFields product comes out, it will have a cakewalk compared to Optune. Optune has already blazed the trail. Since neurosurgeons and neuro-oncologists have already accepted TTFields as legitimate, other doctors will quickly accept TTFields for their cancer types. The same is true with insurers, and with the general public. If insurers cover TTFields for GBM, they’ll cover it for other cancers if the phase 3 trial is successful. Novocure won’t have to go through the same fights it did to get Optune covered. And patients using TTFields for other cancers won't feel like they're trying a strange, unproven treatment. Most people tend to be herd-like. If few people are doing something, they balk at it. If a fair amount of people are doing something, they're fine with it. The TTFields products for things like pancreatic and ovarian cancer will be located under the clothing, so patient adoption will be far easier. Initially, there is naturally some hesitation by many patients about wearing the Optune in public. That’s where media coverage is important because when people see photos and videos of other people wearing the device (at work or singing in a rock band as is shown in this article), they feel more confident with it.

Also, the people who have worn it start start to encourage others in patient support groups and in online forums to not worry – that you can wear a hat or a bandana, and that people are fine with it. But TTF products for the huge ovarian and pancreatic cancer categories won't have that challenge.

If you start to run any sales numbers for ovarian or pancreatic cancer or other major cancers, the valuation numbers of Novocure become astronomical. For example, the number of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer yearly is 4 1/2 times higher than for GBM. The company's goal of peak annual sales for GBM is $2 billion, so the goal for peak sales for pancreatic cancer would likely be around $9 billion. That's $11 billion combined for both cancer types. Let's reduce that by a full 50% to be conservative. $5.5 billion in sales at a P/S multiple of 6 is a $33 billion market cap, which is over 2,000% above the current market cap.

If you add in a couple of other types of cancer (and there are lots of them), the numbers are so high that I would be accused of being crazily optimistic if I published them. But there is a strong probability that one of those products is approved and a good probability that more than one will be approved, which is why I was not selling at $21.75 and I'm accumulating shares on pullbacks.

Low-risk for an Early Stage Biotech

Novocure is a unique opportunity because it is low risk with very high upside. It is low risk because it has an existing approved product that is already producing sizable revenues that are only going to increase over time even if the pace of increase sees ups and downs. With a lot of early stage biotech companies, there are no approved products or sales and everything depends on products progressing through the pipeline

Even if Novocure had a weak pipeline, the company would still be a reasonable buy based on projected long-term sales of its already approved categories.

But the company’s pipeline is excellent and dwarfs its current product, and covers some of the largest addressable markets. The number of products Novocure has in its pipeline that are already far along in the pipeline also reduces its risk. This chart shows their pipeline, not including the 9 areas of cancer that they have pre-clinical data on. It also doesn't show the two high-grade glioma trials launched in May:

Chart: Courtesy of Novocure

I'm not describing the science of TTFields in this article because I covered it in my first article. You can also read a good description of the science at this Seeking Alpha article. Note that at the time of that article, the author had a price target of $10.46. In April 2017, his one-year target was up to $25 (as described in this article), which is where my target was.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. A short-term risk is that the company could have a quarter of mild growth in Optune sales, which might cause fear in some investors. I’m not in the stock for the short-term, though, so I’m personally not concerned about that. The only real long-term risk is that somehow all of the science of TTF is wrong despite the company having many successful pilot trials, six successful phase 2 trials, two successful phase 3 trials, no failures plus pre-clinical data on how TTF impacts nine other types of cancer.

Naturally there are the risks that any company faces such as the management turning out to be inept. The management, however, has proven itself to be high quality over the last few years. Plus, it would take a high level of ineptitude to mess this one up. It’s pretty straight forward: continue to expand the sales staff and marketing efforts, continue to get more insurance companies to cover the treatment and run the trials for additional products.

The company has about $170 million in cash and investments, which is enough to cover it through early 2019 at its current cash burn rate of $21.2 million per quarter. If Optune sales continue to increase and/or if outside foundations, universities and companies continue to fund trials, its average cash burn will decrease and it will have enough cash to cover through the end of 2019 or longer depending on how low the quarterly cash burn goes.

Key developments of the last six months

On May 4, Novocure announced that two trials for patients with high-grade gliomas were starting. The trials are sponsored by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, and by Hackensack University Medical Center. According to NCI, the word sponsor means overseeing and/or paying for the trial. This means that the sponsors are covering either some of the costs (by overseeing the trials, which costs money) or all of the costs.

