Weather Forecasts Play Ping Pong With Natural Gas

But readers should note that despite one of the worst total degree days since 2000, October storage injections will still be below the 5-year average.

Welcome to the "ping pong" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Mother nature is wreaking havoc on natural gas bulls again. Weather model flip-flopped again yesterday. The sell-off is seeing prices back to levels after the Monday sell-off. Here was the weather flip in last night's revision:

ECMWF, Euro Ensemble and the more superior model, continues to forecast higher heating degree days than the rest of the weather models. The big revision came overnight as Canadian ensemble led the pack lower with a sharply lower heating degree day forecast followed by their American counterparts.

Nothing is ever certain in weather forecasting, but historically, ECMWF has been the superior model due to its higher accuracy over the others.

With that being said, natural gas prices are bouncing around like ping pong balls with neither the bears having high confidence of a price plunge or the bulls having high confidence of a price surge.

What we do know is that despite this bearish revision, net change to our storage forecast was once again only 5 Bcf leaving us to believe that the fundamentals once again does not justify the sell-off.

Interestingly, readers should also start taking notice of this week's EIA storage report and next week's. Current implied balance shows storage on track to build lower than the 5-year average. This is despite total degree days will be one of the lowest since 2000. The reason for the physical market tightness is in part thanks to production disruption last week from Hurricane Nate, but also thanks to robust LNG and Mexico gas exports.

Source: Genscape, HFI Research

Moving forward, we expect storage to remain below the 5-year average despite mother nature being unsupportive.

