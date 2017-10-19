Keryx: Its Investment Logic Strongly Supports A Bullish View Ahead Of PDUFA

By Dr Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has a PDUFA for Auryxia on Nov. 6. This PDUFA is for expanding the indication for Auryxia to include iron deficiency anemia, or IDA, patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease, or NDD-CKD. Auryxia is already approved in the more severe form of the disease, end stage renal disease requiring dialysis, or IDA in DD-CKD patients. A drug might be approved in a severe form of an indication, but still not be approvable in the less severe form -- only if the drug has poor safety profile. The rationale is obvious: Patients with a severe disease might lack a choice, while others might not. However, Auryxia has a tolerable safety profile compared to Renvela, which was used as active control in phase 3 trials.

Here's a comparison:

SAEs occurring in ≥2% of patients treated with AURYXIA included renal transplant (4.5%), chest pain (3.8%), pneumonia (2.8%), fluid overload (2.1%), gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2.1%), and hypotension (2.1%). SAEs occurring in ≥2% of patients treated with Active Control included sepsis (5.4%), chest pain (3.4%), fluid overload (3.4%), hypertension (3.4%), renal transplant (3.4%), acute myocardial infarction (2.7%), dyspnea (2.7%), hypotension (2.7%), pneumonia (2.7%), bacteremia (2.0%), cardiac failure congestive (2.0%), coronary artery disease (2.0%), deep vein thrombosis (2.0%), gastroenteritis (2.0%), pulmonary edema (2.0%), pulmonary embolism (2.0%), rectal hemorrhage (2.0%), respiratory failure (2.0%), vascular access complication (2.0%), and vomiting (2.0%).

Therefore, we see no reason Auryxia will not be approved for IDA patients in NDD-CKD.

The market size for this expanded indication is $2.8bn, while for DD-CKD it is $2.2bn. The number of patients are 1.7 million in the U.S., while for DD-CKD it is 450,000. The market size isn't three times as large because of a variety of reasons, including that a higher number of pills are required for DD-CKD. But the main thing to note is that this sNDA easily doubles the market potential for Auryxia. Therefore, at these severely depressed prices, KERX is a buy ahead of the Nov. 6 PDUFA.

On the flipside, KERX does not have a pipeline outside Auryxia in NDD-CKD. That is a strange sort of biotech company. Moreover, Auryxia hasn't really taken off strongly in DD-CKD since its 2014 launch, with 2017 projected sales of only $66mn, compared to the hugely optimistic peak sales estimates of $1bn. Keryx estimates that there are nearly 650,000 patients that are treated for IDA. It further estimates that there are another 250,000 to 400,000 patients that go untreated, offering a lucrative market ahead. However, only about 21,000 Auryxia prescriptions have been written in Q2. That's at least 30x or roughly $2bn in a potentially vast and untapped market out there.

The phase 3 trial that supports the sNDA had 234 patients. 52% of patients taking Auryxia achieved a 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin vs. 19 percent in the placebo group. The study met its primary endpoint and all pre-specified secondary endpoints with statistical significance. As can be seen from the following data table, all primary and secondary endpoints were met with p-value much lower than 0.05.

The stock is currently showing a pullback after reaching close to its 52-week high. The drop in price presents an interesting opportunity to create a position in KERX. Besides, the company is also scheduled to report is third-quarter results. While this might not be as much of a momentum producer as the PDUFA, it will possibly provide further indication of Auryxia's increasingly positive uptake.

Auryxia reported $14.1 million in net U.S. revenue from the drug for the second quarter of the year, up 71 percent on year-over-year basis. The company's total revenue stood at $15.1 million. The increase in Auryxia revenue is partially attributed to its addition to Medicare Part D formularies at two of the largest Medicare Part D insurance providers. These additions mean that the drug is now accessible to 95 percent of dialysis patients covered by commercial or Medicare Part D insurance. With the increase in revenue and volume, the company also reported increase in net loss for the quarter. Keryx suffered $86.5 million in net loss, while the corresponding figure for the second quarter of the previous year stood at $44.7 million.

However, it is worth noting that a major chunk of the increase is attributed to the company's recognition of $63.0 million of non-cash debt discount amortization related to its outstanding convertible debt. Another encouraging factor is the company's improving liquidity condition. Keryx reported its cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017, at $140.5 million compared to $111.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2016.

The company also seems optimistic about the upcoming FDA catalyst and the performance of Auryxia in the market. Keryx upped its full year guidance as it now expects Auryxia to register $62 to $66 million in net U.S. revenue. Its earlier expectations stood between $56 and $60 million. While this upward revision does not take into account the potential November approval, Keryx reported that it is prepared to ensure the successful marketing of the drug after the approval is obtained.

Apart from the risk factors discussed earlier, Keryx also had certain other issues in the past, including some production issues. However, earlier this year, the FDA allowed the company to engage a second manufacturer. The company also addresses the issue of its dependence on Auryxia by working on expanding the scope of the drug, both condition wise and geographically as it plans to cover Europe and other markets outside the U.S.

Keryx stock showed strong performance in the past 12 months with a 44 percent gain. Its year-to-date gain is a little subdued, with 14 percent growth. It is also prone to high levels of fluctuation, and while the company's one-drug show doesn't produce a lot of long-term confidence, this could be a nice little short-term investment given the almost certain approval of the sNDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KERX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.