United Airlines Lowers The Bar, Then Easily Hops Over It

After warning of a tough 3Q17 amid the September natural disasters and competitive challenges, United Airlines (UAL) did not have much trouble delivering a top- and bottom-line beat this Wednesday, after the close.

Credit: Investors.com

A brief review of United's results and outlook

Revenues of $9.88 billion, flat compared to last year, topped the consensus by a minimal $10 million as PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) dipped a bit less than the mid-point of the -5% to -3% range had previously suggested. About 15 bps of the top-line increase came from the very small cargo sub-segment, while revenue drag caused by weather-related events amounted to an estimated -210 bps on the YOY comparison. Absent these headwinds, United would have posted one of its best revenue growth rates of the past 12 quarters.

Not surprisingly, margins came in squeezed, but still better than de-risked expectations. Non-GAAP pretax margin of 10.4%, while very soft if compared to last year's 15.7%, beat management's guidance of 9% at the mid-point of the range. Driving the pretax profit upside, CASM (consolidated unit cost per available seat mile) ex-fuel and special charges increased at only 2.6%, barely reaching the low-end of management's updated guidance. The net result was non-GAAP EPS of $2.22 that exceeded Street's expectations by 10 cents.

See my summarized results table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the full-year outlook, United narrowed the range of the YOY increase in CASM from 2.5%-3.5% provided in July to 3.3%-3.5%. I believe the move is in line with the increased non-fuel expenses incurred in 3Q17, and should not catch most investors by surprise or cause 4Q17 earnings estimates to be revised in a meaningful way. Consolidated capacity expectations also moved up, from a 2.5%-3.5% range to approximately 3.5%. The increased capacity estimate bodes well for United, in my view, as it could provide the company with a marginal seat cost advantage - particularly as it continues to fend off competition from low-cost carriers.

Where do I stand on United Airlines stock?

To assess whether UAL may be worth a buy after a few months of underperformance, I believe one must separate the short-term and the long-term challenges faced by the company in 3Q17.

Clearly, the September catastrophes caused major disruptions to air travel. Aside from speculation about the long-term impact of global climate change, I view these events largely as non-recurrent. Absent the thousands of flights cancelled due to severe weather in southeast Texas, Florida and the Caribbean, I estimate that United's EPS would have been higher by 40 cents. These extra 40 cents would close about half the gap between EPS of $2.22 delivered in 3Q17 and the $3.00 that the Street expected to see about two to three months ago. I also would add to the short-term drag some extra fuel expenses, which will naturally fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

In my view, the remaining difference can be attributed to longer-term, secular challenges that could impact United's ability to grow its bottom line more meaningfully in the future. Among these issues is the threat from ultra-low-cost carriers, which United's management identified as a -1% headwind to 3Q17 revenues back in September. The competitive landscape in the airline industry is unlikely to improve anytime soon, until or unless another round of consolidation takes place in the more distant future.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG United - UAL 10.6x 1.1% 9.6x Delta (DAL) 10.6x 7.4% 1.4x American (AAL) 11.3x 2.1% 5.4x JetBlue (JBLU) 11.2x -0.3% N/A

Playing to UAL's favor is the stock's de-risked valuation, now the lowest within the peer group at around 10.6x forward earnings (see above). Add to the bullish case the fact that United continues to buy back shares at an increasingly fast pace ($556 million in 3Q17 vs. about $750 million in the first half of the year), with a likely increase in the share repurchase authorization to be issued around year-end.

Those who do not mind taking on some risk and betting on a cheap name ahead of a potential post-hurricane season recovery might consider UAL a smart move. The more cautious investor might choose instead to spread his or her bets across the sector to take advantage of the low multiples while benefiting from the effects of diversification.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.