Shale And Molten Salt: Energy Space Gets Wider, More Nuanced

Lately, I've been working with research about financial markets, retirement policy, energy, and technology. Currently, the impact of technology on our energy systems stands out to me. At several junctures in the past, we were worried about running out of natural gas and oil — peak oil and resource theories. The U.S. shale revolution's impact and diffusion, which has impacted global oil and gas supply chains, has largely allayed those fears. The inroads made by renewables began changing the energy mix of countries, lessening their reliance on fossil-based sources.

And now, with improvements in technology, and specifically battery tech, better and cheaper electric and hybrid cars are changing the mix of internal combustion engines to electric ones. Toyota (TM) and Tesla (TSLA) have been leaders, but General Motors (GM) and others are increasingly hedging their bets. New policies in China, the UK, and France are implying that some countries are serious about carbon emissions reductions, and/or they simply recognize the opportunity to shift their industrial base and economies into new terrain that can provide economic growth and prowess in new energy technologies, a win-win situation for environment and economy.

In the U.S., our situation is slightly different than the above-mentioned countries because we are a large producer of oil and gas resources. We also do not really have a national energy policy, being more market-driven versus policy driven. One of our competitive advantages lies in producing still needed oil and gas, projected to supply 50% of energy globally in 2035, according to BP's 2017 Outlook. But we should grow our energy tech and related sectors; energy trends diffuse many other sectors and their operations. Were it not for cheap gasoline and natural gas, the fleets that deliver Amazon's (AMZN) goods would suffer headwinds, as would Amazon. (Though its Prime initiative might do better as people stay home and consume streamed entertainment more than goods.)

From an investment point of view, I've been struggling with:

• What's the meaning of and direction of the energy mix because of U.S. shale? (The U.S. case will be different than other regions, and globally, obviously.)

• How are geopolitics changed and changing with another large producer in the mix vis-à-vis Russia and OPEC?

• What is the interplay between renewables and fossil fuels?

• And increasingly, what are the technology drivers and public policy trends that will impact the future of energy, especially the dynamic between electrification and transportation?

• Related to investing, if it's hard to "beat the market" (especially when factoring in fees and trading costs), then how do you best join it, in what vehicles and when? (This is an entire tome.)

Some hints of direction related to energy and technology trends are contained within BP's (NYSE:BP) and others' 2017 energy outlooks. The application of these trends is manifesting in the policies of China, the UK, France, and others with a push to increasingly electrify their nation's auto fleets and reduce fossil fuel dependence. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) recently staked out a path toward changing its revenue mix, choosing to emphasize electrification segments in the future.

Firms focused on new ways to deliver energy and new materials also belong to the energy tech arena. For example, consider Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) using molten salt to store electricity from solar panels. Is the earth or sky the limit, or the galaxy? Have we been too tactical in energy investing, and not strategically focused —not considering the larger energy universe of stocks and the emerging picture? Admittedly, it is hard enough to pick oil and gas stocks, but when overlaid with these intersecting trends, it gets harder. Not to mention how indexing, algorithms and momentum impact market movements.

This chart about the changing fuel mix speaks to some future projections. FT stands for faster transition and EFT signifies even faster transition.

Two factors in the chart below influence the speed of change in energy: the digital and electric revolutions. From BP's assessment, the digital revolution progressing "even faster" seems to have a more material impact on the demand for oil. And this will be particularly true if urbanization and mega-cities trends continue. Urban environments have the greatest scale in which the digital revolution can play out for ride-sharing and carpooling. Firms and organizations are increasingly offering platforms to encourage shared economy type options for corporate social responsibility initiatives and for employee engagement, according to new research.

In spite of shifts and changes in the energy mix, one thing is certain: cost-effective or lower cost sources will influence the mix. This relates back to the oil and gas producers. U.S. production is still climbing, with the rate of growth expected to slow in the next 5-8 years. More rational oil prices that match supply and demand will likely emerge as OPEC continues to support the market and the downturn in oil prices dissipates along with rising productions costs.

It's still a world in which holding stock in some majors and producers with the correctly-focused value proposition and fiscal discipline — beit shale-focused firms or those more diversified — makes sense. The value chain in energy is long and increasingly wide.

PS. I hope I can afford the time to write about some of these trends related to specific stocks in the future. I have been busy translating some new research of shale-related findings and hope to share as soon as possible and with permission from the original author.