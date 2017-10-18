Synchronized Global Growth: Where Are The Risks?

By Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer - Multi-Asset Class

Signs of genuine market regime change?

Over the summer, we learned that all 45 of the economies tracked by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are growing. It is the first time in a decade that this has been the case. Moreover, growth is accelerating in 33 of the 45. We are experiencing a relatively rare period of extended, synchronized global growth, a defining aspect of the "Goldilocks" environment of steady growth, low rates and low volatility that we described in our last Outlook. There are, however, a couple of important ways in which things have moved on over the summer. First, inflation, which was already fairly quiet, went completely missing in action. The Asset Allocation Committee is concerned that some markets are extrapolating this weakness too confidently, storing up risk for 2018, when we think consumer prices could pick up again. Indeed, there were signs of early rotation into some inflation-sensitive sectors and assets during September. One of those rotations was toward smaller, more cyclical stocks, following record-breaking relative underperformance during the first three quarters of 2017. Is this just mean reversion or a sign of genuine market regime change, perhaps fueled by renewed optimism that global growth might be consolidated by the U.S. Congress making some progress on tax reform?

The great shadow of the financial crisis of 2007-09 may finally be lifting from the global economy. For two years now, every major region in the world has seen its GDP grow. The OECD reports that all 45 of the economies it tracks are growing, with 33 enjoying accelerating growth. It has been a long time since markets were perturbed by the global banking crisis, the troubles of the Eurozone, a serious problem in emerging markets, or a flare-up of the worries around China's credit system. If equity markets sometimes look expensive, this economic background, and healthy earnings growth, offer reassurance. Volatility has remained very low.

Does our Asset Allocation Committee (AAC) detect complacency or embrace the spirit of optimism? The full answer is nuanced, but the headline is that we are cautiously optimistic relative to last quarter: favoring moderately higher risk, preferring equities over fixed income, positive on emerging markets while maintaining a sense of caution due to the low-volatility environment.

This inevitably prompted debate about where we think the key risks to the "Goldilocks" environment might lie.

Synchronized Global Growth…

Real GDP, year-on-year growth (%)

… And Yet Inflation Has Gone "Missing-In-Action"

Source: Bloomberg

The first chart shows real GDP growth for all countries and regions except China, which is represented with the year-on-year change in its Manufacturing PMI. Emerging markets are represented by a GDP-weighted average of the four largest countries: India, Brazil, Russia, and Mexico.

The second chart shows the year-on-year growth in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, excluding mortgage costs.

Some AAC members drew attention to signs of overheating - Europe may be growing slightly ahead of capacity and some high-velocity capex spending in Japan appears unsustainable - but we could not identify an obvious catalyst for a substantial slowdown.

Instead, the two important risks we did identify were, firstly, a return to modestly rising inflation at a time when markets are pricing in a slow pace of interest rate hikes and uncertainty characterizes the endgame for global quantitative easing; and secondly, a related shift in the equity market regime, from one led by high-quality, large-cap, growth-oriented stocks to one led by smaller, more cyclical companies.

Inflation: Not Dead, but Sleeping

Despite the synchronized growth cycle, the summer months saw inflation go missing in action across many of the world's economies. In the U.S., consumer prices started to disappoint in March, and wage inflation has flat-lined for a year.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has expressed puzzlement, unable to decide whether this was a result of short-term effects or something structural, such as the rise of online shopping or the baby-boomer cohort entering retirement. September saw Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members lower their "dot plot" forecasts for the path of interest rates.

But where the FOMC was merely hesitant, the market reacted strongly, lowering its estimate for the pace of 2018 hikes and, at one point, almost discounting a December hike altogether. That is a cause for concern for AAC members.

Our view is that we are currently moving from mid-cycle to late-cycle growth, which implies that some rise in inflation ought to be baked into expectations. Against a background of synchronized growth, low and falling unemployment and U.S. corporate margins at record highs, we believe the current softness in inflation could be a lagged effect of weak growth and low energy prices during 2015-16.

