Not Much Going Right For Wells Fargo Yet

With fair value in the mid-$50s, Wells Fargo has some appeal for investors who can accept the near-term risks of weaker relative performance and bad headlines.

When I last wrote about Wells Fargo (WFC) earlier this year, I thought the shares were undervalued, but that the company was going to need time to pull itself out of the hole it created with its fraudulent sales/account processes. Since then, the shares have continued to underperform peers like Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB), as the bank's performance continues to underwhelm on multiple fronts.

Although the shares do still seem undervalued (in a relatively expensive banking sector), the weak trends in loan growth, interest margin expansion, and key fee-generating businesses are a concern to me. I do believe Wells Fargo's huge deposit base and strong market share across a wide swath of the country should, and does, count for something, as well as the bank's sizable middle market and asset-backed/equipment finance operations. For patient investors who can live with near-term underperformance, these shares are still worth consideration.

An Outlier In The Quarter, And Not In A Good Way

There are still several large banks left to report earnings, but Wells Fargo will likely be an outlier among its peers for the third quarter and, once again, not in a good way. Revenue shrank 3% from last year (on an adjusted basis), and although the company did beat the average sell-side guess, it only just barely did so.

The Community Banking business saw 3% contraction in quarter that saw 6% growth at JPMorgan, 10% growth at Bank of America, 3% growth at Citi, and minimal growth at PNC (although sequential improvement, which Wells Fargo didn't have either). New consumer checking account growth has turned negative, and deposit inflows have likewise slowed.

The relatively good news is that it hasn't spilled into the non-retail operations. Wholesale Banking saw 1% revenue contraction from last year, but that was an okay performance next to Bank of America's modest growth and JPMorgan's contraction. Wealth Management, too, managed to grow, with revenue up 4% from last year and good growth in investment banking.

Wells Fargo's net interest income growth was limited to 4% (and flat sequentially), as there was minimal net interest margin expansion and only modest growth in earning assets. Deposit costs are picking up across the sector, but Wells Fargo's have picked up a little more than the likes of Bank of America, JPMorgan, and PNC - the numbers are small, and I don't want to overreact, but I wonder if Wells Fargo is starting to pay a price (literally) for its scandals in the form of higher costs and/or higher deposit betas.

Fee income was also weak, with unimpressive results both annually and sequentially in its three largest contributors (trust, deposit service charges, and cards). Expense control was decent (basically flat on an annual basis), and I'd argue that may be the biggest positive from the quarter.

Credit Quality Is Fine, Credit Growth Isn't

Wells Fargo's credit quality looks fine. Loan loss provisions jumped on a sequential basis, but that's a common thread this quarter and not worrisome to me. The company's non-performing asset and charge-off ratios continue to improve as well. Wells Fargo's NPA ratio is still a little high (though close to PNC's), but this doesn't concern me that much, nor does the recent trend of higher-than-peer average criticized C&I loans (5.8% in the second quarter 10-Q, versus peers in the 4%'s) - these are basically structural differences that reflect a different underwriting approach.

What concerns me more is the lackluster growth in lending. Loan balances declined about 1% from last year and the prior quarter, with consumer loans down about 3% from last year and up slightly from June and commercial loans up less than 1% yoy and down about 1% from June. Although Citi didn't have spectacular loan growth either, Bank of America and JPMorgan trounced Wells Fargo on a "core" basis, and even PNC beat them (PNC's lending growth had been sluggish going into this year).

Some of the trouble here is that commercial clients have been repaying/prepaying at a faster rate, and particularly in those loans acquired with GE's (GE) lending businesses. Also, Wells Fargo is de-risking its portfolio by pulling back in auto (especially subprime) and being a little more cautious in other areas. Still, limited loan growth limits prospects for earning asset growth and margin expansion, especially when securities continue to reprice, and the bank is sitting on excess capital.

The Scandals Aren't Going Away

A few months ago, Wells Fargo announced that a further, deeper investigation of its retail banking fraud problem revealed even more affected accounts (3.5 million versus 2.1 million) and more accounts that incurred fees/charges (190,000 versus 130,000). The Senate committee called Wells Fargo's CEO in again for another public bloodletting, and the bank is likely still facing a sizable fine (perhaps close to $15 billion, or around $3/share).

Unfortunately, there's more. Close to 600,000 bank customers were sold auto insurance under fraudulent conditions, and there are also issues related to small business banking and merchant processing that haven't been fully characterized yet.

There have been further management changes, including a new Chairman of the board (Elizabeth Duke), three retirements on January 1, 2018, and one new independent director, but it remains an open question as to whether there are any more shoes to drop. At a minimum, I think it is fair to question whether even the company itself truly knows what all happened over the last five-plus years.

If there is a positive spin to this, it is that I don't believe it will cripple the bank or even hamstring it to a large extent over the longer term. The OCC did downgrade the bank's CRA rating to "needs to improve", the first such rating for Wells Fargo in over 20 years, and that does mean restrictions on activities like M&A and branch openings, but that impact isn't likely to be material. Likewise, the scandal didn't prevent the company getting approval for its capital return plans (which included an increased share buyback).

The Opportunity

Wells Fargo clearly needs to restore its reputation on the retail banking side; the company's deposit base (#1 or #2 in 23 of 39 states, with roughly 11% national share trailing only Bank of America) is a point of strength, but Wells Fargo can't afford to assume that customers will forgive whatever they do. Elsewhere, management also needs to figure out how to re-ignite loan growth if they want to benefit from this improving rate environment.

I'm also interested to see if there is more to come in terms of cost cuts next year and beyond. Wells Fargo's branch footprint is arguably larger than it needs to be and could be a source of cost-cutting opportunity. Then again, there could be a strategic/competitive advantage to maintaining a larger branch network at a time when its rivals are closing branches; not every banking customer is excited about using machines or doing their banking over the internet.

I continue to believe that 5% long-term earnings growth is plausible for Wells Fargo (and will lead to even higher EPS growth). That growth can support a fair value in the mid-$50s today, as can its return on tangible equity; for all of its problems, Wells Fargo still generates very attractive returns relative to its peer group.

The Bottom Line

Stocks don't go up just because they are cheap, and that's worth remembering the case of Wells Fargo. This bank is likely to lag on many growth/earnings metrics for a few more quarters, and that could well cap the share price gains (not to mention any additional fallout tied to the fraud issues). That said, buying into troubled situations at a good price and hanging on as the situation improves is a time-tested strategy and one that I think can work here as well. It's hard to call Wells Fargo a favored name with all of its issues, but it does look like a stock that is still worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.