I think it might be the latter because: A) four months after the announcement, Novocure's website does not show the trials in its pipeline or even mention the word "glioma" on its trials page. And the page says that it's up-to-date as of July, two months after the trial began. I'm surmising that if outside groups are paying for 100% of a trial, that Novocure doesn't consider it to be its own trial. B) On the NIH website's pages for the trials, Novocure is not even mentioned. Its product Optune is, but not the company.

Even if the sponsors are paying for only some of the cost, it is significant because it shows major cancer organizations are very much getting behind Novocure.

It also reduces Novocure's costs of bringing its products to market. This kind of sponsorship is probably going to increase over time because there is a huge amount of funding out there for cancer research, and past Novocure trials on other cancers have regularly produced increases in survival of over 100%. That's a lot of bang for the research buck.

Also in May, the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system as a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma. The HUD designation is the first step in obtaining a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE), which would allow the company to treat pleural mesothelioma with TTFields on the basis of its phase 2 results without a phase 3 trial. Its phase 2 trial is set to conclude next year, so the company may have another product approved very soon.

On June 5, the Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced it would cover Optune for members who have newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) effective June 15, 2017. HCSC is the largest customer-owned health insurer in the U.S., covering more than 14.4M individuals. Florida Blue, which covers 3.3 million people, also announced coverage for the same.

On July 24, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announced that its existing phase 1b study of the combination of temozolomide and marizomib would include Novocure’s Optune product. Celgene is a huge player in biotech, so this shows increasing acceptance of Optune as a standard of care.

Roger Stupp, M.D., associate director for strategic initiatives at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, who is the principal investigator in the Celgene trial said: “Optune is the first treatment in over a decade to improve survival in GBM. I believe that combining Optune with new pharmacologic treatments in clinical trials, like this phase 1b study, will help advance our understanding of how to treat this devastating disease.”

Being in Celgene's trial will cost Novocure nothing. This represents the first trial to investigate Optune in combination with an investigational drug. As Novocure’s technology continues to become a standard of care, medical researchers at universities and at major companies will increasingly do research and trials that include Novocure’s products. That is an invaluable development. Such research and trials not only save Novocure large amounts of money, but they also increase awareness and acceptance of its technology.

In late July, it announced its Q2 results which saw total sales for the first half of the year being 137% higher than the first half of 2016. With its cash burn cut down to $21.2 million, the quarterly loss was 48% lower than the year before, and the loss for the first 6 months was also 48% lower year-over-year. While those improvements are obviously great, the company's pipeline is where the biggest value of the company lies.

On September 25, Novocure presented results from its phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial adding Optune to temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM at the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s Annual Meeting.

Big Tipping Point in the Next 3 to 12 Months

Over the past few months, a number of news articles have been published about patients using Optune including here and here. As more people use Optune, the number of these articles is only going to increase because it’s a near-perfect story for news outlets to cover as it combines human interest, fascinating technology, emotional pull and good news.

To see what I mean, I recommend watching this report by a local TV news station. The Optune device is also very visual, and news outlets love stories that have an interesting photo or video clip to go along with it.

In July, Senator John McCain, the former Republican nominee for president, was diagnosed with GBM. It’s unclear if he’s going to use Optune, but if he does, it will probably garner more attention about Optune than all the news coverage of the product combined to date. A few articles about his initial diagnosis already mentioned Optune such as this article. If he starts wearing an Optune, you can bet that the majority of people in America will see a picture or video of him with it on his head, and nearly every GBM patient will start reading up on Optune.

If that occurs, it will greatly increase the rate at which the treatment becomes widely used. But regardless of that, it’s only a matter of time before it occurs anyway. Optune might have quarters where its growth rate is strong and quarters where it’s mild, but the march towards it becoming accepted is going to move forward.

Things that were headwinds have started to turn into tailwinds. In the past, it was fighting for credibility. Now huge companies like Celgene have started bestowing credibility upon it. In the past, doctors were skeptical and hesitant to suggest Optune. Now they’re starting to strongly recommend it in news stories. If you’ve read the famous book The Tipping Point, you’ll know that products often make small gains while putting the building blocks in place to become a popular trend.

