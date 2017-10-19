Bank Of America: Best Bank Buy For Next 5 Years

Some say this is the beginning of the end, I say it is the end of the beginning.

Bank of America is firing on all cylinders. The stock is up 63% over the past year.

What happened?

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) beat earnings estimates on the bottom line for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per share of $0.48 beat estimates by $0.03. Revenue of $21.8 billion was up 1% year-over-year, yet missed estimates by $140 million. I have been pounding the table on the stock for the last five years. I wrote an article January of 2012 titled, "The Time Is Now To Buy Bank Of America" when the stock was trading for $6.84.

So, I did not just jump on the bandwagon as it were. Regardless, I see another great five-year period ahead for the stock. The primary catalyst for the stock over the next five years will be the prospects for substantial dividend growth.

A massive paradigm shift has occurred in the banking sector. A fundamental change in approach to regulations by Washington coupled with the Fed newly minted hawkish stance has created the perfect environment for Bank of America to flourish. On top of this, legal woes for the bank are now clearly in the past. In the following piece I will briefly touch on the highlights for the quarter and then delve into the dividend growth story.

2017 Third Quarter Results

Highlights

The company is operating quite well in all major categories.

Net income of $5.6 billion was up 13% year over year. Earnings per share of $0.48 was up 17% from a year earlier as well. Net interest income was 11.2 billion, up $1 billion year-over-year as well.

I see this as the tip of the iceberg. I expect rates to continue rise in the future. What’s more, if President Trump can get a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed, the yield curve should steepen. The 10-2 yield curve has begun to flatten recently. Furthermore, I expect the spread to increase as the Fed continues to raise rates and unwind the balance sheet.

Key Takeaways

With year-over-year improvements in most business segments, the company is definitely firing on all cylinders. Now let’s turn our attention to the real catalyst, the dividend growth story.

Dividend growth story

In the first three quarters of 2017 Bank of America returned nearly twice as much capital to shareholders than in the first three quarters of 2016. I expect this trend to continue. Brian Moynihan stated on the latest conference call:

"For the first nine months of 2017 we have repurchased $7.9 billion in common shares and paid $2.8 billion in common dividends. This totaled $10.7 billion comparing to $5.6 billion for the same period in 2016."

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 prior to the 2008 housing debacle. This amounted to a yield of 5% prior to the dividend being cut. I expect the Fed to allow Bank of America to continue to return much more capital to shareholders based on solid regulatory capital levels.

In 2008 regulations were too loose and bad things happened. After the debacle, regulations overly tightened substantially restricting the bank’s ability to make money. Fortunately, the regulatory pendulum has begun to swing back in the other direction. This is extremely beneficial for Bank of America.

The Bottom Line

The combination of Trump's regulatory reform, tax relief, infrastructure bill, rising rate environment, and a robust U.S. economy should allow Bank of America to substantially increase the dividend over the next five years. I posit this will in turn drive the stock higher creating substantial capital appreciation as well.

What’s more, the stock is currently trading for much less on both a relative and historical valuation basis. Bank of America is currently trading for 1.4 times its tangible book value.

The stock traditionally trades for two times tangible book value. That would put the target share price at $36. With the current share price at $26, this implies 38% upside potential remains in the stock, making it an excellent total return play as well. The bank has a long way to go before getting back to its historical averages. Yet, that is what makes it such a great buy right now. Sure the bank has rallied hard in the last few quarters. Nonetheless, Bank of America did not participate in the enormous run the stock market has had over the last 10 years.

Most stocks are trading at or near their all-time highs. This makes finding bargains buys all that much harder. I say Bank of America is still a bargain basement buy even after its tremendous run. On top of this, the dividend growth story should spur the stock higher for years to come. My twelve month price target is $36. Taking the current 1.83% dividend yield into consideration implies a 40% total return opportunity. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

