Ubiquiti: Separating The Signal From The Noise

It’s easy for there to be a number of disagreements about Ubiquiti regarding its business model, the quality of its products and management, its governance and its prospects.

Ubiquiti is not well suited to be a public company, and Robert Pera’s distaste for being public facilitates is the kind of short attacks we have seen recently.

We have been public and private telecom investors for almost 20 years, and we also are active users of UBNT’s Unifi and airMax products. We are not going to rehash what Ubiquiti does as there have been numerous good background articles recently such as this one by Mingran Wang. Nor am I going to rehash point by point the critical and bearish views expressed, some of whom simply don’t understand how Ubiquiti distributes its products.

Rather, I will add a few specific comments that reflect my perspective as both a long time investor in telecom generally, an investor in Ubiquiti specifically, and also a user of both Unifi and airMax products. This note is organized in a few sections:

Value proposition

Organizational model

Governance model

Valuation and trading

Value proposition

Robert Pera clearly falls in the disrupter category. He is explicit about his desire to enter new markets at disruptive price points, and Ubiquiti’s record of innovation is excellent in both the WISP space and the enterprise networking space. While it’s tempting to simplify Ubiquiti’s strategy to being a low-cost provider, the power of the model, which leads directly to the disproportionately high margins, is their strategy of establishing ecosystems. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have familiarized everyone with the concept of an ecosystem, and Pera, as a good former Apple employee has learned that lesson well and applied it directly to Ubiquiti’s markets with increasing sophistication and success.

In the first instance, the ecosystem’s power is derived from communities. While investors unfamiliar with networking can debate the number of logins on the communities and whether they are boosted by the presence of bots, these arguments entirely miss the point. If you are deploying a network and you have a problem with Ubiquiti equipment, or even just a question that may not be directly related to Ubiquiti, you can log in to the Ubiquiti community, search your problem, and find an answer almost 100% of the time as all past discussion streams are cataloged and searchable. This is a major shift in power away from the pay for support model, where the cost is not just the support contract but the time wasted getting to the right person to get the answer. As a result, the Ubiquiti ecosystem enables non-experts to deploy and troubleshoot basic networks. Not only does the equipment cost half or less than competitor products, there is no service contract to be purchased, and you can deploy the equipment with the IT staff you already have without having to hire or certify new IT staff people.

Similarly, in the WISP space, Ubiquiti’s technology can be deployed by the many small operators without having to find expensive, highly certified technicians who, incidentally, don’t tend to live in the areas where WISPs operate. We attended WISPAPALOOZA last week in Las Vegas, and WISPS are typically run by scrappy entrepreneurs. Ubiquiti gives them a way to learn to do things themselves, which saves them time and money, and it’s a core part of their success. The community, and the many years of trouble shooting history it contains, is an enormous asset to Ubiquiti’s carrier customers.

Following is an example of a thread from airMax where a user posted a question about shooting a link over a mile with near line of sight. Note the specificity of the help from the responders from the community. These are not bots and, more importantly, this advice is from 2016 but is just as relevant to anyone today with a similar issue.

Source: Ubiquiti airMax community

Finally, the community boards also help provide a direct feedback loop for future development. Each community board, in addition to the Q&A blogs, has stories of interesting deployments to show what is possible but also a features request scroll where the Company gets very specific suggestions for new features or tweaks to the existing programs. Below is an example from the Video page.

Source: Unifi Video community

The communities, however, are actually the old news. The more recent news are the software platforms and apps that Ubiquiti has rolled out in recent years: Unifi for the enterprise; Video for their video products; Umobile for the Airmax products. There are a two things to note about these platforms:

1) they are cloud based software platforms that are free and, once set up, enable Ubiquiti’s products to be provisioned, updated, rebooted and monitored by anyone with an iPhone. 2) they provide tremendous visibility into the network quality, usage patterns and facilitate network troubleshooting.

Are these products unique to Ubiquiti? No, but they are excellent products and come free with Ubiquiti’s already inexpensive products. Furthermore, once you have them deployed, they make it extremely easy for anyone with permission to add additional Ubiquiti products to the platform, which drives future sales.

Here’s a screen shot of the Unifi management tool from one of our Unifi wifi deployments. This covers a restaurant with a handful of access points, video cameras, sonos speakers, and POS systems, and it has a separate guest network. My GM and I installed it, and neither of us has any tech training. Note in the bottom right, the packet inspection tool lets us know who is using the most bandwidth and for which applications so we can slow down bandwidth hogs. This is simply the summary page, with more details available.

Source: Unifi overview report

It’s the combination of the price/quality relationship of the products, the community and the software platforms that creates Ubiquiti’s evangelical user base and that ultimately allows the products to literally sell themselves (hence Ubiquiti’s high margins). To see some evidence of the power of the community, take a look at the reviews on Amazon and B&H Video, two of the largest online sellers (for those skeptical of the more traditional hardware wholesalers). Reading not just the reviews but the Q&A will give you a sense of the enthusiasm for the products.

