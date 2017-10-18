Short Tempur Sealy: The Next Dick's Sporting Goods

Market is ignoring the structural problems in the industry that led to the Mattress Firm contract loss in the first place; a gross margin of 40%+ is simply unsustainable.

Like anyone who makes predictions on future stock prices we get some calls right and we get some wrong. So far our best call was a short recommendation on Dicks's Sporting Goods (DKS) from last year, which you can read about here. That report is notable not only because it was right, but because the similarities between where Dick's was last year and where Tempur Sealy (TPX) is now are so striking.

There obviously are some differences between the two companies products, industries, etc. However when you look at the key factors that made Dick's such a great short, Tempur Sealy checks the box on all of them and has additional factors that we believe make it a unique short opportunity at current levels.

We first wrote about Tempur Sealy right after the Mattress Firm (MF) contract termination was announced. That analysis made some incorrect and overly aggressive assumptions regarding the timing of MF revenues. This article will provide an updated and more detailed analysis of Tempur Sealy and why it remains a great short opportunity. In the interest of full disclosure, Tempur Sealy is now our largest short position with an average price of $59. We believe Tempur Sealy will fall below $38 in the next 6-12 months and has potential downside of 40% from Tuesdays close of $65.28.

Executive Summary

Our short argument can be boiled down to four distinct but related points:

1. Losing the MF contract was not a random event as the market seems to believe. Instead, we believe it is the result of a structural shift in the mattress industry and really retail in general. MF was being proactive addressing this change while Tempur Sealy is clinging to an old and dying distribution model. This has multiple implications for Tempur Sealy's business with the most important being that its gross margins need to come down meaningfully.

2. The market is underestimating the negative effects on Tempur Sealy's financials from losing MF, which accounted for over 20% of total revenue in 2016. Even with generous assumptions that don't account for the structural problems in the industry, when you walk through the company's financials/model (which we will later) it is obvious that earnings expectations are much too high.

3. Largely a result of points 1&2 Tempur Sealy's valuation is excessive and the company is priced to perfection. In our best case scenario, which assumes: 11% sales growth ex MF in 3Q17, 11% in 4Q17, and 8% for all of 2018, decreases in SG&A expense, and gross margins above 40%, EPS is $2.63 in 2017 and $3.26 in 2018.

That best case scenario results in a current forward 6-month P/E of 24.8x and forward 1.5 year P/E of over 20x. Its hard to see those multiples increasing much, and unlikely sales growth or gross margin outpaces those very optimistic assumptions. Our base-case EPS forecast we believe most likely for 2017 and 2018 is $2.24 and $2.01 respectively, which puts current valuation in the extreme range at over 32x 2018 EPS.

4. Competition from online direct to consumer (DTC) "Bed in a Box" retailers, and now MF, is a real and important threat to both Tempur Sealy AND the brick and mortar retailers Tempur uses as its primary source of distribution.

By now, for those who have read the Dick's article, it should be obvious why we see so many similarities between the two stocks:



Mattress Firm Contract Termination & Industry Problems

Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm announced the termination of their contract at the end of January. By Tempur Sealy's account, MF representatives approached Tempur Sealy and demanded pricing concessions from them. These concessions were deemed too much by Tempur Sealy management and the two were unable to reach a deal.

The real question here is why MF demanded these concessions and was willing to cancel the whole contract when it did not receive them. It is important to remember that MF has also been negatively impacted financially by this development at least in the short term. MF has not provided any such explanation but we believe the answer is simple and obvious: the current margin and distribution model of the mattress industry is being disrupted by DTC competitors and is not sustainable over the long run. MF saw the writing on the wall and decided to get out ahead of it by sacrificing some short term performance for the long term viability of the company.

Take, for example, a mattress that costs a company like Tempur Sealy $500 to manufacture. To achieve a gross margin of 40% like Tempur Sealy it must sell the mattress to a furniture store for $833. Traditional mattress retailers have markups of 40% - 50%. Using a 40% markup the retail price of this mattress for the consumer ends up being $1,166. More likely, it will be priced at $1,999 and constantly "on sale at 40% off!!!" still resulting in a final consumer price of around $1,166.