September saw signs of a number of markets apparently adopting that view: the U.S. dollar and crude oil rallied, yields rose, energy and financial stocks were bid up, rates markets pared back much of their skepticism about a December hike from the Fed. But we believe that pricing still lags the potential, especially in key indicators such as U.S. inflation breakeven rates. As such, in a scenario of a return to a moderate rise in inflation, the Fed's forecast for rate hikes in 2018 would be closer to reality than the market's.

The market's subsequent adjustment could cause volatility in fixed income - especially at a time of low yields and rising supply as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet. The AAC's perception of this risk informs its Below Normal 12-month outlook for investment grade bonds. We would anticipate much lower sensitivity in high yield or emerging markets debt, which is one reason why we continue to prefer these markets.

The Rotation into Cyclical Exposures May Have Begun

Our second identified risk is that of a shift in equity-market regime.

This year has been characterized by two broad themes in equity-market flows. The first has been the flow of capital toward the ongoing economic recoveries in Europe, Japan, and the emerging world. We believe these trends are sustainable, given the background of synchronized global growth and moderate inflation, and, at the large-cap level, the slightly stretched valuations in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world.

The second, even stronger theme has been the flow of capital toward larger, somewhat defensive, growth-oriented companies, which has left smaller, more cyclical stocks lagging.

This global phenomenon has really been exemplified in the U.S. by the flows into high-quality, large-cap exporters and multinationals, and the so-called "FANG" stocks from the technology sector. These are companies that either benefit from global growth and a weaker dollar or can grow earnings without broader economic growth. Softness in inflation data, flattening yield curves and a weakening U.S. dollar appear only to have heightened investors' appetite for these stocks over the summer.

By contrast, the performance of small-cap value stocks in the U.S., which tend to be more cyclical and more geared to the U.S. domestic economy, had lagged large-cap growth stocks by almost 20 percentage points by the beginning of September. This is just the most extreme expression of the general lack of favor shown to the more cyclical parts of the economy.

The AAC regards this trend as much less sustainable: having called for a small-caps comeback in our previous Quarterly, we note that this appears to have started in September, as part of the broader reflation trade. We still feel this regime shift could have a way to go, especially given that smaller companies in the U.S. are likely to be the main beneficiaries of tax cuts should Congress manage some progress on tax legislation.

The AAC assigned a range of probabilities to this outcome. My own view is that there is at least a 50/50 chance of modest success for the proposals set out by President Trump and the "Big Six" on September 28. Washington lawmakers are getting closer to mid-term elections with no new legislation to show their constituents, and this could be a powerful incentive for compromise on what are relatively modest proposals.

Markets have spent 2017 discounting this possibility almost to zero in much the same way as they have priced out higher inflation and interest rates. As a result, building some exposure to a breakthrough on tax, and a related moderate rise in inflation, appears to carry very little downside risk.

The Weak Dollar Has Been a Headwind for Smaller Companies

Source: Bloomberg

The chart shows the U.S. Dollar Index versus the cumulative difference in 2017 year-to-date return between the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell 1000 Index.

Marginal Gains, Not Market-Directional Heroics

That view on the U.S. - cautious overall but alive to the asymmetric upside risk of one particular U.S. sector - really exemplifies this quarter's AAC meeting.

Our base-case scenario is a continuation of our benign "Goldilocks" environment of synchronized global growth, modest-but-rising inflation and tentatively tightening monetary policy against a background of somewhat stretched market valuations, unusually subdued market volatility and potential regime changes in inflation and equity markets.

As a result, the AAC's investment views are nuanced and focused on relative value rather than directional bets: high yield versus investment grade, international stocks versus U.S., smaller and more cyclical companies in the U.S. versus the "FANG"-type stocks that have been leading markets this year, a preference for Low-Volatility Hedged Strategies, an upward revision to the outlook for private equity.

Should market volatility begin to normalize at higher levels again, this ought to create clearer long-term return opportunities and enable us to adopt more conviction in directional views. For now, however, we believe that potential returns are less likely to be made with market-directional heroics than by eking out street-smart, marginal gains.

