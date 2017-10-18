Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Still A Tough Call As Traffic Weakens

OMA offset weak traffic with good overall per-passenger revenue growth in the third quarter, but the weakest non-aerospace per-passenger revenue tally at Monterrey in many years is a worry.

Traffic growth has continued to slow for this Mexican airport operator, lagging its peers and going into the red in the month of September.

I wasn’t overly fond of the short-term prospects for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) (or “OMA”) back in July, as I was concerned about how the shares would respond to further weakness in traffic and headline risk around NAFTA, not to mention longer-term concerns regarding the Mexican economy, the next election cycle, and changes to air traffic patterns within Mexico. The shares are down about 20% in that short window since July, with rivals/peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) down roughly similar amounts.

Traffic growth has continued to weaken, and not just because of multiple natural disasters. Worse yet, there are particular pockets of weakness (like the non-aero revenue per passenger trends in Monterrey) that still concern me. As I already expected weaker results, the changes to my model are mostly tied to currency moves, and my fair value is still above today’s price. While the apparent undervaluation is tempting, buying into shaky traffic trends and problematic per-passenger revenue is uncomfortable for me and I’m inclined to keep watching this name from the sideline.

A Soft Quarter

OMA reported 10% revenue growth for the third quarter, driven by 10% growth in aerospace-related revenue and 9% growth in non-aerospace revenue (which includes contributors like parking, hotels, and in-airport concessions/leasing).

OMA saw strong per-passenger aerospace revenue growth of nearly 9%, but traffic was weaker than expected with just over 1% growth (roughly the same between domestic and international). Traffic was up in 3 of the company’s 4 largest airports, with Monterrey up 3.5%, Culiacan up 9%, Chihuahua down about 1%, and Juarez up almost 7%. Five airports saw sizable decreases in domestic traffic (ranging from more than 5% to almost 21%) due to reductions in routes to Mexico City.

Non-aero revenue was less impressive, with revenue per passenger up a little more than 7%. The company’s hotel operations saw revenue grow more than 5% despite losing a week of business at the NH Hotel in Mexico City after the earthquake, but parking (up 1.5%) and advertising (up 6.6%) were lackluster in my opinion. More concerning to me, non-aero revenue per passenger declined almost 7% at Monterrey, with the sub-P$53 figure the lowest since 2013.

On a more positive note, cost management/containment continues to be quite good. EBITDA rose 10% from last year, beating expectations by about 4%, and EBITDA margins were steady. Operating income was slightly less impressive at 8.5% growth, but still not bad.

Keep An Eye On Traffic

Traffic is the lifeblood of OMA’s business model, and I’m still concerned about the trends here. Although a series of disasters that hit Mexico (two earthquakes and two hurricanes) hurt traffic, growth would only have been around 2% without those impacts, so it really doesn’t impact the story very much.

Traffic in the month of September was down 2.6% for OMA, with domestic traffic down 2.8%. That compares unfavorably to the 6% growth at ASUR (domestic up more than 4%) and nearly 8% growth at PAC (domestic up more than 2%). Worse, nine of the 13 airports OMA operates were down in September and five are down on a year-to-date basis. Monterrey remains positive (up 6.9% year-to-date), but the trend has not been encouraging. Growth has reached its weakest level since 2013, though I do think it is important to remember that declining growth is NOT the same as declining traffic; OMA’s traffic still remains near all-time highs.

Looking ahead, Mexico’s economy had been doing okay before the major earthquake despite some wobbliness in industrial production. I’m still generally bullish on Mexico’s economy, but the NAFTA renegotiation process has apparently become fairly contentious (not surprising) and the impact of this process and next year’s election cycle on the economy are hard to predict at this point. As major OMA destinations like Monterrey, Culiacan, and Juarez are meaningfully leveraged to trade with the U.S., there are outsized risks here in my view.

The Opportunity

While the weakness in non-aero revenue at Monterrey was a negative surprise, the weakness in the third quarter was already in my model. Consequently, I’m not making any major changes at this point, and the only meaningful driver of a slightly lower fair value target is the move in the dollar/peso exchange rate since this summer.



I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of over 5% from OMA, with improving FCF margins drive nearly 7% FCF growth. Better performance (long-awaited) in driving non-aerospace revenue is likely the biggest positive swing factor that OMA management can control, though better traffic would clearly be a positive as well.

The Bottom Line

With a fair value in the high $40’s, OMA does look undervalued now, but the fall into traffic contraction in September is a worry even if driven by natural disasters. With pockets of weakness elsewhere in the business (like that non-aerospace revenue at Monterrey), I’m a little nervous about stepping in now, even if the shares are almost 20% below my fair value. Although I do think an opportunity is emerging here, I’d like to see where traffic goes in the next couple of months (and maybe even a quarter or two more of full results) before taking more than an exploratory position here.