Now take that same mattress sold by, hypothetically, Casper. Casper designs their mattresses but uses contract manufacturers to actually build them just like Apple uses Foxconn. That adds a little cost, but also enables a much leaner operation as a whole. To be conservative we'll say it costs Casper 15% more to make the same mattress, or $575 (for reference, contract manufacturing margins are usually in the mid single digits). Since Casper sells online directly to the consumer it can take an equally high margin of 40% and still offer the consumer a final retail price of $959. That's $200 dollars cheaper than the comparable Tempur Sealy bought at a traditional mattress store.

Except Casper is trying to disrupt the industry, and it doesn't have to spend money operating its own manufacturing plants, doesn't have pension liabilities, etc. For these reasons Casper could be happy making a 20% gross margin if not lower. Going back to the above example, Casper actually ends up pricing that same mattress at $719, or $450 less than the Tempur Sealy once it makes its way through the whole distribution channel. As an added bonus, you don't have to deal with the surprisingly pushy sales people at the mattress store either. If you don't like the Casper, return it for a full refund within 100 days. No risk whatsoever to ordering it without trying it out in the store first.

That is the fundamental issues with the mattress industry and many different segments across the retail sector. Dick's had a similar problem. It costs Nike, for example, $40 to make a pair of cleats. It can either sell those cleats to Dick's for $60, who then sells the cleats to consumers for $75, or sell the cleats for $70 directly to the consumer on the Nike.com website. Now that people are comfortable ordering things without trying them on due to free returns and generally changing habits, there's just no reason anyone wouldn't go the direct to consumer route. Nike makes a lot more money in the DTC option here as well.

Being the actual brand, or the Nike in the Dick's example, does give Tempur Sealy the ability to sell directly to the consumer and remain competitive. However, Tempur Sealy has been way too late in realizing this and even worse is doubling down on their brick and mortar retail distribution system:

Our primary distribution starts with our retailers. We're working to broaden our network of retail partners where our brands are underrepresented. In addition, to compliment our brick-and-mortar retail network, we're also optimizing our online distribution. - CEO on 1Q17 Conference Call

Tempur only launched its own bed in a box brand, Cocoon, last year in 2016 after other bed in a box startups had been growing rapidly for several years and already account for over $1 billion of mattress sales annually. To say they are a day late and a dollar short is an understatement...

In 2016 94% of Tempur Sealy's North American sales went to independent brick and mortar mattress stores. The other 6% includes e-commerce sales, but also includes sales to hospitals and hotels, sales from the company's call center and company owned stores, and sales to 3rd party distributors. E-Commerce sales are about half of that other 6%, or 3% of total North American sales. Management talks about the percentage growth in North American e-commerce sales ($1 million in annual sales to $2 million is 100% growth) but avoids the actual numbers because it is such a tiny percent of the company's overall revenue.

MF, on the other hand, already owns the stores and saw that it just couldn't compete when it was buying mattresses from Tempur Sealy with a 40% gross margin. So, it came to Tempur Sealy explaining this and knew it either needed to get major concessions from Tempur Sealy or vertically integrate and be both the retailer and the manufacturer. And that is what they have done- MF has invested heavily in its private label brands and its own bed in a box brand due to the realities of the industry described above.

Competitors Select Comfort (SCSS) and Verlo are fully vertically integrated as well, for the obvious advantages mentioned above. Tempur Sealy has less than 10 retail stores and plans to open "a few" this year. Compare that to Select Comfort who plans to have 600 - 650 total stores and is opening 10+ stores every year and MF, who now manufactures their own mattresses and has over 3,500 stores.

To be sure, this transition will not happen overnight and these negative trends will most likely creep into Tempur Sealy's numbers in the coming quarters. However, even slight decreases in sales (ex MF) and slight decreases in gross margin have huge consequences for Tempur Sealy's EPS and FCF as we will show in the following section.