There are now 600 cancer centers where Optune is available, and the number is growing. The number of patients whose insurance covers Optune is growing. Media coverage is starting to grow. The number of countries where Optune is available and insured is starting to grow. More and more foundational pieces are getting put into place. The tipping point of Optune is getting closer.

At the moment, Novocure is still under the radar in the investing world. When I write an article about the company, it gets a small fraction of the hits that my other articles get, including for articles about companies with market caps that are four times smaller. Being under the radar has kept the stock at a bargain. But as media coverage increases, I don’t think it will stay under the radar for much longer.

Current Buying Opportunity

As I noted, about 5 months after I issued my price target, the stock was at $21.75 for a gain of 100% near the end of September. As of Monday's close, the stock had dipped to $17.65 on no news at all. I think the recent dip makes for an excellent opportunity for investors to accumulate more shares, or establish a position if they haven't yet.

With small cap biotechs, it’s not unusual for big dips to occur without any news. As this Investopedia article explains, small cap stocks have far higher volatility/beta and more dramatic swings in price than mid-cap and large caps in good part because of far lower liquidity.

If one large-sized investor establishes a position in a small cap stock (or a few mid-sized investors), the added demand can drive the price up. And momentum traders (some using computer algorithms) plus technical traders often carry it higher. The same things are true in the opposite direction. If one large-sized investor gets a margin call and has to liquidate a couple of holdings to cover the call, and one of the holdings is a small-cap stock, it will drop significantly. Then momentum traders (with or without algorithms) plus technical traders often carry it lower.

Add to this that many investors have stop orders in effect to automatically exit their position if the price rises or falls much. Therefore 6% drops can easily turn into 25% drops. Price drops like that usually run their course fairly quickly as people realize there’s a bargain. When the stock starts moving the other way, the momentum and technical traders often get on the bandwagon going back up.

Many investors can’t handle the swings in small caps. As Shailesh Kumar of Value Stock Guide notes: “This is one of the reasons why most investors stay away from small cap stocks. This is also one of the reasons why good undervalued stocks are easier to find in this asset class.”

On no news at all, the stock was trading at $17.65 at Monday's close, which is down $4.1 or about 19%. With the dip, NVCR recently entered oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 27.3. As this Nasdaq article states, Novocure’s RSI can be seen by investors “as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.”

The good news for investors is that if the stock only returns to its recent level, it will be a gain of 23%. This is because $4.1 is 19% of $21.75, but is 23% of $17.65. If it reaches my price target for April, 2018, it will be a gain of 42%.

A Host of Catalysts

With biotech stocks, stock increases regularly occur when new trials are started or when existing trials are successful. In that regard, Novocure has plenty of probable catalysts coming up. It’s slated to start the phase 3 trial for pancreatic cancer in the next two months, and the phase 3 trial for ovarian cancer in the next several months. And it already has two other phase 3 trials taking place, one other phase 2 trial taking place and the two newly launched trials.

I also expect a couple of the products in the pre-clinical phase to be moved into trials. An HDE exemption to approve the mesothelioma product next year without a phase 3 would be a very large catalyst.

Medicare announcing coverage of Optune, which I think will probably occur in the next 12 months, would also be a significant catalyst. Subsequent quarters would also see a major boost to revenues with a corresponding drop in cash burn, given Novocure is providing treatment to Medicare patients at no charge. Medicare patients probably make up about 20% of its users, so its revenues would jump and its cash burn would drop.

Strong quarters of Optune sales would also act as a catalyst, though I encourage investors to not focus much on any one quarter, whether great or mild. Major news coverage via someone famous using Optune would also be a catalyst.

Additional cases of foundations, universities and other companies conducting trials using Optune will also be catalysts.

Conclusion

In summary, Novocure has enormous upside with a proven technology, a huge addressable market and a good chance of being a 10-bagger or 20-bagger. At the same time, it has low risk because of: A) its existing approved treatments and related sales; B) numerous products in its pipeline; C) a very mature pipeline with four products already past phase two.

It also has numerous catalysts on the horizon. If investors don't already have a position, I recommend establishing an overweight position. For people who already have a position, I recommend adding to it on the current pullback, and possibly taking some profits on the additional shares after the stock returns to recent levels. I recommend holding your main position for the longer-term.

