1% A Day Keeps The Losses Away

OAKS just issued new common shares, which brought the share price down significantly.

Pair trades may be confusing for investors -- let me show you how it's done.

Pair trades, for some investors, may be confusing and/or scary.

I will simplify it for you.

The pair trade example

I can show you a picture and don't even need to tell you what the debate is:

Who's better? I don't know. And the truth is, you probably don't either. Let's break it down to something much easier: free throw percentage. You could flip a coin and be just fine. However, with a pair trade I will simplify the entire process.

What if Vegas odds had Michael Jordan beating Kobe Bryant by 20 free throws in a contest to 100? Easy! I'd go with a pair trade. I'm sure most of us agree the game would be close to even. A pair trade says, "I believe these two players are more evenly matched. The pair trade:

Short: Michael

Buy: Kobe

As an investor, the only way you lose is if Michael wins by more than 20 free throws. Not going to happen, both players have nearly the same career FT%. One was 83.7% and the other was 83.5%. In this pair trade you are betting Michael hits less and Kobe hits more.

Does this really work for investments? Yes.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Five Oaks (OAKS) primarily trade in the same asset, agency adjustable-rate RMBS.

CMO portfolio:

OAKS portfolio:

95.05% of OAKS is in the same securities as CMO. The slight difference should not cause both to be valued so far apart.

CMO's share price has been severely punished because of the flat yield curve. OAKS recently came back up and now the difference in the estimated current price-to-book ratios is only 2%. CMO trades closer to estimated book, but OAKS has vastly higher operating expenses relative to common equity.

Oct. 10, 2017

Note: This is the start date of the pair trade. There is are two updates (1 and 2) below, showing how this pair trade played out. Subscribers were notified on Oct. 10, 2017, about the opportunity.

Here's the table created with the latest prices (as of Oct. 10, 2017). As this plays out, I'll republish with the updated table.

OAKS also suffers from having a preferred share as a major part of their capital structure and the preferred share carries a very high coupon rate for an mREIT preferred share.

Consequently, the return OAKS can earn on their common equity should be materially lower than what CMO can earn given the dramatic difference in operating expenses.

For investors playing with OAKS after its decline a couple months ago, this is the call out. For pair-traders wanting to buy one portfolio and short a similar portfolio with a much higher operating expense ratio, this is the opportunity.

To be clear, the entire premise of this play is to take advantage of OAKS having two disadvantages. Their operating expenses are too high relative to common equity and their preferred shares are a very expensive form of financing. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with their portfolio strategy. However, this quarter has been less than kind to mortgage REITs focusing on adjustable-rate agency RMBS due to the flattening yield curve driving higher levels of prepayments. CMO's share price was punished for it, but OAKS quietly recovered.

Conclusion

OAKS and CMO trade at similar ratios. Preferred shares for OAKS are expensive and a large part of the capital structure. The operating expenses relative to common equity for OAKS are much higher than for CMO. The idea for shorting OAKS is to capitalize on those higher expenses to drive OAKS to underperform. If OAKS gets near book value, they should be issuing a large amount of new equity. That provides some protection against increasing prices and another potential catalyst.

Update 1

Here is a chart with performance so far:

Here is OAKS entering an agreement with JMP Securities and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. to distribute new shares with up to $50 million in value.

This was released on Oct. 13, 2017.

Within 7 days, this pair trade had already returned 3.71%. The goal is 7%. Pair trades do not occur very often. Remember, the goal of this investment is not to pick one to outperform the other. The goal is to find two very similar investments that are not similar in valuations. In this case, OAKS issuing new common stock should drop share price rather quickly.

Update 2

After seeing the pair trade had returned 3.71%, I started writing up this piece on the night of Oct. 17, 2017. My intent was to publish it in the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2017. There was still plenty of gains to be had on the table. However, as I was wrapping up the article, this happened:

With the price drop in OAKS, the pair trade is no longer a viable play. However, it does give investors insight into how pair trades work and how effective they can be. Again, pair trades are rare. Here are the final results of the play after 8 days:

Total returns were 7.85% in 8 days.

How to Use This Analysis for Future Trades

Investors can keep an eye on the price to book ratio for any 2 stocks with similar portfolios. Check the ratio of operating expenses to common equity on an annualized basis. If one company has much higher operating expenses, then their price to book ratio should generally be lower. If the two ratios are very similar or if the company with higher operational expenses trades at a higher ratio, investors may have a pair trade opportunity.

Click "The REIT Forum" to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site - 284/285 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before Nov. 1, 2017, to lock in at $370/year

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.