Tempur Sealy's Financials & Effects of MF Contract Loss

Due to Tempur Sealy's high fixed costs, high gross margins, and low net profit margin (that has been between 2.8% and 7.8% over the past four years), the result of losing a customer who was responsible for 21% of sales is quite large no matter how you look at it. This was what originally made us look into the company as a short idea, and so far has played out just as expected even though the stock price has not reflected this yet.

The MF contract termination was announced January 30th and the actual date the two companies ceased doing business was April 3rd. 1Q17 still included MF sales and even though MF sales were beginning to taper off it did not truly reflect the loss of all MF revenue. To date the only quarter that reflects the full extent of the MF contract loss is 2Q17, the most recent quarter that was announced.

In 2Q17, revenue was down 18% YoY and EPS declined over 50% from $0.94 in 2Q16 (excluding loss on debt extinguishment and adjusting for taxes it otherwise would have paid) to $0.45 in 2Q17. Free cash flow also went from $59 million in 2Q16 to -$5 million in 2Q17 but part of that decline was due to working capital and other factors that vary quarter to quarter. There are two key takeaways from these results. The first is the effect of operating leverage; a lot of Tempur Sealy's costs are fixed and its gross margins are very high. Therefore, a 18% decline in sales has a much bigger impact on EPS than 18%. If that wasn't apparent for this company before it should be clear now.

Second, it largely disproves a previous bullish argument that Tempur Sealy has strong brand loyalty and that it would regain most of the lost MF sales as people sought out Tempur Sealy Products from other retailers. MF was 24% of Tempur Sealy revenue in 2Q16. In 2Q16, total revenue was $804.4 million so non-MF revenue (804.4*.76) should have been roughly $611 million. 2Q17 revenue was $659 million, or 7.8% higher than $611 million. Since the overall mattress market has been growing around 5-6% it follows that Tempur Sealy regained a very small portion of the lost MF sales OR that many of sales it did regain were offset by losing market share to the online startups. Either way, the revenue numbers don't paint a pretty picture.

Source: Company Filings and Author Adjustments/Forecasts



Going forward, even with strong growth ex MF, you can expect more of the same. The key inputs to forecasting Tempur Sealy's results going forward are sales growth ex MF, gross margin, and SG&A. By this point we already know or have a good idea on most of them and can develop a pretty accurate range of possibilities on the ones we don't know. Here's what we know based on what the company has disclosed our said on conference calls:

- MF accounted for 20% of sales in 3Q16 and 4Q16

- SG&A will be flat to up for remainder of year due to advertising expenses

- Margins will decline due to fixed costs the same or up & lower sales base

- Tax Rate for 2017 will be 32%

For the sake of showing earnings estimates are too high for Tempur Sealy, we have modeled the following "best case" scenario. In this scenario we assume sales growth of 11% ex MF in 3Q17 and 4Q17 followed by 8% growth in all of 2018. In addition, SG&A costs are $45 million lower in 2017 than 2016 and flat in 2018 and gross margins remain above 40%:

Source: Company Filings and Author Adjustments/ForecastsFor reasons already and yet to be discussed, we believe the company is very unlikely to have double-digit ex MF sales growth in the next two quarters, hold its margins over 40%, and reduce SG&A by $45 million in 2017 over 2016. The odds of it being able to do all three even less likely. These numbers are not our forecasts, but rather what we see as a "best case" outcome for the company.

Why are these numbers the upper limit of reasonable outcomes? To start, the mattress industry as a whole is growing at 5-6% and hasn't grown over 10% in consecutive years in recent history. Select Comfort just released guidance and expects SSS growth in the low single digits going forward.

Even in this best case outcome 2017 EPS (which is already halfway complete) are $2.63. The average Sell Side EPS estimate for 2017 is $3.28. In order for the company to earn $3.28 in 2017 sales growth ex MF would have to be over 15% in the next two quarters and gross margin would have to rise above 42%... a scenario we believe has almost no chance of happening. Current Earnings estimates for the company are simply much too high.