In addition, Ubiquiti provides UNMS and UCRM, carrier tools for network and customer management. These are powerful, useful tools that are beyond the scope of a note like this, but they help lower total cost of ownership for WISPs and enable a WISP to launch with little overhead.

In summary, by lowering the costs of the products, greatly facilitating their deployment through what is effectively a comprehensive online support community and enabling the maintenance of the platforms using free cloud based software, Ubiquiti enables a tech savvy person with little to no IT background to deploy quite sophisticated commercial and enterprise networks at a very low total cost of ownership. As the need for broadband continues to grow explosively, this seems like a good market position to have.

Organizational model

When working in private equity, an investor becomes attuned quickly to whether an organization is product driven or marketing/sales driven. Either can lead to success, but each presents different opportunities and challenges. Ubiquiti, by virtue of Pera’s founding vision, is about as pure a product driven company as there is, but with one advantage. The ecosystem described above has created a very valuable information loop in which Ubiquiti’s engineers directly interact with their users in solving some of the problems posted on the board. Unlike some companies where development teams might be removed by several degrees from actual “end users,” Ubiquiti’s problems are all there for its engineers and managers to see. When Ubiquiti is developing its next iteration of software, it can analyze the boards to help prioritize high value features and also identify the minor problems that are causing disproportionate pain for its users. These information loops enable Ubiquiti to have the product focus on an engineering driven organization without losing touch with the market and customers it is serving. In fact, users of Ubiquiti products know that they are constantly pushing out updates to their product firmware, constantly making improvements in the UI and functionality in response to customer use and feedback.

I would speculate that the availability of this connection is why Pera grew so frustrated by the AC backward compatibility issues in airMax. The community boards were screaming for this, and the engineers should have been on it but they weren’t. While the ecosystem does not create a bulletproof development path, when listened to, it leads to products that quickly get better and better which I would argue is a key source of Ubiquiti’s competitive advantage.

It’s worth commenting as an aside on two products that have been derided by some: Amplifi and Frontrow. These product show the power and the limits of the Ubiquiti model. The power is reflected in the quality of the products’ engineering and presentation. The limits are reflected in the fact that Ubiquiti clearly doesn’t have the sales and marketing depth to drive consumer product sales and relying on word of mouth in a crowded field is unlikely to work. However, these efforts are unlikely to be wasted.

At WISPAPALOOZA, Ubiquiti showed a less expensive, commercial version of the Amplifi wifi router that WISPs will be able to deploy in their customers’ homes in order to provide a managed wifi experience. As is the case with other Ubiquiti products, the power of this for Ubiquiti is not just that they will sell more products, but, according to many WISPs, approximately 75% of customer service calls are not related to the WISP connection but rather to wifi quality. By enabling WISPs to deploy a wifi router that is compatible with the Ubiquiti ecosystem, Ubiquiti will enable WISPs to significantly decrease their operating expenses. Without Amplifi, this improvement to their core business would not have been possible with Ubiquiti’s product set.

As for Frontrow, that looks like something they did because they could. I’m not sure it’s going to make them any money, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to help them develop expertise that’s going to show up in another product over time, and worst case is it cost them some organization distraction and R&D resources. As someone who likes companies that create options on adjacent markets, I’m fine with a little experimentation. Other actual or potential products that create options for future growth: next generation of cameras and NVR software (on display in Las Vegas), fiber, LTU, further development of the consumer ecosystem.

That all being said, there's no question that some of the problems that have plagued ubiquiti over the years like poor inventory management, fraud in HK and mismanaged product launches could be significantly improved by a deeper senior team. As discussed further, the right CFO and COO could make a very positive impact (remember how bad Apple was at operations before Tim Cook joined), but Ubiquiti's model and culture is quite different, and Pera is right to be wary of the impact of traditional management styles.

Governance model

As alluded to above, Ubiquiti’s management and governance model is suboptimal, and it’s an area of criticism that resonates, not because we worry much about fraud but because one or two additional perspectives from directors on how the company allocates resources and manages the organization would be helpful to any CEO. Additionally, the senior team is unquestionably thin although we believe, as discussed below, that a big senior team would actually be a detriment to their business model.

Regarding governance, like most PE investors, we always favored small boards for our investments and we inevitably found that larger boards resulted in longer yet less substantive meetings. Given’s Pera’s outright control of Ubiquiti, I am not at all surprised by his desire to keep the board small but given the expansion of the company into consumer products, a board member with some consumer product knowledge would be a plus.