Valuation

Valuation is the main reason we believe Tempur Sealy is a great short right now. As shown above, we think best case EPS potential is $2.63 in 2017 and $3.26 in 2018. That translates to a forward 6 month P/E of almost 25x and forward 1.5 year P/E of over 20x. Assigning appropriate multiples is always more of an art than a science, but that is high compared to Tempur Sealy's history and what you would expect for this industry.

Tempur Sealy has rarely traded over 25x Trailing earnings in the past 4 years, so we don't believe it should be above that on a looking-forward basis either. A few years ago we were earlier in the cycle, the threat of online competitors was nowhere near as significant, and Tempur Sealy still had their largest customer. Due to all of these items, we believe Tempur Sealy is priced to perfection and even if we are wrong and the best case scenario materializes, there is limited upside from here due to valuation.

Our actual earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy in 2017 and 2018 are much lower than those in the best case scenario, but still probably overly optimistic given the structural problems in the industry. In our base case earnings we use the following assumptions:

- Ex MF sales growth of 6% in 3Q17, 8% in 4Q17, and 5% in 2018

- Gross margins of 40.5% for rest of 2017 and 39% in 2018 (GM was 38.5% in 2014 and 39.6% in 2015)

- SG&A below management's guidance for rest of 2017 and flat in 2018 even though management has explicitly said it will be higher due to increased advertising

Source: Company Filings and Author Adjustments/ForecastsWith these more realistic assumptions, earnings for 2017 and 2018 are $2.24 and $2.01, respectively. Our price target of $38 is derived by applying a 19.0x multiple on the company's 2018 earnings. We believe that both the assumptions used in this base case and a valuation of 19.0x forward 1.5 year earnings are fair if not generous.

The potential downside for this stock is much further than $38 if, for example, their sales growth ex MF is the same as Select Comfort's guidance of 2-4%. Or, if gross margins fall to 38% when their other retail customers start demanding price concessions like MF did because they are losing so much business to the online startups.

In our downside scenario, which we believe to be more likely than the upside scenario, sales growth ex MF slows to 4% in 3Q17, 5% 4Q17, and 2% in 2018 as MF private label and online competitors eat into the 5-6% total segment growth and gross margins fall a slight amount to 38%, when again they have been near those levels several times in recent years. The effects of these relatively minor slowdowns in sales growth ex MF and gross margin contraction are severe:

Source: Company Filings and Author Adjustments/ForecastsHere 2018 earnings fall to under $1.00. We don't think things will start falling apart for Tempur Sealy this rapidly due to the fact that the economy is strong and industry shifts like what we are seeing with Casper, MF private label, and others takes time. That being said, we have a much easier time getting to a $20 price than a $80 price.

Competition and Online Threat

At the beginning of the article we talked about why the industry has structural problems and is ripe for disruption. Here, we just wanted to show some numbers that back up our theory and we believe are pretty incredible.

First is Casper, the leader of the online bed in a box startups. Casper was launched at the end of 2014. With no brand recognition, no history, and limited funding Casper jumped to $100 million of sales in 2015. In 2016 it had over $300 million of sales, and in 2017 it believe it can get to $600 million in sales. That is truly remarkable, and when the entire mattress industry is only $16 billion, they are going to start impacting sales at the established players a lot quicker and more significantly than people believe.

Take also the example of online startup Purple. These guys, already way behind Casper, Leesa, and others, only launched last year in 2016. In that same year, they had $75 million in revenue! In 2017 they hope to be over $200 million.

Now that these startups have momentum, brand recognition, funding (including celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio), and rave reviews, don't expect these trends to slow down. And just because they haven't started noticeable affecting the financials of established players just yet, don't expect that things will stay that way. Will a lot of baby boomers with 7 figures in savings still go to the store and buy a Tempur Sealy? Of course they will. But, as we have shown multiple times, the marginal change in sales and margins are still able to enact huge changes on the company's profitability.

We could go on and on with examples of these and other startups having wild success. The amount of advertising money spent by these startups has more than tripled in the past two years alone by our estimation, and they are far from done. The writing is on the wall, and it is only a matter of time before the earnings estimates and valuation of Tempur Sealy reflect these realities.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TPX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.