Regarding management, the irony is that Pera hasn’t done what most young billionaires do: find a CFO to run interference for him with investors so that he doesn’t have to do investor calls or meetings at all. Again, I’m very sympathetic to his concern that the wrong CFO is worse than no CFO. I would further speculate that past CFOs questioned investment decisions that his product driven organization could not adequately address but that Pera favored, which led to his views that the CFO role was a waste of time. But the right CFO can add enormous value, and my guess is over time, Pera will evolve and figure out that having a strategic CFO help him make decisions regarding capital allocations is an advantage worth seeking out. The lack of a CFO creates some risk, but the eventual potential presence of a CFO creates some opportunity.

For other senior roles in management, the beauty of the Ubiquiti business model and ecosystem is its simplicity. The danger in hiring a traditional COO is that they will instinctively feel the need to build out sales and marketing organizations that add little value, increase costs and delay decision making. While a lean organization may be unconventional, it’s very likely that the unconventional Ubiquiti model requires an unconventional organizational structure. Investors pushing for a bigger team and board should be careful what they wish for. I’m willing to defer to the judgment of the 70% owner who has created billions of dollars of value, but there's no question the company needs additional help in inventory management and product launches.

Bottom line on governance, we can understand why some investors find the small board and small senior team disconcerting. On the other hand, this type of organization greatly streamlines decision making and enables Ubiquiti to function with the small, innovative teams and rapid pace the Pera describes. Furthermore, this type of organization is not that uncommon in a controlled, private company context where the owner looks at every expense as spending his or her money.

Perhaps investors should look at Ubiquiti as a private, controlled company that has public company disclosure requirements and shares trading on an off market exchange, similar to a large VC backed company. After all, there are virtually no other companies of this market cap that are still 70% owned by their founder. It can’t be too surprising that the founder feels like it is still his company to run, and I would gain little comfort from having a big board full of ex big company CEOs who have no intuitive understanding of Ubiquiti’s unique model.

Valuation and trading

The last set of challenges for a Ubiquiti investor relate to capitalization and valuation. Many investors will not like the high beta and many will not like the small float. Many will not like the lack of revenue visibility and others will not like the perceived management and governance risk. This is a stock that gives you a lot of reasons not to buy it, and even if you want to own it, it’s not easy to figure out what fair value is.

P/E multiples for Ubiquiti are unlikely to ever convince skeptics that the company is cheap because there is so much room for varying views on growth, and those estimates depend on projecting trends that are really not easily known. To estimate the long term growth of the WISP sector an investor needs to have a view of WISP technology evolution relative to competing technologies internationally, market share and pricing, and foreign exchange rates. Similar estimates need to be made for the enterprise sector. Some of the most interesting value creation possibilities are in areas like fiber, video and consumer where the current contribution is minimal and there is no publicly available trend from which to extrapolate. Investors who want to pull up a table of comps and get a discount to Cisco to buy Ubiquiti due to the above uncertainties are unlikely to buy the stock.

As the table below illustrates those investors who are willing to pay a modest premium for significantly greater growth relative to other (not particularly comparable) equipment companies might want to have a look. In addition to the growth of existing products, investors get the embedded options on new businesses, worth far more in the case of Ubiquiti than in a larger and slower incumbent provider.

Source: CapitalIQ; as of October 16, 2017

When we invest in a company, we like to be explicit about the areas where we are more positive on a company’s prospects than the market broadly, and why and when the market will come around to our view. In the case of Ubiquiti, there are many areas of disagreement that we believe will play out in favor of the long term investor – quality of the products and quality of management being two obvious ones. In the meanwhile, the company continues to generate cash and buy back shares, which helps those of us who are patient.

Finally, we like to align ourselves with entrepreneur-led companies that have data intensive business models and have proven that they know how to make money. It’s enormously attractive to invest behind a CEO who owns a majority of the company, hasn’t created a special class of super voting shares to artificially inflate his control levers and is compensated not by getting new options every year but by making his existing shares worth more. Investors concerned that Pera sold shares to fund the Grizzly purchase are missing the forest for the trees. As the following table shows, Pera has foregone far more cash than he recently realized by channeling Ubiquiti’s cash flow into stock repurchases rather than dividends. There are many things he can be criticized for, but prematurely seeking liquidity is not one of them.

UBNT Stock repurchases May 2016 to August 2017 (source: 2017 10k) $150.00 UBNT Stock repurchases from Sept 5 to Sept 18 (Source: 8k) $22.30 Total Stock repurchased from 2016 to September 18, 2017 $172.30 Pera's ownership in UBNT (Source: CapitalIQ, pro forma for 8/28/17 sale) 70.0% Pera's dividend had the cash been paid as a dividend $120.68

There’s a lot of noise around Ubiquiti, much of which is a result of indifference by the founder to the conventions of being a public company. We will continue to see the noise around the stock as a helpful condition to its attractiveness as a long term investment, and we will hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.